KSA’s Alfaisal University unveils its first solar car

The event was attended by Prof. Mohammed bin Ali Al-Hayaza, president of Alfaisal University, and Boeing representatives. (SPA)
The event was attended by Prof. Mohammed bin Ali Al-Hayaza, president of Alfaisal University, and Boeing representatives.
Updated 02 April 2021
SPA

KSA’s Alfaisal University unveils its first solar car
  • The car will be entered into international competitions and will be used in scientific research
SPA

JEDDAH: Alfaisal University’s College of Engineering on Thursday unveiled a solar- and electric-powered car, produced by a team from the university — led by Habib Farooq — in partnership with Boeing.

The event was attended by Prof. Mohammed bin Ali Al-Hayaza, president of Alfaisal University, and Boeing representatives.

“Students from the College of Electrical, Mechanical, Industrial, and Technical Engineering at the university have worked on this project for several years,” Al-Hayaza said in a statement. “The university has created the right environment and partnerships to complete the work to the fullest.”

The car will be entered into international competitions and will be used in scientific research, contributions that are in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Hayaza said the car will be entered into international competitions and will be used in scientific research, contributions that are in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Dr. Ahmed Oteafy, the assistant project supervisor at the College of Engineering, said the car can travel up to 2,500 kilometers on a single charge, at a speed of over 80 kilometers per hour.

“The materials were carefully selected, and the students worked on mechanical, electrical, and technical devices themselves to achieve the desired goal of making this car,” he said, adding that the university’s Scientific Research Center had also supported
the project.

The car will participate in the 2022 Comrades Ultra Marathon in Africa, Oteafy said.

Children not allowed in Saudi Arabia’s Prophet’s Mosque during Ramadan

Children not allowed in Saudi Arabia’s Prophet’s Mosque during Ramadan
Ruba Obaid

  • Plan includes shortening Tarawih prayer time to half, and suspending itikaf
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Children under the age of 15 will not be allowed to enter the Prophet’s Mosque and its courtyards during Ramadan as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to the mosque’s general presidency.

The Ramadan plan by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque also included shortening Tarawih prayer time to half, closing the mosque 30 minutes after Tarawih prayer, and suspending itikaf (staying in a mosque for a certain number of days, devoting oneself to worship) for the second year in a row.

Moreover, those who wish to break their fast at the Prophet’s Mosque will be offered water and dates for personal consumption only. No sharing, distribution, or gatherings will be allowed.

Arranging and distributing sahoor meals at the mosque’s courtyards are also not allowed.

Worshippers are required to use the national parking app “Mawqif” to facilitate their exit from the mosque.

Saudi Arabia reported seven more COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday. The death toll now stands at 6,676.

The Ministry of Health reported 590 new cases, meaning that 390,597 people have now contracted the disease. There are 5,452 active cases, 699 of them are in critical condition.

According to the Ministry, 238 of the newly recorded cases were in Riyadh, 111 in Makkah, 84 in the Eastern Province, and 34 in Madinah.

In addition, 386 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 378,469 recoveries.

Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 15,184,311 PCR tests, with 58,199 carried out in the past 24 hours.

Saudis and expats in the Kingdom continue to receive their jabs of the coronavirus vaccine, with 4,504,882 people having been inoculated so far.

King Saud University signals go-ahead for second satellite

King Saud University signals go-ahead for second satellite
Hebshi Al-Shammari

  • KSU’s CubeSat will take photos of the Earth, moon and space and send the images to the ground station at the College of Engineering
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: King Saud University (KSU) President Dr. Badran Al-Omar has approved the designing and developing of the CubeSat 2 satellite to be used for exploration.
The announcement was made by Dr. Abdulmohsin Al-Baddah, supervisor of the satellite project at KSU who also oversaw the CubeSat 1, one of the innovative projects undertaken by the University’s College of Engineering.
The CubeSat 1 was designed, developed and programmed by the project’s team and launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on board Russia’s Soyuz-2 carrier rocket on March 22. The same rocket also carried Shaheen Sat 17, which was developed by King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology. The satellite will monitor the movement of commercial shipping.
“CubeSat is an educational and multidisciplinary project for KSU students, and aims to introduce students to space technology and sciences and train them on the engineering and technology skills for designing and programming satellites,” said Al-Baddah. The project will also prepare KSU students for work in the field when they graduate.
KSU’s CubeSat will take photos of the Earth, moon and space and send the images to the ground station at the College of Engineering.
The station was set up during the first phase of the project. Under the supervision of faculty members, students chose the receiver, sender equipment, devices and automatic monitoring devices, and installed all software for the mission.
Al-Baddah said that the project took six years, with more than 130 students from the engineering and computer departments involved in designing the 1.33 kg satellite.
The project took a long time to finalize because the team had no previous expertise and had to start from scratch in addition to obtaining approval from the university, he said.
“KSU CubeSat orbits around the Earth just like other satellites of the same type and size — between 500-600 km from the Earth’s surface. The CubeSat orbits at a speed of 27,000-28,000 km/h. We can pick up its signal in the Kingdom within 7-12 minutes. It will stay in space for 24 months then will continue to orbit the Earth before becoming space debris,” Al-Baddah said.
Future satellite projects will combine education and scientific research, with the private sector having an important role in supporting these projects.

Saudi photographer captures beauty of Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Saudi photographer captures beauty of Makkah’s Grand Mosque
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  • Documenting the Two Holy Mosques inspires Al-Thaqafi, who continues to strive for ‘images of a lifetime’
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Saudi photographer Faisal Al-Thaqafi was unaware that his unique pictures of the Grand Mosque in Makkah would capture the hearts of Muslims from around the world.
“Taking pictures of the Grand Mosque is one of the most important and beautiful human experiences,” he told Arab News. “It beautifully reflects the morals of Muslims, their solidarity and their involvement with one another.”
Al-Thaqafi noted that the great and boundless efforts made by the Saudi government to offer comfort and facilitate the Muslims’ stay cannot be described.
He pointed out that no picture can capture the noble efforts that are silently exerted to serve all Muslims: “It rather does it out of faith in its role as the qibla, or the direction to which Muslims face during prayer, and the comforter of their hearts,” he said.

The closest photo he has taken was from the roof of the Holy Kaaba and described the experience as “full of spirituality.”
However, the hardest photo was of the Mataf — area of circulation around the Kaaba — which required going to the farthest possible point. 
“I spent a year as a photographer for the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.” he said. “I would be approached by some visitors asking me to send them their photos, dubbing them as the images of a lifetime.”

Photographing the Two Holy Mosques is a great honor for Al-Thaqafi, who also has a personal connection to the site. He has a job to do but constantly finds himself becoming immersed in the beauty and comfort of the popular destination.
According to him, millions of Muslims are eagerly waiting for a unique picture of the Two Holy Mosques.
“Documenting the great development known by the country is necessary,” Al-Thaqafi said. “Saudis are honored to always serve pilgrims, considering it as a religious duty that they cannot argue with.”

There is no specific time to take the most beautiful picture, he added, stressing that it is always unexpected.
“The Holy Mosque becomes more breathtaking by the hour,” he said. “Seeing expressive scenes that carry artistic connotations provokes any camera or mobile holder. From the Grand Mosque’s bathroom and all the white clothes, to the arrival of worshipers gathering to perform the prayers, and the colors in the women’s veils. These are all drivers for documentation.”
Al-Thaqafi became a professional photographer nearly four years ago and found that photography is a reflection of reality, framing the most beautiful moments that a person seeks to immortalize.
He noted that photography is a painstaking and hard profession that requires self-development, seizing appropriate moments, adjusting imbalances, capturing experiences and portraying them in a professional and ideal manner.
Al-Thaqafi said he will continue taking pictures of the Grand Mosque as he hopes they provide “civilized connotations of the purest and holiest Islamic spot on Earth.”

Faisal Al-Thaqafi became a professional photographer nearly four years ago and found that photography is a reflection of reality, framing the most beautiful moments that a person seeks to immortalize. (Supplied)
Multilateralism is vital in COVID era, says Saudi envoy

Multilateralism is vital in COVID era, says Saudi envoy
Ephrem Kossaify

  • During meeting at UN, Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi highlights successes of Kingdom’s G20 presidency
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, the permanent Saudi representative to the UN, on Thursday reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to multilateralism.

Through its presidency of the G20 last year, he said, Saudi Arabia had worked to emphasize the importance of multilateralism and enhance global cooperation to better tackle the challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. It reacted quickly to adapt its G20 agenda in response to the emerging new realities during the health crisis, he added.

Speaking during a G20 sherpas’ meeting at the General Assembly, Al-Mouallimi reiterated the Saudi commitment to the UN. He said the country is also committed to promoting “global cooperation in order to ensure the challenges the world faces today are addressed in a timely and non-discriminatory manner (and) to promote collective work to maintain peace and stability.”

He continued: “We take pride in being the first Arab country to host the G20, but also in being the presidency that will be remembered for taking immediate action to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, to protect people’s lives and livelihoods, preserve and safeguard the planet and harness the potential of innovation to shape new frontiers.”

He said that empowering people, safeguarding the planet and shaping the future by adopting long-term strategies designed to share the benefits of technological innovation, were the three pillars that had guided the Saudi vision for its G20 presidency.

Under the Saudi presidency, G20 governments had endorsed the group’s support for COVID-19 response and recovery efforts in developing countries, guidelines on quality infrastructure for regional connectivity, and financing for a sustainable development framework, Al-Mouallimi said. They also resolved to play a leading role in efforts to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030, and implement the Addis Ababa Action Agenda (AAAA), he added.

The SDGs are a set of 17 interlinked goals adopted by UN members in 2015 with the aim of eradicating poverty and building a better, sustainable future for all. The AAAA is a comprehensive set of policy actions and concrete measures designed to finance sustainable development, transform the global economy and assist with achieving the SDGs.

Al-Mouallimi said that during an extraordinary meeting of G20 leaders convened by the Saudi presidency in March last year, in the early stages of the pandemic, they had made a “decisive commitment” to work together to tackle the emerging health crisis. They also issued a joint call for the required resources to be made available to protect the world’s most vulnerable people, and to ensure the restoration of growth and recovery at a global level.

“The G20 members and invited countries pledged more than $21 billion to support funding in global health,” he added. “Saudi Arabia pledged $500 million to support global efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. And G20 members have injected about $11 trillion into the global economy to counteract the social, economic and financial impacts of the pandemic.”

Developing and low-income countries, especially those with high debt levels and a high dependence on hard-hit sectors such as tourism, are suffering the most, said Al-Mouallimi.

“The G20 launched a debt-suspension initiative for the least-developed countries that would allow beneficiary countries to defer $14 billion in debt payments due for the years 2020 and 2021, and use these amounts instead for financing their health systems and social programs,” he said.

“The G20 has also been working on unleashing access to financial opportunities for all, including women and youth, accelerating digitalization and connectivity to ensure the continuity of business in global crises, and stabilizing the labor market, especially for the most vulnerable groups.”

Within the framework of the G20, Al-Mouallimi said his country will continue its work “to safeguard the planet for current and future generations by promoting climate adaptation, protecting natural resources, and financing sustainable development.”

Italy holds the presidency of the G20 this year and will co-chair the COP-26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in November. During Thursday’s UN meeting, Italian ambassador Luigi Mattiolo briefed member states on progress as his country prepares for the group’s main annual summit, which is due to take place in Rome in October.

Al-Mouallimi said that he trusts the Italian presidency to further consolidate the efforts of G20 governments.

“We look forward to working together efficiently and effectively toward the betterment of the world,” he added.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Saudi Arabia’s KACST and Tanmiah collaborate on sustainable food production

Saudi Arabia’s KACST and Tanmiah collaborate on sustainable food production
Rashid Hassan

  • ‘Game-changer’ partnership will work on Saudi livestock and country’s dependence on grain imports
  • The partnership is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals that aim to enhance food security
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) and the Tanmiah Food Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on innovative and sustainable food production.

The partnership is in line with Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 goals that aim to enhance food security. The Kingdom is striving to be more innovative in food production, especially livestock production, due to its dependence on grain imports.

Tanmiah and KACST intend to formulate a positive approach towards sustainability by crossing the existing frontier of conventional technological applications in livestock and food production.

“This partnership will be a game-changer,” Tanmiah CEO Zulfiqar Hamadani told Arab News.

HIGHLIGHT

KACST is a regional leader in research and development and has the capability to make livestock and food production more sustainable. It is focused on bridging the gap between research and industry in the fields of sustainability and circular economy.

The food group wants to innovate new technologies that will mitigate the harmful impact of poultry production so that the net effect will be carbon negative for the whole supply chain.

“Our strategy demands that we become carbon negative. More than the rate of emission, it is about becoming carbon negative,” Hamadani said.

A single organization is unlikely to create and sustain a substantial net positive effect on the whole ecosystem, which is why Tanmiah was keen to collaborate with KACST. The MoU will help them influence the poultry sector for a greater impact on sustainable food production.

“This partnership will support Tanmiah in delivering its sustainability goals, create efficiency in energy, generate renewable energy from poultry waste, and develop innovations, which will help in the efficiency of food production,” a joint statement said after the signing ceremony.

KACST is a regional leader in research and development and has the capability to make livestock and food production more sustainable. It is focused on bridging the gap between research and industry in the fields of sustainability and circular economy.

“Unfortunately, all the expertise and material available in the Kingdom is from those territories where the climate and resources are very different,” Hamadani said. 

“So we need to start writing a playbook for agriculture and food production in Saudi Arabia, which is conducive for the local climate. It is just the beginning and we will define the path for the industry to go forward.”

He added that there are certain resources in the Kingdom that are scarce like water, so they want to focus on recycling to ensure a sustainable business model that is good for the industry, country and planet.

“KACST as a reference lab is very crucial in order to secure food,” said Dr. Ayman Abd Al Jabbar, a supervisor at KACST’s research institute of water and energy. 

“We will make all efforts in order to promote the new technology that can help in food security as well as saving the environment. This MoU will lay a foundation for many innovative ideas in the future.”

 

 

 

 

