Japan and US aim for chip supply chain deal, Nikkei says
TOKYO: Japan and the US will cooperate on the supply of critical parts for chips, aiming for an agreement when the leaders of both countries meet later this month, the Nikkei newspaper said on Friday.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is due to become the first foreign leader to visit the US since President Joe Biden took office. The meeting, originally scheduled for April 9, has been pushed back until April 16, Japan’s chief Cabinet secretary said.
The visit comes as the global shortage of semiconductors has squeezed US automakers and other manufacturers, forcing them to cut production. The issue has become important for policymakers, who worry about economic and security risks from the shortage.
● Officials from the US, South Korea and Japan are expected to discuss concerns about the shortage at a meeting on Friday, a senior US administration official said.
“It would be fair to say our three countries hold many of the keys to the future of semiconductors manufacturing technology and we will seek to affirm the importance of keeping these sensitive supply chains secure,” the official told reporters.
Suga is now expected to leave Japan on April 15 and depart Washington on April 17, two government sources told Reuters.
The meeting with Biden was postponed because of circumstances on the US side, the Nikkei said.
Tesla 1Q sales of 185K more than double last year’s numbers
AP
DETROIT: Tesla says it delivered nearly 185,000 electric vehicles in the first quarter despite a shortage of computer chips that has hit the global auto industry.
The number was more than double the deliveries for the same period last year. And it beat Wall Street estimates of 168,000 for January through March. The company says in a statement that the Model Y small SUV in China has been well received.
Tesla lists no production figures for its older models, the S sedan and X SUV, during the quarter, but it delivered just over 2,000 of them. It says new equipment has been installed at the Fremont, California, factory and production of new versions is in the early stages.
The strong sales are a sign that demand for the company’s relatively expensive vehicles remains strong despite the pandemic.
Shares of Tesla Inc. are down more than 9 percent so far this year as some of the shine wore off electric vehicle and tech stocks, which had experienced a big runup last year. The stock closed Thursday down just under 1 percent at $661.75.
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note to investors that strong first-quarter sales should restore some positive momentum for Tesla’s stock and the electric vehicle sector.
Tesla has been the poster child for a “white knuckle” sell-off in tech stocks for the past few months, Ives wrote.
The Model 3 small car and the Model Y accounted for nearly all of the Palo Alto, California, company’s first-quarter sales. Tesla said it sold 182,780 of both models combined.
The sales came even though the company shut down its Fremont production for several weeks in late February and early March. It did not say why, but it’s likely that the company ran short of computer chips.
GCC startup Majra promises simple path to a viable career
Majra, a Bahrain-based online startup, champions cultural and personality-based career matching for young jobseekers
The job-hunting platform was created by two young Bahrainis fed up with opaque hiring practices and shortage of resources
Mostafa Adel
BAHRAIN: Job hunting is one of the toughest challenges for any young adult. In a highly competitive market, finding employment that not only works on a personal level but also provides a viable career path can be complicated.
For Bahraini youth, this became less of a problem when Majra emerged to offer a cultural and personality-based job matching service.
The company, launched in 2017, was created as the result of two young Bahrainis going through the job-search grind.
Co-founder, Najma Ghuloom, 29, said: “We started having conversations about job hunting and how a lot of the platforms and resources we were using were not very transparent.
“We couldn’t find a lot of information about the job itself or whether or not the company would be a great match for us. A lot of jobs would not put the company name, for instance, or it would be confidential.
“Talking to other people, we realized that this was a common issue, and it didn’t feel that the process catered to young people who have an understanding of what they’re looking for and have certain values going into their professions,” she added.
Launched as a web-based platform, Majra emphasizes personalizing the experience for both employers and jobseekers. Those on the hiring side are encouraged to showcase their workplace culture, what it is like to be an employee at the company, and what they seek in candidates.
“We also provide services where we would go to their offices, take pictures of the place, interview current employees, and understand their workplace and create content around that,” Ghuloom said.
With jobseekers, stress is placed on the same cultural and personality aspects that would facilitate the matching experience.
“We emphasize personalizing profiles and not just having the same template for CVs that would make all jobseekers look alike. We have certain questions pertinent to particular jobs, including why they want to apply with a specific company or for a job role, and how it aligns with their personal goals,” she added.
True to its transparency ethic, Majra also makes sure that candidates receive job status updates, and it encourages employers to keep jobseekers apprised of the different phases of the selection process.
Majra works closely with both parties. This includes offering workshops and one-on-one coaching to those who request it and things as simple as having jobseekers’ resumes reviewed if they ask for it.
Ghuloom said: “We constantly engage with our jobseekers and make sure they are heard. As for employers, we work very closely if they need support when it comes to building content for their profiles or if they need someone to help them on-board their employees.”
The firm does not charge jobseekers to create profiles and apply for jobs. For employers, it has two options to choose from.
Its pay-as-you-go model is suitable for smaller companies with modest hiring needs, allowing them to pay per post and offering limited access to the company’s database.
Subscription packages are designed for larger companies that may have multiple branches across Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, or startups looking to expand. These packages come with premium features and grant access to the database and statistics.
“Everything from day one has been a learning curve. The beginning was the hardest, with very limited resources to get everything up and running.
“As a founding team, everyone had to be involved in everything. We wouldn’t have been where we are today if it were not for those hurdles,” Ghuloom added.
Majra has a number of projects either underway or in the pipeline, starting with a sister platform called Gigs. Catering entirely for freelancers in the region, it launched in early September.
Gigs will allow employers to access freelancers’ profiles and connect with them directly, and it already has hundreds of freelancers signed up and ready to work. Through the platform, Majra aims to change the local perception that freelance work is not a viable career path.
Is it time for MENA’s car retail industry to shift online?
Data shows visits to showrooms fell by 80 percent in Saudi Arabia during the March-June 2020 pandemic period
A study by YallaMotor found 60 percent of car buyers now prefer to buy online rather than from a showroom
Ahmed Gabr
DUBAI: The global pandemic has drastically accelerated digitalization in consumer-facing industries, offering vendors an opportunity to survive the current slump but also pave the way for sustained future growth.
Global car sales were expected to shrink by 9.4 percent by the end of 2020. Many factors have contributed to this slide, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent decline in consumer purchasing power, plus weaker economies, a reduced need for transportation, and crashing oil prices.
The automotive market in MENA has been equally affected. Vendors in Saudi Arabia — which had one of the world’s fastest-growing motor industries between 2010 and 2015 — had a harsh time in 2020.
Between March and June, new car sales in Saudi Arabia fell by 60 percent, and visits to showrooms dropped by 80 percent. This has had serious repercussions for the service and aftermarket sectors, with the average spend per vehicle declining by 25 percent, periodic maintenance plunging by 75 percent and spare parts sales down by 70 percent.
So is it finally time for the region’s car retail industry to shift online?
It is certainly something to think about; looking at other markets, online tools have come to the rescue of ailing car dealers. In the US, where car sales are estimated at $840 billion, online transactions still account for only around 1 percent of the total, but their share has started to rise following COVID-19 restrictions.
“With coronavirus, we’ve seen an additional shift in the desire to purchase vehicles online,” Ernie Garcia, CEO of Arizona-based online used car retailer Carvana, told Reuters last August.
Some MENA auto retailers are beginning to recognize the value of online tools, suggesting that the “handshake deal,” which has long defined the regional marketplace, might not be the only way to do business in this sector in the future.
Last June, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors (MYNM) launched its first virtual showroom for BMW cars in Saudi Arabia, allowing customers to remotely explore and compare models from both new and certified secondhand car collections. Mark Notkin, MYNM’s managing director, has described the move as “a step in the right direction.”
Kia Motors followed suit by launching its “Live Stream Showroom” service, which offers personalized real-time video tours of select Kia dealerships in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Pakistan. Customers can schedule live one-on-one sessions with a company representative to have their questions answered. Kia is expected to expand the service throughout MENA.
Seeking to lure wary car owners back into service centers and fuel the car aftermarket, Nissan started offering a door-to-door service in Saudi Arabia through a dedicated mobile app. Customers can arrange to have their vehicles picked up from a location of their choice and delivered back to their doorstep serviced and sterilized.
“Vehicle maintenance trends are becoming more convenience-oriented, and customers are now more inclined to avail themselves of services at their home or at their workplace rather than invest time in a service center,” Subhash Joshi, of market research group Frost & Sullivan, told a UAE daily.
It is still early to assess properly customer adoption of the new technologies offered by car retailers in the region.
A study by YallaMotor surveyed 1,200 respondents from the GCC countries about their car buying preferences after the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the results, 60 percent of the car buyers polled would now prefer to buy online rather than from a showroom.
This might provide an early indication of shifting consumer and business attitudes in the region for a market segment that has long been resistant to online sales, but it is hard to predict whether this shift is here to stay.
“We hope that these initial results will help guide the automotive sector towards their next plan of action,” Jorge Bialade, YallaMotor’s general manager, said in a statement.
Irrespective of the long-term success of these newly launched online tools, the changes sparked by the pandemic and declining sales have pushed the auto industry to explore ways of reinventing its traditional experience.
As a result, the post-COVID car marketplace in MENA is likely to differ from the one in pre-pandemic times.
Egypt considers widening Suez Canal after Ever Given accident
$1 billion of compensation may be owed due to closure
Accident was due to captain error, Canal employees say
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Egypt is studying potential expansion of the Suez shipping channel to prevent a recurrence of the accident that disrupted navigation there for about a week, said Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie, Al Arabiya reported.
Losses and compensation due to the closure of the canal may reach $1 billion, Rabie said, without specifying who is liable.
The captain of the Ever Given, which blocked the canal, made a mistake that led to the ship deviating from its course before getting wedged in the bank, according to two rescuers who work for the canal authority, Al Arabiya quoted the Italian Nova Agency as saying.
"The wrong maneuver coincided with the dust storm and strong winds, all of which led to the loss of visibility and the ship stranding, but the weather factors were not fully responsible for the accident," the rescuers said. “Around 12 ships have passed before the Ever Given in the same weather conditions, which did not constitute an obstacle to the movement of navigation in the canal.”
The giant container ship, which was taken out of the canal on Monday, was transported north, and exited from the main channel of the canal to inspect it for damage.
The Suez Canal handles about 12 percent of global trade, and the Ever Given closure has delayed hundreds of ships from passing through.
Suez Canal Authority Chairman estimated that sea traffic on the Canal would likely return to normal on Monday or Tuesday.
HSBC said to be working on possible IPO of Saudi Arabian Logistics
No decision yet made on size and timing of listing
Only local and qualified investors to be able to take part
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Logistics Co. is working with HSBC Holdings Plc on a potential initial public offering that could happen this year, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
SAL has not decided whether to go ahead with a share sale, which would only be available to local and qualified investors, the unnamed people said. SAL, 70% owned by the Kingdom’s national airline Saudia, hired HSBC’s local unit toward the end of last year to explore strategic options for raising funds, they said.
HSBC and SAL declined to comment to Bloomberg.
The MENA region saw a 40% drop in listings and a 96% decline in IPO proceeds last year, with just $1.86 billion raised, according to EY. However, Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul was the region’s top listing venue in 2020 with four sales totaling $1.45 billion.
The Kingdom has earmarked various state assets from utilities to aviation for privatization as part of its ambitious economic reforms.
Saudi Arabia is set to lead the regional initial public offering (IPO) market in 2021, with authorities believed to be viewing over 15 potential listing applications, according to a report issued by the Kuwait-based KAMCO Investment Co.