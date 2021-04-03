You are here

Rossiya brings more Russians to UAE's northernmost emirate

Rossiya brings more Russians to UAE’s northernmost emirate
Ras Al Khaimah has long been a popular choice for Russian holidaymakers in the UAE. (Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Rossiya brings more Russians to UAE’s northernmost emirate

Rossiya brings more Russians to UAE’s northernmost emirate
  • Russia is a top source market for northern emirates
  • Resumption of services a boost for battered tourism
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Russian carrier Rossiya Airlines has started flying to Ras Al Khaimah, traditionally a popular holiday destination for people from the country.
The inaugural flight from the Russian city of Yekaterinburg — Russia’s fourth-largest city and the second-largest in Siberia — touched down on Friday.
It marked the start of a service that offers passengers weekly flights to and from major cities (in Russia, including its capital, Moscow and its second largest city and cultural center, St. Petersburg, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport said in a statement.
Other cities being serviced include Kazan, Samara, Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Perm, Ufa and Rostov-on-Dov.
“This new service will be instrumental in bringing in a greater number of Russian visitors to experience the unique attractions of Ras Al Khaimah, with an increase in guests — an important part of the emirate’s diversification strategy,” said Salem Bin Sultan Al-Qasimi, chairman of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport. “Russia is one of the UAE’s top source countries for tourism, where business between the two countries is also important for bilateral growth and development.”

Lebanon to swap medical expertise for Iraqi oil

Lebanon to swap medical expertise for Iraqi oil
Updated 56 min 31 sec ago
AFP

Lebanon to swap medical expertise for Iraqi oil

Lebanon to swap medical expertise for Iraqi oil
  • Lebanon would receive 500,000 tons of Iraqi oil annually
  • Power cuts have been commonplace for decades
Updated 56 min 31 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Officials from Beirut and Baghdad signed a preliminary agreement that would see Lebanon trade its medical expertise for Iraqi fuel supplies, Lebanese state media reported.
Lebanon’s state-run electricity company faces dire cash shortages as the country grapples with its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.
Oil-rich Iraq, which has seen COVID-19 cases soar in recent weeks, suffers from a chronic lack of drugs and medical care, and decades of war and poor investment have left its hospitals in bad shape.
Caretaker health minister Hamad Hassan and his Iraqi counterpart Hassan Al-Tamimi signed “a framework agreement ... that includes (the supply of) oil in exchange for medical and hospital services,” Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) said.
Under the accord, inked in Beirut, Lebanon would receive 500,000 tons of Iraqi oil annually, or a sixth of its needs, caretaker Lebanese energy minister Raymond GHajjar told AFP.
Hassan said the agreement included cooperation in training and hospital administration, with Lebanese experts and specialized teams to be involved in managing new facilities in Iraq.
Lebanon was once dubbed “the hospital of the Arab world,” with advanced private facilities and doctors trained in Europe and the United States.
But hundreds of medics are now fleeing the country’s political and economic crises and even basic medication has gone out of stock.
Power cuts have been common in the country for decades, but GHajjar warned in March that Lebanon would plunge into “total darkness” by the end of the month if no money was secured to buy fuel for power stations.
Lebanon’s parliament this week approved $200 million in emergency funding to keep the lights on.

Topics: Lebanon Oil Iraq

H&M changed online map after criticism, says China

H&M changed online map after criticism, says China
In this March 26, 2021, file photo, a man carrying an umbrella walks past an H&M clothing store at a shopping mall in Beijing. (AP)
Updated 03 April 2021
AP

H&M changed online map after criticism, says China

H&M changed online map after criticism, says China
  • Companies have been pressured to change how maps show China’s border with India and disputed areas of the South China Sea
Updated 03 April 2021
AP

BEIJING: Chinese regulators on Friday said H&M has agreed to change a “problematic map” online following government criticism, adding to pressure on the Swedish retailer amid a conflict with Western governments over China’s policies in its Xinjiang region.
The ruling Communist Party lashed out at H&M, Nike and other shoe and clothing brands last week after the US, the EU, Britain and Canada imposed travel and financial sanctions on officials accused of abuses in Xinjiang in China’s northwest.
Friday’s announcement by the Shanghai city government gave no details, but travel, clothing and other brands have been pressured to change how Taiwan, the island democracy which Beijing claims as part of its territory, and other sensitive areas are depicted on their websites.
The city government said, “Internet users reported to management of H&M’s website that there existed a ‘problematic map of China,’ and the Shanghai municipal bureau of planning and natural resources ordered it to be quickly corrected.”
H&M managers “corrected the error as soon as possible” after being summoned to meet with regulators, it said on its social media account.
The ruling party’s Youth League criticized H&M last week for saying in March 2020 it would no longer buy cotton from Xinjiang. Foreign researchers and governments say more than 1 million people from predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities are held in detention camps there.

H&M 2021 fashion trends. (Supplied)

Official media have criticized Nike, Burberry, Adidas and Uniqlo for expressing concern about reports of forced labor in Xinjiang. H&M goods have disappeared from China’s major e-commerce platforms, but other brands still are available. Dozens of Chinese celebrities have pulled out of endorsement deals with foreign brands.
Chinese officials reject reports of abuses and say the camps are for job training to support economic development and combat Islamic extremism.
It isn’t clear why H&M was singled out, but Beijing’s relations with Sweden have been strained since 2005 after a Chinese-born Swedish publisher disappeared in Thailand and surfaced in China.
Companies also have been pressured to change how maps show China’s border with India and disputed areas of the South China Sea.

Topics: H & M

Dollar on pace for its third weekly gain
UK bans travel from 4 more nations over virus, 39 in all

UK bans travel from 4 more nations over virus, 39 in all
The UK transport department said the majority of cases of the South African variant detected in England so far were linked to international travel and that very few are thought to have come from Europe. (Supplied)
Updated 03 April 2021
AP

UK bans travel from 4 more nations over virus, 39 in all

UK bans travel from 4 more nations over virus, 39 in all
  • The number of countries on its ‘red list’ will reach 39 when the latest restrictions take effect
Updated 03 April 2021
AP

LONDON: The British government is gearing up to ban international arrivals from four more countries — Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and the Philippines — amid concerns over new virus variants but opted against including France and other European nations that are facing a resurgence of the virus.

The Department for Transport said Friday that the number of countries on its “red list” will reach 39 when the latest restrictions take effect in England beginning April 9. The other nations of the UK — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — have similar lists to those that apply in England.
Under the terms of the travel bans, international visitors who have departed from or traveled through countries on the list in the preceding 10 days are refused entry into England. Countries on the list include Brazil and South Africa, where two of the most concerning virus variants have been identified.
British and Irish citizens and people who have residence rights in the UK can enter, as commercial flights are not banned. However, they must quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days at their own expense and must take a COVID-19 test on days two and eight of their self-isolation.
No European nations are on the British red list, even though much of Europe is witnessing a strong resurgence of the virus that has prompted many countries to reimpose lockdown restrictions. Health experts say the surge is being driven by virus variants, including the one first found in Britain, that are sweeping the continent. The World Health Organization on Thursday bemoaned the slow pace of vaccinations in European nations other than Britain, saying they were losing the race to protect their people.

HIGHLIGHTS

● British and Irish citizens and people who have residence rights in the UK can enter, as commercial flights are not banned. However, they must quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days at their own expense and must take a COVID-19 test on days two and eight of their self-isolation.

● No European nations are on the British red list, even though much of Europe is witnessing a strong resurgence of the virus that has prompted many countries to reimpose lockdown restrictions.

● Health experts say the surge is being driven by virus variants, including the one first found in Britain, that are sweeping the continent.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government has faced questions in recent days as to why France, which is suffering one of the worst outbreaks in Europe, is not on the list. Yet putting France on the red list could have serious implications for trade flows in and out of the UK, given its reliance on traffic from cross-Channel ports.
The UK transport department said the majority of cases of the South African variant detected in England so far were linked to international travel and that very few are thought to have come from Europe.
The measures are aimed at reducing the risk posed by new virus variants into the UK, which has seen new coronavirus infections and deaths fall sharply since the winter amid a strict three-month lockdown and Britain’s rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines. The UK has now given a first vaccine shot to over 31 million people, 46 percent of its population.
Despite the improved coronavirus backdrop, the UK has recorded Europe’s highest COVID-related death toll, with over 126,500 deaths.

Topics: United Kingdom Coronavirus

Dollar on pace for its third weekly gain

Dollar on pace for its third weekly gain
The dollar’s ascent to multi-month highs is likely to continue as more investors bet on economic recovery. (Reuters)
Updated 03 April 2021
Reuters

Dollar on pace for its third weekly gain

Dollar on pace for its third weekly gain
  • Data for February was revised higher to show 468,000 jobs created instead of the previously reported 379,000
Updated 03 April 2021
Reuters

NEW YORK: The dollar rose on Friday in thin trading, on pace for its third weekly gain, after data showed the world’s largest economy created more jobs than expected in March, suggesting it is on a steady path to recovery from the pandemic.
Financial markets were closed in Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Britain, Europe and the US in observance of the Good Friday holiday. Friday’s data showed US nonfarm payrolls surged 916,000 jobs last month, the largest gain since last August.
Data for February was revised higher to show 468,000 jobs created instead of the previously reported 379,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 647,000 jobs in March.
“The important thing is that the employment trend is pointing in the right direction,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago. “We’re not where we were pre-March last year. We’re still down 5.5 percent from our peak, but we continue to make great progress,” he added.
Sentiment for the dollar has improved in recent weeks, while Treasury yields have spiked, as the Biden administration’s planned stimulus of over $2 trillion and a rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollout spurred economic optimism as well as inflation fears.

SPEEDREAD

● Sentiment for the dollar has improved in recent weeks, while Treasury yields have spiked, as the Biden administration’s planned stimulus of over $2 trillion and a rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollout spurred economic optimism as well as inflation fears.

● US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were last at 1.705 percent, up nearly 3 basis points from the previous session. The dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 92.959, posting gains in five of the last six weeks. It is headed for its third straight weekly rise.

US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were last at 1.705 percent, up nearly 3 basis points from the previous session. The dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 92.959, posting gains in five of the last six weeks. It is headed for its third straight weekly rise.
The dollar’s ascent to multi-month highs is likely to continue as more investors bet on economic recovery. The dollar was up slightly versus the yen at 110.68 yen, not far from its strongest level in a year at just under 111 yen. Against the euro, the dollar was quoted at $1.1777, near a five-month high. The greenback was little changed against the Swiss currency at $0.94170 Swiss franc, after losing 0.2 percent on Thursday.
Elsewhere, the Australian dollar slipped 0.2 percent to $0.7612. Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand dollar was flat at $0.7025. In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin briefly rose above $60,000 for the first time in two weeks but then pared gains to trade up 0.7 percent at $59,130.

Topics: Dollar

US employment surges 916k in March, jobless rate falls to 6%

US employment surges 916k in March, jobless rate falls to 6%
Employees work on pickup trucks at the Flint assembly plant in Flint, Michigan. The US economy regained a massive 916,000 jobs in March. (AFP)
Updated 03 April 2021
AFP

US employment surges 916k in March, jobless rate falls to 6%

US employment surges 916k in March, jobless rate falls to 6%
  • It is nearly a third of the increase in the hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector, says the Labor Department
Updated 03 April 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US economy regained a massive 916,000 jobs in March, the biggest increase since August, with nearly a third of the increase in the hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector, the Labor Department reported Friday.

The rise in hiring pushed the unemployment rate down to 6.0 percent from 6.2 percent in February.
However, even as the economy begins to recover from the COVID-19 shutdowns, employment is still 8.4 million jobs lower than the pre-pandemic peak, the report said.
The gain in nonfarm payrolls, which far exceeded the consensus estimate among economists, reflects the accelerating recovery as vaccinations become more widespread.
And with upward revisions to hiring in the first two months of 2021, employment in January and February combined was 156,000 higher than previously reported, the report said.

HIGHLIGHTS

● The rise in hiring pushed the unemployment rate down to 6.0 percent from 6.2 percent in February. However, even as the economy begins to recover from the COVID-19 shutdowns, employment is still 8.4 million jobs lower than the pre-pandemic peak, the report said.

● The gain in nonfarm payrolls, which far exceeded the consensus estimate among economists, reflects the accelerating recovery as vaccinations become more widespread.

● And with upward revisions to hiring in the first two months of 2021, employment in January and February combined was 156,000 higher than previously reported, the report said.

Hiring was widespread in manufacturing, construction and education, but leisure and hospitality which bore the brunt of the shutdowns topped the list, regaining 280,000 — 176,000 of those in restaurants and bars.
Labor economist Diane Swonk of Grant Thornton almost exactly predicted the blockbuster report. She said before the release that the rebound was due to “ramping up vaccinations, lifting restrictions on indoor venues and reopening schools for in-person learning combined with spring break” and increased air travel.
But the data show there are still scars from the pandemic damage: Black unemployment remains little changed at 9.6 percent, and average hourly earnings fell by 4 cents to $29.96, reflecting rehiring of lower wage workers who bring down the average.
In addition, there are nearly 6 million more workers now than before the pandemic who either are working part time because they cannot find a full time position, or are on the sidelines because they have not been able to find work, the report said.

Topics: US employment

