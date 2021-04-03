Rossiya brings more Russians to UAE’s northernmost emirate

DUBAI: Russian carrier Rossiya Airlines has started flying to Ras Al Khaimah, traditionally a popular holiday destination for people from the country.
The inaugural flight from the Russian city of Yekaterinburg — Russia’s fourth-largest city and the second-largest in Siberia — touched down on Friday.
It marked the start of a service that offers passengers weekly flights to and from major cities (in Russia, including its capital, Moscow and its second largest city and cultural center, St. Petersburg, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport said in a statement.
Other cities being serviced include Kazan, Samara, Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Perm, Ufa and Rostov-on-Dov.
“This new service will be instrumental in bringing in a greater number of Russian visitors to experience the unique attractions of Ras Al Khaimah, with an increase in guests — an important part of the emirate’s diversification strategy,” said Salem Bin Sultan Al-Qasimi, chairman of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport. “Russia is one of the UAE’s top source countries for tourism, where business between the two countries is also important for bilateral growth and development.”
- Russia is a top source market for northern emirates
- Resumption of services a boost for battered tourism
