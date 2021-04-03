You are here

Suez Canal shipping backlog to end on Saturday says waterway authority

Suez Canal shipping backlog to end on Saturday says waterway authority
A ship is seen after sailing through Suez Canal as traffic resumes after a container ship that blocked the waterway was refloated. (Reuters)
Reuters

Suez Canal shipping backlog to end on Saturday says waterway authority

Suez Canal shipping backlog to end on Saturday says waterway authority
  • Ever Given ran aground in the vital trade artery on March 23
  • SCA investigation began on Wednesday into what caused the vessel to get stuck
Reuters

CAIRO: The last ships stranded by the grounding of a giant container vessel in the Suez Canal should pass through the waterway on Saturday, according to the canal authority, which said an investigation into the incident would report its findings soon.
Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), said 85 ships were expected to pass the canal from both sides on Saturday. They will include the last 61 ships out of the 422 that were queuing when the Ever Given container vessel was dislodged on Monday, thus ending the backlog of shipping that built up during the crisis, he added.
International supply chains were thrown into disarray when the 400-meter-long (430-yard) Ever Given ran aground in the vital trade artery on March 23, with specialist rescue teams taking almost a week to free her after extensive dredging and repeated tugging operations.
An SCA investigation began on Wednesday into what caused the vessel to run aground in the Suez Canal and block the waterway for six days, Rabie told the MBC Masr private TV late on Friday.
“The investigation is going well and will take two more days, then we will announce the results,” he added.

Eni withdraws from Tunisia hydrocarbon sector

Eni withdraws from Tunisia hydrocarbon sector
AFP

Eni withdraws from Tunisia hydrocarbon sector

Eni withdraws from Tunisia hydrocarbon sector
  • Eni has been in Tunisia since 1961
  • Coincides with renewables push
AFP

TUNIS: Italy’s Eni will stop its hydrocarbon activities in Tunisia to focus on clean energy, the Tunisian energy ministry said, amid recurrent social unrest near oil installations in the country.
The giant energy company will give up mining licenses for nine oil concessions it was running jointly with the Tunisian government but will continue to invest in renewable energy in the North African country, a ministry spokesperson said.
Eni declined to comment on the report.
It was not immediately clear when the company, which has been operating in Tunisia since 1961, would halt its oil and gas activities.
According to its website, the Italian firm’s work is concentrated in desert areas in southern Tunisia and in the Mediterranean offshore area of Hammamet.
In 2019, oil production was two million barrels (equivalent to just below 40,000 barrels per day) or about one fifth of Tunisia’s total production of hydrocarbons.
The energy ministry said Eni has not found buyers for its shares in the oil concessions, but that the Tunisian government was looking for new investors.
It denied reports that Anglo-Dutch firm Shell and Austria’s OMV were also planning to cease activities in Tunisia.
The North African country has been rocked by frequent protests in recent years, namely in the marginalized southern Tataouine region where unemployed youths last year blocked an oil installation for months.
In February, the army intervened to stop a dozen protesters from accessing the El-Kamour oil production site and blockading a pipeline, according to the protest movement.
The pipeline carries half of the crude produced by Tunisia’s modest oil sector and has been blocked several times, notably in 2017 by sit-ins that were followed by clashes with security forces.
And on Thursday protesters demanding jobs blocked a hydrocarbon storage site in Skhira, in the central-eastern governorate of Sfax.

Rossiya brings more Russians to UAE's northernmost emirate

Rossiya brings more Russians to UAE’s northernmost emirate
Arab News

Rossiya brings more Russians to UAE's northernmost emirate

Rossiya brings more Russians to UAE’s northernmost emirate
  • Russia is a top source market for northern emirates
  • Resumption of services a boost for battered tourism
Arab News

DUBAI: Russian carrier Rossiya Airlines has started flying to Ras Al Khaimah, traditionally a popular holiday destination for people from the country.
The inaugural flight from the Russian city of Yekaterinburg — Russia’s fourth-largest city and the second-largest in Siberia — touched down on Friday.
It marked the start of a service that offers passengers weekly flights to and from major cities (in Russia, including its capital, Moscow and its second largest city and cultural center, St. Petersburg, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport said in a statement.
Other cities being serviced include Kazan, Samara, Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Perm, Ufa and Rostov-on-Dov.
“This new service will be instrumental in bringing in a greater number of Russian visitors to experience the unique attractions of Ras Al Khaimah, with an increase in guests — an important part of the emirate’s diversification strategy,” said Salem Bin Sultan Al-Qasimi, chairman of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport. “Russia is one of the UAE’s top source countries for tourism, where business between the two countries is also important for bilateral growth and development.”

Lebanon to swap medical expertise for Iraqi oil

Lebanon to swap medical expertise for Iraqi oil
AFP

Lebanon to swap medical expertise for Iraqi oil

Lebanon to swap medical expertise for Iraqi oil
  • Lebanon would receive 500,000 tons of Iraqi oil annually
  • Power cuts have been commonplace for decades
AFP

BEIRUT: Officials from Beirut and Baghdad signed a preliminary agreement that would see Lebanon trade its medical expertise for Iraqi fuel supplies, Lebanese state media reported.
Lebanon’s state-run electricity company faces dire cash shortages as the country grapples with its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.
Oil-rich Iraq, which has seen COVID-19 cases soar in recent weeks, suffers from a chronic lack of drugs and medical care, and decades of war and poor investment have left its hospitals in bad shape.
Caretaker health minister Hamad Hassan and his Iraqi counterpart Hassan Al-Tamimi signed “a framework agreement ... that includes (the supply of) oil in exchange for medical and hospital services,” Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) said.
Under the accord, inked in Beirut, Lebanon would receive 500,000 tons of Iraqi oil annually, or a sixth of its needs, caretaker Lebanese energy minister Raymond GHajjar told AFP.
Hassan said the agreement included cooperation in training and hospital administration, with Lebanese experts and specialized teams to be involved in managing new facilities in Iraq.
Lebanon was once dubbed “the hospital of the Arab world,” with advanced private facilities and doctors trained in Europe and the United States.
But hundreds of medics are now fleeing the country’s political and economic crises and even basic medication has gone out of stock.
Power cuts have been common in the country for decades, but GHajjar warned in March that Lebanon would plunge into “total darkness” by the end of the month if no money was secured to buy fuel for power stations.
Lebanon’s parliament this week approved $200 million in emergency funding to keep the lights on.

H&M changed online map after criticism, says China

H&M changed online map after criticism, says China
In this March 26, 2021, file photo, a man carrying an umbrella walks past an H&M clothing store at a shopping mall in Beijing. (AP)
AP

H&M changed online map after criticism, says China

H&M changed online map after criticism, says China
  • Companies have been pressured to change how maps show China’s border with India and disputed areas of the South China Sea
AP

BEIJING: Chinese regulators on Friday said H&M has agreed to change a “problematic map” online following government criticism, adding to pressure on the Swedish retailer amid a conflict with Western governments over China’s policies in its Xinjiang region.
The ruling Communist Party lashed out at H&M, Nike and other shoe and clothing brands last week after the US, the EU, Britain and Canada imposed travel and financial sanctions on officials accused of abuses in Xinjiang in China’s northwest.
Friday’s announcement by the Shanghai city government gave no details, but travel, clothing and other brands have been pressured to change how Taiwan, the island democracy which Beijing claims as part of its territory, and other sensitive areas are depicted on their websites.
The city government said, “Internet users reported to management of H&M’s website that there existed a ‘problematic map of China,’ and the Shanghai municipal bureau of planning and natural resources ordered it to be quickly corrected.”
H&M managers “corrected the error as soon as possible” after being summoned to meet with regulators, it said on its social media account.
The ruling party’s Youth League criticized H&M last week for saying in March 2020 it would no longer buy cotton from Xinjiang. Foreign researchers and governments say more than 1 million people from predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities are held in detention camps there.

H&M 2021 fashion trends. (Supplied)

Official media have criticized Nike, Burberry, Adidas and Uniqlo for expressing concern about reports of forced labor in Xinjiang. H&M goods have disappeared from China’s major e-commerce platforms, but other brands still are available. Dozens of Chinese celebrities have pulled out of endorsement deals with foreign brands.
Chinese officials reject reports of abuses and say the camps are for job training to support economic development and combat Islamic extremism.
It isn’t clear why H&M was singled out, but Beijing’s relations with Sweden have been strained since 2005 after a Chinese-born Swedish publisher disappeared in Thailand and surfaced in China.
Companies also have been pressured to change how maps show China’s border with India and disputed areas of the South China Sea.

Dollar on pace for its third weekly gain
Business & Economy
Dollar on pace for its third weekly gain

UK bans travel from 4 more nations over virus, 39 in all

UK bans travel from 4 more nations over virus, 39 in all
The UK transport department said the majority of cases of the South African variant detected in England so far were linked to international travel and that very few are thought to have come from Europe. (Supplied)
AP

UK bans travel from 4 more nations over virus, 39 in all

UK bans travel from 4 more nations over virus, 39 in all
  • The number of countries on its ‘red list’ will reach 39 when the latest restrictions take effect
AP

LONDON: The British government is gearing up to ban international arrivals from four more countries — Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and the Philippines — amid concerns over new virus variants but opted against including France and other European nations that are facing a resurgence of the virus.

The Department for Transport said Friday that the number of countries on its “red list” will reach 39 when the latest restrictions take effect in England beginning April 9. The other nations of the UK — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — have similar lists to those that apply in England.
Under the terms of the travel bans, international visitors who have departed from or traveled through countries on the list in the preceding 10 days are refused entry into England. Countries on the list include Brazil and South Africa, where two of the most concerning virus variants have been identified.
British and Irish citizens and people who have residence rights in the UK can enter, as commercial flights are not banned. However, they must quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days at their own expense and must take a COVID-19 test on days two and eight of their self-isolation.
No European nations are on the British red list, even though much of Europe is witnessing a strong resurgence of the virus that has prompted many countries to reimpose lockdown restrictions. Health experts say the surge is being driven by virus variants, including the one first found in Britain, that are sweeping the continent. The World Health Organization on Thursday bemoaned the slow pace of vaccinations in European nations other than Britain, saying they were losing the race to protect their people.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government has faced questions in recent days as to why France, which is suffering one of the worst outbreaks in Europe, is not on the list. Yet putting France on the red list could have serious implications for trade flows in and out of the UK, given its reliance on traffic from cross-Channel ports.
The UK transport department said the majority of cases of the South African variant detected in England so far were linked to international travel and that very few are thought to have come from Europe.
The measures are aimed at reducing the risk posed by new virus variants into the UK, which has seen new coronavirus infections and deaths fall sharply since the winter amid a strict three-month lockdown and Britain’s rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines. The UK has now given a first vaccine shot to over 31 million people, 46 percent of its population.
Despite the improved coronavirus backdrop, the UK has recorded Europe’s highest COVID-related death toll, with over 126,500 deaths.

