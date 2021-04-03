France warns Iran further nuclear violations will ‘damage’ Vienna talks

You are here

  • Foreign Minister Le Drian: France will take part in ‘pragmatic’ but ‘demanding’ manner
  • Biden: US will re-join agreement if Tehran first returns to respecting commitments
LONDON: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Saturday warned Iran that any further violations of its nuclear commitments would damage talks with world powers next week in Vienna.

In a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif, Le Drian called on Tehran to be “constructive” during the talks in order to “identify in the coming weeks what needs to be done for a full return to respecting the agreement.”

Le Drian told Zarif that he “welcomed the coming resumption in Vienna of discussions on the nuclear dossier,” and that France would take part in next Friday’s talks in a “pragmatic” but “demanding” manner.

“I called on Iran to refrain from any further violation of its current commitments in the nuclear field likely to damage the dynamics of a resumption of discussions,” Le Drian said.

The 2015 nuclear deal saw Iran granted relief from international sanctions in exchange for accepting limits on its program aimed at easing fears that it could acquire atomic weapons.

Former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement in 2018 and imposed strict and sweeping sanctions on Tehran.

Next week’s talks will involve China, Russia, Germany and the UK. The US will not take part directly in the discussions, but an American delegation will be present.

President Joe Biden has said the US will re-join the agreement if Iran first returns to respecting commitments it abandoned in retaliation for Trump pulling out and re-imposing sanctions.

Tehran has said Washington has to end sanctions before it makes any moves to get back in line, and has refused to hold direct negotiations with the US.

Tehran would reject any “step-by-step” easing of restrictions, its Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, adding that lifting all sanctions is its “definitive policy.”

US State Department spokesman Ned Price called the Vienna talks a “healthy step forward,” and said Washington “remains open” to a direct encounter with Tehran.

* With AFP

Topics: Middle East Iran France Jean-Yves Le Drian Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Iran nuclear deal

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord over smuggling operations across Europe

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord over smuggling operations across Europe
  • Bouchibi had been travelling under a false identity
  • A team of officers were tasked to share information about Bouchibi with the French authorities and Interpol
DUBAI: The Dubai Police have captured French drug lord Moufide ‘Mouf’ Bouchibi, who is known internationally as ‘The Ghost’, for being involved in drug trafficking and smuggling operations across Europe.

The estimated annual street value of his operations reached $82.6 million, state news agency WAM reported.
Bouchibi had been travelling under a false identity. He had also been on the run for 10 years, using forged documents, the report added.
A team of officers were tasked to share information about Bouchibi with the French authorities and Interpol, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri said.  
“Our officers, aided by the Criminal Data Analysis Centre at Dubai Police, located the infamous drug lord and arrested him in Dubai within a very short time,” he added.
Bouchibi became a global trafficker importing 60 tons of drugs to Europe annually, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation Brigadier Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf said.
“In 2015, the Bordeaux Court sentenced Bouchibi to 20 years,” he added.
“As soon as our officers conclude the investigation, Bouchibi will be referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action, and the UAE Ministry of Justice will determine the mechanism for his extradition per existing understandings and agreements with the Interpol,” Al-Jallaf concluded.

Topics: Dubai Police UAE

Former Turkish diplomats warn Montreux Convention must remain in place

Former Turkish diplomats warn Montreux Convention must remain in place
  • Controversial $9.2 billion Kanal Istanbul project draws criticism
ANKARA: With discussions over the revision of the 1936 Montreux Convention regarding control of the Istanbul Straits ongoing, Turkey recently approved development plans for the controversial 45-kilometer Kanal Istanbul project.

The project has attracted criticism not only for its financial cost and environmental impact, but also its potential repercussions for maritime transit.

The artificial seaway will cost an estimated $9.2 billion, and will connect the Black Sea north of Istanbul to the Marmara Sea to the south. It is intended to ease traffic on the Bosphorus Strait.

Kanal Istanbul is being touted as an alternative global shipping lane, but the scheme — first introduced to the public as a “crazy project” — has been harshly criticized by Istanbul’s opposition mayor Ekrem Imamoglu from the beginning.

In a rare move, 126 retired Turkish ambassadors released a statement on Friday warning that the Kanal Istanbul project could put the Montreux Convention at risk and have an adverse affect on Turkish interests.

“Kanal Istanbul will open the Montreux Convention to discussion, and will lead to Turkey’s loss of absolute sovereignty over the Sea of ​​Marmara,” the statement said.

In an interview with HaberTurk on March 24, Speaker of the Turkish Parliament Mustafa Sentop was asked: “What if one day one president says, ‘I do not recognize (the) Montreux (Convention). I dissolved it’?”

Sentop replied: “He has the authority to do so. But there is a difference between possible and probable.”

In a 2018 presidential decree, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assigned himself authority to withdraw Turkey from any international treaty or pact — such as the Montreux Convention — without parliamentary approval.

The convention grants free passage to all civilian vessels and determines the mode of entry and length of stay, as well as the tonnage, of warships from all non-littoral countries in the Black Sea.

Once completed, Kanal Istanbul will provide a shorter way for naval vessels from non-littoral countries to reach the Black Sea, so long as they pay the necessary fees.

But, if no further abrupt revision is made to the Montreux Convention, these vessels have to respect the rules of Montreux as they will enter Kanal Istanbul from the Dardanelles straits that are still determined by this decades-long international regime. 

Aydin Sezer, an Ankara-based expert on Turkey-Russia relations, believes Russia will stand against any attempts to void the Montreux Convention, however.

“This international convention was prepared by convening relevant states at an international conference. Therefore, a unilateral withdrawal is unlikely, as it will draw serious anger and retaliation from the Kremlin side,” Sezer told Arab News.

In an interview in December 2019 with Turkish journalist Murat Yetkin, Aleksey Yerkhov, Moscow’s ambassador in Ankara, said that if the canal were to be built, Russia would insist on applying the provisions of the Montreux Convention to all passages.

Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, Ankara director of the German Marshall Fund of the United States, told Arab News: “There are two opposing views on whether Kanal Istanbul would fall under the Montreux regime if it were built. While I don’t think which interpretation gains acceptance will ultimately matter so far as vessels of war are concerned, I would not say the same thing regarding merchant vessels and revenue generation.”

Unluhisarcikli believes that Turkey will ultimately decide to unilaterally apply the provisions of the Montreux Convention concerning vessels of war, as any other course of action could lead to the collapse of the Montreux regime, making Turkey subject to pressure from both its Western allies and Russia.

“However, in this case Turkey could apply different rules to merchant vessels in order to be able to generate revenue,” he added.

“If Kanal Istanbul were accepted as falling under the Montreux regime, Turkey could find it difficult to generate significant revenue, as the Montreux Convention limits the taxes and charges that can be imposed on merchant vessels,” Unluhisarcikli concluded.

Topics: Sea of Marmara Kanal Istanbul Black Sea 1936 Montreux Convention Bosphorus Strait Turkey

Fresh Iran nuclear talks next week in push for US return

Fresh Iran nuclear talks next week in push for US return
  • GCC participation in negotiations crucial to prevent Tehran making ‘Persian bomb,’ analyst tells Arab News
  • Diplomats had said earlier on Friday that officials from Tehran and Washington would travel to Vienna next week as part of efforts to revive the 2015 accord
RIYADH: Major world powers and Tehran on Friday eyed potential progress toward securing Washington's return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, otherwise known as the Iran nuclear deal. The powers agreed to hold fresh talks next week which involves shuttle diplomacy with US officials.

China, France, Germany, Russia and Britain are among the participants in the deal, which concerns Tehran's nuclear ambitions. Their officials would meet in person on Tuesday in Vienna, according to an EU spokesman after a video conference.

The US will not take part directly in the main negotiations because former President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018. The EU, however, said its mediator in the Austrian capital would have “separate contacts” with officials from Washington.

A European diplomatic source said: “Iran and the US will be in the same town, but not in the same room.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif insisted the aim of the talks was to “rapidly finalize sanctions-lifting and nuclear measures for the choreographed removal of all sanctions, followed by Iran's ceasing remedial measures.”

“No Iran-US meeting. Unnecessary,” he wrote on Twitter.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price called the Vienna talks a “healthy step forward” and said that Washington “remains open” to a direct meeting with Tehran.

He cautioned nonetheless, “These remain early days, and we do not anticipate an immediate breakthrough as there will be difficult discussions ahead.”

Iran’s way of exploiting delays would bring nothing but more wars and unrest for the region and the world.

Dr. Hadi bin Ayedh, Kuwaiti analyst

EU diplomat Enrique Mora, who chaired the talks, described Friday's virtual meeting as “positive,” but warned there was much left to do in order to revive the deal.

“Substantial work ahead for a key opportunity to bring JCPOA back to life,” he tweeted.

A senior EU official said Brussels, which acts as coordinator, hoped to see a final agreement on a US return to the deal within the next two months.

The official said two groups of experts from the remaining participating countries would work simultaneously, with one focused on US sanctions and the other on rolling back Iran's breaches.

In the Middle East, experts called for the participation of Gulf states in the talks because they are the ones in the direct line of fire of the Iranian regime, its hydra-headed militias, and its huge arsenal of missiles and armed drones.

Dr. Hadi bin Ayedh of Kuwait's Ministry of Information stressed that Arab countries, specifically the GCC, should participate in the ongoing negotiations about the nuclear agreement with Iran.

He described their participation as instrumental for the region in light of existing tensions and Iranian interference in various Arab countries.

Bin Ayedh noted that Iran’s way of exploiting delays would bring nothing but more wars and unrest for the region and the world.

The absence of GCC countries from the previous agreement had given Iran a chance to flagrantly interfere in Yemen, Syria, and other countries, he said.

Such matters, along with the participation of the US, should be part of the next negotiations with Iran and should form a part of the agreement between Iran and other countries, Bin Ayedh said.

2e222“The Iranian nuclear program causes the most harm in Gulf countries because some of Iran’s nuclear installations are closer to Gulf countries than to Iranian cities. Thus this poses a number of threats and dangers, especially if there is a leak in a nuclear reactor,” he said.

In addition, close proximity poses a huge threat to public health in GCC countries. Therefore, GCC countries should participate and “demand international guarantees if such concerns materialize on the ground,” he said.

Bin Ayedh, who is an international relations researcher, said GCC countries did not participate or were not given a chance to do so in the negotiations.

“Today, the GCC countries should do their best to be part of the negotiations in order to protect their interests in the same way Iran tries to protect Tehran's interests,” he said.

Bin Ayedh noted that Iran exploits uranium enrichment to threaten both Arab countries as well as regional security.

“The whole world saw how Iraq was destroyed and reduced to chaos when Iran took over and Arab countries were absent from agreements and negotiations concerning Iraq's future. That absence allowed Iran to take the upper hand,” he said.

“This is a lesson that GCC countries should learn from and make sure they do not let Iran take advantage of the situation in the future.”

Waheed Hashim, a professor of political sciences at King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah, said Iran procrastinates and uses devious methods to win time and push for a certain status quo that they want to prevail in the region and the world.

He called upon the superpowers to consider these facts and prevent Iranians from manufacturing the “Persian bomb.”

He added that Iran refused GCC participation for reasons that are mainly rooted in Tehran’s hatred toward GCC countries, specifically Saudi Arabia.

In 2018, then US president Trump dramatically withdrew from the pact and imposed crippling economic sanctions on Tehran. The following year, Iran announced it would start breaking the limits of agreed-upon nuclear activity.

The remaining participants in the deal have scrambled in recent years to salvage it from total collapse as Tehran has made good on its threats.

(with input from AFP, Reuters)

 

Topics: Iran US Iran nuclear deal

Rights groups urge Russians to wake up to Syria abuses

Rights groups urge Russians to wake up to Syria abuses
Special forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces keep watch on March 30, 2021 in the vicinity of al-Hol camp. (AFP)
  • The report accuses Russia of abuses in Syria including bombing civilians indiscriminately and backing Syria’s regime
MOSCOW: Rights groups in Moscow urged Russians to take responsibility for abuses in Syria as they released a damning report on Friday on the country’s role in the decade-old conflict.
Published to coincide with the 10-year anniversary of the Syrian war, the report is the first into the conflict by Russian campaigners and seeks to shed light on the victims of the country’s military actions in Syria, a taboo topic for Kremlin-friendly media.
Its findings are in stark contrast to Moscow’s official narrative and President Vladimir Putin’s praise of the Russian military for intervening in 2015 to root out “terrorists” and support Bashar Assad’s regime.
Prepared by Memorial, Russia’s top rights group, and several other organizations, the 200-page report features interviews with more than 150 witnesses to events in Syria.
“The overwhelming majority of our interviewees do not see Russia as a savior, but as a destructive foreign force whose military and political intervention helped bolster the war criminal heading their country,” the groups said.
“Some of the people we interviewed revealed that they or their loved ones had been victims of Russian bombings.”
The report accuses Russia of abuses in Syria including bombing civilians indiscriminately and backing Syria’s regime, which has been accused of atrocities including targeting civilians, using chemical weapons and starving people to death in besieged cities.

FASTFACT

A 200-page report — prepared by Memorial, Russia’s top rights group, and several other organizations — features interviews with more than 150 witnesses to events in Syria.

The campaigners also noted abuses by US-led forces who had intervened in Syria, but said most first-hand accounts were related to “abuses suffered at the hands of Syrian government forces and their allies, and armed opposition groups, including terrorist groups.”
Memorial’s Oleg Orlov, speaking to reporters, compared Russia’s bombing of Syrian civilians to the military’s tactics in Chechnya where Moscow fought two wars against separatists in the 1990s and 2000s.
The report urged Moscow to conduct independent investigations into the Russian army’s bombardments in Syria and pay compensation to victims.
The authors, who worked on the study for two years, were unable to enter Syria and interviewed Syrians who had fled the war in Lebanon, Turkey, Germany, Russia and elsewhere.
A woman from the Homs city neighborhood of Waer, which was under siege between 2013 and 2016, told the authors Russia’s intervention emboldened Syria’s regime.
“In the six months since the start of Russian bombing, there were more victims than there were over two years of Syrian bombing,” said the woman, who at one point weighed just 33 kg.
Russia has denied that the Syrian authorities have used chemical weapons against civilians and used its veto power at the UN Security Council to protect Damascus.
But the Russian activists said they collected testimony from witnesses of attacks using sarin and other chemical weapons.
“I saw 30 children lying dead with other people still pouring water over them,” a surgeon from Eastern Ghouta told the authors. “I will never forget that scene.”
The campaigners said they wanted as many Russians as possible to read their study and “understand their responsibility for what is happening in their name in Syria.”
“We felt both bitter and ashamed for how our Syrian interviewees view Russians.”
Despite their efforts, Orlov said the rights campaigners did not hold out much hope.
“I am afraid that we should not expect a serious reaction from Russian society,” he said

Topics: Syria Turkey Daesh

Beirut’s famous cafes drained by dollar crisis, stifled by pandemic

Beirut’s famous cafes drained by dollar crisis, stifled by pandemic
Patrons, mask-clad due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, sit at a cafe in the Hamra neighborhood of Lebanon’s capital Beirut. (File/AFP)
  • Owners and employees lament ‘good old days when everyone could afford to sit in coffee shops’
  • The company that I work for was established in 1935 and survived all the wars, but what we are experiencing today forces us to adopt painful measures in order to remain in business
BEIRUT: Beirut’s famous sidewalk cafes are facing an uncertain future amid the coronavirus pandemic and dollar exchange rate instability, with employees and owners warning that “the price of a cup of coffee cannot keep pace with the exchange rate.”

The recent lockdown, which lasted for two months and 22 days, meant further problems for the capital’s cafes, the place of choice for many Lebanese to relax, wind down and socialize.
Many have closed amid the country’s economic turmoil, while several were destroyed in the port explosion last year, and have since been left abandoned.
Lebanon’s health measures to stop the spread of coronavirus mean that people are banned from sitting with each other to smoke, sip coffee, chat about affairs or discuss the country’s future.
Ali Farhat, 35, an investor in a sidewalk cafe in the Azaria building in downtown Beirut, remembers the “good old times in the area before the protests and the accompanying riots started in late 2019 and the days before the collapse of the Lebanese pound and coronavirus.”
He added: “The area was bustling. The cafe was a place for entertainment, hanging out with people, winding down for half an hour during workdays and having a snack. Everyone back then could afford to sit in a coffee shop.
“Today, downtown Beirut is deserted, the employees moved to work from their homes, and my work has become limited to selling cigarettes, coffee and tea to passersby and the security forces guarding downtown Beirut.
“The worst financial crisis has caused the prices to soar. As the dollar exchange rose, I stopped selling my goods and closed the store, because the next day, I had to buy goods at a higher price.”
The price of a pack of locally manufactured cigarettes has increased from 1,000 Lebanese pounds ($0.65) to 5,000 pounds, while imported cigarettes, which used to cost about 4,000 Lebanese pounds, have risen to more than 13,000 Lebanese pounds for a single pack.
The price of a Nescafe coffee jar has grown a staggering amount — from 16,000 Lebanese pounds to more than 70,000.
Popular hookah tobacco has also seen a five-fold increase. Salam, 28, said: “I used to buy a kilogram of hookah tobacco for 20,000 Lebanese pounds and a kilogram of super charcoal for 3,000, and the price of a hookah did not exceed 50,000, but today, the price of a kilogram of tobacco is 110,000 pounds and a kilogram of regular coal is 30,000.”
Salam said that smoking to wind down was part of her usual routine and beneficial for her emotional well-being.
“The time I spend with the hookah is ‘me time,’” she added.
“I no longer go to cafes with girlfriends because of the coronavirus, and ordering a takeaway hookah has become impossible.
“I have cut down on hookah smoking at home, and after I used to smoke once a day, I now smoke one or two times per week due to the high prices and the decline in the value of my salary. We are giving up many things, and the hookah will be one of them.”
Mohammed, 33, who is a self-described coffee addict, said: “The price of a kilogram of coffee was 12,000 Lebanese pounds but has now increased to 35,000, and Nescafe has disappeared from the market. And since I have to choose between buying coffee and buying milk for my children, the milk is the priority.”
Ahmed, 37, an administrative employee in Cafe Younes in Beirut, warned that the economic crisis has had an enormous impact on the hospitality industry.
“The company that I work for was established in 1935 and survived all the wars, but what we are experiencing today forces us to adopt painful measures in order to remain in business,” he said.
“The price of a cup of coffee cannot keep pace with the fluctuations of the dollar exchange rate, because we will lose our customers.
“We raised the price from 4,000 to 9,000 Lebanese pounds, which is a relatively acceptable price. We lost a number of cafe branches in the explosion of the Beirut port, and in markets and malls that closed due to the crises.
“Our customers are still the same, but we have been seeing new customers who get paid in dollars.”
Ahmed said that while working following the Beirut port explosion, he witnessed many farewell parties for young men and women who had decided to emigrate from Lebanon.
“They were our customers and they left us, and their families no longer come to the cafe so as to not become emotionally overwhelmed,” he said.
Tony Ramy, president of the Syndicate of Owners of Restaurants, Cafes, Night-Clubs and Pastries in Lebanon, said: “The sequence of crises since the summer of 2019 has reduced the number of restaurants and cafes from 8,500 establishments to 4,300.
“This tourism sector developed itself over long periods, so cafes developed their own character and opened 24 hours a day.
“There are now only about 1,500 cafes operating. Cafes are the place where Lebanese people meet as part of their beautiful culture. The prices are reasonable, and some cafes that provide hookah services have become a meeting place for families.”
Ramy criticized the “state’s disorientation” in battling the coronavirus pandemic.
He said: “The closure of cafes at 9 p.m. in the evening is unjustified, as the virus does not run on a clock, and the cafes are busiest at this time.”
“The cost of purchases at these cafes rose six times with the collapse of the Lebanese pound, but the sector preferred to sacrifice part of its right in order to survive.”
“We cannot catch up with the dollar exchange rate as purchasing power has diminished. It is true that continuing to operate is difficult and we are trying to buy time, but giving up is forbidden and opening branches abroad may help secure doses of fresh oxygen.”

Topics: Beirut

