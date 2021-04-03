You are here

  • Home
  • Coronavirus and financial deterioration strip Lebanon’s Easter of joy
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Coronavirus and financial deterioration strip Lebanon’s Easter of joy

Coronavirus and financial deterioration strip Lebanon’s Easter of joy
A woman wears a mask to protect from COVID-19 , as she attends a Good Friday Mass for the Passion of Christ, at a church in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bduxb

Updated 15 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Coronavirus and financial deterioration strip Lebanon’s Easter of joy

Coronavirus and financial deterioration strip Lebanon’s Easter of joy
  • People are exhausted economically and psychologically, says Beirut restaurant owner
Updated 15 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: With the advent of Easter for the Christian sects that follow the Western calendar, Lebanon entered on Saturday a new round of total lockdown and curfews.

The holiday atmosphere is non-existent for the second year running due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In addition, the economic crisis has diminished what was remaining of the holiday celebrations, which have been hampered by anti-virus measures.

The lockdown will continue until Tuesday morning.

On Saturday morning, roads were deserted and shops closed their doors, while supermarkets have committed to using an electronic platform that limits the number of customers allowed inside.

Restaurants resorted to providing takeaway and delivery services only.

The Internal Security Forces conducted vehicle and foot patrols and established checkpoints to control violations, stressing the necessity of wearing face masks.

The latest decision by the Ministry of the Interior permitted prayers in churches, provided they do not exceed 30 percent of their capacity, and that they commit to social distancing measures. Worshippers need to obtain a prior permit to traveling to church.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Lebanon continues to approach half a million, while the death toll has exceeded 6,200.

The last of the politicians who contracted the virus have been Samir Geagea, head of the Lebanese Forces Party, and former Minister Ghassan Hasbani.

Dr. Firas Al-Abyad, director of the Hariri Governmental University Hospital, expressed his fear for an increase in the number of cases during Easter and Ramadan due to family gatherings.

The number of those who have received one dose of the vaccine has reached 149,687 people, with 81,680 receiving two doses.

Tony Bejjani, the owner of a restaurant in Beirut, said: “Easter this year is less than normal, and we have only fasted.”

He added: “There are no signs of Easter this year. None of the people I know have gone shopping.

“People do not communicate with each other for fear of contracting COVID-19, nor do they go to mass.”

Bejjani added: “People are exhausted economically and psychologically. Our work stopped for two months and 22 days after the New Year’s holiday due to the lockdown, and today we had to close again although the holidays are a good season in which we can make up for some of our losses.

“People are afraid and no one is happy. They are waiting for any opportunity to travel and never return.”

A bank employee with a salary that was relatively fair before the financial crisis said: “There is no joy this holiday. People are forbidden to meet, and if we go to church to pray, only two people are allowed to sit on the same bench.”

She said she “resorted for months to making sweets in my home and selling them through social media because the salary has barely been lasting a week with the deterioration of the Lebanese pound.”

She sarcastically said: “People did not buy regular eggs to color them this Easter after their price doubled, and they also stopped buying chocolate eggs.”

Lebanon has reached a blockage on the political level in the absence of any progress in mediation to resolve the conflict that has been obstructing the formation of the government for over 160 days.

This was the focus of an Easter message that Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi conveyed to the Lebanese people.

He criticized again the “ruling group and those surrounding it” and said: “They are manipulating the fate of the nation’s entirety, people, land, and dignity.”

He added in his harsh message to the politicians: “It has become clear that we are facing a plan that aims to change Lebanon in its entirety, including its system, identity, form, and traditions. There are parties that adopt a methodology of demolishing the constitutional, financial, banking, military, and judicial institutions.

“There are parties that also adopt the methodology of starting problems to prevent solutions and settlements. Let everyone realize that a country’s life is not made of quotas.”

As soon as Patriarch Al-Rahi concluded his message, President Michel Aoun tweeted that “fighting corruption is done by naming the corrupt and pointing to them. Generalizing the accusation anonymizes those who are truly corrupt and outrightly misleads the public opinion.”

Aoun’s comment raised many questions in political circles, especially with regard to its timing.

It was later announced that Aoun was heading to meet with Patriarch Al-Rahi on the eve of Easter.

Topics: Coronavirus Lebanon Easter

Related

Lebanon must ration subsidies before reserves run out — finance minister
Middle-East
Lebanon must ration subsidies before reserves run out — finance minister

Former head of Jordanian royal court, other senior officials arrested: Jordan News Agency

Former head of Jordanian royal court, other senior officials arrested: Jordan News Agency
Updated 1 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Former head of Jordanian royal court, other senior officials arrested: Jordan News Agency

Former head of Jordanian royal court, other senior officials arrested: Jordan News Agency
Updated 1 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Jordanian citizens Hassan bin Zaid and Bassem Awadallah, who is a former head of the Jordanian Royal Court, have been arrested along with others in Jordan for security reasons, Petra news agency reported on Saturday.

Developing 

Topics: Jordan

Egypt to receive 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by May

Egypt to receive 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by May
Updated 27 min 15 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to receive 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by May

Egypt to receive 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by May
  • Egypt's health minister said that 5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine are expected to be imported through COVAX
  • On Friday Egypt received a shipment of more than 850,000 vaccine doses
Updated 27 min 15 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt will receive 5 million doses of Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine by early May, Health Ministry spokesperson Khaled Megahed said.
Health Minister Hala Zayed has said that 5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine are expected to be imported through COVAX, co-led by the Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) and the World Health Organization (WHO).
On Friday Egypt received a shipment of more than 850,000 vaccine doses.
Egypt is set to receive an additional 3 million doses in May, the minister said, on top of the 350,000 Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine doses already received.
Zayed thanked the WHO and UNICEF for their constant support.
According to the statement, the number of health centers administering vaccinations will be increased to 339 on Sunday to stop the overcrowding witnessed in the past days. Cairo Governorate alone will set up 40 new vaccination centers.
Megahed said that 800,000 people have registered on the official website to receive vaccinations.
He said that if there were a rise in registrations, it would be possible to increase the number of vaccination centers to 5,000, which would enable the ministry to vaccinate 12.5 million citizens in 25 days.

Topics: Coronavirus Egypt Vaccines

Related

Update Yemen receives first batch of coronavirus vaccines
Middle-East
Yemen receives first batch of coronavirus vaccines
UK regulator says AstraZeneca jab safe after 7 clot deaths
World
UK regulator says AstraZeneca jab safe after 7 clot deaths

Egypt joins dam negotiations in DRC

Egypt joins dam negotiations in DRC
Updated 46 min 23 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt joins dam negotiations in DRC

Egypt joins dam negotiations in DRC
  • Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia have been negotiating since 2011 to reach an agreement on filling the dam
  • Ethiopia hopes the dam will turn it into Africa’s top hydropower supplier, but Egypt and Sudan fear it will substantially reduce their water share
Updated 46 min 23 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry is in Kinshasa for three-day talks about a controversial dam project.

Shoukry, a ministerial delegation from Sudan and other parties are meeting to discuss the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

He went to the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the invitation of President Felix Tshisekedi, who is hosting the talks. 

Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia have been negotiating since 2011 to reach an agreement on filling the multi-billion dollar dam. 

Ethiopia hopes the dam will turn it into Africa’s top hydropower supplier, but Egypt and Sudan fear it will substantially reduce their water share and affect development prospects.

“Egypt's keenness to respond to the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s invitation stems from its position calling to launch a serious and effective negotiation process that will result in reaching a binding legal agreement on filling and operating the dam in a manner that takes into account the interests of the three countries,” Shoukry said.

Sudan’s delegation includes Foreign Minister Mariam Al-Sadiq and Irrigation Minister Yasser Abbas. They are seeking to define and agree on the negotiation methodology and paths to ensure constructive negotiations that go beyond previous rounds of talks.

Sudan has proposed the need for international mediation involving the EU, the UN and the US that works under the leadership of the African Union. The aim is to assist the three countries to reach a binding legal agreement on filling and operating the dam that addresses the interests and concerns of all sides.

Earlier this month, Egypt and Sudan urged the Democratic Republic of the Congo to lead efforts to resume negotiations regarding the dam. Tshisekedi assumed the African Union presidency last month.

Egypt has backed Sudan’s proposal to form an international mediation quartet to engage in negotiations with Ethiopia, which has insisted however that the negotiations should only take place under the auspices of the African Union.

Last week Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi warned against compromising the country’s share of Nile waters.

“We are not threatening anyone, but no one can take water from Egypt. Otherwise, the region will witness a state of instability that no one can imagine,” he said.

Also last week, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed confirmed that his country was proceeding with the dam project despite the challenges and would work to turn it into a reality.

Topics: Egypt Ethiopia Sudan Grand Renaissance Dam

Related

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority says shipping traffic jam over
Business & Economy
Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority says shipping traffic jam over
Egypt, Sudan launch joint air exercise as Nile dam tensions mount
Middle-East
Egypt, Sudan launch joint air exercise as Nile dam tensions mount

Arab coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat in Red Sea

Arab coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat in Red Sea
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

Arab coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat in Red Sea

Arab coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat in Red Sea
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Arab coalition destroyed a remote-controlled booby-trapped boat in Salif on Saturday, Al-Ekhbariya reported.

The coalition said it thwarted an imminent hostile attack by a Houthi booby-trapped boat in the southern Red Sea.

The Houthi militia continues to threaten shipping lines and global trade, the coalition said.

The Houthis are using the Stockholm Agreement as an umbrella to launch hostile attacks from Hodeidah, the coalition added.

Topics: Salif Yemen Arab Coalition Houthi

Related

Interview: Yemeni info minister says world must push Houthis to break with Iran, accept peace photos
Middle-East
Interview: Yemeni info minister says world must push Houthis to break with Iran, accept peace
Update Yemen’s government: Houthis are working with Al-Qaeda and Daesh
Middle East
Yemen’s government: Houthis are working with Al-Qaeda and Daesh

More than 220 African migrants kidnapped by Houthis in Sanaa: Al Arabiya

More than 220 African migrants kidnapped by Houthis in Sanaa: Al Arabiya
Updated 24 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

More than 220 African migrants kidnapped by Houthis in Sanaa: Al Arabiya

More than 220 African migrants kidnapped by Houthis in Sanaa: Al Arabiya
  • Of the migrants who were kidnapped, 55 were women
  • The motive for their kidnapping is not clear
Updated 24 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: More than 220 African refugees have been kidnapped from outside UN offices in Sanaa during the past few hours and taken to an unknown destination.
Of the migrants who were kidnapped, 55 were women, Al Arabiya, quoting local sources, reported on Saturday.
The motive for their kidnapping is not clear.
The migrants had previously organized vigils in front of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) building, calling for an investigation into an incident in March during which more than 40 African migrants were killed in an overcrowded detention center in Sanaa.
They died after Houthi forces fired two projectiles into a hangar during a skirmish with protesting detainees.
The UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) said the March 7 fire engulfed a building holding around 350 people from among 900 being held at the Immigration, Passport and Naturalization Authority Holding Facility at Sanaa airport.
Migrants said the first projectile produced a lot of smoke and made their eyes water and sting. The second, which the migrants referred to as a “bomb,” exploded loudly and started a fire, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report on the incident.
According to HRW, witness accounts indicate the possible use of smoke grenades, teargas cartridges, or stun grenades, also called “flash-bang” devices.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Sanaa African migrants

Related

Interview: Yemeni info minister says world must push Houthis to break with Iran, accept peace photos
Middle-East
Interview: Yemeni info minister says world must push Houthis to break with Iran, accept peace

Latest updates

Coronavirus and financial deterioration strip Lebanon’s Easter of joy
Coronavirus and financial deterioration strip Lebanon’s Easter of joy
Former head of Jordanian royal court, other senior officials arrested: Jordan News Agency
Former head of Jordanian royal court, other senior officials arrested: Jordan News Agency
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: April 2, 2021
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US. (Reuters/File)
Egypt to receive 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by May
Egypt to receive 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by May
Iraqi asylum seeker found guilty of gruesome murder in UK
Azam Mangori, 24, killed Lorraine Cox, 32, in his room above a kebab restaurant in the English city of Exeter before dismembering her and dumping her body. (Devon and Cornwall Police)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.