UAE and Netherlands to boost trade ties

DUBAI: The UAE and Netherlands have discussed plans to increase trade between the pair, state news agency WAM reported.
Trade ministers from both countries agreed to strengthen their partnership as they try to bounce back from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They discussed plans to encourage more Emirati and Dutch companies to explore each other’s local markets.
“We look forward to strengthening ties between the two countries and exploring new opportunities for partnership during the coming period, as we will work to intensify visits and exchange of trade delegations between the two sides,” UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi said, noting Netherland’s participation at the upcoming Dubai Expo 2020.
The total non-oil foreign trade between the pair has reached more than $3 billion in 2020, the minister said.
Netherlands expressed its interest in helping the UAE, and the wide Gulf, to address the “increasing demand for sustainable energy and scarcity of fresh water.”
DUBAI: From a brand new facility in Dubai, young gamers are hosting virtual regional eSports competitions sponsored by global brands as they shoot to become major players in the multi-billion-dollar industry.
Indian expat Saad Khan said he realized there was “huge opportunity” in promoting eSports in the region four years ago, when he saw people crowding into rapidly sprouting cybercafes in Dubai, one of the UAE’s seven emirates.
That’s when Khan, who has a strong background in technology, decided to found Gamers Hub Media Events (GHME) to host e-Sports tournaments in the Middle East and North Africa.
“We’re here for the gamers, we are here for our sponsors, and we are here to give the best experience possible,” said 45-year-old Khan, who is CEO of the company.
In an effort to diversify its oil-dependent economy and boost its soft power, the United Arab Emirates and its legion of young expats have in recent years jumped into a range of sectors, including sports and technology.
The global games and interactive media industry grew 12 percent to $139.9 billion last year, according to US-based data analytics company Nielsen.
Meanwhile in the Gulf, the gaming market is expected to reach $821 million this year, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia the biggest players, according to consulting firm Strategy&.
“There’s a huge sponsorship value that has increased ... the number of gamers has increased, and I’m also seeing a lot of teams being formed, which was not happening before,” said Khan, who declined to disclose GHME’s profits.
The company has partnerships with Intel, Dell Alienware, Lenovo Legion and Omen by HP, and last year it landed a deal with German luxury automaker BMW, which sponsors gaming tournaments in the region.
And GHME is set to expand its reach further, opening offices in Spain, India, and South Africa.
For Ghazi Beydoun, a gaming enthusiast heading business development at GHME, the future of eSports in the Middle East is promising, with major talent emerging in Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
“We have a lot of players here with a lot of talent that are lacking support, but this support is now coming,” the 29-year-old Lebanese expat told AFP.
“Little by little, a gaming ecosystem is forming and will improve and grow.”
Dubai-based company Boss Bunny Games is now part of that “ecosystem,” with plans to launch what the UAE says is the first video game inspired by Gulf culture.
Set for release later this year, the game will feature Emirati characters from the popular local children’s cartoon “Freej,” which revolves around four old Emirati women in full traditional dress, living in modern-day Dubai.
“It’s 100 percent a private initiative, but we do have massive support from the government,” said Geraint Bungay, CEO of Boss Bunny Games.
The British expat, with 25 years’ experience in the industry, said he co-founded the company in Dubai because of the emirate’s thirst for technology, its international engineers and proximity to major game consumer Saudi Arabia.
“Saudi is the number five market in the world for games in terms of revenue, so it’s absolutely a huge market,” Bungay told AFP.
“A lot of people... don’t realize the size of the games market in the region at all.”
According to Robert Mogielnicki from the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, Gulf countries’ appetite for eSports is part of a more general push for “home-grown industries” and “greater self-sufficiency.”
“eSports and other gaming industries provide new platforms for Gulf Arab governments and companies to reach global audiences,” he told AFP.
“This is about more than just entertaining young people; it has to do with depicting Gulf societies as thriving and creative hubs worthy of an expansive global audience.”
DUBAI: Network International, the UAE-based digital payment processor, is pushing ahead with its expansion into Saudi Arabia this year, once pandemic-related restrictions are eased.
“We remain excited by the opportunity in Saudi Arabia, which is one of the largest payments markets in the MEA (Middle East and Africa) region,” Nandan Mer, Group CEO at Network International, said in a statement to Arab News.
“Saudi Arabia remains an important future growth accelerator for the business and, we believe, could become our second largest market over time. We intend to progress with our market entry as soon as border restrictions ease and when more normal circumstances resume,” he said.
Established as a fully owned subsidiary of Emirates Bank (now Emirates NBD) in 1994, Network International listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2019, with a valuation of £2.2 billion ($3.04 billion). The same year, global payments giant Mastercard invested $300 million in the company and became one of its largest shareholders.
Present across the Middle East and Africa, the company’s move into the Kingdom comes as its latest annual report showed that noncash payments processed by Network International in Saudi Arabia grew from 8 percent of total transactions in the country in 2017 to 16 percent in 2019, making it tied with Nigeria as the company’s fastest growing market.
According to its latest annual report for 2020, the company is planning to spend $20 million financing its expansion into the Saudi market.
Overall, Network International’s total revenue declined 15.1 percent year-on-year in 2020 to $284.8 million, while EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) was down 33.2 percent to $112.6 million over the same period. Despite this, the company's share price has increased 36.37 percent in the past year.
The number of digital payment transactions in the Kingdom surged 75 percent in 2020 as Saudi consumers embraced online shopping during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The total number of digital transactions last year amounted to about 2.8 billion, an increase of 75 percent compared with the same period in the previous year. The value of these transactions amounted to about SR349 billion ($93.7 billion), an increase of nearly 24.1 percent compared with the same period in 2019.
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The outlook for the Middle East and North Africa has worsened considerably over the past year as countries accumulated debt to pay for pandemic relief measures, leaving them with less to invest in post-pandemic economic recovery, according to the World Bank.
Average debt to GDP in the MENA region rose by 9 percentage points since the end of 2019 to 55 percent in 2021, the World Bank said in a report Living with Debt: How Institutions Can Chart a Path to Recovery in the Middle East and North Africa released on Friday. Debt among the region’s oil importers is expected to average about 93 percent of GDP this year, it said.
MENA economic growth will rebound by 2.2 percent in 2021 after contracting 3.8 percent in 2020, but will be 7.2 percentage points, or $227 billion, lower by the end of this year than it would have been had the pandemic not happened, the World Bank estimates. Real GDP per capita will be 4.7 percent lower in 2021 than in 2019.
“The MENA region remains in crisis, but we can see hopeful signs of light through the tunnel, especially with the deployment of vaccines,” said Ferid BelHajj, World Bank vice president for the Middle East and North Africa. “We have seen the extent to which MENA governments borrowed to finance critical health care and social protection measures, which saved lives and livelihoods, but also boosted debt.”
As of the first week of March, the UAE had the highest percentage of its population vaccinated, at 63.5%, followed by Bahrain at 30% and Morocco at 12.2%, then Qatar at 11.4%, World Bank data shows. Saudi Arabia had a 2.2% vaccination rate.
MENA countries will need to keep on borrowing this year to prop up their citizens’ finances but will face high borrowing costs, particularly those with high debt and low growth, the bank said. However, those with low levels of public external debt, such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Morocco, could issue debt at lower rates, it said.
The remedy for the increasingly precarious situation of many of the region’s economies is faster growth that makes it easier to roll over existing debt, the World Bank said. Those that cannot roll over debt face potentially painful restructurings and should enter into negotiations before they hit crisis point, the report advised.
Of benefit to the whole region would be enhanced debt reporting transparency and financial market vulnerability monitoring, it said. MENA countries should reveal all their borrowing, including those from China, as should debt become exposed during periods of distress it will be added to the public tally just as they are negotiating with lenders, the report said.
“Economic growth remains the most sustainable way to reduce debt,” the report said. “Boosting economic growth requires deep structural reforms to raise the productivity of the existing workforce and to put idle working-age people in jobs. Many MENA countries that have characteristics associated with ineffective fiscal stimulus, such as high public debt and poor governance, could consider fiscal reforms early in the recovery from the pandemic.”
DUBAI: The global pandemic has drastically accelerated digitalization in consumer-facing industries, offering vendors an opportunity to survive the current slump but also pave the way for sustained future growth.
Global car sales were expected to shrink by 9.4 percent by the end of 2020. Many factors have contributed to this slide, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent decline in consumer purchasing power, plus weaker economies, a reduced need for transportation, and crashing oil prices.
The automotive market in MENA has been equally affected. Vendors in Saudi Arabia — which had one of the world’s fastest-growing motor industries between 2010 and 2015 — had a harsh time in 2020.
Between March and June, new car sales in Saudi Arabia fell by 60 percent, and visits to showrooms dropped by 80 percent. This has had serious repercussions for the service and aftermarket sectors, with the average spend per vehicle declining by 25 percent, periodic maintenance plunging by 75 percent and spare parts sales down by 70 percent.
So is it finally time for the region’s car retail industry to shift online?
It is certainly something to think about; looking at other markets, online tools have come to the rescue of ailing car dealers. In the US, where car sales are estimated at $840 billion, online transactions still account for only around 1 percent of the total, but their share has started to rise following COVID-19 restrictions.
“With coronavirus, we’ve seen an additional shift in the desire to purchase vehicles online,” Ernie Garcia, CEO of Arizona-based online used car retailer Carvana, told Reuters last August.
Some MENA auto retailers are beginning to recognize the value of online tools, suggesting that the “handshake deal,” which has long defined the regional marketplace, might not be the only way to do business in this sector in the future.
Last June, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors (MYNM) launched its first virtual showroom for BMW cars in Saudi Arabia, allowing customers to remotely explore and compare models from both new and certified secondhand car collections. Mark Notkin, MYNM’s managing director, has described the move as “a step in the right direction.”
Kia Motors followed suit by launching its “Live Stream Showroom” service, which offers personalized real-time video tours of select Kia dealerships in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Pakistan. Customers can schedule live one-on-one sessions with a company representative to have their questions answered. Kia is expected to expand the service throughout MENA.
Seeking to lure wary car owners back into service centers and fuel the car aftermarket, Nissan started offering a door-to-door service in Saudi Arabia through a dedicated mobile app. Customers can arrange to have their vehicles picked up from a location of their choice and delivered back to their doorstep serviced and sterilized.
“Vehicle maintenance trends are becoming more convenience-oriented, and customers are now more inclined to avail themselves of services at their home or at their workplace rather than invest time in a service center,” Subhash Joshi, of market research group Frost & Sullivan, told a UAE daily.
It is still early to assess properly customer adoption of the new technologies offered by car retailers in the region.
A study by YallaMotor surveyed 1,200 respondents from the GCC countries about their car buying preferences after the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the results, 60 percent of the car buyers polled would now prefer to buy online rather than from a showroom.
This might provide an early indication of shifting consumer and business attitudes in the region for a market segment that has long been resistant to online sales, but it is hard to predict whether this shift is here to stay.
“We hope that these initial results will help guide the automotive sector towards their next plan of action,” Jorge Bialade, YallaMotor’s general manager, said in a statement.
Irrespective of the long-term success of these newly launched online tools, the changes sparked by the pandemic and declining sales have pushed the auto industry to explore ways of reinventing its traditional experience.
As a result, the post-COVID car marketplace in MENA is likely to differ from the one in pre-pandemic times.
BAHRAIN: Job hunting is one of the toughest challenges for any young adult. In a highly competitive market, finding employment that not only works on a personal level but also provides a viable career path can be complicated.
For Bahraini youth, this became less of a problem when Majra emerged to offer a cultural and personality-based job matching service.
The company, launched in 2017, was created as the result of two young Bahrainis going through the job-search grind.
Co-founder, Najma Ghuloom, 29, said: “We started having conversations about job hunting and how a lot of the platforms and resources we were using were not very transparent.
“We couldn’t find a lot of information about the job itself or whether or not the company would be a great match for us. A lot of jobs would not put the company name, for instance, or it would be confidential.
“Talking to other people, we realized that this was a common issue, and it didn’t feel that the process catered to young people who have an understanding of what they’re looking for and have certain values going into their professions,” she added.
Launched as a web-based platform, Majra emphasizes personalizing the experience for both employers and jobseekers. Those on the hiring side are encouraged to showcase their workplace culture, what it is like to be an employee at the company, and what they seek in candidates.
“We also provide services where we would go to their offices, take pictures of the place, interview current employees, and understand their workplace and create content around that,” Ghuloom said.
With jobseekers, stress is placed on the same cultural and personality aspects that would facilitate the matching experience.
“We emphasize personalizing profiles and not just having the same template for CVs that would make all jobseekers look alike. We have certain questions pertinent to particular jobs, including why they want to apply with a specific company or for a job role, and how it aligns with their personal goals,” she added.
True to its transparency ethic, Majra also makes sure that candidates receive job status updates, and it encourages employers to keep jobseekers apprised of the different phases of the selection process.
Majra works closely with both parties. This includes offering workshops and one-on-one coaching to those who request it and things as simple as having jobseekers’ resumes reviewed if they ask for it.
Ghuloom said: “We constantly engage with our jobseekers and make sure they are heard. As for employers, we work very closely if they need support when it comes to building content for their profiles or if they need someone to help them on-board their employees.”
The firm does not charge jobseekers to create profiles and apply for jobs. For employers, it has two options to choose from.
Its pay-as-you-go model is suitable for smaller companies with modest hiring needs, allowing them to pay per post and offering limited access to the company’s database.
Subscription packages are designed for larger companies that may have multiple branches across Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, or startups looking to expand. These packages come with premium features and grant access to the database and statistics.
“Everything from day one has been a learning curve. The beginning was the hardest, with very limited resources to get everything up and running.
“As a founding team, everyone had to be involved in everything. We wouldn’t have been where we are today if it were not for those hurdles,” Ghuloom added.
Majra has a number of projects either underway or in the pipeline, starting with a sister platform called Gigs. Catering entirely for freelancers in the region, it launched in early September.
Gigs will allow employers to access freelancers’ profiles and connect with them directly, and it already has hundreds of freelancers signed up and ready to work. Through the platform, Majra aims to change the local perception that freelance work is not a viable career path.
