Dubai targets doubling of creative firms and jobs

DUBAI: Dubai has launched a strategy to more than double the number of creative companies in the emirate over the next five years.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the emirate’s ruler, announced the “Dubai Creative Economy Strategy” to boost the sector’s GDP contribution to 5 percent by 2025 – up from 2.6 percent in 2020.
The aim is to attract as many as 15,000 companies and 14,000 professionals to the emirate.
The creative economy includes companies and professionals in the business of publishing, audio-visual and print media, artistic and cultural industries, as well as the software and video game industry.
The emirate is seeking to boost its legal and investment environment to attract more creators, investors and entrepreneurs.
There will be incentives, stimulus packages, and support for creative incubators.
“We always welcome creative individuals and companies from all over the world, and we seek to provide a suitable environment for them to transform their dreams, aspirations and creativity into an added value and a sustainable economic resource,” Al-Maktoum said in a statement.
Dubai has long attracted media and creative professionals to the city, many of them employed in dedicated “Free Zones” such as Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, and the Dubai Design District.
