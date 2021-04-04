You are here

Saudi National Bank shares jump on bumper dividend and board appointees

Saudi National Bank shares jump on bumper dividend and board appointees
A Saudi man walks outside the Saudi National Commercial Bank (NCB), after a coronavirus outbreak, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 18, 2020. (File/Reuters)
Saudi National Bank shares jump on bumper dividend and board appointees

Saudi National Bank shares jump on bumper dividend and board appointees
  • The payout equates to 8 percent
  • National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group officially combined under the name of Saudi National Bank (SNB) at the start of the month
DUBAI: Saudi National Bank shares jumped early Sunday after the lender announced a bumper dividend payout and revealed new board appointments.
The stock was up more than 5 percent in early afternoon trade in the Kingdom after it said it would pay out more than SR3.58 billion ($953 million) in dividends to shareholders of the recently merged lender.
The payout equates to 8 percent, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Sunday. Details about its distribution date will be announced at a later date, it said.
The bank also disclosed a number of board appointments. Ammar Abdul Wahed Al-Khudairy was named chairman of the board of directors. Yazeed Abdulrahman Al-Humied was named vice chairman while Saeed Mohammed Alghamdi was appointed managing director and CEO.
National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group officially combined under the name of Saudi National Bank (SNB) at the start of the month, creating the Kingdom’s biggest bank with some SR837 billion in assets. It became the latest regional bank to combine with a competitor amid a wave of consolidation across the sector.
Non-resident foreign investors must pay 5 percent withholding tax on the dividend payout, the bank said in the statement, in accordance with Saudi commercial law.

Saudi Arabia looks to the private sector to boost health infrastructure

Saudi Arabia looks to the private sector to boost health infrastructure
Saudi Arabia looks to the private sector to boost health infrastructure

Saudi Arabia looks to the private sector to boost health infrastructure
  • Currently, the private sector accounts for only a third of the Kingdom’s health care expenditure
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is banking on the private sector to boost its healthcare industry, with the plan to increase contribution to health care expenditure to 65 percent by 2030 well on track.
Currently, the private sector accounts for only a third of the Kingdom’s health care expenditure, and US-based consultancy firm Frost & Sullivan said this has put a burden on the public system.
The Kingdom wants to increase this to 65 percent, under the Vision 2030, and about 50 percent of this investment is likely to be on infrastructure until 2025, the firm said in a report.
Public-private partnerships are expected to increase as well, the report said, driving the growth of “long-term care institutions, clinical laboratories, and e-clinics” in the Kingdom.
Infrastructure remains to be a challenge for the Saudi health care system, according to Frost & Sullivan.
The country has 2.25 beds per 1,000 people, the report showed, which is more than 50 percent lower than the 5 beds per 1,000 people recommendation from the World Health Organization.
The country needs an additional 20,000 hospital beds by 2025 in order to meet international standards of care.
Saudi Arabia wants to invest more on its primary health care system, which, according to the report, is currently under-utilized.
The Kingdom’s health care transformation plan also includes the privatization of 12 percent of the country’s primary clinics by 2030.
This was important because a strong primary care system could prevent overloading in hospitals, and it would mean resources are being utilized properly — which is also a challenge for Saudi Arabia.
The report said the Kingdom needs more specialized physicians and a bigger nursing personnel.
“It is estimated that overall, the country needs 710,000 health care professionals to cater to the growing population by 2025,” it added.

Iraqi Airways to start direct flights to Abu Dhabi

Iraqi Airways to start direct flights to Abu Dhabi
Iraqi Airways to start direct flights to Abu Dhabi

Iraqi Airways to start direct flights to Abu Dhabi
  • Baghdad boosting ties with Gulf
  • Regional aviation sector makes slow recovery
DUBAI: Iraqi Airways plans to start direct flights to Abu Dhabi on May 1, the state-run Iraqi News Agency reported on Sunday, citing a company statement.
The annoucement came ahead of a visit on Sunday to Abu Dhabi by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi as part of efforts to forge close ties with oil-rich Gulf Arab monarchies.
Khadimi's visit to the UAE follows one to Saudi Arabia last week, during which Riyadh said it would increase investments in Iraq by five-fold to $2.67 billion.

Dubai targets doubling of creative firms and jobs

Dubai targets doubling of creative firms and jobs
Dubai targets doubling of creative firms and jobs

Dubai targets doubling of creative firms and jobs
  • The aim is to attract as many as 15,000 companies and 14,000 professionals to the emirate
DUBAI: Dubai has launched a strategy to more than double the number of creative companies in the emirate over the next five years.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the emirate’s ruler, announced the “Dubai Creative Economy Strategy” to boost the sector’s GDP contribution to 5 percent by 2025 – up from 2.6 percent in 2020.
The aim is to attract as many as 15,000 companies and 14,000 professionals to the emirate.
The creative economy includes companies and professionals in the business of publishing, audio-visual and print media, artistic and cultural industries, as well as the software and video game industry.
The emirate is seeking to boost its legal and investment environment to attract more creators, investors and entrepreneurs.
There will be incentives, stimulus packages, and support for creative incubators.
“We always welcome creative individuals and companies from all over the world, and we seek to provide a suitable environment for them to transform their dreams, aspirations and creativity into an added value and a sustainable economic resource,” Al-Maktoum said in a statement.
Dubai has long attracted media and creative professionals to the city, many of them employed in dedicated “Free Zones” such as Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, and the Dubai Design District.

UAE and Netherlands to boost trade ties

UAE and Netherlands to boost trade ties
UAE and Netherlands to boost trade ties

UAE and Netherlands to boost trade ties
  • They discussed plans to encourage more Emirati and Dutch companies to explore each other’s local markets
DUBAI: The UAE and Netherlands have discussed plans to increase trade between the pair, state news agency WAM reported.
Trade ministers from both countries agreed to strengthen their partnership as they try to bounce back from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They discussed plans to encourage more Emirati and Dutch companies to explore each other’s local markets.
“We look forward to strengthening ties between the two countries and exploring new opportunities for partnership during the coming period, as we will work to intensify visits and exchange of trade delegations between the two sides,” UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi said, noting Netherland’s participation at the upcoming Dubai Expo 2020.
The total non-oil foreign trade between the pair has reached more than $3 billion in 2020, the minister said.
Netherlands expressed its interest in helping the UAE, and the wide Gulf, to address the “increasing demand for sustainable energy and scarcity of fresh water.”

 

Gulf gamers want in on multi-billion-dollar industry

Gulf gamers want in on multi-billion-dollar industry
Gulf gamers want in on multi-billion-dollar industry

Gulf gamers want in on multi-billion-dollar industry
  • Global gaming grew 12 percent to $139.9 billion last year
  • Saudi Arabia and UAE biggest regional markets
DUBAI: From a brand new facility in Dubai, young gamers are hosting virtual regional eSports competitions sponsored by global brands as they shoot to become major players in the multi-billion-dollar industry.
Indian expat Saad Khan said he realized there was “huge opportunity” in promoting eSports in the region four years ago, when he saw people crowding into rapidly sprouting cybercafes in Dubai, one of the UAE’s seven emirates.
That’s when Khan, who has a strong background in technology, decided to found Gamers Hub Media Events (GHME) to host e-Sports tournaments in the Middle East and North Africa.
“We’re here for the gamers, we are here for our sponsors, and we are here to give the best experience possible,” said 45-year-old Khan, who is CEO of the company.
In an effort to diversify its oil-dependent economy and boost its soft power, the United Arab Emirates and its legion of young expats have in recent years jumped into a range of sectors, including sports and technology.
The global games and interactive media industry grew 12 percent to $139.9 billion last year, according to US-based data analytics company Nielsen.
Meanwhile in the Gulf, the gaming market is expected to reach $821 million this year, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia the biggest players, according to consulting firm Strategy&.
“There’s a huge sponsorship value that has increased ... the number of gamers has increased, and I’m also seeing a lot of teams being formed, which was not happening before,” said Khan, who declined to disclose GHME’s profits.
The company has partnerships with Intel, Dell Alienware, Lenovo Legion and Omen by HP, and last year it landed a deal with German luxury automaker BMW, which sponsors gaming tournaments in the region.
And GHME is set to expand its reach further, opening offices in Spain, India, and South Africa.
For Ghazi Beydoun, a gaming enthusiast heading business development at GHME, the future of eSports in the Middle East is promising, with major talent emerging in Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
“We have a lot of players here with a lot of talent that are lacking support, but this support is now coming,” the 29-year-old Lebanese expat told AFP.
“Little by little, a gaming ecosystem is forming and will improve and grow.”
Dubai-based company Boss Bunny Games is now part of that “ecosystem,” with plans to launch what the UAE says is the first video game inspired by Gulf culture.
Set for release later this year, the game will feature Emirati characters from the popular local children’s cartoon “Freej,” which revolves around four old Emirati women in full traditional dress, living in modern-day Dubai.
“It’s 100 percent a private initiative, but we do have massive support from the government,” said Geraint Bungay, CEO of Boss Bunny Games.
The British expat, with 25 years’ experience in the industry, said he co-founded the company in Dubai because of the emirate’s thirst for technology, its international engineers and proximity to major game consumer Saudi Arabia.
“Saudi is the number five market in the world for games in terms of revenue, so it’s absolutely a huge market,” Bungay told AFP.
“A lot of people... don’t realize the size of the games market in the region at all.”
According to Robert Mogielnicki from the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, Gulf countries’ appetite for eSports is part of a more general push for “home-grown industries” and “greater self-sufficiency.”
“eSports and other gaming industries provide new platforms for Gulf Arab governments and companies to reach global audiences,” he told AFP.
“This is about more than just entertaining young people; it has to do with depicting Gulf societies as thriving and creative hubs worthy of an expansive global audience.”

