Iraqi Airways to start direct flights to Abu Dhabi
The airline is set to start flying to the UAE capital from April 1. (Supplied)
Iraqi Airways to start direct flights to Abu Dhabi
  • Baghdad boosting ties with Gulf
  • Regional aviation sector makes slow recovery
DUBAI: Iraqi Airways plans to start direct flights to Abu Dhabi on May 1, the state-run Iraqi News Agency reported on Sunday, citing a company statement.
The annoucement came ahead of a visit on Sunday to Abu Dhabi by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi as part of efforts to forge close ties with oil-rich Gulf Arab monarchies.
Khadimi's visit to the UAE follows one to Saudi Arabia last week, during which Riyadh said it would increase investments in Iraq by five-fold to $2.67 billion.

Saudi National Bank shares jump on bumper dividend and board appointees
Saudi National Bank shares jump on bumper dividend and board appointees
  • The payout equates to 8 percent
  • National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group officially combined under the name of Saudi National Bank (SNB) at the start of the month
DUBAI: Saudi National Bank shares jumped early Sunday after the lender announced a bumper dividend payout and revealed new board appointments.
The stock was up 2.7 percent by 11:20 a.m. in the Kingdom after it said it would pay out more than SR3.58 billion ($953 million) in dividends to shareholders of the recently merged lender.
The payout equates to 8 percent, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Sunday. Details about its distribution date will be announced at a later date, it said.
The bank also disclosed a number of board appointments. Ammar Abdul Wahed Al-Khudairy was named chairman of the board of directors. Yazeed Abdulrahman Al-Humied was named vice chairman while Saeed Mohammed Alghamdi was appointed managing director and CEO.
National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group officially combined under the name of Saudi National Bank (SNB) at the start of the month, creating the Kingdom’s biggest bank with some SR837 billion in assets. It became the latest regional bank to combine with a competitor amid a wave of consolidation across the sector.
Non-resident foreign investors must pay 5 percent withholding tax on the dividend payout, the bank said in the statement, in accordance with Saudi commercial law.

Dubai targets doubling of creative firms and jobs
Dubai targets doubling of creative firms and jobs
  • The aim is to attract as many as 15,000 companies and 14,000 professionals to the emirate
DUBAI: Dubai has launched a strategy to more than double the number of creative companies in the emirate over the next five years.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the emirate’s ruler, announced the “Dubai Creative Economy Strategy” to boost the sector’s GDP contribution to 5 percent by 2025 – up from 2.6 percent in 2020.
The aim is to attract as many as 15,000 companies and 14,000 professionals to the emirate.
The creative economy includes companies and professionals in the business of publishing, audio-visual and print media, artistic and cultural industries, as well as the software and video game industry.
The emirate is seeking to boost its legal and investment environment to attract more creators, investors and entrepreneurs.
There will be incentives, stimulus packages, and support for creative incubators.
“We always welcome creative individuals and companies from all over the world, and we seek to provide a suitable environment for them to transform their dreams, aspirations and creativity into an added value and a sustainable economic resource,” Al-Maktoum said in a statement.
Dubai has long attracted media and creative professionals to the city, many of them employed in dedicated “Free Zones” such as Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, and the Dubai Design District.

UAE and Netherlands to boost trade ties
UAE and Netherlands to boost trade ties
  • They discussed plans to encourage more Emirati and Dutch companies to explore each other’s local markets
DUBAI: The UAE and Netherlands have discussed plans to increase trade between the pair, state news agency WAM reported.
Trade ministers from both countries agreed to strengthen their partnership as they try to bounce back from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They discussed plans to encourage more Emirati and Dutch companies to explore each other’s local markets.
“We look forward to strengthening ties between the two countries and exploring new opportunities for partnership during the coming period, as we will work to intensify visits and exchange of trade delegations between the two sides,” UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi said, noting Netherland’s participation at the upcoming Dubai Expo 2020.
The total non-oil foreign trade between the pair has reached more than $3 billion in 2020, the minister said.
Netherlands expressed its interest in helping the UAE, and the wide Gulf, to address the “increasing demand for sustainable energy and scarcity of fresh water.”

 

Gulf gamers want in on multi-billion-dollar industry
Gulf gamers want in on multi-billion-dollar industry
  • Global gaming grew 12 percent to $139.9 billion last year
  • Saudi Arabia and UAE biggest regional markets
DUBAI: From a brand new facility in Dubai, young gamers are hosting virtual regional eSports competitions sponsored by global brands as they shoot to become major players in the multi-billion-dollar industry.
Indian expat Saad Khan said he realized there was “huge opportunity” in promoting eSports in the region four years ago, when he saw people crowding into rapidly sprouting cybercafes in Dubai, one of the UAE’s seven emirates.
That’s when Khan, who has a strong background in technology, decided to found Gamers Hub Media Events (GHME) to host e-Sports tournaments in the Middle East and North Africa.
“We’re here for the gamers, we are here for our sponsors, and we are here to give the best experience possible,” said 45-year-old Khan, who is CEO of the company.
In an effort to diversify its oil-dependent economy and boost its soft power, the United Arab Emirates and its legion of young expats have in recent years jumped into a range of sectors, including sports and technology.
The global games and interactive media industry grew 12 percent to $139.9 billion last year, according to US-based data analytics company Nielsen.
Meanwhile in the Gulf, the gaming market is expected to reach $821 million this year, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia the biggest players, according to consulting firm Strategy&.
“There’s a huge sponsorship value that has increased ... the number of gamers has increased, and I’m also seeing a lot of teams being formed, which was not happening before,” said Khan, who declined to disclose GHME’s profits.
The company has partnerships with Intel, Dell Alienware, Lenovo Legion and Omen by HP, and last year it landed a deal with German luxury automaker BMW, which sponsors gaming tournaments in the region.
And GHME is set to expand its reach further, opening offices in Spain, India, and South Africa.
For Ghazi Beydoun, a gaming enthusiast heading business development at GHME, the future of eSports in the Middle East is promising, with major talent emerging in Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
“We have a lot of players here with a lot of talent that are lacking support, but this support is now coming,” the 29-year-old Lebanese expat told AFP.
“Little by little, a gaming ecosystem is forming and will improve and grow.”
Dubai-based company Boss Bunny Games is now part of that “ecosystem,” with plans to launch what the UAE says is the first video game inspired by Gulf culture.
Set for release later this year, the game will feature Emirati characters from the popular local children’s cartoon “Freej,” which revolves around four old Emirati women in full traditional dress, living in modern-day Dubai.
“It’s 100 percent a private initiative, but we do have massive support from the government,” said Geraint Bungay, CEO of Boss Bunny Games.
The British expat, with 25 years’ experience in the industry, said he co-founded the company in Dubai because of the emirate’s thirst for technology, its international engineers and proximity to major game consumer Saudi Arabia.
“Saudi is the number five market in the world for games in terms of revenue, so it’s absolutely a huge market,” Bungay told AFP.
“A lot of people... don’t realize the size of the games market in the region at all.”
According to Robert Mogielnicki from the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, Gulf countries’ appetite for eSports is part of a more general push for “home-grown industries” and “greater self-sufficiency.”
“eSports and other gaming industries provide new platforms for Gulf Arab governments and companies to reach global audiences,” he told AFP.
“This is about more than just entertaining young people; it has to do with depicting Gulf societies as thriving and creative hubs worthy of an expansive global audience.”

UAE digital payments firm eyes Saudi Arabia expansion in 2021
UAE digital payments firm eyes Saudi Arabia expansion in 2021
  • The number of digital payment transactions in the Kingdom surged 75 percent in 2020
DUBAI: Network International, the UAE-based digital payment processor, is pushing ahead with its expansion into Saudi Arabia this year, once pandemic-related restrictions are eased.

“We remain excited by the opportunity in Saudi Arabia, which is one of the largest payments markets in the MEA (Middle East and Africa) region,” Nandan Mer, Group CEO at Network International, said in a statement to Arab News.

“Saudi Arabia remains an important future growth accelerator for the business and, we believe, could become our second largest market over time. We intend to progress with our market entry as soon as border restrictions ease and when more normal circumstances resume,” he said.

Established as a fully owned subsidiary of Emirates Bank (now Emirates NBD) in 1994, Network International listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2019, with a valuation of £2.2 billion ($3.04 billion). The same year, global payments giant Mastercard invested $300 million in the company and became one of its largest shareholders. 

Present across the Middle East and Africa, the company’s move into the Kingdom comes as its latest annual report showed that noncash payments processed by Network International in Saudi Arabia grew from 8 percent of total transactions in the country in 2017 to 16 percent in 2019, making it tied with Nigeria as the company’s fastest growing market.

According to its latest annual report for 2020, the company is planning to spend $20 million financing its expansion into the Saudi market.

Overall, Network International’s total revenue declined 15.1 percent year-on-year in 2020 to $284.8 million, while EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) was down 33.2 percent to $112.6 million over the same period. Despite this, the company's share price has increased 36.37 percent in the past year.

The number of digital payment transactions in the Kingdom surged 75 percent in 2020 as Saudi consumers embraced online shopping during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The total number of digital transactions last year amounted to about 2.8 billion, an increase of 75 percent compared with the same period in the previous year. The value of these transactions amounted to about SR349 billion ($93.7 billion), an increase of nearly 24.1 percent compared with the same period in 2019.

