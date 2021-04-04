You are here

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar tests positive as India virus surge worsens

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar tests positive as India virus surge worsens
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar said Sunday he has tested positive for Covid-19. (File/AFP)
Updated 04 April 2021
AFP

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar tests positive as India virus surge worsens

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar tests positive as India virus surge worsens
  • Saturday also saw Indian spin star Axar Patel announce he had tested positive
  • The news came just a day after Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said he had been hospitalized as a precautionary measure after testing positive a week earlier
Updated 04 April 2021
AFP

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar said Sunday he has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the latest Indian celebrity to contract the virus as the vast nation battles a new wave of cases.
India reported 93,249 new daily infections on Sunday, according to health ministry data, the highest increase since September, taking the total known cases to almost 12.5 million.
“I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid-19,” the 53-year-old actor tweeted.
Kumar said last year that he drinks cow urine daily to stay healthy — a practice some Hindus believe has medical benefits, including against the coronavirus.
He tweeted that he is now under home quarantine and has “sought necessary medical care.”
Saturday also saw Indian spin star Axar Patel announce he had tested positive and was in isolation ahead of the start of the lucrative Twenty20 Indian Premier League tournament.
The news came just a day after Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said he had been hospitalized as a precautionary measure after testing positive a week earlier.
Single-day infections in the nation of 1.3 billion have been rising since early February when they fell to below 9,000 after peaking at almost 100,000 in September.
Experts have warned that infections are increasing at a faster pace in India, which has the world’s third-highest number of cases after the US and Brazil, compared to last year.
Maharashtra, where the country’s financial capital Mumbai is located, has been the worst-hit state or territory in recent weeks.
The megacity of 20 million people saw its highest single-day spike on Saturday with 9,090 fresh cases.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tweeted Friday that “if things do not improve visibly in a couple of days and if no other solution is found, we will have to announce another lockdown like it is being done globally.”
Ahead of Sunday’s figures, India had recorded more than 456,000 cases in the last seven days — an increase of 37 percent compared to the previous week, according to an AFP database.
Brazil recorded over 505,000 cases for the same period but with a decreasing trend from the previous week, and the US reported 451,000 infections.
In neighboring Bangladesh, authorities said a seven-day lockdown would be imposed from Monday, with all domestic travel services including flights suspended, and malls and shops shut.
Banks would be allowed to open for just 2.5 hours on weekdays, while public and private sector businesses were told to only have a skeleton crew in their offices.
“The corona(virus) infections are spreading fast. The infection and death rates are jumping,” Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader said in a video message late Saturday.
“In view of the prevailing situation, the Sheikh Hasina government has decided to enforce a lockdown across the country for seven days starting from Monday.”
The nation of 168 million people has been grappling with a sharp rise in cases in recent weeks.
Health authorities reported 7,087 new cases on Sunday — the highest since the start of the pandemic — taking the infection toll to just under 640,000.

Topics: Coronavirus Bollywood Akshay Kumar

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra opens virtual exhibition that contemplates life during the COVID-19 pandemic

One of the submissions include a series of paintings made during lockdown in the UK. Supplied
One of the submissions include a series of paintings made during lockdown in the UK. Supplied
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra opens virtual exhibition that contemplates life during the COVID-19 pandemic

One of the submissions include a series of paintings made during lockdown in the UK. Supplied
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: It’s been one year since the coronavirus pandemic hit, forcing museums, art galleries and exhibitions the world over to shut down as nations went into total lockdown. And while some cultural institutions have reopened to the public (with safety measures in place) within the last few weeks, others are still opting to go the virtual route. 

Saudi Arabia’s The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, also known as Ithra, recently launched a digital showcase titled “COVID-19 Exhibit” that aims to reflect on this unprecedented time. 

The virtual showcase, which will run for two years, is a collection of personal objects belonging to individuals around the world that symbolize this turbulent period.

#نبيها_صفر We want it “Zero”
Bedour Hussain Al-Yafie
Al-Dammam, Saudi Arabia

“Art is about connecting people through culture, but we connect maybe even more easily through common objects,” said Ithra curator and head of Ithra museum, Farah Abushullaih. 

The carefully-curated pieces include everyday items that helped people cope in a time of change as well as instruments, photos, notes and artworks.

Untitled
Fatema Alsraidy
United Arab Emirates

On display, there’s a ball of yarn and knitting needle, a jar of natural yeast, which the submitter learnt to grow during lockdown, a Playstation controller, a box of surgical face masks and a boarding pass from London to Jeddah before the travel ban to and from Saudi Arabia was implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus, among other objects.

The 270 objects being showcased were selected from hundreds of online submissions that came from all around the world, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Australia, USA, Egypt, Germany, UK and more.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 ITHRA

Sawa: New exhibition in Dubai seeks to support local designers affected by pandemic

Bambah is one of the brands taking part in the new exhibition. Instagram
Bambah is one of the brands taking part in the new exhibition. Instagram
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

Sawa: New exhibition in Dubai seeks to support local designers affected by pandemic

Bambah is one of the brands taking part in the new exhibition. Instagram
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Modist founder Ghizlan Guenez has teamed up with Emirati fine jewelry designer Salama Khalfan to launch Sawa, a pre-Ramadan exhibition taking place from April 7 to 10 at Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue. The exhibition aims to support local designers who have been adversely impacted by the pandemic and will feature over 30 local ready-to-wear, accessories, jewelry and lifestyle brands. 

Read on for some of the brands you don’t want to miss.

Bouguessa

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BOUGUESSA (@bouguessa)

The Dubai-based Algerian designer’s designs are distinguished by a sharp attention to tailoring details. With each stitch rigidly accounted for, the elegant pieces speak volumes even without embroidery or ornaments.

 

Bleach 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BLEACH (@bleachdubai)

A contemporary Emirati label established in 2012. The label specializes in minimalistic and edgy abayas and other traditional wear.

Bambah

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bambah (@bambah)

Founded by Egyptian designer Maha Abdul Rasheed, the Dubai-based label has been sported by the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Amal Clooney and Emma Roberts.

 

Le Pom Pom

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Le Pom Pom (@le_pom_pom)

The homegrown brand specializes in locally handmade accessories such as vibrant strappy sandals, clutches, phone cases and more.

 

Dima Ayad

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dima Ayad (@dimaayad)

Expect multi-functional wardrobe pieces brimming with timeless elegance from the Beirut-born designer’s eponymous UAE-based brand.

 

Shatha Essa

The Emirati label, led by the young designer of the same name, is known to blend modern elegance with styles that transcend seasons.

Topics: Sawa

Jordanian-Romanian designer Amina Muaddi teases latest collection

The designer teased a new creation on social media. Instagram
The designer teased a new creation on social media. Instagram
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

Jordanian-Romanian designer Amina Muaddi teases latest collection

The designer teased a new creation on social media. Instagram
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordanian-Romanian designer Amina Muaddi’s bold footwear has become a staple in the closets of celebrity circles, where stars like Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa routinely step out in the 33-year-old’s signature flared heels, mules and thigh-high boots. 

And despite a global pandemic that rendered all red carpet events, fancy fundraising galas and parties non-existent, every capsule collection that Muaddi has dropped in the past year has still managed to sell-out online almost immediately.

The Paris-based designer, who was born to a Jordanian father and a Romanian mother in Italy, recently teased her newest footwear collection for spring. Muaddi gave her 798,000 Instagram fans a sneak peek of the new offering by uploading a picture of lime green, croc-embossed wedge mules. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AMINA MUADDI (@aminamuaddi)

She captioned the post “Sneak peek,” alongside an avocado emoji.

Naturally, Muaddi’s post sparked a flurry of comments from celebrities who are keen to get their hands on the coveted footwear.

“Okay wow,” commented US model Paloma Elsesser.

“Omg,” wrote actress and model Karrueche Tran alongside the heart-eyes emoji.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AMINA MUADDI (@aminamuaddi)

The part-Arab designer routinely steps out in her own unreleased creations, sharing them on Instagram before launching the product.

Ahead of her spring 2021 collection, Muaddi posted two snaps of herself lounging on a wicker chair while wearing a pair of zebra-print platform sandals. “The sandal, where is it from?” one Instagram user commented along with a series of fire emojis, prompting Muaddi to respond “SS21” with the nails and shushing emojis.

Muaddi, who launched her eponymous label in 2018, has had quite the busy few months.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AMINA MUADDI (@aminamuaddi)

In addition to consistently churning out new, covetable collections to line the wardrobes of her loyal celebrity clients, the designer recently picked up the FN Achievement Award alongside Rihanna and Jahleel Weaver for her collaboration with Fenty.

And that wasn’t Muaddi’s only footwear collaboration in recent months.

In December, the designer teamed up with US rapper A$AP Rocky on a new collection of AWGE x Amina Muaddi shoes.

The collection by the longtime friends features flared pumps, lace-ups in black and rainbow and Cinderella-like heels. 

Topics: Amina Muaddi

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ director promises ‘the biggest fight scenes of all time’

The film is playing in theaters and on HBO Max. Supplied
The film is playing in theaters and on HBO Max. Supplied
Updated 04 April 2021
Raffi Boghosian 

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ director promises ‘the biggest fight scenes of all time’

The film is playing in theaters and on HBO Max. Supplied
Updated 04 April 2021
Raffi Boghosian 

LOS ANGELES: If you want to get simplistic about it, monster blockbuster “Godzilla vs. Kong” is about a gorilla and a lizard fighting — but it’s so epic, it will have you glued to your seat.

“The movie is so many different things,” said director Adam Wingard, a childhood fan of giant kaiju monster films. “It’s a futuristic, sci-fi fantasy film with the biggest fight scenes of all time.”

The most recent installment in the MonsterVerse franchise is fun, and for a moviegoing public that could use a bit of bombastic blockbuster spectacle, it delivers. It doesn’t abandon the themes or environmentalist message found in the previous entries of Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros.’ film franchise, but it does let them soak into the background. 

Similarly, while it is still tied into the established lore of the previous films with some returning characters and the giant monster Illuminati group Monarch, there is little complication in the form of narrative twists. Mysteries are heavily foreshadowed, presented not to bend the minds of audiences but rather to provide moments of anticipation before the next action scene hits like a rollercoaster drop. The spectacle is the focus, not the plot, though when describing “Godzilla vs. Kong,” it may be more appropriate to say plots plural.

“You can look at the film as two separate stories that intersect eventually: Team Kong and Team Godzilla,” Wingard explained. 

Where the previous films kept attention on the human characters, generally focusing on their struggle to avoid or cope with being collateral damage in the battles between the monsters referred to in-universe as Titans, “Godzilla vs. Kong” positions its human cast as supporting characters to the two CGI lead roles.

The film is the most recent installment in the MonsterVerse franchise. Supplied

“Each human story is following the monster story,” Wingard continued. 

Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role from “Godzilla: King of Monsters” as Madison Russell, the teen daughter of Godzilla-expert scientists who suspects that recent attacks by Godzilla are being provoked by shady tech corporation Apex. She is joined by her wisecracking best friend, Josh (Julian Dennison) and an Apex engineer turned conspiracy theorist, Bernie (Brian Tyree Henry).

“In the movie, they’re an amazing team. They work really well together. They complement each other so well,” Brown said. “Offset, it’s so nice to be friends with the people you work with.”

This half of the film evokes a classic “kids-on-a-road-trip” adventure, and child actors Brown and Dennison deliver in their performances. 

“Millie’s been so awesome to work with. Julian is honestly just a big ball of happiness,” said Henry. “There’s something about their essence and in the way they carry themselves in and out of character, which is so great.” 

“Godzilla vs. Kong” positions its human cast as supporting characters to the two CGI lead roles. Supplied

You can’t mention the film’s child actors without bringing up screen newcomer Kaylee Hottle, a deaf actress who plays Jia, an orphan girl from Skull Island who has formed a special bond with Kong and able to communicate with him via sign language. This relationship harkens back to other movies that feature kid characters and their non-human friends, such as “The Iron Giant” or “E.T.”

“Kaylee really is very talented. She’s incredibly rewarding to work with as an actor,” said Rebecca Hall, lead actress of the Kong half of the film’s story. “She gives so much, and as I’ve gotten to know her better, I’ve realized that she’s extremely funny and playful. She’s just a great kid to be around.”

The Team Kong human characters are on a separate adventure as they escort Kong to an underground subcontinent known as Hollow Earth. While the film is full of beautiful art direction — particular mention goes to Godzilla and Kong’s nighttime fight in the neon-filled Hong Kong skyline — Hollow Earth is the movie’s chance to showcase a fantastical, psychedelic feel. Another 80s adventure subgenre checked off the list.

The star-studded cast brings their A-game to the movie, providing comedy beats and some heartwarming family moments. Supplied

The star-studded cast brings their A-game to the movie, providing comedy beats and some heartwarming family moments. And while the human characters in monster movies are generally there to give the audience someone to relate to, “Godzilla vs. Kong” gives us a peek into the minds and hearts of its monsters. 

Kong in particular is given a wordless depth of character, thanks to the previously mentioned relationship with Jia and the stellar performance by Terry Notary. Notary’s body language is evocative of, once again, 80s grizzled action heroes. It’s funny to watch a 50-foot ape dive away from an explosion like he’s starring in “Die Hard,” and it’s nice to see moments of humanity in scenes of big CGI action figures bashing into each other. 

As Hollywood begins to resume operation in earnest, it’s a breath of fresh air to have a turn-your-brain-off popcorn-muncher of an action movie that knocks it out of the park, whether you’re watching in theaters or on HBO Max.

Topics: Godzilla vs. Kong

UN secretary-general candidate recalls childhood memories in Saudi Arabia

UN secretary-general candidate recalls childhood memories in Saudi Arabia
Born in India on July 31, 1986, Akanksha’s family moved to Saudi Arabia in July 1992. Her last visit to the Kingdom was in 2000, but she would love to return again. (Supplied)
Updated 04 April 2021
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

UN secretary-general candidate recalls childhood memories in Saudi Arabia

UN secretary-general candidate recalls childhood memories in Saudi Arabia
  • Arora Akanksha wants to prioritize funding to ensure all refugees provided with required humanitarian assistance to survive
Updated 04 April 2021
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

MAKKAH: Arora Akanksha, an audit coordinator at the UN Development Project, faces a tough challenge as the first female millennial candidate running for the role of UN secretary-general.

For years, the selection process at the UN has been a closed-door process; candidates are appointed by the UN General Assembly on the recommendation of the UN Security Council. Every five years, selected candidates must receive nine of 15 council votes with no veto, and then receive two-thirds of the votes from the 193 member states in the assembly.
Born in India on July 31, 1986, Akanksha’s family moved to Saudi Arabia in July 1992. “I remember celebrating my sixth birthday in the Kingdom,” she told Arab News. “We lived in Khamis Mushayt. My parents are doctors — my dad is a microbiologist and my mother is in obstetrics and gynaecology. They moved to work with the Ministry of Health in Khamis.”
Although there were schools for girls in Khamis Mushayt, she struggled to learn Arabic. “There was an American school in town but my parents couldn’t afford to send me there. My parents decided to homeschool me for as long as they could till the age of nine. After that, I went to boarding school in India,” she said.
Her last visit to the Kingdom was in 2000, but she would love to return again. “I am sure things have changed a lot, but the warmth and kindness of the people will still be the same,” she said.
Speaking about her candidacy for the UN, she said: “Our founders realized from the lessons learnt from the League of Nations that the success of the UN rests on the secretary-general’s ability to effectively implement their decisions.”
She added that all member states want a UN that works for and helps those in need. “We have the highest number of refugees, displaced people, those stuck in conflicts around the world.”
For every dollar the UN receives, only 30 cents is used for the cause, she said. The UN receives $50 billion taxpayer dollars annually, and only $15 billion is used to serve people; the rest goes on bureaucracy.

HIGHLIGHT

While in the refugee camps, Arora Akanksha will ensure refugees are provided with the means, tools and opportunities to reclaim a normal life through education.

All that expenditure whilst there are 85 million refugees and displaced people globally — the highest number ever recorded since World War II. “Half are children. Half have been displaced for more than 10 years. These people are not voters in any country, don’t have social media to tell their stories, they just have the UN,” Akanksha said.
“Because we have failed one of our most basic responsibilities — providing food, shelter, safety and security — many refugees have become victims of human trafficking, smuggling, or lured into terrorist organizations for sustenance and survival. This abuse of human rights is a threat to global peace and security.”


As secretary-general, Akanksha wants to prioritize funding to ensure all refugees are provided with the required humanitarian assistance to survive, and are not subject to human rights abuses.
While in the refugee camps, she will also ensure refugees are provided with the means, tools and opportunities to reclaim a normal life through education.
“In order to provide sustainable solutions to this problem, I will bring countries together to provide sustainable solutions for refugees either through voluntary repatriation, local integration or resettlement of refugees,” she added.
Her objective when she assumes office is to restore the world’s confidence in the UN and its ability to serve and make the world a better place for everyone.
“In my candidacy, countries have a real alternative to choose a clean slate; someone who has credibility, brings a new kind of leadership that’s focused on fresh thinking and innovative ways of approaching problems,” she added. “I can lead and create impact from day one. As an auditor and someone with finance expertise, I am uniquely qualified to ensure I bring value for the money.”
Her experience as a global citizen, meanwhile, having also lived in Canada, has given her the empathy to represent people from different backgrounds around the world.
“I represent women of the world who have never been given a chance to lead. My generation, millennials —we have made strides in every profession, but when it comes to international organizations we are given ‘visitation rights’ and not participation rights.”
As for her plans for the election campaign, she said that as the UN tells all countries to respect the democratic process and have transparent and fair elections, “I expect member states will ensure the UN secretary-general election is fair, open and transparent.”
“I will run my campaign in an honest and transparent manner. All documents I submit to member states are on my website. I actively engage with civil society to hear their views. The UN charter reads ‘we the people,’ and I want to bring inclusivity to the UN through my election.”
As for other humanitarian crises, she said that the UN is here to help rebuild countries struck by natural disaster, and bring some measure of peace to countries affected by civil strife. Yet, she added, despite humanitarian relief efforts initiated more than 10 years ago in Haiti, Libya and Syria, millions continue to live in squalor, without clean water, adequate healthcare, safety or security.
According to Akanksha, the current UN system is not serving people. “How do we explain the highest number of refugees and displaced people in the world and growing inequality? Everyone in the UN knows about this. We must have the courage to do something about it,” she said. “Inaction is no longer an option. Indifference is a disease. The time of protecting the status quo is long past. We must confront UN failures now instead of passing them on to future generations.”
She added many of the issues surrounding the UN came as a direct result of ineffective and poor leadership, recalling an incident on a mission in Uganda, where she saw a child eating mud by a gas station. The little girl was by herself, and people were walking by without taking note of her.
“I was heartbroken and at that time all I could do was give her food and cash. When I returned to New York, I asked one of our senior executives why is a child eating mud, what can we do about it. He said, ‘mud is good for children, it has iron’.”
The response, she said, was the moment she knew she needed to bring moral and conscious leadership to pursue a new UN. “We have the financial resources, we need to succeed and the best human talent at our disposal,” she added. “With the right leadership we can absolutely fulfil our promise to the world and impact the lives of people.”

Topics: Arora Akanksha

