RIYADH: Located on the 18th floor of Radisson Collection Residences in Riyadh, Emily’s Brasserie is a recent international dining concept that offers an all-day menu and expansive views.

I visited for dinner when the restaurant’s floor-to-ceiling windows and outdoor terraces provide a particularly appealing perspective of the Riyadh’s skyline.

Open daily from 7 a.m. until midnight, Emily’s caters for everything from breakfast and lunch to afternoon gatherings and dinner. Its menu blends European and Mediterranean influences, with dishes suited to both casual meals and longer evenings.

I started with the two salads. The ricotta salad was fresh and well balanced, although I would personally have preferred slightly less dressing, as it was a little salty for my taste. The fresh crab salad was another strong dish and more to my own taste. It was fresh, light and well balanced, with enough acidity and texture to keep it interesting.

We were also served sliders with chips, which were pleasant enough but somewhat average compared with the stronger dishes.

The grilled sea bass, however, was easily the highlight of the meal. It was delicate, well cooked, and well salted, letting the quality of the fish come through without being overwhelmed by other flavors.

Alongside my meal I enjoyed watermelon juice, notable for its fresh taste without the overly sweet or artificial flavor that can sometimes come with fruit drinks.

For dessert, the lemon tart was beautiful — tangy and rich, with a creamy, buttery filling that balanced the sharp citrus particularly well. The London cake was less memorable.

I finished the meal with an Americano, which was a pleasant surprise. It was genuinely enjoyable, especially for coffee served at a restaurant rather than a specialty cafe.

The strongest part of the experience, however, remains the setting. Emily’s has two outdoor areas overlooking central Riyadh, with landmark towers across the skyline and the brightly lit King Fahd Road below. As cooler weather approaches, the terraces are likely to become an even bigger draw.

There are three basement parking levels, and parking was straightforward during my visit, a welcome detail when dining in central Riyadh.

Prices sit firmly at the higher end, with starters and salads generally beginning at around SR70-90 and main courses mostly priced from SR140 to more than SR200.

Coffee, juices and mocktails typically cost around SR25-50, meaning a full dinner with a starter, main course and drink can easily reach SR250-350 per person.

Overall, the food is good, with several highlights, but I enjoyed the atmosphere, view and service even more than the meal itself.

What would bring me back is undoubtedly the setting: a cool evening on the terrace, overlooking Riyadh, with a cup of coffee in hand.

For updates check out @emilysbrasserie.riyadh on Instagram.