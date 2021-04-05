You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia has come a long way in diversifying economy, World Bank says

Saudi Arabia has come a long way in diversifying economy, World Bank says

Saudi Arabia has come a long way in diversifying economy, World Bank says
Short Url

https://arab.news/vuy4y

Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia has come a long way in diversifying economy, World Bank says

Saudi Arabia has come a long way in diversifying economy, World Bank says
  • The World bank is ready to support regional countries technically and financially on their economic reform journeys
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has come a long way in diversifying its economy and forging partnership with the private sector, Ferid BelHajj, World Bank group vice president for Middle East and North Africa, told Al Arabiya.
The World bank is ready to support regional countries technically and financially on their economic reform journeys, he added.
There will be 300 million young people in the region that will need to be absorbed by the labor market, BelHajj said.
The private sector’s contribution must therefore be prioritized as it alone is capable of absorbing these new young workers, he said.
The World Bank VP stressed the importance of further opening the economies of the Middle East and North Africa to the private sector.
In a recent report, the World Bank warned that the public debt of the countries of the MENA region will inflate and represent 54 percent of their GDP this year, compared to 46 percent in 2019, due to COVID-19 related spending.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Bank economy

Related

Saudi fund gives women travel expense increase for daily commute

Saudi fund gives women travel expense increase for daily commute
Updated 30 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi fund gives women travel expense increase for daily commute

Saudi fund gives women travel expense increase for daily commute
  • The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) raised the financial support offered by the "Wusool" program to SR1100 monthly ($293)
Updated 30 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH:  A fund that provides financial assistance for Saudi women to get to work has been extended.

The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) raised the financial support offered by the "Wusool" program to SR1100 monthly ($293) from SR800 for those earning SR6000 or less, Al Eqtisadiah newspaper reported. The grant covers up to 80 percent of commute costs.

It comes as the government ushers in a number of reforms aimed at boosting the number of women at work.
The program was also extended to two years from the original 12 months, the newspaper said.
Transport is provided through companies licensed by the Ministry of Transport to ensure the safety of users.
The program covers 13 regions across the Kingdom, consisting of Riyadh, Makkah, the Eastern Province, Al Madinah, Tabuk, Asir, Qassim, Hail, Jizan, the Northern Borders, Najran, Al-Jouf, and Al-Baha.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia women transportation

Related

Saudi output grows sharply leading to drop in order backlogs graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi output grows sharply leading to drop in order backlogs
Saudi Sports Company seals deal for exclusive AFC match media rights
Sport
Saudi Sports Company seals deal for exclusive AFC match media rights

Dubai launches new oil trading platform

Dubai launches new oil trading platform
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

Dubai launches new oil trading platform

Dubai launches new oil trading platform
  • Aim is to extend footprint of DME Oman crude futures
  • Follows launch last week of Abu Dhabi 'Murban' contract
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Dubai Mercantile Exchange launched a bilateral platform to trade multiple Middle East oil grades priced against DME’s Oman crude futures.
It offer traders the opportunity to trade bilateral barrels of Dubai, Upper Zakum, Murban, Basrah Light, Basrah Heavy, Al Shaheen and Oman versus the DME Oman Sour Crude Benchmark futures, the exchange said in a statement on Monday.
The platform, called the Alternative Crude Ecosystem (ACE), aims to extend the footprint of DME Oman crude futures as a benchmark for Middle East crude.
“ACE is a unique platform where it combines Futures and OTC in one transparent window for the very first time, offering all participants opportunities to optimize their trading activities and manage their exposure across multiple crude grades,” said DME Managing Director Raid Al-Salami.
It comes a week after neighboring Abu Dhabi launched the Murban crude contract.

Topics: Oil trading Murban Oman

Related

Murban crude futures start trading at new ICE, Abu Dhabi exchange
Business & Economy
Murban crude futures start trading at new ICE, Abu Dhabi exchange
OPEC+ turns the oil taps back on — gradually
Business & Economy
OPEC+ turns the oil taps back on — gradually

UAE announces $8.2bn stimulus for companies in industrial sector

UAE announces $8.2bn stimulus for companies in industrial sector
Updated 53 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

UAE announces $8.2bn stimulus for companies in industrial sector

UAE announces $8.2bn stimulus for companies in industrial sector
  • Gulf states step up private sector investment
  • Aim to create 25,000 jobs
Updated 53 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Emirates Development Bank is allocating 30 billion dirhams ($8.17 billion) to support companies regarded as a priority for the UAE economy, Dubai Ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum announced on Monday.

The program will benefit about 13,500 companies in industrial sectors, in turn creating 25,000 jobs, according to a statement carried by WAM.

It was launched to support the UAE’s “Operation 300bn,” a 10-year strategy to expand the country’s industrial output, raising its contribution to GDP to 300 billion dirhams by 2031.

“The new EDB strategy will help accelerate industrial development and the adoption of advanced technology through dedicated financing programs and will also provide dedicated investment funds that will support entrepreneurs, start-ups and SMEs,” said Sultan Al-Jaber, chairman of the EDB.

The UAE minister also said EDB will prioritize creating partnerships with UAE banks to give small and medium-sized industrial companies access to financial services, and in increasing its direct financing by 73 percent in 2021 for priority sectors.

The bank is also set to launch a 1 billion dirhams investment fund for start-ups and SMEs in 2022.

Topics: UAE economy

Related

UAE to lower costs of food items during month of Ramadan
Middle-East
UAE to lower costs of food items during month of Ramadan
Saudi output grows sharply leading to drop in order backlogs graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi output grows sharply leading to drop in order backlogs

Egypt set to tax and spend says finance minister

Egypt set to tax and spend says finance minister
Updated 27 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt set to tax and spend says finance minister

Egypt set to tax and spend says finance minister
  • Tax hikes will help fund spending
  • Companies must start electronic invoicing
Updated 27 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt is set to increase taxation as it plans to boost public spending, Asharq Business reported, citing Finance Minister Mohamed Maait.
Tax revenues were expected to increase by between 0.5 percent and 0.7 percent of GDP, he said. It was not immediately clear what this would add to existing tax rates in North Africa's largest economy.
He also said that companies would need to start using the electronic invoicing system starting from July 2021, or risk being added to a blacklist.
Being added to such a list would mean a referral to the public prosecutor and prevent businesses from winning government work.
Starting from January 2022, companies with no electronic invoices would not get VAT refunds, the minister confirmed.
Maait said that the industrial and agricultural sectors would benefit from increased government spending in addition to information technology, health and education sectors.
The finance minister said that the country's debt-to-GDP ratio fell to 88 percent in the current fiscal year compared to 108 percent a year earlier.
He added that had it not been for the pandemic, this ratio would have reached 82 percent.
The aim is to reduce it still further to 79 percent during the next fiscal year.

Topics: Egypt economy

Related

Special Egyptian celebrities steal mummies show in Cairo
Lifestyle
Egyptian celebrities steal mummies show in Cairo
Special Egyptian government to launch second phase of economic reform
Business & Economy
Egyptian government to launch second phase of economic reform

Turkey inflation above 16% in test for new central bank chief

Turkey inflation above 16% in test for new central bank chief
Updated 05 April 2021
Reuters

Turkey inflation above 16% in test for new central bank chief

Turkey inflation above 16% in test for new central bank chief
  • Month-on-month CPI inflation was 1.08 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute said
  • President Tayyip Erdogan has abruptly ousted four bank chiefs in less than two years, hurting Turkey’s monetary credibility
Updated 05 April 2021
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s annual inflation climbed above 16 percent in March for the first time since mid-2019, data showed on Monday, piling pressure on new central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu to maintain tight policy after his surprise appointment.
Consumer prices were up 16.19 percent year-on-year, higher than 16.11 percent in a Reuters poll and 15.61 percent in February. Inflation remains well above a 5 percent official target and has been in double digits for most of the past four years.
Month-on-month CPI inflation was 1.08 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 1.04 percent.
The former central bank governor, Naci Agbal, had raised the policy rate to 19 percent from 10.25 percent. But he was ousted on March 20 — after only four months on the job and two days after a last rate hike — prompting a 12 percent drop in the lira to near record lows.
President Tayyip Erdogan has abruptly ousted four bank chiefs in less than two years, hurting Turkey’s monetary credibility and contributing to the currency’s long-term decline, which in turn has driven up overall inflation via imports.
Kavcioglu has in the past criticized tight policy, including making the unorthodox claim shared by Erdogan that high rates cause inflation. Yet he has told investors and bankers in recent weeks rates must remain high due to high inflation.
The producer price index rose 4.13 percent month-on-month in March for an annual rise of 31.2 percent, the data showed.
The monthly CPI price rise was underpinned by demand in the health, education and hospitality groups, including restaurants, after coronavirus measures were eased.
Annual rises were driven by higher energy and import prices which raised transportation-related prices by nearly 25 percent.
According to a February forecast, the central bank expected a maximum of 17 percent inflation in March and a bit more in April. Analysts predict it will rise through April, when Goldman Sachs expects it to peak at 18 percent.

Topics: Turkey Inflation economy

Related

Turkey detains 10 retired admirals over open letter criticizing the Istanbul Canal project
Middle-East
Turkey detains 10 retired admirals over open letter criticizing the Istanbul Canal project
Turkey records 44,756 new coronavirus cases, highest level yet
Middle-East
Turkey records 44,756 new coronavirus cases, highest level yet

Latest updates

The Weeknd donates $1m to Ethiopian relief efforts
The Weeknd donates $1m to Ethiopian relief efforts
7 winners of Princess Seetah bint Abdul Aziz Award for excellence in social work honored at ceremony
7 winners of Princess Seetah bint Abdul Aziz Award for excellence in social work honored at ceremony
Virgin Mobile UAE partners with Merkle
Virgin Mobile UAE partners with Merkle
Emirati fighters set for big impact at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Emirati fighters set for big impact at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Saudi fund gives women travel expense increase for daily commute
Saudi fund gives women travel expense increase for daily commute

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.