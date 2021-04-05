Russia extends moves to slow down Twitter’s traffic until May 15

Arab News official media partner for Saudi National Cricket Team

RIYADH: Arab News, Saudi Arabia’s leading English language daily, has been selected by the Saudi cricket federation to be the national team’s official media partner.

The partnership will see Arab News allocating more coverage for cricket events locally and internationally in a bid to promote sport, activity and healthy living among the Kingdom’s citizens and expat communities.

“We are happy to announce this cooperation with Arab News, which has established itself since 1975 as the newspaper of record for the Kingdom’s English speakers” said Prince Saud bin Mishaal Al Saud, chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF). “Given Arab News’ success in its digital transformation and international expansion in recent years, we are confident that they are a perfect partner in providing international exposure for Saudi cricket.”

He added: “While the sport itself is not new to the Kingdom, cricket enthusiasts will witness a revival and impressive investment projects in its infrastructure due to the high level, official support the federation is receiving thanks to Vision 2030 and the Quality of Life Program.”

Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas, commenting on the partnership, said: “Cricket is an internationally followed sport and has a deeply rooted history in the Kingdom and among our readers. We thank Prince Saud and the cricket federation for choosing us as their media partner. It is a true badge of honor for Arab News to be on the Saudi national team jersey. Through this partnership, we will expand our coverage of this great sport, introduce it to a new generation of readers, and shed light on the federation’s exciting projects.”

The partnership will also extend to the Pakistan edition of Arab News (www.arabnews.pk), which was launched in 2018. Cricket is massively popular in Pakistan.

The SACF was established in 2020, while the Saudi Arabia National Cricket Team became an International Cricket Council affiliate member in 2003 and an associate member in 2016.

Saudi Arabia debuted at the 2004 Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Trophy, a 50-over format tournament, and after that took part in other one-day ACC competitions.

In February the SACF announced the launch of the National Cricket Championship 2021, with more than 7,000 players competing in the Kingdom’s largest-ever tournament.

Cricketers from 369 teams, representing 15 local associations, are taking part in the T20-format competition across 11 cities: Riyadh, Dammam, Jubail, Jeddah, Madinah, Yanbu, Tabuk, Abha, Jazan, Qassim and Najran.