Russia extends moves to slow down Twitter’s traffic until May 15

Russia extends moves to slow down Twitter’s traffic until May 15
Russia threatened to block the US platform outright if it did not comply with its deletion demands. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

  • Russia said on March 10 that it was slowing down the speed of Twitter in retaliation for what it described as a failure to remove banned content
MOSCOW: Russia’s state communications regulator said on Monday it would extend its move to slow down Twitter until May 15, but that the US social media company was deleting content banned in Russia at a faster rate than it had been.
Russia said on March 10 that it was slowing down the speed of Twitter in retaliation for what it described as a failure to remove banned content, threatening to block the US platform outright if it did not comply with its deletion demands.

RIYADH: Arab News, Saudi Arabia’s leading English language daily, has been selected by the Saudi cricket federation to be the national team’s official media partner.

The partnership will see Arab News allocating more coverage for cricket events locally and internationally in a bid to promote sport, activity and healthy living among the Kingdom’s citizens and expat communities.

“We are happy to announce this cooperation with Arab News, which has established itself since 1975 as the newspaper of record for the Kingdom’s English speakers” said Prince Saud bin Mishaal Al Saud, chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF). “Given Arab News’ success in its digital transformation and international expansion in recent years, we are confident that they are a perfect partner in providing international exposure for Saudi cricket.”

He added: “While the sport itself is not new to the Kingdom, cricket enthusiasts will witness a revival and impressive investment projects in its infrastructure due to the high level, official support the federation is receiving thanks to Vision 2030 and the Quality of Life Program.”

Read also: Exclusive: Saudi Arabia’s game-changing-plans for cricket in the Kingdom

Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas, commenting on the partnership, said: “Cricket is an internationally followed sport and has a deeply rooted history in the Kingdom and among our readers. We thank Prince Saud and the cricket federation for choosing us as their media partner. It is a true badge of honor for Arab News to be on the Saudi national team jersey. Through this partnership, we will expand our coverage of this great sport, introduce it to a new generation of readers, and shed light on the federation’s exciting projects.”

The partnership will also extend to the Pakistan edition of Arab News (www.arabnews.pk), which was launched in 2018. Cricket is massively popular in Pakistan.

The SACF was established in 2020, while the Saudi Arabia National Cricket Team became an International Cricket Council affiliate member in 2003 and an associate member in 2016.

Saudi Arabia debuted at the 2004 Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Trophy, a 50-over format tournament, and after that took part in other one-day ACC competitions.

In February the SACF announced the launch of the National Cricket Championship 2021, with more than 7,000 players competing in the Kingdom’s largest-ever tournament.

Cricketers from 369 teams, representing 15 local associations, are taking part in the T20-format competition across 11 cities: Riyadh, Dammam, Jubail, Jeddah, Madinah, Yanbu, Tabuk, Abha, Jazan, Qassim and Najran.

Facebook data on more than 500 million accounts found online

In this Oct. 15, 2013 file photo, Chuck Goolsbee, site director for Facebook's Prineville data centers, shows the computer servers that store users' photos and other data at the Facebook site in Prineville Ore. (AP)
NEW YORK: Details from more than 500 million Facebook users have been found available on a website for hackers.
The information appears to be several years old, but it is another example of the vast amount of information collected by Facebook and other social media sites, and the limits to how secure that information is.
The availability of the data set was first reported by Business Insider. According to that publication, it has information from 106 countries including phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birthdates, and email addresses.
Facebook has been grappling with data security issues for years. In 2018, the social media giant disabled a feature that allowed users to search for one another via phone number following revelations that the political firm Cambridge Analytica had accessed information on up to 87 million Facebook users without their knowledge or consent.
In December 2019, a Ukrainian security researcher reported finding a database with the names, phone numbers and unique user IDs of more than 267 million Facebook users — nearly all US-based — on the open Internet. It is unclear if the current data dump is related to this database.
“This is old data that was previously reported on in 2019,” the Menlo Park, California-based company said in a statement. “We found and fixed this issue in August 2019.”

Protests grow in Italy over the wiretapping of journalists

ROME — Italian journalists and lawmakers on Friday protested the wiretapping of reporters’ phone calls during investigations into Libya-based migrant trafficking and humanitarian rescue groups.
Italian daily Domani reported that among the conversations intercepted by investigators a few years ago were journalists for lay and Catholic Italian media and RAI state television.
Primo Di Nicola, a senator from the populist 5-Star Movement who is on a parliamentary oversight commission regarding RAI, said he has proposed a bill to safeguard journalists from the wiretapping of calls with sources.
The investigations date back a few years ago when former Italian government officials were cracking down on humanitarian vessels that were rescuing migrants in the central Mediterranean from traffickers’ unseaworthy boats.
The National Italian Press Federation, a journalists’ union, denounced the wiretapping. It demanded to know who authorized it and said if the aim was to discover reporters’ sources, then journalists’ professional rights were violated.
“It would be very grave, if (the wiretapping) was a way to reveal their sources. Protecting sources is at the basis of journalists’ work,” Di Nicola said.
Domani said hundreds of pages of transcripts of phone conversations are part of an investigation led by prosecutors in Trapani, Sicily, into the activities of humanitarian rescue groups. The transcripts, it said, contain the names of sources and contacts.
There was no immediate comment from Italian prosecutors, who generally don’t speak about ongoing investigations.
Among the intercepted calls was a journalist for the Italian Catholic daily Avvenire who was asking a source how to obtain a video that showed violence against migrants in Libya, a key base for the human smugglers who launch boats crowded with migrants toward European shores.
Many of the traffickers’ flimsy dinghies or dilapidated fishing boats founder or capsize in the sea. In the past several years, rescue vessels operated by humanitarian groups have saved thousands of migrants from drowning.

Pro-Kremlin media scramble to dismiss Navalny health complaints

MOSCOW — Pro-Kremlin media on Friday launched an offensive against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny aiming to disprove his complaints of mistreatment and lack of medical attention at his penal colony.
On Wednesday, 44-year-old Navalny announced he had launched a hunger strike demanding proper medical treatment in prison after experiencing severe back pain and numbness in his legs.
The opposition figure is serving a 2.5-year sentence on old fraud charges in a penal colony some 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Moscow known for its harsh discipline.
The pro-Kremlin Life.ru news website on Friday published CCTV footage from what it said is Navalny’s penal colony.
Several videos showing what looks like a prison dormitory show a man strongly resembling Navalny, dressed in a dark blue uniform with a shaven head.
The videos are dated March 26, just under two weeks after he was transferred to Penal Colony No. 2 outside the town of Pokrov and a day after he publicly said his health was deteriorating.
Describing Navalny as an “impudent simulator,” Life.ru wrote that he was walking around and was disrespectful to prison authorities, although the published videos have no sound.
The website did not say how it obtained the footage.
In posts on social media, Navalny has accused prison officials of “torture” through sleep deprivation and said he lost eight kilogrammes (18 pounds) since arriving at the colony and before going on hunger strike.
On Wednesday he said the Kremlin-funded broadcaster RT (formerly Russia Today) was filming at his colony.
He added that the crew was led by Maria Butina, who was convicted in the United States for illegally acting as an agent of a foreign government and served more than five months in a correctional facility before being deported back to Russia in October 2019.
Butina on Friday confirmed she was at the Pokrov colony in a post on her Telegram channel, saying Navalny “looks quite normal.”
She said the colony is “practically exemplary” and “resembles a pioneer camp,” referring to Soviet summer camps.
“My wish for Alexei is that if you have committed a crime, be a man and serve your time.”
Navalny was arrested when he returned to Russia in January from Germany, where he had spent months recovering from a near-fatal poisoning he blames on the Kremlin.
Reached by AFP, Navalny’s close ally Leonid Volkov said: “We do not comment on Kremlin infofeces.”

Russian court fines Twitter on charges of failing to delete content

Tagansky District Court in Moscow fined Twitter 8.9 million roubles ($116,800) on Friday over failing to delete banned content (Shutterstock/File Photo)
MOSCOW — A Russian court fined Twitter a total of 8.9 million roubles ($116,800) on Friday over accusations that the service had failed to delete banned content.
Moscow said last month it had slowed the speed of Twitter inside Russia, and on March 16 threatened to ban the US social media service outright over content that it said ranged from child pornography to drug abuse.
Twitter declined to comment on Friday. Last month it said it was worried about the Russian action’s impact on free speech, and denied that it allowed its platform to be used to promote any illegal behavior.
The Tagansky District Court in Moscow said it had issued three separate fines against Google of 3.2 million roubles, 3.3 million roubles and 2.4 million roubles.
It said the fines related to offenses committed on Jan. 22-24 this year, including “violating the procedure for removing information,” all under Russia’s Administrative Offences Code.
Those dates coincided with the build up to and eruption of protests across Russia by crowds demanding the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
Ahead of those protests, Russia had asked some social networks to stop the spread of posts encouraging minors to take part in unsanctioned rallies.
Russia has in recent months taken steps to exert more influence over foreign social media platforms.
Bills passed by the lower house of parliament in December last year allowed Russia to impose large fines on platforms that do not delete banned content and even to restrict access to US social media giants if they “discriminate” against Russian media.

