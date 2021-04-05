You are here

  • Home
  • Police, communities across US fight back against anti-Asian hate crimes

Police, communities across US fight back against anti-Asian hate crimes

Police, communities across US fight back against anti-Asian hate crimes
People participate in a protest to demand an end to anti-Asian violence on April 04, 2021 in New York City. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ynym8

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Police, communities across US fight back against anti-Asian hate crimes

Police, communities across US fight back against anti-Asian hate crimes
  • Across the United States, law enforcement agencies are scrambling to better protect Asian communities amid a wave of violence targeting them since lockdowns
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

SAN JOSE: More than a dozen San Jose, California, police officers walked through the white arches of the Grand Century Mall in “Little Saigon” to reassure a Vietnamese-American community fearful over the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States.
The officers walked through the arcade of hair and nail salons, restaurants serving Vietnamese cuisine, and herbal medicine shops on Saturday, talking to business owners and patrons. They then conducted a similar tour of San Jose’s Japantown, where a citizen patrol group was formed following the deadly attacks on Asian spas in the Atlanta area on March 16.
“We know that there is a lot of angst, fear with our Asian community,” said San Jose’s police chief, Anthony Mata, during his visit to Little Saigon. “It’s important for us to have that dialogue, engage with them and see how we can help.”
Across the United States, law enforcement agencies are scrambling to better protect Asian communities amid a wave of violence targeting them since lockdowns to cope with the coronavirus pandemic began about a year ago. A recent report by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, showed that while hate crimes overall in the United States had fallen slightly in 2020, crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) had jumped by 145%.
A vicious assault last week in which a man kicked a 65-year-old immigrant from the Philippines in New York City multiple times was captured on video and went viral, further stoking fears about anti-Asian hate crimes.
New York City has deployed a team of undercover Asian police officers. Other major cities, from San Jose to Chicago, have boosted patrols in Asian neighborhoods and sought to forge closer ties with communities, some of which have sought to fill gaps the police can’t fill.
Leanna Louie, who has organized residents to patrol San Francisco’s Chinatown, said the city’s police force of about 2,000 doesn’t have the resources. “It’s impossible,” she said.
Paul Luu, chief executive officer of the Chinese American Service League, welcomed the “revved up” police presence in Chicago’s Chinatown, which he said built on an already supportive relationship that includes Chinese-speaking officers on the beat. His group is focused on educating the community on hate crimes and encouraging victims, many reluctant due to language barriers or wariness of the police, to come forward.
Luu pointed to a recent attack on a 60-year-old Vietnamese immigrant on the North Side of Chicago who was initially reluctant to file a report. Official data shows Chicago recorded two anti-Asian hate crimes in 2020 — the same as 2019 — while such crimes spiked to 28 in New York last year from three in 2019.
“The numbers may be very low in Chicago, but it does not mean that it is not happening,” Luu said.

DRIVEN BY DISINFORMATION
Not everyone believes more policing is the answer.
Grace Pai, director of organizing at the Chicago branch of Asian Americans Advancing Justice, said she is against a larger police presence, citing distrust of law enforcement.
Pai said the police response in the Atlanta area shootings, where an officer seemed to minimize the attack by saying the shooter had “a really bad day,” was emblematic of a broader police bias. Six of the eight killed were of Asian descent.
“Asian Americans have been negatively impacted by policing,” she said. “We really don’t see the police playing a role in stopping these crimes from occurring.”
Since the Atlanta shootings, the Los Angeles Police Department has increased patrols and police visibility where many people of Asian heritage live and work, especially in and around Chinatown, Koreatown and Little Tokyo.
Blake Chow, who is the AAPI coordinator for the Los Angeles Police Department, said comments made by then-President Donald Trump blaming the pandemic on China and using remarks such as the “kung flu” have contributed to anti-Asian sentiment.
“We don’t have evidence of any hate group operating in LA that is focusing on the Asian, Pacific Islander community,” said Chow, a deputy police chief. “The rise is seen in individual acts and it seems driven by disinformation on COVID, some of it from the former president.”
Chow said the department is holding forums with the AAPI community to get feedback on what more the police should do, as well as to educate community members on how to report troubling encounters, even if they may not amount to a crime, such as when someone utters a racial slur.
“We want to document hate incidents, as they can be a forerunner to an actual hate crime. If we can document a pattern of conduct and track those, we can bring it to a judge for enhanced sentencing.”
The rise in attacks so alarmed retired San Jose police veteran Rich Saito that he added a patrol unit to a community group keeping watch over Japantown. Deluged by offers to help, Saito said he has trained 40 to 50 volunteers to walk the streets and document and report any suspicious activity.
“I’m very concerned about the safety of this community, especially the seniors,” said Saito, who escorted police chief Mata on a tour of the neighborhood on Saturday. “The police department does the best it can, but they can’t be here all the time, every day.”

Russia reports 8,646 new COVID-19 cases, 343 deaths

Russia reports 8,646 new COVID-19 cases, 343 deaths
Updated 05 April 2021
Reuters

Russia reports 8,646 new COVID-19 cases, 343 deaths

Russia reports 8,646 new COVID-19 cases, 343 deaths
  • The government coronavirus taskforce said 343 people had died in the past 24 hours
Updated 05 April 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia on Monday reported 8,646 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,876 in Moscow, taking the official national tally to 4,589,540.
The government coronavirus taskforce said 343 people had died in the past 24 hours, pushing its death toll to 100,717. The statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a much higher toll of 225,000 from April 2020 to February.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Russia reports 8,792 new COVID-19 cases, 400 deaths
World
Russia reports 8,792 new COVID-19 cases, 400 deaths
Russia reports 8,817 new COVID-19 cases, 357 deaths
World
Russia reports 8,817 new COVID-19 cases, 357 deaths

India’s daily virus cases soar past 100,000 for first time

India’s daily virus cases soar past 100,000 for first time
Updated 05 April 2021
AP

India’s daily virus cases soar past 100,000 for first time

India’s daily virus cases soar past 100,000 for first time
  • The Health Ministry reported 103,558 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours
  • The biggest contributor to the surge has been the western state of Maharashtra
Updated 05 April 2021
AP

NEW DELHI: India reported its biggest single-day spike in confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began Monday, and officials in the hard-hit state home to Mumbai are returning to the closure of some businesses and places of worship in a bid to slow the spread.
The Health Ministry reported 103,558 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, topping the previous peak of 97,894 daily cases recorded in late September. Fatalities rose by 478, raising the country’s death toll to 165,101.
India now has a seven-day rolling average of more than 73,000 cases per day and infections in the country are being reported faster than anywhere else in the world.
The biggest contributor to the surge has been the western state of Maharashtra, home to the commercial capital of Mumbai. The state has contributed more than 55 percent of total cases in the country in the last two weeks.
The state will start shutting cinemas, restaurants, shopping malls and places of worship from Monday evening. Authorities will also impose a complete lockdown at weekends.
Infections had receded in India for several months but started to rise again in late February. Since then, new cases have increased more than tenfold.
India has confirmed a new and potentially troublesome variant of the virus, but officials have cautioned against linking that or other variants to the surge.
Experts say the surge is blamed in part on growing disregard for social distancing and mask-wearing in public spaces, including public gatherings. Some say the government has been sending mixed messages.
As health officials continue to warn of gatherings in public places, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party leaders continue to hold mammoth rallies in several states where local elections are underway.
Modi’s government has also allowed a huge monthlong Hindu festival to go ahead on the banks of the Ganges River in northern Uttarakhand state. The festival draws tens of thousands of devotees daily.
India has intensified its vaccination drive in recent weeks, now administering over 3 million jabs a day. But the shots have been slow to reach India’s nearly 1.4 billion people.
More than 76 million Indians have received at least one shot, but only 9.5 million of them have received both. Health officials want to cover 300 million people by August, but experts say the vaccinations need to move faster to stop the spread.
The country has launched the third phase of its coronavirus vaccination drive with those older than 45 eligible for the jab. In the first two phases, frontline workers and people above the age of 60 were eligible.
India has reported 12.6 million virus cases since the pandemic began, the highest after the United States and Brazil.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Maoist rebels kill 22 Indian security forces in gunbattle: police
World
Maoist rebels kill 22 Indian security forces in gunbattle: police
India’s daily coronavirus infections hit six-month high
World
India’s daily coronavirus infections hit six-month high

Indonesia landslides, floods kill 55 people; dozens missing

Indonesia landslides, floods kill 55 people; dozens missing
Updated 05 April 2021
AP

Indonesia landslides, floods kill 55 people; dozens missing

Indonesia landslides, floods kill 55 people; dozens missing
  • Mud tumbled down from surrounding hills onto dozens of homes in Lamenele village
  • Hundreds of people were still involved in the rescue efforts as of late Sunday
Updated 05 April 2021
AP

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Multiple disasters caused by torrential rains in eastern Indonesia have killed at least 55 people and displaced thousands, the country’s disaster relief agency said Monday. More than 40 other people were missing.
Mud tumbled down from surrounding hills onto dozens of homes in Lamenele village shortly after midnight on Adonara island in East Nusa Tenggara province. Rescuers recovered 38 bodies and at least five people were injured, said Lenny Ola, who heads the local disaster agency.
Flash flooding killed at least 17 people elsewhere and at least 42 are missing, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency. Relief efforts were hampered by power cuts, blocked roads covered in thick mud and debris as well as the remoteness of the area on an island surrounded by choppy seas and high waves, said the agency’s spokesperson, Raditya Jati.
The bodies of three people were recovered after being swept away by floods in Oyang Bayang village, where 40 houses were also destroyed, Ola said. Hundreds of people fled submerged homes, some of which were carried off by the floodwaters.
In another village, Waiburak, three people were killed and seven missing after overnight rains caused rivers to burst their banks, sending muddy water into large areas of East Flores district, Ola said. Four injured people were being treated at a local health clinic.
The death toll reached 55 by Monday morning after the rains caused cold lava to tumble down the slopes of Ili Lewotolok volcano and hit several villages, Jati said.
That disaster on Lembata island killed at least 11, while at least 16 others were still buried under tons of cold lava, Jati said. The lava was left after the volcano had erupted in November.
Hundreds of people were still involved in the rescue efforts as of late Sunday, Jati told a news conference. At least six villages have been affected by flash floods and a landslide that cut five bridges on the island, he said.
Photos released by the agency showed rescuers and police and military personnel taking residents to shelters.
Authorities were still collecting information about the full scale of casualties and damage in the affected areas, Jati said. Severe flooding also has been reported in Bima, a town in the neighboring province of West Nusa Tenggara, forcing nearly 10,000 people to flee.
Seasonal rains frequently cause flooding and landslides in Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains.

Topics: INDONESIA FLOOD

Related

Indonesia flash floods kill 23, leave two missing
World
Indonesia flash floods kill 23, leave two missing
Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesia police HQ
World
Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesia police HQ

Bangladesh ferry sinks, five dead, many missing

Bangladesh ferry sinks, five dead, many missing
Updated 05 April 2021
Reuters

Bangladesh ferry sinks, five dead, many missing

Bangladesh ferry sinks, five dead, many missing
  • The boat was packed with people rushing to go to their hometown ahead of a week-long nationwide lockdown to tackle a spike in COVID-19 cases
Updated 05 April 2021
Reuters

DHAKA: A Bangladesh ferry carrying around 50 passengers collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River south of the capital Dhaka, leaving at least five people dead and many more missing, officials said.
The ferry, which departed from Narayanganj district about 20 kilometers from Dhaka, was traveling to Munshiganj, police official Kabir Hossain said.
“The rescue operation for those missing is ongoing,” he said, adding some of the passengers managed to swim ashore.
The boat was packed with people rushing to go to their hometown after the government announced a week-long nationwide lockdown from Monday to tackle a spike in the COVID-19 cases.
Bangladesh reported a record daily jump of 7,087 coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking its total number of cases to 637,364 with 9,266 deaths.
Hundreds of people die each year in ferry accidents in Bangladesh, a low-lying country that has extensive inland waterways but lax safety standards.

 

 

 

Topics: Bangladesh ferry accident

Related

Fire kills 3 in market near Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
World
Fire kills 3 in market near Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
Violence breaks out in fresh Bangladesh protests
World
Violence breaks out in fresh Bangladesh protests

Easter bombings probe: Cardinal issues warning

Easter bombings probe: Cardinal issues warning
Updated 05 April 2021
AFP

Easter bombings probe: Cardinal issues warning

Easter bombings probe: Cardinal issues warning
  • Sri Lanka’s top Catholic leader raps ‘delays in prosecution’
Updated 05 April 2021
AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Christians on Sunday honored the 279 people killed in the 2019 Easter bombings as the island’s top Catholic leader warned of street protests unless those responsible were prosecuted.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith lit candles at the St. Anthony’s Church where 56 people perished when local extremists carried out coordinated suicide attacks against three hotels and three churches.

The Christian minority across the country attended Easter Sunday masses under armed police and tight military security amid fears of fresh attacks, officials said.

Ranjith renewed his call for swift action against those responsible for the attack and said the then President Maithripala Sirisena should be prosecuted for criminal negligence in failing to prevent it.

An investigation ordered by Sirisena soon after the April 21, 2019 bombings found that he and his intelligence officials had precise information from India about the impending attack 17 days earlier, but failed to act.

“President Sirisena’s guilt has been identified in the commission report,” Ranjith told reporters outside the St. Anthony’s Church. 

“I ask President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government why they are dragging their feet without prosecuting him.”

“We will take to the streets if no action is taken by April 21,” Ranjith said.

Rajapaksa came to power in November 2019 promising action against those responsible for the 2019 attack. Sirisena who did not offer himself for reelection is currently a legislator from Rajapaksa’s SLPP party.

Christians observed a two-minute silence from 8:45 a.m. (0315 GMT) when the first of seven bombers struck in the coordinated attacks. Each target had one bomber while at the Shangri-La hotel there were two suicide bombers.

Security was stepped up at churches across the Buddhist-majority country ahead of Easter Sunday services to guard against a repeat of the suicide bombings blamed on a local jihadist group.

Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said more than 12,500 armed constables were on duty outside 1,944 churches, and were backed by military personnel.

“We have also got the help from the armed forces to patrol and reinforce police units across the country,” Rohana said.

Sri Lanka was shaken on Easter Sunday in 2019 when terrorists staged the largest single terror attack in the history of the country. 

At least 279 people, including 45 foreign nationals, were killed in the attacks, and around 500 were wounded.

Police checked identity cards and bags before allowing people to attend the morning mass at St. Sebastian’s Church north of the capital Colombo, where 115, including 37 children, were killed in the Easter attack.

The names of the victims were read out after the morning mass and candles lit and flowers placed at graves near the church.

More than 200 people have been arrested in connection with the bombings, but no one has been indicted yet.

Posters calling for justice were put up outside St. Sebastian’s, which was packed with worshippers on Sunday despite the strict social distancing regulations in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topics: Easter cardinal

Related

Sri Lanka to bring back 30,000 migrant workers stranded in Middle East
World
Sri Lanka to bring back 30,000 migrant workers stranded in Middle East
Special Sri Lankans wait for lost relatives as UN begins war crimes probe
World
Sri Lankans wait for lost relatives as UN begins war crimes probe

Latest updates

Emirati fighters set for big impact at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Emirati fighters set for big impact at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Saudi fund gives women travel expense increase for daily commute
Saudi fund gives women travel expense increase for daily commute
Abbas headed to Germany for ‘medical tests’
Abbas headed to Germany for ‘medical tests’
Police, communities across US fight back against anti-Asian hate crimes
Police, communities across US fight back against anti-Asian hate crimes
UAE reports 2,012 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths
UAE reports 2,012 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.