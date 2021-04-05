You are here

  Statement signed by Jordan's Prince Hamza pledges support to King Abdullah II

Statement signed by Jordan’s Prince Hamza pledges support to King Abdullah II

Statement signed by Jordan’s Prince Hamza pledges support to King Abdullah II
Jordan’s King Abdullah II entrusted his uncle to handle issue with Prince Hamza (L) as a family matter. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Statement signed by Jordan’s Prince Hamza pledges support to King Abdullah II

Statement signed by Jordan’s Prince Hamza pledges support to King Abdullah II
  • King Abdullah delegated Prince Hassan, his uncle, to resolve the matter
  • Prince Hamza, a former crown prince, was accused involvement in a plot to destabilize the country
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: Prince Hamzah bin Hussein of Jordan signed a document on Monday pledging his support for King Abdullah.
Prince Hamzah, 41, the king’s half-brother and a former crown prince, was accused at the weekend of working with foreign parties and other Jordanians in a plot to destabilize the country.
The letter released by the Jordanian Royal Court on Monday said: “The interests of the homeland must remain above every consideration, and we must all stand behind the king in his efforts to protect Jordan and its national interests.”




Prince Hassan (above) was asked to resolve the situation with Prince Hamza. (AFP/File)

Prince Hamzah signed the document at the home of Prince Hassan, who was delegated by King Abdullah to resolve the issue. Prince Hassan is the king’s uncle and also a former crown prince.
“In light of King Abdullah’s decision to deal with the issue of Prince Hamzah within the framework of the Hashemite family, His Majesty entrusted this path to his uncle, Prince Hassan,” the court said.

Prince Hassan is the brother of the late King Hussein, who was the father of King Abdullah and Prince Hamzah.


The Royal Court said Prince Hassan had communicated with Prince Hamzah, and “confirmed that he is committed to the approach of the Hashemite family, and the path that the King entrusted to Prince Hassan.”
The allegations of a plot to destabilize Jordan first emerged at the weekend, with the arrest    of up to 18 people including Bassem Awadallah, a close confidant of the king who later became minister of finance, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family.
Prince Hamzah was not arrested but was confined to his home. The military said it had warned the prince over actions targeting security and stability in Jordan.

Security forces had been investigating the plot for some time, Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said. “The investigations had monitored interferences and communications with foreign parties over the right timing to destabilize Jordan,” he said.
“Initial investigations showed these activities and movements had reached a stage that directly affected the security and stability of the country, but his majesty decided it was best to talk directly to Prince Hamzah, to deal with it within the family,” he said.

Middle East climate leaders and global partners vow to step up climate action

Middle East climate leaders and global partners vow to step up climate action
The delegates committed to reducing emission levels by 2030. (Photo/Twitter)
Updated 49 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Middle East climate leaders and global partners vow to step up climate action

Middle East climate leaders and global partners vow to step up climate action
  • The delegates committed to reducing emission levels by 2030, working collectively to help the region adapt to the serious effects of climate change, and collaborating on mobilizing investment in a new energy economy
  • Participants in UAE meeting reiterate commitment to ensuring success of the Paris Agreement and enhancing climate ambitions
Updated 49 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE Regional Dialogue for Climate Action concluded on Sunday with climate leaders from across the Middle East and North Africa region vowing to accelerate progress on climate targets.

The participants affirmed a commitment to ensuring the success of the Paris Agreement, and build on the momentum ahead of US President Joe Biden’s Leaders’ Summit on Climate, which will be hosted by Washington this month, and the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland in November.

The presidency of COP26, which is held by the UK, welcomed the group statement by the delegates at the UAE meeting, along with progress on climate action in the region. It also reiterated a call for the submission of enhanced nationally determined contributions, which detail the efforts by nations to tackle climate change, and net-zero commitments ahead of the conference.

The regional meeting on Sunday provided a constructive platform for participating countries to collaborate on responses to climate change and enhance global climate ambitions. Another aim was to enable climate leaders in the region to discuss ways in which they can initiate a new low-carbon development path and enhance cooperation with the international community to transform climate challenges into economic opportunities.

“Accelerating climate action is both necessary and a huge opportunity,” said Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, the UAE’s special envoy for climate change and minister of industry and advanced technology.

The region has enormous potential to contribute to tackling the global challenges of climate change, he added, and by working together “we can maximize our contribution, leverage the latest technologies and focus smart investment to ensure truly sustainable development that facilitates economic growth.”

The delegates committed to reducing emission levels by 2030, working collectively to help the region adapt to the serious effects of climate change, and collaborating on mobilizing investment in a new energy economy.

Guests at the meeting included high-level dignitaries including US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry, COP26 President Alok Sharma, ministers from countries in the region, and representatives of the International Renewable Energy Agency.

The event covered a number of core issues such as: stepping up the deployment of renewable energy; exploring the potential of new zero-carbon energy sources; maximizing the effect of mitigation technologies, including investments in innovative new and emerging solutions as well as carbon capture; and reducing the carbon-emission intensity of hydrocarbon fuels.

“There are huge investment opportunities, in the transition to renewable energy, to grow our economies, create jobs and reduce the risk of climate disaster,” said Sharma.

 

Houthi security chief accused of rape and torture in Yemen dies from COVID-19

Houthi security chief accused of rape and torture in Yemen dies from COVID-19
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

Houthi security chief accused of rape and torture in Yemen dies from COVID-19

Houthi security chief accused of rape and torture in Yemen dies from COVID-19
  • Zabin was sanctioned by the UN and the US Treasury
  • Houthi media said he died from an incurable disease
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A Houthi security official in Yemen who had been sanctioned for torture, sexual violence, and cruel treatment of women has died from COVID-19.
Sultan Zabin, director of the militia’s shadowy Criminal Investigation Department in Sanaa, was sanctioned by the US Treasury late last year and the UN Security Council earlier this year.
Houthi-run Saba News Agency said the official died “from an incurable disease.” Al Arabiya reported that he died from COVID-19.
A Security Council resolution in February said Zabin was directly or through his authority responsible for using multiple places of detention including police stations, prisons and detention centers for human rights abuses.
The US Treasury sanctioned Zabin in December along with several other officials from the Iran-backed group.
Zabin had “direct involvement in acts of rape, physical abuse, and arbitrary arrest and detention of women as part of a policy to inhibit or otherwise prevent political activities by women who have opposed the policies of the Houthis,” the Treasury said.

Beirut’s blast-hit silos must be demolished, experts warn

Beirut’s blast-hit silos must be demolished, experts warn
Updated 06 April 2021
AFP

Beirut’s blast-hit silos must be demolished, experts warn

Beirut’s blast-hit silos must be demolished, experts warn
  • Concrete piles have been heavily damaged and new silos must be built at a different location
  • Silos absorbed much of Beirut port blast's impact shielding large swaths of the city from its ravaging effects
Updated 06 April 2021
AFP

BEIRUT — A section of the grain silos that absorbed much of last year’s Beirut port blast must be demolished to avoid collapse, experts warned in a report published Monday.
Swiss company Amann Engineering, which has offered laser scanning assistance to Lebanon since the cataclysmic August 4 explosion, called the most damaged of the disemboweled silos an “unstable, moving structure.”
“Our recommendation is to proceed with the deconstruction of this block,” the company said in a report.
“As it becomes more obvious the concrete piles have been heavily damaged... new silos will have to be built at a different location,” it warned.
Economy minister Raoul Nehme had said in November that Lebanon will demolish its largest grain store over public safety concerns, but authorities have yet to take action.
Once boasting a capacity of more than 100,000 tons, the imposing 48-meter-high structure has become emblematic of the catastrophic port blast that killed more than 200 people and damaged swathes of the capital.
Authorities say the blast was caused by a shipment of ammonium nitrate fertilizer that caught fire after being impounded for years on end.
The silos absorbed much of the blast’s impact, shielding large swaths of west Beirut from its ravaging effects.
“As much as the structure can be iconic, facts do show there is no way to ensure safety on even the medium term with the north block remaining as is,” Amann said in its report.
It warned that the damage to some of the silos was so severe that they were tilting at an alarming rate.
“The inclination proceeds at the rate of 2 millimeters per day, which is a lot structurally speaking,” it said.
“By comparison, the Tower of Pisa in Italy was leaning about 5mm per year until it was stabilized by very special works.”
Lebanon relies on imports for 85 percent of its food needs.
Confirmation that the silos cannot be salvaged for future use compounds an already alarming food supply outlook.
The country, grappling with its worst economic crisis in decades, has received donations of grain and flour in the aftermath of the explosion.

Yemen peace efforts falter as Houthis demand direct flights to Iran

Yemen peace efforts falter as Houthis demand direct flights to Iran
UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths (3rd-R) meets with Mohammed Ali al-Houthi (L), President of the Huthi Revolutionary Committee, in the capital Sanaa. (AFP file photo)
Updated 06 April 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen peace efforts falter as Houthis demand direct flights to Iran

Yemen peace efforts falter as Houthis demand direct flights to Iran
  • Houthis demanded arranging unchecked direct flights to Iran, Syria and Lebanon, halting Arab coalition airstrikes, and easing restrictions on traffic to and from the seaport
  • Government renews its accusations about Teharan-backed militias not being serious about dialogue
Updated 06 April 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: UN-brokered peace efforts to end the war in Yemen have made no progress, with the Houthis and government squabbling over key issues such as flights from Sanaa airport, halting military operations and airstrikes, and Hodeidah seaport revenues, a senior government official told Arab News.

During talks with the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths and Omani mediators, the Houthis demanded arranging unchecked direct flights to Iran, Syria and Lebanon, halting Arab coalition airstrikes, and easing restrictions on traffic to and from the seaport as preconditions for agreeing to a truce, the Yemeni government official said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief reporters.

The government has rejected the Houthis’ demands.

It insists on arranging inspected flights from Sanaa to limited regional and international destinations such as Egypt, India, Sudan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. It also wants the Houthis to stop their military operations before airstrikes are halted, and for seaport revenues to be deposited into the central bank in Hodeidah and used to pay public servants.

If the Houthis agreed to those demands, the government would then engage in direct talks with them to end the war, the official said.

“The Houthis are demanding that the ceasefire be divided: First halting airstrikes and then stopping military operations on the ground,” the official told Arab News.

The government is concerned that the Houthis might ferry fighters and weapons from Iran on direct flights.

The Houthis might also exploit the absence of Arab coalition warplanes to advance on the ground because airstrikes have foiled their attempt to make gains, according to military officers.

Griffiths and the US envoy to Yemen, Tim Lenderking, have shuttled between Riyadh and Muscat to convince the Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and the Houthis to accept their ideas for ending the war.

FASTFACT

Yemen’s government is concerned that the Houthis might ferry fighters and weapons from Iran on direct flights.

Those ideas are an immediate truce, followed by other measures to ease the country’s humanitarian crises such as opening airports and seaports, paying public servants and then later resuming a political process.

Griffiths’ spokeswoman, Ismini Palla, said on Monday that the envoy had made progress in reducing the differences between warring factions that were impeding efforts to reach a peace deal.

“We are familiar with their negotiation positions and with the gap between these positions,” she told Arab News. “And we are indeed making progress in narrowing down these differences with the help of a renewed regional and international momentum aimed at helping Yemen find a peaceful way out of this conflict.”

The Kingdom’s initiative for ending the war, unveiled last month by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, has energized peace efforts and led to heightened diplomatic activity in the region to find a settlement.

This initiative includes a truce, reopening Sanaa airport and Hodeidah seaport, and resuming peace talks under UN supervision.

On Monday, the Yemeni government renewed its accusations about the Houthis not being serious about striking a peace deal, citing the rebels’ continuing military operations across the country, mainly in the central province of Marib.

During a meeting with the UAE ambassador to Yemen, Salem Al-Ghafli, Yemen’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Awadh bin Mubarak said the Houthis were moving ahead with a large-scale offensive on Marib city, putting the lives of tens of thousands of displaced people at risk.

The minister also warned that the Houthi military operation and its missile strikes on displacement camps in Marib would ruin peace efforts.

He renewed the government’s demands - that the international community pressure Iran to stop meddling in Yemen’s affairs by arming and financing the Houthi militia.

Egypt-Sudan air drills ‘do not target a specific country,’ say military chiefs

Egypt-Sudan air drills ‘do not target a specific country,’ say military chiefs
Egyptian military Chief of Staff Mohamed Farid (C-L) speaks alongside his Sudanese counterpart Mohamed Othman al-Hussein during a meeting of the Egyptian-Sudanese military committee in Sudan's capital Khartoum on March 2, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 05 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt-Sudan air drills ‘do not target a specific country,’ say military chiefs

Egypt-Sudan air drills ‘do not target a specific country,’ say military chiefs
  • Exercise coincided with new talks on Ethiopian dam project
Updated 05 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Joint air drills between Egypt and Sudan are not targeting a specific country, according to the military chiefs of both nations.

Sudan’s Chief of Staff Mohmmed Othamn Al-Hussein and Egypt’s Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Mohammed Farid Hegazy made the remark as the drills, called “Nile Eagles 2,” concluded at Sudan’s Marwa Air Base.

The exercise, which started last Wednesday, involved developing joint air operation skills, executing air attacks on specific targets, and protecting sensitive installations.

It coincided with the launch of a new round of negotiations between the two countries and Ethiopia about a multi-billion dollar dam project, which has been a source of years-long tension.

Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia have been negotiating since 2011 to reach an agreement on filling the dam. Ethiopia hopes the dam will turn it into Africa’s top hydropower supplier, but Egypt and Sudan fear it will substantially reduce their water share and affect development prospects.

Hegazy said: “The Egyptian army stands side-by-side with the Sudanese army in the same trench to defend it as both armies look forward to a more promising and safer future. We reiterate the importance of joint action in facing joint challenges in order to secure the borders and protect the resources. The ‘Nile Eagles’ exercise saw positive development in all of its stages during its first and second editions in regards to preparations, planning, and implementation.”

He added that the drills, which came within the framework of cooperation between both countries’ armed forces, were strategic to joint military cooperation and contributed to bolstering both nations’ security.

He delivered President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s greetings to the Sudanese armed forces, calling on them to continue their sacrifice for the sake of protecting nations, and repeated the need to “quickly implement the upcoming exercise to complete an exchange of expertise in order to maintain both countries’ national security.”

Al-Hussein stressed that the joint air drills with Egypt were aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries and integrating their national security.

The exercises included prompting procedures, cooperation organization methods to unify concepts, and refining skills for efficiently managing joint air operations.

They also included implementing air strikes to attack hostile targets and protecting vital targets in addition to other air exercises, with multi-task fighter jets taking part in the missions.

