Irish payments firm Stripe expands to Middle East with Dubai office

Irish payments firm Stripe expands to Middle East with Dubai office
Dubai has attracted a number of financial technology companies. (Reuters)
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

Irish payments firm Stripe expands to Middle East with Dubai office

Irish payments firm Stripe expands to Middle East with Dubai office
  • Tie up with Network International
  • Used by more than 50 major companies
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Digital payments giant Stripe on Tuesday announced the opening of an office in Dubai, its first expansion into the Middle East region.
Founded in 2010 by Irish brothers Patrick and John Collison, Stripe is used by more than 50 companies, each processing over $1 billion annually to receive payments and bill customers.
Companies using the payments service include Google , Uber, Amazon and shipping giant Maersk.
Stripe said several companies were already using its services in the UAE, such as gym management software GloFox and online food ordering platform ChatFood.
It said it was entering the market in partnership with Dubai-based payments processor Network International.
 

US welcomes Kingdom's plan to operate power stations in Yemen

US welcomes Kingdom’s plan to operate power stations in Yemen
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

US welcomes Kingdom’s plan to operate power stations in Yemen

US welcomes Kingdom’s plan to operate power stations in Yemen
  • Yemen is already gripped by what the UN calls the worst humanitarian crisis
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The US has welcomed Saudi Arabia’s announcement to provide a grant of $422 million oil derivatives to operate power stations in Yemen, state news agency SPA reported.
The United States’ Special Envoy for Yemen, Timothy Lenderking, is working alongside the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, spokesman for the US State Department Ned Price said in a press conference.
He added that both envoys are working to achieve peace through comprehensive political talks as well as reaching a permanent agreement that meets the needs of all Yemenis.
Yemen is already gripped by what the UN calls the worst humanitarian crisis, with tens of thousands killed, an estimated 4 million people displaced by war and tens of thousands afflicted by malnutrition and disease.

Saudi Arabia's Hadaf approves 33 new professional certificates

Saudi Arabia’s Hadaf approves 33 new professional certificates
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Hadaf approves 33 new professional certificates

Saudi Arabia’s Hadaf approves 33 new professional certificates
  • New qualifications include cybersecurity, technical information security, information and communication technology, risk management
  • The program is open to any citizen
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) approved 33 new professional certificates, increasing the overall number to 78, SPA reported.
New qualifications include cybersecurity, technical information security, information and communication technology, risk management, information systems, and artificial intelligence, Hadaf said in a statement.
The certificates also cover accounting and legal disciplines, business and project management and operations management, investment and financing operations, portfolios, planning and scheduling, the statement added.
The qualifications are linked to the requirements of the labor market with the aim of raising the efficiency of the national workforce.
The program is open to any citizen.

Saudi Arabia's family businesses get help to join e-commerce boom

Saudi Arabia’s family businesses get help to join e-commerce boom
Updated 06 April 2021
Ruba Obaid

Saudi Arabia’s family businesses get help to join e-commerce boom

Saudi Arabia’s family businesses get help to join e-commerce boom
  • Revenue in the Saudi e-commerce market is projected to reach $7.05bn in 2021, according to data
Updated 06 April 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The Saudi Social Development Bank (SDB) on Monday signed cooperation agreements with technology companies to help family businesses join the country’s booming e-commerce sector.

The agreements, which were signed in Riyadh, will help families set up and manage their own online stores.

With the pandemic rapidly accelerating the already fast-growing adoption of online shopping in Saudi Arabia, the initiative offers families the infrastructure to adjust and grow in the virtual market.

According to research from global Amazon agency and marketplace consultancy Podean, half of the Kingdom’s consumers shop online at least every week.

Around 24 percent of those surveyed by Podean said they shopped online two to three times a week, 11 percent said they shopped daily, and 15 percent said they shopped once a week.

Revenue in the Saudi e-commerce market is projected to reach $7.05 billion in 2021, according to data firm Statista. 

The numbers are expected to show an annual growth rate of 5.38 percent in the coming years, resulting in a projected market volume of $8.69 billion by 2025.

There are over 100,000 productive families that have been funded by financing intermediaries through the SBD with a total value of over SR1.3 billion ($350 million). In recent years, numerous initiatives have targeted these family firms in order to empower them and enhance their support to the national economy, including funding, training, and other incentives.

One of the most important steps taken by the SDB is the National Platform for Productive Families. 

Launched in 2019 it offers a range of services, including certifying family businesses, funding opportunities, providing saving services, and allowing families to benefit from sales networks.

The bank’s Productive Family Certificate, issued through the platform, aims to empower family businesses and transform them into defined economic entities, enhance the reliability of their products and facilitate their access to markets. 

Over 74,000 such certificates have been issued through the platform so far, and financing services have covered family businesses in more than 85 Saudi cities.

Egypt's foreign exchange reserves rise

Egypt’s foreign exchange reserves rise
Updated 06 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s foreign exchange reserves rise

Egypt’s foreign exchange reserves rise
  • The country’s reserves rose by $136 million in March, up from $40.201 billion at the end of February and $40.101 billion in January
Updated 06 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s foreign exchange reserves rose for the ninth consecutive month in March, reaching $40.337 billion, according to Central Bank of Egypt figures.

The country’s reserves rose by $136 million in March, up from $40.201 billion at the end of February and $40.101 billion in January.

This continued rise is despite the economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic last year, when Egypt’s foreign exchange reserves lost about $9.4 billion between March and May 2020. On May 12, Egypt received $2.7 billion from the International Monetary Fund.

Recent official data revealed that the country’s trade balance deficit decreased by about 18.2 percent to $3.15 billion during January, compared with about $3.85 billion during the same period last year.

According to the latest data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), the value of exports decreased by 8.4 percent, reaching about $2.5 billion during January, compared with about $2.72 billion during January 2020.

CAPMAS attributed this to a decline in exports of some commodities, with exports of petroleum products down by 2.5 percent, crude oil exports by 11.9 percent, ready-made clothes exports down by 8 percent, and exports of pasta and various food preparations down by 2.3 percent.

However, some exports did see increases, with fertilizer exports up by 19.3 percent, fresh fruit exports up by 17.9 percent, plastics exports up by 11.5 percent and an increase carpet and kilims exports by 7.1 percent.

Egyptian imports decreased by 13.9 percent, reaching about $5.65 billion during January 2021, compared with about $6.57 billion for the same month of 2020.

CAPMAS attributed this to a 9.5 percent decline in imports of petroleum products, a 14.1 percent decline in passenger car imports, a 3.7 percent decline in imports of raw materials of iron or steel and crude oil imports down by 53.7 percent.

The value of imports of some commodities increased in January, such as soybeans (up by 162.4 percent), corn (up 43.9 percent), plastics (up 18.9 percent) and medicines and pharmaceuticals (up 12 percent).

Sawiris aims to become Egypt's number one gold investor, eyes bank license

Sawiris aims to become Egypt’s number one gold investor, eyes bank license
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

Sawiris aims to become Egypt’s number one gold investor, eyes bank license

Sawiris aims to become Egypt’s number one gold investor, eyes bank license
  • May list Ora developer unit shares
  • Targets mining sector expansion
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris wants to become the country’s number one gold investor and has not given up on winning a license to operate a bank.
The Orascom Investment Holding boss made the disclosure during a conference on Monday, Al Arabiya reported.
He currently ranks among the top 10 investors in the mining and gold sector in the African market and wants to become the number one player.
The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources recently announced the signing of contracts with AKH Gold, a company affiliated to Sawiris, with a total investment of about $4.1 million, to search for gold in the country’s Eastern Desert.
Sawiris also discussed plans to develop a residential real estate project in Sohag, on the west bank of the Nile.
He said that his company, Ora Developers, may list its shares on the Egyptian bourse and that a final decision would be taken once it started to deliver its projects.

