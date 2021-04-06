Wyndham to add hotels in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar

DUBAI: Hotel group Wyndham is set to add new properties in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE this year.
Among the new additions will be the first Days Inn by Wyndham in the UAE in the second half of 2021 — offering more budget rooms in the city’s old Deira district. It also plans to open a Howard Johnson Plaza in the same area.
Saudi Arabia will see the addition of Ramada by Wyndham Riyadh King Fahd Road, while in Qatar the group will open the new Wyndham Grand hotel in Doha.
Demand for hotel stays in the Gulf is gradually recovering as operators seek to tempt back holidaymakers and business travelers with discounted offers after the coronavirus pandemic decimated demand over the last year.
Further afield, Wyndham is adding new hotels in Turkey, Cyprus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
