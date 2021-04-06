DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is nearing completion of a study for a massive railway link connecting the east to the west of the Kingdom, Transport Minister Saleh Al-Jasser, told Al Saudiya TV.
The project involved the construction of a line from Yanbu to King Abdullah Port, followed by Jeddah Port to Riyadh, in addition to developing the existing railway line to the Eastern Region, Al-Jasser explained.
Al-Jasser said that studies on the project began in October 2019 and are now nearing completion.
“There is an alliance led by a specialized governmental Chinese company, one of the biggest in the railways sector, with the participation of 11 international companies, including a large Saudi contractor firm and several European and American entities specializing in various fields of railways,” he added.
Al-Jasser said in-depth studies would be completed within two months.
Saudi rail expansion plan nears completion says minister
