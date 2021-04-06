You are here

Suspect arrested for theft of Van Gogh, Hals paintings: Dutch police

(AFP)
AFP

THE HAGUE: A 58-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stealing two paintings by Vincent van Gogh and Frans Hals from museums in the Netherlands last year, Dutch police said.
The man was held at his home in the central town of Baarn over the thefts of Van Gogh's "Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring" and Hals's "Two Laughing Boys", but the paintings have not yet been found, police said in a statement.

  • Another gendarme and a VDP member were wounded and taken to hospital in the region’s main town
  • The latest fatalities came after the security forces repelled an ambush in the area on Sunday
OUAGADOUGOU: Three police and five members of a civilian anti-extremist force were killed in eastern Burkina Faso, security sources and locals said Tuesday, in the latest of a slew of deadly attacks.
“Joint units of gendarmes and Volunteers for the Defense of the Motherland (VDP) came under attack in Tanwalbougou in Gourma province” late on Monday, a security source said.
The account was confirmed by a local official with the VDP, an antiextremist militia drawn from civilian volunteers, who said the joint patrol was attacked by “several dozen men on motorbikes.”
Another gendarme and a VDP member were wounded and taken to hospital in the region’s main town, Fada N’Gourma, the security source said.
Burkina Faso, a poor, landlocked country in the heart of the Sahel, has been fighting a ruthless extremist insurgency that swept in from neighboring Mali in 2015.
More than 1,200 people have been killed and more than a million have fled their homes.
Three people were killed on March 28 in Tanwalbougou, a village about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from Fada N’Gourma, and the local gendarmerie unit has suffered six attacks since 2019.
The latest fatalities came after the security forces repelled an ambush in the area on Sunday, the VDP source said.
Hundreds of people have headed for the safety of Fada N’Gourma after “armed groups” made threats, the source added.
The VDP was set up in December 2019 to shoulder some basic security tasks from Burkina’s beleaguered police and army.
Civilian volunteers are given two weeks’ military training, and then work alongside the security forces, typically carrying out surveillance, information-gathering or escort duties.
But the makeshift force has suffered heavy losses.
More than 200 have died since their organization was set up, 20 alone since the start of this year, according to an AFP toll.
On April 1, six were killed in an ambush in Dablo, in the north the country, as their unit searched for a missing colleague.

Topics: Burkina Faso

  • The government coronavirus task force said 389 people had died in the past 24 hours
MOSCOW, April 6 : Russia reported 8,328 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 1,747 in Moscow, taking the official national tally to 4,597,868.
The government coronavirus task force said 389 people had died in the past 24 hours, pushing its death toll to 101,106. The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a much higher toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.

LONDON: Britain's parliament will get to vote on any plan to introduce vaccine certification for use in domestic businesses and hospitality settings, vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday, emphasising no decisions had been made yet.
"We haven't even got to the state where we decided what we want to do on this domestically, because there are so many issues that do need careful consideration," Zahawi told Times Radio.
"We're not there yet, but... if we do get to that place, then of course we'll go to parliament for a vote." 

Topics: Coronavirus UK vaccine

  • The men were on a US government watchlist for terrorism suspects
  • The agency did not provide the names of the men
WASHINGTON: US border agents in recent months arrested two Yemeni men on a terror watchlist in separate incidents as they crossed the border with Mexico illegally, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced on Monday.
The men, arrested in January and March near a port of entry in California, were on a US government watchlist for extremist suspects and a “no-fly” list, CBP said in a press release.
A group of Republican lawmakers that visited the border in El Paso, Texas, in March said border agents told them during the trip that some people caught crossing the border were on a US extremism watchlist. Republicans have criticized President Joe Biden for easing some restrictions put in place by former President Donald Trump as the number of border crossings has risen in recent months.
One of the men, aged 33, was arrested on Jan. 29 after allegedly attempting to cross the border illegally near a port of entry in Calexico, California, CBP said.
Border agents found a mobile phone SIM card located beneath the insole of the man’s shoe, the agency said.
The second man, aged 26, was arrested on March 30 in the same vicinity.
A CBP spokesman said in a written statement that it is “very uncommon” for border agents to encounter people suspected of terrorism at US borders, but that the arrests underscore the agency’s “critical” vetting efforts.
The agency did not provide the names of the men.
The watchlist is maintained by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Terrorism Screening Center. The list contains “the identities of those who are known or reasonably suspected of being involved in terrorist activities,” according to the FBI.

Topics: US-Mexico border Yemen

Imo state Gov. Hope Uzodinma, center, inspects the scene of an attack at the police command headquarters in Owerri, Nigeria, on Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP)
  • The coordinated attacks come less than two weeks after another wave of violence in southeastern Nigeria, when at least a dozen security officers were killed during attacks on four police stations, military checkpoints and prison vehicles
WARRI, Nigeria: Militants armed with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades launched a series of coordinated attacks overnight in southeastern Nigeria, targeting a prison where more than 1,800 inmates then managed to escape, authorities said Monday.
The attacks began around 2 a.m. in the town of Owerri in Imo state and lasted for about two hours, according to local resident Uche Okafor. Gunmen also assaulted various other police and military buildings, authorities said.
“Efforts are in top gear to re-arrest the fleeing detainees,” said Nigeria prison spokesman Francis Enobore, adding that 35 other inmates stayed behind during the prison break.
The coordinated attacks come less than two weeks after another wave of violence in southeastern Nigeria, when at least a dozen security officers were killed during attacks on four police stations, military checkpoints and prison vehicles.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the Nigeria inspector general of police blamed a paramilitary wing of a secessionist movement active in the region called the Eastern Security Network. The ESN has said it is fighting for the protection of the Igbo people from foreign armed invaders killing their people.
Police said the militants were heavily armed with machine guns, rocket-propelled grenades and improvised explosive devices during the overnight violence.
“The attempt by the attackers to gain access to the police armory at the headquarters was totally and appropriately resisted,” a police statement said.

Topics: Nigeria

