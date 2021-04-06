Italy PM calls for rebuilding ‘longstanding friendship’ with Libya

You are here

Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, the Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, right, welcomes Mario Draghi, the Prime Minister of Italy, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, Tripoli, Libya. (AP Photo)
Francesco Bongarrà

  • Mario Draghi met his Libyan counterpart in Tripoli on Tuesday, his first foreign trip as head of government
  • ‘Good vibe’ at meeting ‘bodes well for future relationship,’ diplomatic source tells Arab News
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy’s prime minister has said it is time for his country and Libya to rebuild their “longstanding friendship,” but a condition for cooperation is that the ceasefire in the North African state continues.

Mario Draghi visited Tripoli on Tuesday on his first international trip as head of Italy’s government. He had a long meeting with Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, prime minister of Libya’s transitional government that is tasked with leading the country to general elections due at the end of 2021.

“It’s a unique moment for Libya,” Draghi said at a press conference with Dbeibah attended by Arab News. “There’s a government of national unity legitimized by Parliament that’s proceeding on the path of national reconciliation. It’s a unique moment to reconstruct what was a longstanding friendship.”

Draghi described his meeting with Dbeibah as “extraordinarily satisfying,” adding: “We spoke about cooperation in the infrastructure, energy, health and cultural fields.”

Draghi recalled that “the Italian Embassy in Libya never closed even during the most difficult times for this country,” saying this is “clear evidence of the outstanding importance we always gave to the relationship between our nations.”

He promised that Italy will increase bursaries for Libyan students and the activities of the Italian Institute of Culture in Tripoli.

“There’s a desire to make this partnership the driving force for the future, with full respect for Libyan sovereignty,” Draghi said.

“There’s a desire to see trade and cultural exchanges return to the levels of five-six years ago, and far above.”

Dbeibah said he expects “an increase in collaboration between Italy and Libya in the energy and electricity production fields.”

He recalled the contracts already signed between Libya and Italian oil and gas company ENI, and expressed hope that “we can move forward in the realization of true development.” Dbeibah said an agreement on health cooperation with Italy is in the pipeline.

Draghi said: “We have many projects to work on together, and there’s a desire to start over. Basically, there’s a desire to do things and to get them done quickly.”

A diplomatic advisor to Draghi told Arab News that he is the second Italian prime minister to choose Libya as the first foreign visit, “even before Germany or the US,” and that between the two leaders “we perceived a good vibe that bodes well for the future relationship.”

The advisor said a large part of the meeting was dedicated to “a deep exchange of views on the migrant issue.”

Most of the migrants trying to reach Europe reportedly begin their journey via the Mediterranean from Libya.

Italy has in the past provided substantial aid and boats for Libya’s coast guard to patrol the national coastline and prevent migrants from departing.

“Both our countries face immigration as a common challenge,” Dbeibah said. “The issue doesn’t concern only Libya and Italy, as they’re both countries of passage. Immigration is indeed a European and international issue, and needs to be handled globally.”

Nile dam talks extended in Kinshasa after draft communique setback

Nile dam talks extended in Kinshasa after draft communique setback
Updated 06 April 2021
AFP

Nile dam talks extended in Kinshasa after draft communique setback

Nile dam talks extended in Kinshasa after draft communique setback
  • Talks resumed on Tuesday aimed at finding common ground
Updated 06 April 2021
AFP

KINSHASA: Talks gathering Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan on Addis Ababa’s contested dam on the Nile were being extended on Tuesday after Sudan objected to the terms of a draft communique, a Congolese mediator said.
Hosted by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in Kinshasa, the meeting bringing together foreign ministers from the three countries began on Sunday and had been scheduled to end on Monday.
“Ethiopia and Egypt accepted the terms contained in the draft final communique. But Sudan felt that its interests in the River Nile were at threat,” said the DRC source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Talks resumed on Tuesday aimed at finding common ground, the source said.
The long-running dispute centers on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), a huge hydro-electric project across the Blue Nile.
Upstream Ethiopia says power produced by the GERD will be vital to meet the development needs of its 110 million people.
But the two countries downstream fear their lifeline could be threatened.
The talks are being hosted by DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, who became chairman of the African Union (AU) in February.
The US ambassador in Kinshasa, Mike Hammer, is also attending, and met during the night on Monday with the delegation chiefs of the three countries.
Their three-hour meeting took place in a room in the hotel hosting the talks.
“This communique will determine whether the meeting in Kinshasa is a success or a failure,” the Congolese negotiator said.
“This is why the heads of delegation want to give prior approval to its contents — their respective governments will be bound by it in the future.”
The GERD, whose planned capacity of 6,500 megawatts will make it the biggest dam in Africa, has been a source of tension since its first stone was laid in April 2011.
Downstream countries are especially worried about operations to fill the vast proposed lake behind the dam.
Egypt, which depends on the Nile for about 97 percent of its irrigation and drinking water, has warned of an existential threat.
Sudan fears its own dams will be compromised if Ethiopia proceeds with filling the GERD before a deal is reached.
Egypt has sounded loud warnings to coincide with the Kinshasa meeting.
Its foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, told Egyptian media that the negotiations represented “the last chance... to reach an accord.”
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi separately declared: “Nobody will be permitted to take a single drop of Egypt’s water, otherwise the region will fall into unimaginable instability.”

UAE’s first nuclear power plant begins commercial operations

UAE’s first nuclear power plant begins commercial operations
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

UAE’s first nuclear power plant begins commercial operations

UAE’s first nuclear power plant begins commercial operations
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s first nuclear power plant commenced commercial operations on Tuesday, the country's leaders announced on Twitter.
The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi was established as part of the UAE efforts to diversify its energy sector. 
“The first megawatt from the first Arab nuclear plant has entered the national power grid,” wrote Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Twitter.
“The effort of 10 years and 2,000 engineers and Emirati young men and 80 international partners... and the vision of a leader who put the UAE in an unprecedented developmental position...”

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said it was a historic milestone for the country, which this year celebrates 50 years since its formation.
Unit 1 received its operating license from the nuclear regulator in 2020, three years after its expected planned start up in 2017.

 

(with Reuters)

 

Israeli troops kill Palestinian driver in disputed incident

Israeli troops kill Palestinian driver in disputed incident
Updated 06 April 2021
Reuters

Israeli troops kill Palestinian driver in disputed incident

Israeli troops kill Palestinian driver in disputed incident
  • The Palestinian health ministry said the man, identified as 42-year-old Osama Mansour
Updated 06 April 2021
Reuters

RAMALLAH: Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian motorist who they said tried to ram them at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday — an account disputed by his wife, who was with him in the car.
Salem Eid, the mayor of Biddu village, where the man lived, said Palestinians may raise the incident at the International Criminal Court, whose prosecutor announced last month it would formally investigate war crimes in the Palestinian territories.
In a statement, the Israeli military said the vehicle accelerated toward a group of soldiers “in a way that endangered their lives” and they responded with gunfire “to thwart the threat.”
The Palestinian health ministry said the man, identified as 42-year-old Osama Mansour, had been killed and his wife had sustained bullet fragment injuries. The military statement said no troops were hurt in the late night incident.
“They told us to stop the car and we stopped and turned it off,” the man’s spouse, Sumaya Mansour, 35, told Palestine TV. “Then they looked at us and told us to go, we turned the car on and moved and all of them started shooting at us.”
Asked about the woman’s account, an Israeli military spokesman said: “The attempted car-ramming attack carried out earlier this morning is being investigated by the commander of the Binyamin Regional Brigade.”
Eid challenged the military’s accusation that the driver had carried out an attack, noting that he was a father of five and his wife was with him in the vehicle.
Citing security concerns, Israel maintains a network of military checkpoints in the West Bank, territory it captured in the 1967 Middle East war.
Anti-Israeli violence in the West Bank has included car rammings as well as shootings. Rights groups have documented incidents in which they said Israeli troops were unjustified in opening fire at Palestinians they perceived as posing a threat at checkpoints.



(Reporting by Ali Sawafta in Ramallah, Suhaib Salem and Nidal Al-Mughrabi in Gaza and Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Israeli president picks Netanyahu to try and form government

Israeli president picks Netanyahu to try and form government
Updated 06 April 2021
Reuters

Israeli president picks Netanyahu to try and form government

Israeli president picks Netanyahu to try and form government
Updated 06 April 2021
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu got a new lease on his political life on Tuesday, receiving a mandate from Israel's president to form a new government after an inconclusive election.
Israel's longest-serving leader, in power consecutively since 2009, now faces the tough task of breaking an unprecedented political stalemate and enlisting enough allies for a governing coalition.
Under law, Netanyahu will have 28 days to do so, with the possibility of a two-week extension before President Reuven Rivlin picks another candidate or asks parliament to choose one.
Israel's election on March 23, its fourth in two years, ended with neither a Netanyahu-led right-wing and religious bloc nor a prospective alliance of his opponents winning a parliamentary majority.
But in consultations Rivlin held with political parties on Monday on granting the coalition-building mandate, Netanyahu received more endorsements than his challengers, leading to the president's televised announcement giving him the nod.

Lebanon vaccine rollout neglects refugees, migrants: HRW

Lebanon vaccine rollout neglects refugees, migrants: HRW
Updated 06 April 2021
AFP

Lebanon vaccine rollout neglects refugees, migrants: HRW

Lebanon vaccine rollout neglects refugees, migrants: HRW
Updated 06 April 2021
AFP
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s vaccine rollout is at risk of marginalizing refugees and migrant workers who make up a third of the crisis-hit country’s population, Human Rights Watch warned on Tuesday.
“With one in three people in Lebanon a refugee or migrant, a third of the population risks being left behind in the vaccination plan,” said HRW researcher Nadia Hardman.
“The government needs to invest in targeted outreach to build trust with long-marginalized communities or the Covid-19 vaccination effort is doomed to fail.”
In February, Lebanon started a mass vaccination campaign that Health Minister Hamad Hassan said would cover everyone living in the country regardless of their nationality.
It aims to cover 80 percent of the population by the end of the year but the rollout has been slow.
Only 233,934 doses have been administered as of April 5 mostly due to the limited quantity of vaccines available, HRW said.
“Only 2.86 percent of those vaccinated and 5.36 percent of those registered to receive vaccinations are non-Lebanese.”
More than 19,900 Palestinian refugees and health workers and 6,701 Syrian refugees are eligible in the first phase of the vaccine rollout, HRW said.
Citing data collected by the United Nations, it warned that “Syrian and Palestinian refugees have died from Covid-19 at a rate more than four and three times the national average, respectively,” and urged authorities to ensure the equitable distribution of vaccines.
Lebanon says it hosts more than 1.5 million Syrians, nearly a million of whom are registered as refugees with the UN.
Official estimates put the number of Palestinian refugees in the country at 180,000 but the actual number could be as high as 500,000.
Lebanon is also home to tens of thousands of foreign workers.
The small Mediterranean country has recorded 480,502 coronavirus cases, 6,443 of them fatal.
The pandemic piled new misery on a country already grappling with its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.
The World Bank has allocated $34 million to inoculate two million of Lebanon’s six million inhabitants.
The health ministry has allowed the private sector to import additional vaccines to speed up the process.
As a result, “some politicians have already started securing vaccines for their constituents,” HRW warned.
This is “raising fears that the distribution of vaccines will be based on political affiliation.”
In February, authorities came under fire after 16 lawmakers jumped the vaccine queue and received secret jabs in parliament in violation of a World Bank agreement.
“It has quickly become clear that there are serious gaps in the plan’s implementation,” Hardman said.

