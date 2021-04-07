You are here

  Prince Hamzah 'in my care' at his palace: Jordan King Abdullah II

Prince Hamzah 'in my care' at his palace: Jordan King Abdullah II

date 2021-04-07

Prince Hamzah 'in my care' at his palace: Jordan King Abdullah II
Jordanian King Abdullah II said the "sedition" had been nipped in the bud. (File/AFP)
  • Address was the first time the king has made a public statement about allegations of a plot to destabilize Jordan
  • Prince Hamzah has committed to follow the path of his parents and grandparents: King Abdullah II
AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah II said Wednesday that his half-brother Prince Hamzah was “with his family, at his palace, in my care.”

The prince signed a document on Monday pledging his support for King Abdullah after he was accused at the weekend of working with foreign parties and other Jordanians in a plot to destabilize the country.

“Hamzah today is with his family, at his palace, in my care,” King Abdullah said in an address read out in his name on state television.

“Prince Hamzah pledged before the family to follow in the steps of the ancestors, remain loyal to their mission, and to put Jordan’s interest, Constitution, and laws above all considerations.”

The address was the first time the king has made a public statement about the plot which ledt to the arrest of up to 18 people.

“I speak to you today, my family and my tribe, in whom I place my implicit trust, and from whom I draw determination, to assure you that the sedition has been nipped in the bud, and that our proud Jordan is safe and stable,” the king said.

“The challenge over the past few days was not the most difficult or dangerous to the stability of our nation, but to me, it was the most painful.  Sedition came from within and without our one house,” the king said.

“Nothing compares to my shock, pain, and anger as a brother and as the head of the Hashemite family, and as a leader of this proud people,” he added.

Soon after the statement, the king received a phone call from US President Joe Biden. 

The president expressed his country’s full solidarity with Jordan and its efforts to safeguard its stability. 

"They discussed the strong bilateral ties between Jordan and the United States, Jordan’s important role in the region, and strengthening bilateral cooperation on multiple political, economic, and security issues," a White House statement said.

*Read the king's full statement below*

“In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful,
Prayers and peace be upon our Prophet Mohammad,
My fellow Jordanians,
Peace, God’s mercy and blessings be upon you.
I speak to you today, my family and my tribe, in whom I place my implicit trust, and from whom I draw determination, to assure you that the sedition has been nipped in the bud, and that our proud Jordan is safe and stable; and it will always remain, with God’s grace, safe and stable, fortified by the determination of Jordanians, and impenetrable with their cohesion and with the dedication of our valiant Arab Army and security agencies working night and day to secure the homeland.
Our nation is used to facing challenges, and we are used to overcoming challenges, having conquered throughout our history all attempts to target the homeland, coming out stronger and more united, for being steadfast in our positions has a price, but no price will sway us from the path of righteousness set by the ancestors and their noble sacrifices, for the prosperity of our people and our nation, and for Palestine, Jerusalem, and its holy sites.
The challenge over the past few days was not the most difficult or dangerous to the stability of our nation, but to me, it was the most painful. Sedition came from within and without our one house, and nothing compares to my shock, pain, and anger as a brother and as the head of the Hashemite family, and as a leader of this proud people.
But there is no difference between my responsibility towards my small and larger families, for Al Hussein, may his soul rest in peace, dedicated me since the day I was born to serve you, and I have dedicated myself and my life to you, so we can continue together on the path of development and achievement, in the nation of pride, glory, love, and fellowship. My foremost responsibility is serving Jordan and safeguarding its people, Constitution, and laws. Nothing, and no one comes before Jordan’s security and stability, and it was imperative to take the necessary measures to honour that responsibility.
Our Hashemite legacy and Jordanian values were the framework I chose to handle the matter, in line with God’s words in the Holy Quran: “Who expend in prosperity and adversity, and restrain their rage, and pardon their fellow-men”.
I decided to deal with the matter of Prince Hamzah within the Hashemite family, and I entrusted this to my uncle, His Royal Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal. And Prince Hamzah pledged before the family to follow in the steps of the ancestors, remain loyal to their mission, and to put Jordan’s interest, Constitution, and laws above all considerations.
Hamzah today is with his family, at his palace, in my care.
As for the other aspects, they are under investigation, in accordance with the law, until it is completed, so that its outcomes are handled within the framework of our steadfast state institutions, in a manner that guarantees justice and transparency.
The next steps will be rooted in the criterion that defines all our decisions—the nation’s interest and the interest of our loyal people.
Our nation faces difficult economic challenges, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. We realise the weight of these difficulties facing our citizens, and we face these challenges and others, as we have always done, united within our Jordanian and Hashemite family, so that we can take our nation forward and embark on our state’s second centennial as one, building the future our nation deserves.
Jordan, with the determination of the Nashama and their dedication, will remain steadfast, grand in its values, will, and principles, guided by firmness in defending the nation, unity in facing adversity, and justice, mercy, and compassion in all that we do.
May God protect you and our proud Jordan, and grant us success.
Peace, God’s mercy and blessings be upon you.
Amman

7 April 2021.”

Egypt will make ‘all possible efforts’ to help resolve crisis in Lebanon

Egypt will make 'all possible efforts' to help resolve crisis in Lebanon
Egypt will make 'all possible efforts' to help resolve crisis in Lebanon

Egypt will make 'all possible efforts' to help resolve crisis in Lebanon
  • During visit to Beirut, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said the political deadlock is affecting the stability of both countries and the wider region
BEIRUT: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Wednesday his country will “continue to exert all possible efforts alongside the Lebanese political parties to overcome the crisis facing the formation of the new government.”

Shoukry, who was visiting Lebanon for the first time since the explosion the destroyed Beirut’s Port eight months ago, denounced “the ongoing political deadlock preventing the formation of a government of specialists capable of meeting the needs of the brotherly Lebanese people and achieving stability, not only for Lebanon but for the region and Egypt.”

Shoukry passed on a message from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to his Lebanese counterpart, President Michel Aoun, that “stressed Egypt’s solidarity with Lebanon and its support of the efforts exerted to form a new government, as this would open the door for regional and international support and therefore serve the common interests of the region’s countries, but primarily those of the brotherly Lebanese people.”

Shoukry added: “The political framework of the upcoming government is ruled by the constitution, the Taif Agreement and the full commitment to those documents, considered the main pillars of stability.”

This latest attempt to encourage Lebanese politicians to make progress comes 167 days after Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri was instructed to form a new government to replace the one that resigned shortly after the Beirut explosion. Politicians have so far failed to reach a consensus as a result of Aoun’s reported determination to secure a blocking third — control over a third of cabinet portfolios for his allies, which would give them the power to veto any proposal that requires a two-thirds majority. Hariri refuses to grant this.

While the political deadlock continues, the financial crisis in the country deepens. A few days ago, Caretaker Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni warned that “the reserve dedicated to financing basic imports is depleting and may dry up completely by the end of May, unless we reduce subsidies by issuing ration cards to about 800,000 needy families.”

The agenda for Shoukry’s visit did not include meetings with Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab, head of the Free Patriotic Movement Gebran Bassil, Caretaker Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe or any Hezbollah officials.

Instead he met Hariri, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi, Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, Kataeb Party leader Sami Gemayel, and Marada Party leader Suleiman Frangieh. A scheduled meeting with Samir Geagea, head of the Lebanese Forces, was canceled after Geagea tested positive for COVID-19.

Shoukry praised Berri for his “role and his initiative aimed at putting an end to this crisis, while preserving the solid political and legal foundation by abiding by the constitution and the Taif Agreement.”

And after his meeting with the Maronite patriarch, he said: “We have agreed with Al-Rahi on the importance of rapidly forming a government to implement the required reforms, paving the way for regional and international support.”

Egypt has backed an economic-reform initiative launched by French President Emmanuel Macron during a visit to Beirut soon after the explosion, and indicated that it is ready to work with Paris to ensure it is successfully implemented by a new government formed by a political consensus.

Aoun’s office said the president “commended the role undertaken by Egypt, under the leadership of El-Sisi, to help Lebanon address the various crises it is facing, particularly the governmental crisis.” He also expressed the hope that “the efforts will bear positive results through committing to the constitutional and distribution rules upon which the Lebanese system is built, and including all of the Lebanese parties without exclusion or discrimination.”

During a televised speech on Wednesday, Aoun stressed “his commitment to a forensic audit in order to hold accountable those who have stolen the money of the Lebanese people and state.”

In January, Mount Lebanon’s prosecutor, Ghada Aoun, charged the Governor of Lebanon’s central bank Riad Salameh over allegations relating to the use of foreign currency reserves.

Also on Wednesday, ministers gathered at the Ministry of Defense to discuss the demarcation of northern maritime borders, after a Syrian-Russian gas-exploration agreement ignored more than 750 kilometers of Lebanese borders.

“The parties agreed on the importance of the Lebanese authorities acquiring the official documents in order to set up a communication mechanism with the Syrian authorities,” the ministry said. “This stresses the position Lebanon has conveyed to the Syrian authorities repeatedly since 2010 and deposited at the UN.”

Foreign Minister Wehbe said on Tuesday: “President Aoun held a phone call with Syrian President Bashar Assad, during which he discussed the demarcation of the northern maritime borders with Syria and stressed that Lebanon will not accept the undermining of its maritime sovereignty.”

Lebanon’s President Aoun holds central bank responsible for crisis

Lebanon's President Aoun holds central bank responsible for crisis
Lebanon's President Aoun holds central bank responsible for crisis

Lebanon's President Aoun holds central bank responsible for crisis
  • Aoun accused Lebanese banks of squandering people's savings
  • Central Bank’s governor refused to answer 73 out of 133 questions consultancy Alvarez & Marsal had sent for audit
BEIRUT — Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun on Wednesday held the Central Bank responsibility for the financial collapse and stalling an audit, which’s a key condition for foreign aid the country badly needs.
In a national address, Aoun accused Lebanese banks of squandering people’s savings and the Central Bank’s governor of giving excuses for refusing to answer 73 out of 133 questions that consultancy Alvarez & Marsal had sent for the audit.
“To the central bank I say: the main responsibility befalls you,” he said, in his strongest criticism yet. “You should have taken measures to protect people’s money in the banks.”
Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The paralyzed banking sector is at the heart of Lebanon’s financial collapse, which came to a head in 2019 when dollar inflows dried up and protests swept the country.
The heavily indebted state and the banking sector, its biggest creditor, have since traded blame for the crisis, Lebanon’s worst in decades.
Banks have frozen savers out of their dollar deposits, as the Lebanese currency lost most of its value, plunging many into poverty.
Leaders have failed to launch a rescue plan, instead wrangling over the make-up of a new government, with Aoun and veteran politician Saad Al-Hariri, who was designated premier in October, locked in a standoff.
Foreign donors have warned they will not give any aid without reforms to tackle crushing debt and entrenched graft, root causes of the crisis. An audit of the Central Bank is a key demand.
Aoun said in Wednesday’s speech politicians shared the blame for providing the Central Bank with cover, without naming individuals.

IAEA-Iran talks on unexplained uranium traces delayed: Diplomats

IAEA-Iran talks on unexplained uranium traces delayed: Diplomats
IAEA-Iran talks on unexplained uranium traces delayed: Diplomats

IAEA-Iran talks on unexplained uranium traces delayed: Diplomats
  • In the past two years, IAEA inspectors have found traces of processed uranium at three sites Iran never declared to it
  • The IAEA needs to track that material down to be sure Iran is not diverting any to make nuclear weapons
PARIS/VIENNA: Talks between the UN atomic watchdog and Iran aimed at prising answers from Tehran on unexplained uranium traces have been delayed, narrowing a window to make progress or risk undoing a wider push for detente with the West, three diplomats said.
Iran’s 2015 deal with world powers effectively drew a line under what the International Atomic Energy Agency and US intelligence agencies believe was a secret, coordinated nuclear weapons program that the Islamic Republic halted in 2003.
In the past two years, however, IAEA inspectors have found traces of processed uranium at three sites Iran never declared to it, suggesting that Tehran had nuclear material connected to old activities that remains unaccounted for.
The IAEA needs to track that material down to be sure Iran is not diverting any to make nuclear weapons.
In a bid to break the impasse, and avert an escalation between Tehran and the West, the IAEA has said it would hold talks with Iran as of the start of April with the aim of making progress by early June.
Those talks are taking place in parallel with negotiations in Vienna aimed at rescuing the nuclear deal and without substantial progress could stoke distrust and harm the prospects of bringing the United States and Iran back into compliance.
“It’s been pushed back several weeks regarding the April start. Could be as little as two,” a European diplomatic source said, adding that the reason was technical.
Two diplomats also said there was a delay, one of whom said the IAEA delegation would be headed by inspections chief Massimo Aparo.
When asked about the delay, an IAEA spokesman said only: “A date in April has been confirmed.” Iranian officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The IAEA has said it is “deeply concerned” at the prospect of undeclared nuclear material in Iran. It says Iran has not credibly explained the first particles it found, at a site in Tehran that Iran said was a carpet-cleaning facility, and is seeking answers on those found last year at two other sites.
The United States and its allies have been pressuring Iran to come clean, and the issue could complicate efforts by Washington and Tehran to revive the nuclear deal.
Iran has bristled at “attempts to open an endless process of verifying and cleaning-up of ever-continuing fabricated allegations.” It also denied the IAEA access to the two sites for seven months last year. It denies ever pursuing nuclear weapons and says its nuclear aims are entirely peaceful.
At a meeting of the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors last month, France, Britain and Germany prepared a draft resolution with US support expressing concern at the “lack of progress” in obtaining explanations from Iran.
They backed away from submitting that resolution for a vote when IAEA chief Rafael Grossi announced talks with Iran to “see if we can resolve this once and for all,” and he hoped to report progress by the next board meeting in June.
Shortly before then, on May 21, a recent deal between the IAEA and Iran cushioning the blow of Tehran slashing its cooperation with the IAEA is due to expire. After that, the agency’s oversight of Iran’s activities will be reduced further.
“It is very clear that if we haven’t concluded or made sufficient progress before May 21 to justify an extension of this accord we will enter a crisis period,” the European diplomatic source said.

US restores more than $200m in aid to Palestinians

US restores more than $200m in aid to Palestinians
US restores more than $200m in aid to Palestinians

US restores more than $200m in aid to Palestinians
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken reveals package that includes $150 million in humanitarian assistance for the UN relief agency
  • A further $75 million provided for economic and development assistance in the West Bank and Gaza
WASHINGTON: The United States plans to restart economic, development and humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
Blinken announced a package including $150 million in humanitarian assistance for the United Nations relief agency UNRWA, $75 million in economic and development assistance in the West Bank and Gaza and $10 million for peacebuilding programs through the US Agency for International Development, according to the statement.
The package is part of an effort to repair US ties with the Palestinians that all but collapsed during Trump’s tenure.
It will mark Democratic President Joe Biden’s most significant move since taking office on Jan. 20 to make good on his promise to roll back some components of his Republican predecessor’s approach that Palestinians denounced as heavily biased in favor of Israel.
The new administration has previously pledged to resume hundreds of millions of dollars in assistance and work toward reopening the Palestinians’ diplomatic mission in Washington.
Biden’s aides have also signaled that they want to re-establish the goal of a negotiated two-state solution as a priority in US policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
But they have moved cautiously so far, and any major steps are likely to wait for the dust to clear after Israel’s inconclusive March election, which will be followed by Palestinian elections scheduled in coming months.
The Trump administration blocked nearly all aid after it severed ties with the Palestinian Authority in 2018. The move was widely seen as an attempt to force the Palestinians to negotiate with Israel on terms the Palestinian leadership branded as an effort to deny them a viable state.
The cuts came after Palestinian leaders decided to boycott the Trump administration’s peace efforts over its decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the US embassy there from Tel Aviv, upending decades of US policy.
This included rescinding funding for the United Nations Works and Relief Agency (UNWRA), which provides aid and relief services to around 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees in the occupied West Bank, Gaza Strip and across the Middle East.

El-Sisi warns ‘all options’ are open after Nile dam talks falter

El-Sisi warns 'all options' are open after Nile dam talks falter
El-Sisi warns 'all options' are open after Nile dam talks falter

El-Sisi warns 'all options' are open after Nile dam talks falter
  • ‘Cooperation is better,’ El-Sisi said in a message to Ethiopia, adding that Egypt’s concerns over the dam are justified, and that negotiations with Sudan over the dam are continuing
  • El-Sisi: ‘We value development on the condition that it does not affect the interests of Egypt’
CAIRO: After delegations from Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia failed to reach an agreement during Tuesday’s talks in the Democratic Republic of Congo on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on Wednesday that “all options are open if a drop of water belonging to Egypt is touched.”

Both Egypt and Sudan blamed Ethiopia for the failure of the latest round of talks.

Ethiopia says the gravity dam — under construction since 2011 — is vital for its economic progress and power generation, but Egypt fears its supply of water from the Nile — which currently provides about 97 percent of the country’s irrigation and drinking water — will be threatened, and Sudan has raised concerns about the dam’s safety and its effect on its own dams and water stations on the Nile.

“Cooperation is better,” El-Sisi said in a message to Ethiopia, adding that Egypt’s concerns over the dam are justified, and that negotiations with Sudan over the dam are continuing.

“We value development on the condition that it does not affect the interests of Egypt,” El-Sisi said. “Our stance has not changed. My words were — and still are: Respect for development in Ethiopia to improve conditions (for) its people, with the understanding that this matter (should) not affect the interests of Egypt.”

Ethiopia’s foreign ministry said in a statement that it expected talks to resume around the third week of April at the invitation of the president of the African Union, but Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Cairo has not yet received an invitation from the African Union. He said Cairo “openly deals with the efforts of the African Union presidency.”

Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday’s meeting failed “due to Egypt and Sudan’s rigid stance” and that Ethiopia “cannot enter into an agreement that would foreclose its current and future legitimate rights over the utilization of the Nile.”

It went on to accuse Egypt and Sudan of “undermining” the negotiation process, and to confirm that the filling of the dam for the second year in a row would begin “according to schedule.” Addis Ababa also rejected a proposal to bring in the EU, the US and the UN as mediators.

Shoukry said Ethiopia’s statement was “a complete lie,” adding that observers at the negotiations would back up Egypt’s version of events. He said Sudan was willing to resume negotiations without condition, but that that had not happened “due to Ethiopia’s continuous refusal and attempts to circumvent every proposal.”

“After 10 years of negotiations that did not yield any results, the Ethiopian goal is to elude,” Shoukry said. “Last year, we witnessed the unilateral filling of the dam by Ethiopia and it intends to do that again as it tries to impose its will on the two downstream countries with indifference to the damage inflicted on millions of citizens.”

Shoukry added: “We will work with our partners, the international organizations, and highlight the associated risks, and we will call on the international community to assume its responsibility to maintain peace and security at regional and international levels.

“Egypt and Sudan have the right to take measures to defend their water rights,” he concluded.

