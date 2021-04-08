You are here

G20 agrees more help for poorest virus-hit nations

G20 agrees more help for poorest virus-hit nations
Italy’s Economy Minister Daniele Franco, left, speaks during the 2nd G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting via videoconferencing in Rome. (AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

G20 agrees more help for poorest virus-hit nations

G20 agrees more help for poorest virus-hit nations
  • Debt-service pause for poor nations extended to end of 2021
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

ROME: World finance chiefs agreed on Wednesday to boost reserves at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by $650 billion and extend a debt-servicing freeze to help developing countries deal with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, according to a Group of 20 communique.

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the world’s 20 biggest economies also revived a pledge to fight trade protectionism — a reference that had been dropped since 2017 at the insistence of former US President Donald Trump’s administration.

The communique also sharpened language on tackling climate change, a topic watered down in G20 statements during the Trump era, and showed progress in moving toward adoption of a global minimum corporate income tax by July following work in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

“We will further step up our support to vulnerable countries as they address the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” the G20 said, reiterating they would keep fiscal and other economic support in place for as long as necessary.

“We call on the IMF to make a comprehensive proposal for a new Special Drawing Rights (SDR) general allocation of $650 billion to meet the long-term global need to supplement reserve assets.”

Expanding the IMF’s reserves, or SDRs, would boost liquidity for all members, without adding to the debt burden of the roughly 30 countries already in or facing debt distress, finance officials and economists said.

The G20 also agreed to a final extension to the end of 2021 of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative, meant to free cash in developing countries to fight COVID-19.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, Mexico and Argentina urged greater debt relief for middle-income countries, saying it could prevent a debt crisis emerging on the back of the pandemic.

But Italy, which holds the G20 presidency, said there was no discussion of extending the common debt framework to those countries.

The G20 also backed equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and encouraged efforts to rapidly step up the production and distribution of shots, without which there would be no stable and lasting recovery.

IMF officials on Wednesday endorsed US President Joe Biden’s plan to raise corporate income taxes and negotiate a global minimum tax, adding that companies and rich individuals who have prospered during the pandemic could afford to pay more.

The G20 expects a deal by July on where large multinational companies, including digital giants like Google, Amazon or Facebook, should be taxed and at what minimum rate.

Topics: G20 Coronavirus

Pandemic lends modern twist to French vintage fashion sales

Pandemic lends modern twist to French vintage fashion sales
Updated 4 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

Pandemic lends modern twist to French vintage fashion sales

Pandemic lends modern twist to French vintage fashion sales
  • Fashion and online vintage clothing sales more than quadrupled at online auction in France in 2020 compared with pre-pandemic levels to €6.2 million
Updated 4 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: In Artcurial’s auction house overlooking the shuttered boutiques of the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, vintage fashion expert Clara Vivien is overseeing the sale of hundreds of Chanel jackets, shoes and jeweled accessories — all online.

Paris may be the world’s fashion capital, but a third coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown is once again sending lovers of luxury who have time to spare and money to spend on their screens in search of the next vintage Chanel dress or Hermes handbag.

Vintage was already enjoying a revival, Vivien said, driven by a growing discomfort with “fast fashion” among consumers and increasing environmental awareness. But the pandemic shifted more of it online.

“Vintage is exploding on the second-hand market,” Vivien said. “People can’t walk into boutiques and so shop at online auctions.”

Handbags sell particularly well. “People who bought a Chanel or a Hermes bag today delight in the knowledge that their investment doesn’t stop growing, and with the pandemic increases with no end in sight.”

Fashion and online vintage clothing sales more than quadrupled at online auction in France in 2020 compared with pre-pandemic levels to €6.2 million, according to the online auction house aggregator Interencheres.

Antoine Saulnier, an auctioneer at Gros & Delettrez, said vintage fashion sales that before the pandemic might have attracted 100 online buyers were now drawing five or 10 times that number.

“Prices are rising on some items as a result,” said Saulnier as he prepared for the sale of nearly 600 Vuitton artifacts this week.

One collector who should know is Olivier Chatenet, a flamboyant 60-year-old stylist who spent his young adult life scouring the French capital’s flea markets and auction houses in the Drouot neighborhood with his father.

His private collection is a treasure trove of Ungaro dresses, Chloe blouses and Sonia Rykiel overcoats. Several years ago he sold his entire Yves Saint Laurent collection — all 4,000 items.

“I try to be careful and buy at the right price,” Chatenet said. But he admits he is not always successful.

“That moment the auction begins, when you have the item before you and you’re overtaken by a frenzied desire to own it, you end up buying for more than you meant.”

Topics: Pandemic France

New law stipulates only Saudis can work in kingdom’s malls

New law stipulates only Saudis can work in kingdom’s malls
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

New law stipulates only Saudis can work in kingdom’s malls

New law stipulates only Saudis can work in kingdom’s malls
  • Human Resources and Social Development Minister Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi said changes would mean jobs for 51,000 Saudi men and women
  • Gulf governments are extending localization programs across industries that have in the past relied heavily on expatriates
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s shopping malls must only hire Saudis under new labor rules.

Human Resources and Social Development Minister Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi issued three new labor directives that are set to transform the country’s retail and restaurant sector.

The changes would mean jobs for 51,000 Saudi men and women, he said in a statement.

Gulf governments, under pressure to provide more jobs for citizens amid declining oil revenues, are extending localization programs across industries that have in the past relied heavily on expatriates.

The first directive stipulated that only Saudis would be able to work in “closed commercial complexes (malls)” and their management offices.

A limited number of roles would be exempt, but the ministry did not specify which ones.

The other rule changes were related to raising the number of Saudis working in the restaurant, cafe and catering trade.

The statement did not specify what the new localization rates would be across these sectors.

It is the latest government move to boost the number of Saudis in the workforce.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi Employment

Tech, digital brands lead top ten influence list in Saudi Arabia

Tech, digital brands lead top ten influence list in Saudi Arabia
Updated 07 April 2021
Ruba Obaid

Tech, digital brands lead top ten influence list in Saudi Arabia

Tech, digital brands lead top ten influence list in Saudi Arabia
  • The survey, compiled by Paris-based global market research and consultancy firm Ipsos, studied the influence of 120 national, regional and international brands in the Kingdom
  • Top ten most influential are Samsung, WhatsApp, Google, Youtube, Saudi Telecom Company, dairy company Almarai, Apple, Facebook, Al-Rajhi Bank and online shopping platform Noon
Updated 07 April 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Technology and digital brands topped the latest Most Influential Brands Survey in Saudi Arabia this year, with three local names making the top ten.

The survey, compiled by Paris-based global market research and consultancy firm Ipsos, studied the influence of 120 national, regional and international brands in the Kingdom.

The survey included a diverse range of brands across different industries, such as financial services, telecommunications, retail, food and beverage, automotive, technology and fashion.

The results showed that the top ten most influential brands in the Kingdom are Samsung, WhatsApp, Google, Youtube, Saudi Telecom Company, dairy company Almarai, Apple, Facebook, Al-Rajhi Bank and online shopping platform Noon.

Moreover, the top ten list of influential local brands included retail company Panda, fast-food restaurant Al-Baik, Jarir Bookstore, Nahdi pharmacies, drinking water company Nova, food company Goody and telecommunications services company Mobily.

The brands were studied in-depth based on four basic dimensions: trustworthiness, leadership in competition, presence and responsibility, and leading-edge.

Ipsos added a fifth dimension for evaluation this year, COVID-19, which focuses on brands’ response to the pandemic, their communication with consumers during the crisis and their sense of social responsibility.

Presence, trustworthiness and leadership were the most critical influence drivers in KSA. The overall results showed that 32 percent of participants voted for presence, 26 percent chose trustworthiness and 23 chose leadership as the top criteria for brand influence.

However, the report highlighted that each of these dimensions’ impact varies considerably by category and by brand.

Ipsos defines influence under several metrics, including how a brand changes consumers’ behavior, impacts their everyday life, and influences their decision-making and ways of interacting with others. Also measured is consumers’ emotional attachment to brands.

The Most Influential Brands Survey is a global Ipsos initiative, covering 14 markets and close to 800 brands worldwide this year. 

The survey was conducted for the third time in Saudi Arabia this year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Most Influential Brands Survey Ipsos

Saudi funding helps flying taxis take off

Saudi funding helps flying taxis take off
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi funding helps flying taxis take off

Saudi funding helps flying taxis take off
  • The Future Investment Initiative Institute has invested in Lilium
  • These are electric jets that can take off and land vertically
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A German company developing a flying taxi has attracted Saudi funding.
The Future Investment Initiative Institute has invested in Lilium, a pioneer in the Electric Vehicle Take-Off-and-Landing (EVTOL) aircraft segment, SPA reported.
It is part of a wider strategy by the institute to develop sustainable and environmentally-friendly alternatives to traditional fuel engines, SPA said.

These are electric jets that can take off and land vertically — potentially offering a sustainable and less carbon-intensive way for travelers to beat traffic, hop between cities, and connect to regional destinations within a 250 kilometers range.
The 7-seater Lilium Jet will be the first model to go into serial production with a cruise speed of 175 miles per hour and a range of more than 155 miles (250 kilometers).
“Our investment in Lilium is aligned with the FII-Institute’s mission: To support initiatives and projects which will have a positive impact on humanity,” said Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute.

The Lilium jet has already received CRI-A01 certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and now is pursuing concurrent certification from the US regulator, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).

Topics: Saudi Arabia transportation technology

Saudi stock exchange converts to holding company ahead of IPO

Saudi stock exchange converts to holding company ahead of IPO
Updated 07 April 2021
Ruba Obaid

Saudi stock exchange converts to holding company ahead of IPO

Saudi stock exchange converts to holding company ahead of IPO
  • The transformation comes amid preparations for the group’s initial public offering expected later this year
  • The four Saudi Tadawul Group companies are Tadawul, Maqasa, Edaa and a new company, Wamed
Updated 07 April 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange (Tadawul) on Wednesday announced that it will become a holding company under the name Saudi Tadawul Group, with four subsidiaries.

The transformation comes amid preparations for the group’s initial public offering (IPO) expected later this year.

The four new Saudi Tadawul Group companies are Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), Securities Clearing Center Co. (Muqassa), Securities Depository Center Co. (Edaa) and a new company, Wamid.

Wamid will specialize in the group’s innovation and technological solutions arm, with Mohammed Al-Nouri as president.

It will contribute to diversifying the company’s scope, provide innovative technical solutions in various fields, and contribute to integrating the financial market structure.

Sarah Al-Suhaimi, chairperson of Saudi Tadawul Group, told a press conference on Wednesday that the plan to launch an IPO was previously announced in 2016.

“Tadawul was working day and night to accomplish many things that almost no other market had accomplished in such a short period. Now that the situation has stabilized, and after the board obtained the owner’s approval and the authority to restructure Tadawul and make it a holding group, the time has come to launch its IPO,” Al-Suhaimi said.

However, details about the structure and size of the IPO, and whether it will be open to foreign investors, will be announced after the company appoints a financial adviser, discusses the details with the owner, and obtains approvals from the financial market.

During the conference, the Tadawul Group named Khalid Al-Hussan, former CEO of Saudi Exchange, as group CEO, while Mohammed Al-Rumaih was named CEO of Saudi Exchange.

Al-Rumaih told Arab News that the conversion of Tadawul into a group was necessary for its future growth.

“We still have more plans and more achievements to make, and in order to do that we need to change our set-up into a group structure, which is the practice of the biggest exchanges globally,” he said.

Al-Rumaih added that the integration gives Tadawul flexibility to enhance and elevate its services, especially with the establishment of the new company Wamid.

The Tadawul CEO expects a good IPO pipeline on the exchange this year, based on recent requests and announcements.

“The number of IPO listings this year is expected to be bigger than last year in terms of numbers across all markets,” he said.

According to Al-Rumaih, since the beginning of this year Tadawul made four listings, and today it has four approvals that are not activated yet, meaning that at least four are expected to launch by the second quarter.

Al-Rumaih also said that the Capital Market Authority has about 30 IPO applications under review.

Foreign participation is also expected to rise as Tadawul strengthens the attractiveness of the market and raises the number of IPOs, in addition to launching initiatives to increase the inflow locally and internationally.

Tadawul Co. was established in 2007 with SR1.2 billion ($320 million) capital, divided into 120 million shares, which are owned by the Public Investment Fund.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul Group Sarah Al-Suhaimi

