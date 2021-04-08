Saudi Arabia’s National Choir ready to welcome new voices

JEDDAH: Applications are now open for Saudi singers wishing to join Saudi Arabia’s National Choir.

The choir is one of the commission’s initiatives to develop the music sector in the Kingdom. The professional national band will participate in performances at home and around the world.

Applicants must be Saudi nationals aged 18 and above with some signing experience. They must be able to sing the main Eastern “maqams,” the melodic modes used in traditional Arabic music.

Aspiring singers must also upload a high-quality and clear-sound two-minute video of their solo voice, without using sound enhancements from a studio.

Through this initiative, the music commission aims to “form the national choir on scientific bases. The choir will represent the Kingdom locally and internationally in music events. It will also support and empower Saudi talent, and enhance the applicants’ performance.”

Applicants can apply through the e-platform https://engage.moc.gov.sa/reg_form/tracks/278/new from April 7 until May 30.

In February 2020, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture set up 11 new cultural authorities to drive the development of sectors such as films, fashion, music, heritage and the arts which aims to promote culture as a lifestyle, contribute to economic growth and enhance the Kingdom’s position internationally.

The Music Commission is headed by Jihad Al-Khalidi, who has more than 33 years of experience in music. She was a violinist in the Egyptian Orchestra for eight years.