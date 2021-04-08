You are here

Philippines suspends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people under 60

The Philippines kicked off its coronavirus inoculation program on March 1, starting with health care workers. (AFP)
Reuters

  • ‘This temporary suspension does not mean that the vaccine is unsafe or ineffective’
  • The Philippines has so far received 525,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines
Reuters

MANILA: Philippine health authorities suspended on Thursday the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for people below 60 years of age to investigate reports of blood clots coming from overseas.
The temporary suspension came after the European Medicines Agency recommended to include blood clots as a rare side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo said in a statement, adding that there were no reports of such adverse side effects in the country.
“This temporary suspension does not mean that the vaccine is unsafe or ineffective — it just means that we are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of every Filipino,” Domingo said.
The Southeast Asian country, which is battling one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, has been counting on speeding up a sluggish rollout of vaccinations to help alleviate pressure on hospitals and boost its pandemic-battered economy.
The Philippines has so far received 525,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, about a fifth of the country’s total inventory, through the COVAX facility. Another 2.6 million doses, purchased by the private sector, will be delivered next month.
The Philippines kicked off its inoculation program on March 1, starting with health care workers. Vaccinations have since expanded to people with co-morbidities and the elderly.
It has so far administered nearly 923,000 doses of China’s Sinovac Biotech and AstraZeneca vaccines, part of its goal of inoculating 70 million of its 108 million population this year.

South Korea weighs more coronavirus curbs as daily infections surge

South Korea weighs more coronavirus curbs as daily infections surge
Reuters

South Korea weighs more coronavirus curbs as daily infections surge

South Korea weighs more coronavirus curbs as daily infections surge
  • Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a government meeting a new wave could disrupt South Korea’s vaccination program
  • South Korea has to date reported 107,598 infections in total
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea reported 700 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, its highest daily tally since early January, and the prime minister reiterated warnings that new social distancing rules would likely be needed.
The new figure compares with an average of 477 cases a day last week, according to data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency and will fuel fears the country may be facing a fourth wave of infections.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a government meeting a new wave could disrupt South Korea’s vaccination program, which has been suffering delays as the international vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX struggles to provide promised doses on time.
South Korea said on Wednesday it would suspend providing AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to people below the age of 60 as the shot undergoes reviews in Europe.
Authorities will decide whether to resume vaccinations with the AstraZeneca shots for people under 60 this weekend, Kim Ki-nam, head of a vaccination task force, told a briefing.
South Korea approved a Johnson & Johnson shot in a bid to speed up its inoculation rollout.
Officials have said a new round of restrictions are likely to be announced by Friday. South Korea currently limits private gatherings of more than four people.
South Korea has to date reported 107,598 infections in total, with 1,758 deaths.
Over a million South Koreans have received a first shot of a coronavirus vaccine since February.

US gun lobby NRA's exec sheltered on borrowed yacht after mass shootings

US gun lobby NRA’s exec sheltered on borrowed yacht after mass shootings
AP

US gun lobby NRA’s exec sheltered on borrowed yacht after mass shootings

US gun lobby NRA’s exec sheltered on borrowed yacht after mass shootings
  • The National Rifle Association declared bankruptcy in January, months after New York state sued seeking the group’s dissolution
  • State Attorney General Letitia James sued over claims that top NRA executives illegally diverted tens of millions of dollars for lavish personal trips
AP

DALLAS: After school shootings that left dozens dead in recent years, National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre said the resulting outrage put him in such danger that he sought shelter aboard a borrowed 108-foot (32.92-meter) yacht.
During a deposition, the head of the powerful gun-rights group’s acknowledged sailing in the Bahamas with his family as a “security retreat” in the summers following a 2012 school shooting in Connecticut and a 2018 massacre in Florida.
“I was basically under presidential threat without presidential security in terms of the number of threats I was getting,” LaPierre said, according to a transcript of the deposition filed in court over the weekend. “And this was the one place that I hope could feel safe, where I remember getting there going, ‘Thank God I’m safe, nobody can get me here.’”
The testimony emerged in a federal bankruptcy trial over whether the NRA should be allowed to incorporate in Texas instead of New York, where a state lawsuit is trying to put it out of business. LaPierre is scheduled to take the witness stand in the case, which is being conducted virtually before a court in Dallas, this week.
The NRA declared bankruptcy in January, months after New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, sued seeking the group’s dissolution over claims that top executives illegally diverted tens of millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures.
The allegations include that LaPierre repeatedly sailed in the Bahamas on the yacht of Hollywood producer David McKenzie, whose company has done business with the NRA, but did not mention the trips on financial disclosures. McKenzie is not named in the suit but both it and LaPierre’s deposition include the name of his yacht: Illusions.
In the deposition, LaPierre said he did not pay to use McKenzie’s yacht, which came with a cook, a motor boat and a pair of Sea-Doo personal watercraft. He said he did not think using the vessel violated the NRA’s conflict-of-interest policy because the summer sailing trips were for security. Nonetheless, LaPierre said he stopped using it in 2019 as part of the NRA’s “self-correction.”
The shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut left 20 first graders and six educators dead in December 2012. The February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killed 17 people.
The NRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on LaPierre’s testimony.
McKenzie did not immediately respond to voicemail and email messages to his company seeking comment. He told The Wall Street Journal, which first reported LaPierre ‘s use of his yacht last year, that he hadn’t read New York’s lawsuit and couldn’t discuss any litigation.
Shannon Watts, the founder of the gun control group Moms Demand Action, highlighted LaPierre’s testimony on Twitter Monday, mocking his argument that it takes “a good guy with a gun” to stop a mass shooting. “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good friend with a yacht?” she wrote.
The group’s bankruptcy trial began Monday with a lawyer for New York arguing that LaPierre put the NRA into Chapter 11 bankruptcy despite its financial strength to escape accountability for his own spending abuses. He made the move largely by himself and kept the plan secret from the group’s board, its general counsel and treasurer at the time, New York Assistant Attorney General Monica Connell told Judge Harlin Hale.
Though headquartered in Virginia, the NRA was chartered as a nonprofit in New York in 1871 and is incorporated in the state. Its bankruptcy filing listed between $100 million and $500 million in assets and placed its liabilities in the same range.
NRA lawyer Greg Garman said during opening statements that LaPierre did nothing wrong and made the decision to put the group into bankruptcy to avoid New York authorities having it placed in a receivership. The NRA has cast a court appointing a receiver to oversee the organization as a potential death blow and argued that it’s looking for a more politically favorable environment in gun-friendly Texas.
“I think it will help us flourish to get out of that environment and get into a state that really wants us here,” NRA First Vice President Charles Cotton testified Tuesday.

Taiwan will fight 'to the very last day' if China attacks

Taiwan will fight ‘to the very last day’ if China attacks
AP

Taiwan will fight ‘to the very last day’ if China attacks

Taiwan will fight ‘to the very last day’ if China attacks
  • China’s attempts at conciliation while engaging in military intimidation are sending “mixed signals” to the island’s residents, says Taiwan FM
AP

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan’s foreign minister on Wednesday said the island will defend itself “to the very last day” if attacked by China.
Joseph Wu said China’s attempts at conciliation while engaging in military intimidation are sending “mixed signals” to the island’s residents.
China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be won over peacefully or by force.
Wu noted China flew 10 warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Monday and deployed an aircraft carrier group for exercises near Taiwan.
“We are willing to defend ourselves, that’s without any question,” Wu told reporters. “We will fight a war if we need to fight a war, and if we need to defend ourselves to the very last day, then we will defend ourselves to the very last day.”
China does not recognize Taiwan’s democratically elected government, and leader Xi Jinping has said “unification” between the sides cannot be put off indefinitely.
“On the one hand they want to charm the Taiwanese people by sending their condolences, but at the same time they are also sending their military aircraft and military vessels closer to Taiwan aimed at intimidating Taiwan’s people,” Wu said at a ministry briefing.
“The Chinese are sending very mixed signals to the Taiwanese people and I would characterize that as self-defeating,” Wu said.
The vast improvements in China’s military capabilities and its increasing activity around Taiwan have raised concerns in the US, which is legally bound to ensure Taiwan is capable of defending itself and to regard all threats to the island’s security as matters of “grave concern.”
Speaking in Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price reaffirmed the US commitment to Taiwan. “The United States maintains the capacity to resist any resort to force or any other forms of coercion that would jeopardize the security or the social or economic system of the people on Taiwan,” Price said Wednesday.
The naval drills being conducted in waters off Taiwan were meant to help China “safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests,” the army said Monday, using language often interpreted as being directed at Taiwan’s leadership that has refused to give in to Beijing’s demands that it recognize the island as part of Chinese territory.
Taiwan and China split amid civil war in 1949, and most Taiwanese favor maintaining the current state of de facto independence while engaging in robust economic exchanges with the mainland.
China has created conditions for greater economic integration, while also targeting some communities such as pineapple farmers in hopes of weakening their support for the island’s government.
Chinese diplomatic pressure has been growing also, reducing the number of Taiwan’s formal diplomatic allies to just 15 and shutting its representatives out of the World Health Assembly and other major international forums.
Taiwan has responded by boosting its high-tech industries and unofficial foreign relations, particularly with its key partners the US, Japan and others, and by building up its own defense industries, including a submarine development program, while buying upgraded warplanes, missiles and other military hardware from the US
Meanwhile, the US Navy says the carrier Theodore Roosevelt and its strike group reentered the South China Sea on Saturday to “conduct routine operations.” It is the second time the strike group has entered the waterway this year as part of its 2021 deployment to the US 7th Fleet area of operations.

Pakistan says naval drill with Iran was 'unplanned'

Pakistan says naval drill with Iran was ‘unplanned’
Pakistan says naval drill with Iran was ‘unplanned’

Pakistan says naval drill with Iran was ‘unplanned’
  • Navy spokesman reiterates that passage exercises are ‘routine’
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: A day-long sea exercise conducted by Pakistan and Iran’s navies in the Arabian Gulf on Tuesday was unplanned and part of a “goodwill gesture,” a spokesman for the Pakistan navy has said, rejecting media reports that it was based on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two countries.

“There was no planned exercise between the two countries. This was a passage exercise as a goodwill gesture,” the spokesman, requesting anonymity, told Arab News on Tuesday.

A passage exercise is a routine drill involving the navies of friendly foreign countries that occurs while visiting each other’s ports or during a rendezvous at sea.

The spokesman added that Pakistani ships were returning from Dubai via Qatar and took part in the exercise with Iran as a gesture of goodwill.

“As a routine, Iranian ships were to accompany us up until Pakistani waters. Then, this passage exercise took place,” he added, explaining that maritime transfers and passage exercises were meant to streamline communication and cooperation in the event of a war or humanitarian crisis.

The statements from the spokesman follow international media reports that the naval exercise was based on an MoU between Islamabad and Tehran.

Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported that the day-long drill was aimed at “promoting military cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad,” without providing more details, while a news portal in Turkey quoted Iranian officials as saying that the drill was to “bolster the combat capabilities” of the two navies and “share information and expertise.”

“There is no MoU between the two countries, and these exercises were part of no such thing,” the spokesman said.

“These passage and peace exercises are routine between countries, and the purpose is to learn from each other’s experiences,” he added.

Tuesday’s exercise comes nearly two months after the Pakistan navy conducted its seventh biennial multinational “Aman” (peace) exercise in its waters to foster international cooperation to fight piracy, terrorism and other crimes threatening maritime security.

Around 45 navies, including those of the US, Saudi Arabia, Britain and China, took part in the Arabian Sea exercise with ships and observers.

Pakistani ships recently participated in an exhibition in Dubai, traveling onward to Qatar and Bahrain. They stopped at the Bandar Abbas port in Iran on their way back, the spokesman said.

Blinken to name new diversity chief to recruit minorities, Arabs

Blinken to name new diversity chief to recruit minorities, Arabs
RAY HANANIA

Blinken to name new diversity chief to recruit minorities, Arabs

Blinken to name new diversity chief to recruit minorities, Arabs
  • Farra said Arab Americans play significant roles in the Biden administration at various levels
  • Last week State Department spokesman Ned Price saluted Arab American Heritage Month, which began on April 1
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected next week to name an individual who will be in charge of expanding “diversity, inclusion and outreach,” State Department representatives told Arab News on Wednesday.

Principal deputy spokesperson at the US Department of State Jalina Porter and senior Syria desk officer at the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs Nadia Farra said the Biden administration is proud to celebrate Arab American Heritage Month (April) and views it as an opportunity to bring Arab Americans “to the table.”

During an interview on “The Ray Hanania Show,” broadcast live every Wednesday on the US Arab Radio Network in Detroit and Washington DC., Porter said that Arab Americans will be a part of the focus of the new chief diversity and inclusion officer, who will be named next week.

“It’s no secret that the Biden-Harris administration has been 100 percent committed to racial equity and it is, in fact, a strategic priority,” Porter said.

“At the same time, we are walking that talk when it comes to diversity equity inclusion. As we know, not even three weeks on the job Secretary Blinken rolled out a brand new office, the chief diversity, equity and inclusion role, which is going to be transformative. That is a huge commitment not only to the Arab American community but to all communities who are traditionally underrepresented in government. Diversity and inclusion make us stronger, smarter, more secure, more accountable, more creative.”

Last week State Department spokesman Ned Price saluted Arab American Heritage Month, which began on April 1.

“Like their fellow citizens, Americans of Arab heritage are very much a part of the fabric of this nation, and Arab Americans have contributed in every field and profession,” Price said.

“President Biden is going to give Arab Americans and those in the larger diaspora a seat at the table. If that wasn’t obvious right here with Nadia (Farra), I will use myself as an example,” Porter said. 

“Obviously, I am not Arab American, but as the first African American woman ever as a principal deputy spokesperson in an agency that is over 230 years old, I think that is kind of a huge deal that shows that maybe it took a little bit longer but we have so much more to do and so many places to go.

“Arab Americans fit along with that fabric. Your seat at the table is here. We welcome you to join us. We are treating this as a recruitment event as well. We have several avenues for you to serve, whether you are foreign service or whether you are civil service, or whether you want to be an appointee like me.”

During his first three months in office, Biden named nearly a dozen Arab Americans to various government posts, joining several career civil servants, such as Farra, who have been in government for more than a decade. Farra leads a team of six in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs.

“I want to make sure that I personally am shedding light on our Arab American communities. I want to say thank you, Nadia, and thank everyone for your service. It is so important that you are here,” Porter said in reference to all Arab Americans working for the US government.

“Representation matters. Your contributions before, during and what you do afterwards obviously always contribute to the fabric of American Democracy. I am glad to be a part of the transformation that we are going through now.”

Farra said Arab Americans play significant roles in the Biden administration at various levels.

“The roles that Arab Americans are placed in right now are incredibly influential and important, reporting directly to the president and the secretary of state and other departments’ leadership,” Farra said.

“Their expertise is based purely on educational and personal experience. They are put into roles where our leadership knows they will be objective and thoughtful, and be great counterparts to our foreign colleagues.”

Farra said that in the past Arab Americans were never recruited into government at this aggressive pace nor were they “pushed” by their immigrant parents to enter government service.

“The commitment is here (to Arab Americans) and it is here to stay. I can make that a personal promise to you. Not only will this conversation not end here, the conversation will be ongoing,” Porter said.

She added: “It is so important to reach audiences like our Arab American communities, audiences who are middle class, audiences who are traditionally underrepresented in our national security work force. It is really, really important that we make sure that everyone not only feels included but feels informed and that we are engaging in a way that is productive to our goals and puts American interests first and foremost.”

“The Ray Hanania Show” is broadcast live on the US Arab Radio Network on WNZK AM 690 in Detroit and on WDMV AM 700 in Washington D.C. and is viewable on the Facebook page of Arab News, which is a sponsor.

Visit www.arabnews.com for radio show information and podcasts of past programs.

