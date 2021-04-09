Death toll in Sudan- Darfur clashes rises to 132

You are here

Intercommunal clashes in Sudan’s West Darfur state have left at least 132 people dead in recent days, its governor said on Thursday.
Members of the Massalit and Arab communities have fought since Saturday in and around the state capital El-Geneina, trading gun and heavy weapons fire.
Sudan’s government has declared a state of emergency in the region.
“According to medical reports, the number of dead is now 132,” Mohammed Abdallah Douma, the governor of the region bordering Chad, told a press conference in Khartoum.
“The situation is now relatively stable,” he said, adding that there was “looting” but “no more fighting.”
Douma blamed the fighting on militia fighters who had crossed over from neighboring Chad and Libya, and had used heavy weapons.
But the UN had said the conflict was between Sudan’s Massalit and the Arab communities, the latest in a string of clashes since January, which has forced over 100,000 people to flee their homes.
Sudan is in the midst of a rocky transition following the toppling of long-time president Omar Bashir in April 2019, following mass protests against his rule.
The transitional government has pushed to build peace with rebel groups in Sudan’s main conflict zones, including Darfur, where UN peacekeepers were recently withdrawn.
Thousands have fled the latest outbreak of violence, some escaping into Chad, according to the UN.
The clashes have seen a power station destroyed, an ambulance attacked and a rocket-propelled grenade hitting the key Sultan Tajeldin Hospital.
The vast Darfur region was previously ravaged by a civil war that erupted in 2003, leaving around 300,000 people dead and 2.5 million displaced, according to the UN.
It flared when ethnic minority rebels rose up against Bashir’s Arab-dominated government.
Khartoum responded by unleashing a notorious Arab-dominated militia known as the Janjaweed, recruited from among the region’s nomadic tribes.
The conflict has subsided over the years, and the latest in a string of peace deals was agreed in October.
But after years of conflict, the region is awash with automatic weapons and clashes still erupt, often over land and access to water.
Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide during the Darfur conflict.

  Hezbollah arms depot destroyed in attack, says Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
  Hezbollah is the only group in Lebanon not to have disarmed after the 1975-1990 civil war
DAMASCUS/NEW YORK: Israeli strikes targeting Syrian regime military positions and a weapons depot near Damascus killed three Iran-backed militia fighters, a Britain-based war monitor said on Thursday.

The strikes near the capital “destroyed a weapons depot likely used by the Lebanese Hezbollah militia,” among other Iran-backed groups, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. “It also killed three ... Iran-backed militia fighters,” said the monitor.

The observatory said it could not determine their nationalities but that they were all non-Syrians.

The official SANA news agency reported the raids but not the casualties, saying four soldiers were wounded in the attack.

“At around 12:56 the Israeli enemy carried out aggression from the direction of Lebanon on some positions in the vicinity of Damascus,” SANA said, citing a military source.

“Our air defenses intercepted the aggression and shot down” most of the missiles, the news outlet said, adding that “four soldiers were injured.”

The strikes also caused “some material damage.”

Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out raids in Syria, mostly targeting Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces as well as government troops.

The source did not provide details on the targets.

Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out raids in Syria, mostly targeting Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces as well as government troops.

Israel rarely confirms the strikes, but its army has said it hit about 50 targets in the war-torn country last year, without providing details.

Hezbollah is the only group in Lebanon not to have disarmed after the 1975-1990 civil war, but is also a major player in Lebanese politics.

It is a strong ally of Iran and Damascus and has been officially fighting in Syria since 2013.

Separately, Syrian regime forces fired a missile at a civilian vehicle in a rebel-held village in the country’s northwest on Thursday, killing seven people, including three children from the same family, opposition activists said.

The attack took place near the village of Najia, close to front lines with government forces in Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold in the war-torn country. The missile killed two men, two women and three children, and wounded several others, according to the observatory, and an Idlib-based citizen journalist, Salwa Abdul-Rahman.

Earlier this week, Russia sparred with the US and its allies over a vote later this month that could strip Syria of voting rights in the international chemical weapons watchdog, with Moscow accusing the West of trying to “demonize Damascus” and the US demanding a strong message to Syria’s government that using chemical weapons has consequences.

Topics: Syria Israel

CAIRO: Sudan and Egypt transport officials have begun talks to determine a 900 km rail route linking the two countries through the northern Sudanese city of Wadi Halfa.
Discussions were launched during a visit by an Egyptian delegation to the border area of Ashkit.
Technicians and specialists from both countries took part in the talks.
Muawia Ali Khalid, Sudanese Ministry of Transport undersecretary, held discussions with his Egyptian counterpart, Hassan Al-Laithi, on a rail connection to boost trade volumes between the two countries.
The first phase of the project is expected to link Aswan with Wadi Halfa.
Egypt’s delegation presented a model outlining possible routes, including Aswan to Toshka and an Abu Simbel path with a 66 km bridge to Qastal to flow into Wadi Halfa, a distance of 350 km.
Another desert alternative was also offered.
The rail line in Sudan, including the link from Aswan to Khartoum, will be built according to Egyptian network specifications.
When complete, passengers will be able to board the train at Sidi Gaber station in Alexandria and travel nonstop to the Sudanese capital.
This line will transport passengers and goods between the two countries.
A future extension plan will link Egypt with most of Sudan.

Topics: Egypt Sudan

The Egyptian government announced on Thursday that it will organize a
The Egyptian government announced on Thursday that it will organize a "mass celebration" to mark its transition to the country’s New Administrative Capital. (AFP/File Photo)
CAIRO: The Egyptian government announced on Thursday that it will organize a "mass celebration" to mark its transition to the country’s New Administrative Capital.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said the event will “express ‘the new republic’ in a clear message” and that a number of sites are being considered as the venue for the celebration, including People’s Square and Sari Al-Alam.

Madbouly was speaking after a meeting held on Wednesday at the Cabinet headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, which is located just outside Cairo, at which a number of officials from the company charged with organizing the celebration were present.

According to Engineering Authority officials, all the buildings in the New Administrative Capital have now been completed, although there is still some electromechanical work to be finished and some facade work to complete.

Egyptian Cabinet spokesman Nader Saad had said earlier that the move to the New Administrative Capital was about a year behind schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but confirmed that the transition will happen this year, although a date has not yet been set.

Topics: Middle East Egypt Egypt's New Administrative Capital Cairo

CAIRO: Egypt has agreed with China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine domestically, and could produce up to 80 million doses a year, the health ministry said on Thursday.
The agreement could provide a major boost to vaccination efforts in Egypt, which has a population of 100 million and has thus far received just 1.5 million doses.
Egypt’s cabinet and presidency approved a joint manufacturing agreement to make the vaccines that will be distributed in Egypt and to other African countries, Zayed said.
One production facility can produce 20 million doses annually, while another could produce 60 million, the health ministry said in a statement.
Egypt has so far received 854,400 doses of the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca as well as another 650,000 of the Chinese vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm). The number of Sinopharm doses received would soon rise to 1 million, Zayed said.
Egypt began vaccinating frontline medical staff against COVID-19 on Jan. 24 and expanded its roll-out on March 4 to include the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

Topics: Coronavirus Egypt

BEIRUT: While the official ministerial committee in Lebanon continues to ponder the allocation of ration cards to 800,000 families before lifting subsidies on basic goods, parties have rushed to absorb their supporters’ resentment.

Hezbollah has issued ration cards for its supporters and partisans. “Alsajjad cards” enable their holders to get more than 50 percent off on food items, consumables, cleaning materials, and other goods from certain stores. The cards were severely criticized on social media by the party’s opponents.

Other parties have relied on wealthy supporters to secure financial aid for the needy through their private foundations. Other politicians have bought vaccines to inoculate their families and supporters.

The Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) told its supporters: “Difficult times are ahead, and chaos might prevail. We must remain patient and must not abandon our positions.”

The pressure has increased on non-partisan funds and associations, municipalities, and village committees to meet the needs of non-partisan people.

Political parties are aware of the importance of keeping their communities under control as the decision to lift subsidies comes closer, which will almost certainly lead to anger and violent protests.

Dr. Nasser Yassin, professor of policy and planning at the American University of Beirut, told Arab News: “When the economic collapse worsens, people start focusing on securing their biological needs: Food. And when food security becomes threatened, people might resort to any entity that can provide it.

“This is when parties become a safety source, regardless of people’s convictions. Political leaders also become a safety net for these people and new funders might emerge to secure people’s needs in such circumstances.”

He added: “However, this kind of security will not be enough to cover the needs when subsidies on basic items are lifted. No one can replace the state.”

Yassin said that “helping the Lebanese through the state in a transparent manner is the only way that would preserve their dignity,” fearing that the aid provided to the people now will later be exchanged for political favors.

He said: “Urging people to remain patient and resilient in the coming period will not be enough after lifting subsidies, where people will lack access to medicine, heating, and even bread amid the dramatic increase of prices.”

Activist Tony Nasrallah, a former FPM partisan, told Arab News: “Political parties are living in denial. They do not understand that the problem is structural and is not only about securing some vaccines here and some oil bottles there.”

He said: “In the speech he delivered on Wednesday about the forensic financial audit, the Lebanese President Michael Aoun was seeking to reassure his supporters as no government has been formed to implement the needed reforms.

“The majority of the FPM’s supporters are from the middle class, which has been severely affected by the financial collapse. The FPM partisans believe in every promise made by Aoun and FPM leaders.”

Nasrallah added: “However, FPM supporters have begun doubting and questioning these promises, when in fact the only solution they see is immigration.”

MP Osama Saad, head of the Popular Nasserist Organization, said that “leaders have led the country to the humiliation of ration cards,” adding: “but the people know how to defend their dignity.”

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah Free Patriotic Movement (FPM)

