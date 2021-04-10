You are here

  • Home
  • DMX, rap’s explosive, tortured star, dies at 50

DMX, rap’s explosive, tortured star, dies at 50

DMX, rap’s explosive, tortured star, dies at 50
DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta on Oct. 1, 2011. (AP)
Updated 10 April 2021
AFP

DMX, rap’s explosive, tortured star, dies at 50

DMX, rap’s explosive, tortured star, dies at 50
Updated 10 April 2021
AFP

NEW YORK: DMX, the hardcore hip-hop star whose raw, snarling raps chronicled the struggles of the American street and his own inner pain, has died. He was 50 years old.
The rapper’s longtime lawyer confirmed DMX’s death to AFP, with a statement from his family saying the artist, born Earl Simmons, died after nearly a week on life support following a heart attack.
“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end,” the statement released Friday read, saying the rapper died at White Plains Hospital north of New York City, with loved ones by his side.
“He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him,” the statement read.
The rapper — who reigned over the late 1990s and early 2000s with hits including “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” and “Party Up” — was among hip-hop’s darkest yet most endearing stars.
He laid out his inner demons for the masses in gritty, hard-driving anthems, with a distinctive poetic vulnerability that gained him commercial and critical acclaim.
Raised in the New York suburb of Yonkers, the artist endured a grim childhood, growing up in housing projects with his mother and siblings where he suffered abuse.
Simmons was burdened with a reputation as a problem child, and shuffled in and out of homes for troubled boys for much of his youth.
At 14, he began struggling with addiction and entered a cycle of incarceration, both of which would persist throughout his life.
Even after achieving international celebrity for his artistry, DMX continued to have run-ins with the penal system, with charges including drug possession, animal cruelty, reckless driving, failure to pay child support and tax evasion.
But while his criminal record made headlines, it was his blunt, confessional raps delivered in his powerful, gravely voice that would cement the artist’s legacy, leaving an indelible mark on hip-hop and gaining him legions of fans.
“DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world. His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity,” said Def Jam Recordings, the label with which DMX released some of his most iconic albums, in a statement following his death.
“DMX was nothing less than a giant.”
He began beatboxing in the mid-1980s, writing lyrics and peddling mixtapes.
The charismatic artist spent most of the 1990s making a name for himself in New York’s underground scene, especially in rap battle rings.
It was late in that decade that he grew into the blazing, urgent style of performance that would become his calling card, emanating a singular presence at once hypermasculine and sincere.
In the mid-1990s, he famously battled with Brooklyn’s up-and-coming star Jay-Z, who was then primarily an emcee, for hours in a smoky pool hall in the Bronx.
“It was dope. DMX, at the time, I had never really heard of DMX. I didn’t know who this kid was,” the producer Ski Beatz, who was in attendance, told the site HipHopDX.
“But to hear him rhyme live, I was like, ‘This dude is really ill’.”
DMX’s love of dogs was such that he integrated barks and growls into his teeth-baring brand of rap.
“Your dog will die for you,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 1999.
“That’s how dogs get down, unconditional love. Humans are not really capable of unconditional love.”
He released his debut major-label single “Get At Me Dog” in 1998 with Def Jam, which came off his first studio album “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot.”
The record debuted at number one on Billboard’s top album chart and boasted another hit single, “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” ushering in commercial success that would last for years.
Defying his ferocious, testosterone-addled image, DMX also charmed with his goofier side, notably in an impromptu remix of the holiday classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” that went viral in 2012.
He was vocal about his commitment to Christianity, even expressing hopes of becoming a pastor.
DMX suffered from addiction to drugs including crack, which he said a mentor tricked him into trying at age 14 by lacing a blunt, exposure that led to a life of torment.
“Why would you do that to a child?” he said in an emotional interview on rapper Talib Kweli’s weekly podcast in late 2020. “I didn’t really have anybody to talk to.”
“In the hood, nobody wants to hear that... Talking about your problems is viewed as a sign of weakness, when actually it’s one of the bravest things you can do.”
Tributes poured in Friday from fans and fellow artists. T.I. called DMX a “cultural icon,” as Missy Elliott dubbed the loss “heavy for the HipHop family.”
“No one radiated more agony, pain, and atomic energy,” tweeted rapper Biz Markie. “The struggle incarnate.”
Snoop Dogg, who last year faced off with DMX as part of the Verzuz series, posted: “What they thought was a battle ended up being a family reunion. Of 2 Doggs who loved everything about each other thank. U. X for loving me back.”
“God’s poet,” wrote Nas. “I love you.”

New art fair in France to showcase MENA artists

New art fair in France to showcase MENA artists
Updated 09 April 2021
Rawaa Talass

New art fair in France to showcase MENA artists

New art fair in France to showcase MENA artists
  • MENART will feature work from 22 galleries from 13 countries
Updated 09 April 2021
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: At a time when cultural life in France has taken a hit, a new boutique art fair showcasing works from the Middle East and North Africa will arrive on the Parisian art scene between May 27 and 30. MENART Fair will feature works from 22 galleries hailing from 13 different countries.

“In Paris, you have an art fair dedicated to Asia and Africa, but you have nothing regarding the Middle East and North Africa,” the fair’s founder Laure d’Hauteville tells Arab News. A longtime Arabophile, d’Hauteville brings a wealth of knowledge to the fair after living in Beirut for 30 years and founding one of the Lebanese capital’s leading cultural events, the Beirut Art Fair.

Baya Mahieddine (Algeria), Les musiciennes, 1988, Gouache and watercolor on paper, 73 x 98. (Supplied)

It was a year after the end of the Lebanese Civil War in 1990 that d’Hauteville arrived in Beirut, where she worked as a culture journalist and an advisor to art collectors. She established the Beirut Art Fair in 2010. But since the 2019 uprising, the Port of Beirut explosion, and amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Lebanon’s ongoing dire economic crisis, the fair has been on hold, so d’Hauteville is continuing to promote regional art through her latest venture in her native France.

“Beirut Art Fair is now sleeping for a bit. I will wake it up when it’s possible,” she says. “I don’t want to now because it’s not good for the galleries and people’s mood. It’s not the right time. But MENART Fair is a baby of Beirut Art Fair and the baby will grow and cross the countries to say: ‘We exist and maybe Lebanon will be in better health and we will be again back in Beirut.’”

Annie Kurkdjian (Lebanon), 2020, Oil on canvas, 60x60cm. (Supplied)

Among MENART’s participating galleries are two from Saudi Arabia — Mono Gallery and Athr Gallery. The fair will also, d’Hauteville says, welcome groups from notable museums including the Palais de Tokyo, Centre Pompidou and Musée d’Art Moderne de Paris. Complying with social-distancing and mask-wearing measures, and capacity restriction, the event will take place in an intimate setting at the Cornette de Saint Cyr auction house, which was founded in the early 1970s.

The elegant space, spread across three levels, is housed in a traditional building in the 8th arrondissement of the French capital. “People will see the way we took advantage of the architecture to highlight the artwork that we will exhibit,” says d’Hauteville. It consists of white ornate walls, Art Deco windows, and grand fireplaces, providing an interesting contrast to the vibrancy and modernity of the displayed artworks.

MENART Fair will feature works from 22 galleries hailing from 13 different countries. (Supplied)

Through the free-access fair, d’Hauteville and her colleague, curator Joanna Chevalier, aim to not only introduce the French public to artists from the region, but also erase misconceptions of the Middle East through culture and creativity. “What I don’t like here in Europe is when people talk about the Middle East, it’s always about politics,” d’Hauteville says. “We don’t only have politics. We have art, music, and fashion design … We are alive.”

Laure d’Hauteville (right) and her colleague, curator Joanna Chevalier (left), aim to not only introduce the French public to artists from the region, but also erase misconceptions of the Middle East through culture and creativity. (Supplied)

Female artists, then, are a crucial element of MENART, partly to counteract misconstrued views of how women lead their lives in the Middle East. “It’s important to know that many of the artistic and cultural initiatives are produced by women,” d’Hauteville says. Works by Lulwah Al-Homoud, Nada Debs and Hiba Kalache, among several others, will be presented at the fair. A number of modern Arab masters, including Etel Adnan, Hussein Madi, Mahjoub Ben Bella and Baya Mahieddine, will also be represented.

“We have some really fantastic artists that are known in their countries, but not in Europe. So, we would like to highlight their work to the European public,” d’Hauteville says.

Topics: MENART Fair France

HOTLIST — Looks we loved over the last month

HOTLIST — Looks we loved over the last month
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

HOTLIST — Looks we loved over the last month

HOTLIST — Looks we loved over the last month
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

LILY COLLINS

The British-American actress selected a pink mini dress from Lebanese couture house George Hobeika for her stint presenting a prize at this month’s SAG Awards, held online. The A-line short-sleeved gown featured a high collared neckline, a pair of beaded wings stitched on the waistline, pale pink jewels and floral embroidery. She completed the classy look with strappy Casadei heels and Cartier jewels.

NORA ATTAL

The 21-year-old British-Moroccan model launched Paris-based label Port Tanger’s second collection of eyewear. The Instagram video accompanying the launch featured Attal reflecting on her North African roots. “When I went to Morocco it felt like a really big hug from everyone,” she said. The model wore the brand’s Ayreen sunglasses in incense red acetate with tobacco lenses.

EUPHORIA

At this year’s Arab Fashion Week — held virtually — the Emirati label presented its “La Dolce Vita” capsule collection in a film shot at Dubai’s DIFC. The minimalist collection was inspired by Federico Fellini’s classic 1960s comedy, and featured pieces built on soft fabrics, pared-down details and a color palette of nude, gray and black broken up with splashes of beige and rose gold.

HEND SABRI

The Eygptian-Tunisian actress was one of dozens of celebrities who attended Egypt’s ‘Pharaoh’s Golden Parade’ this month, and dazzled in a green and gold gown created by Dubai-based Egyptian fashion house Marmar Halim, accessorized with an appropriately pharaonic choker from Saudi’s Dima Jewelry.

YOUSSRA

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Youssra يسرا (@youssra)

The iconic Egyptian actress was another guest at the Pharoah’s Golden Parade, and also selected accessories from Dima Jewelry — in this case chandelier gold-carved earrings inspired by the Egyptian lotus flower. She also sported a stunning tiara and cuffs from Egyptian jeweler Nakhla to accompany her brilliant white couture gown from Lebanese-Italian designer Tony Ward.

Topics: Lily Collins Nora Attal EUPHORIA hend sabri YOUSSRA

New design platform connects Italy, Egypt to foster creative discussion

New design platform connects Italy, Egypt to foster creative discussion
Updated 09 April 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

New design platform connects Italy, Egypt to foster creative discussion

New design platform connects Italy, Egypt to foster creative discussion
Updated 09 April 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: A digital platform will connect Italy and Egypt on the basis of design, architecture and landscaping, with incursions in fashion and art.

The new digital magazine, called “Cairo Milano Design,” a joint venture by Fuorisalone and Egyptian specialized magazine El Beit Magazine, will be active from April 15.

The magazine will be a section of the portal www.fuorisalone.it and hopes to develop physical extensions next September during the Milan Design Week, the biggest exhibition on interior design in Italy, welcoming every year thousands of visitors from all over the world. A presentation by Egyptian designers is expected to be organized during the event.

The new platform aims to “keep pace with the great boom in the fields of creativity, design, and industry, and to open areas of cooperation and dialogue with different cultures, which contribute to the development of the creative industry in Egypt,” as was explained during a news conference at the Italian Institute of Culture in Cairo, attended by Arab News.

Through the platform, design creators in Egypt and Italy will open channels of communication to discuss architecture, decoration and design, as well as real-estate development and industry.

It will enable Egyptian artists to display their products on the Fuorisalone platform alongside other internationally recognized brands, said Director of the Italian Cultural Institute in Cairo Davide Scalmani.

“The pandemic demonstrated the importance of opening new and different communication channels that bring together professionals in the field of architecture and design in Egypt and Italy,” Salmani said.

Ezz Al-Arab, founder of the Cairo Milano Design platform, stressed that this joint venture “is the first of its kind in the region and would be supported by Fuorisalone’s wide, varied and professional platform.”

She explained that the project was motivated by Italian interest in getting to know the Egyptian creative force behind national projects in Egypt and to open up opportunities for cooperation between the two sides.

“The platform will give Egyptian creators and designers a tremendous opportunity to present their work in the European market in general and in the Italian market in particular, and it will build bridges of cooperation between Cairo, with its rich and vibrant history and heritage, and Milan, which is considered the design capital of the world,” she added.

Cristian Confalonieri from Fuorisalone explained that the Cairo Milano Design platform paves the way for “long-term cooperation between Egyptian and Italian entrepreneurs and the provision of a wide range of services and job opportunities.” He added that the project can be seen as an important catalyst for creating a new cultural product and fostering cooperation in various business fields for the two countries involved.

Topics: Egypt Italy

What We Are Reading Today: A World on the Wing by Scott Weidensaul

What We Are Reading Today: A World on the Wing by Scott Weidensaul
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: A World on the Wing by Scott Weidensaul

What We Are Reading Today: A World on the Wing by Scott Weidensaul
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

A World on the Wing is a fascinating read, full of facts, maps and statistics about migratory birds and the effect that human-caused climate change is having on their various habitats around the world.
It’s a long book, but it’s packed with information and truly globe-trotting.
“Drawing on his own extensive fieldwork, in A World on the Wing Weidensaul unveils with dazzling prose the miracle of nature taking place over our heads,” said a review in goodreads.com.
Author Scott Weidensaul “tasks himself with communicating to both the knowing birder and the layman the epic scale of what’s happening in our skies every year, the whys and hows, while offering rays of hope through the gloomy storm clouds,” said Christian Cooper in a review for The New York Times.
“The success of A World on the Wing in navigating that challenge rivals the astonishing feats of the birds he chronicles,” said Cooper.
“A World on the Wing finds some of its most moving moments early on, when he charts the development of his own interest in birds.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Africaville by Jeffrey Colvin
books
What We Are Reading Today: Africaville by Jeffrey Colvin
What We Are Reading Today: Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid
books
What We Are Reading Today: Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

What We Are Eating Today: Granny’s Crumbs in Jeddah

What We Are Eating Today: Granny’s Crumbs in Jeddah
Updated 09 April 2021
Nada Hameed

What We Are Eating Today: Granny’s Crumbs in Jeddah

What We Are Eating Today: Granny’s Crumbs in Jeddah
Updated 09 April 2021
Nada Hameed

Granny’s Crumbs is a Saudi homemade pastry business based in Jeddah. It offers world-class baked goods with a touch of cozy home style, inspired by the high quality and complex authentic recipes of England and Vienna’s famous cafes.
The grandmother of the family who run the business gained extensive knowledge of baking during her travels around the world, with the recipes inspired by how she then replicated the delicious baked goods for her grandchildren.
The signature is the multi-flavored, freshly baked Scottish scones, made with cranberries, pumpkin seeds, figs, and walnuts with white glaze. It also offers apple spice crumble, ideal with tea.
Granny’s Crumbs also offers a collection of sweet and savory baked goods that are free from preservatives and artificial colors. All fillings and flavors used are homemade too, with savory flavors for scones including parmesan, dried tomato, chilli, and olive, as well as a variety of toasted loaves, cakes, and breads, and delicious finger foods such as mini brioche with different toppings including chocolate, dried blueberry, cranberry, and raisin.

Topics: What We Are Eating Today

Related

What We Are Eating Today: Zgni Eats
Lifestyle
What We Are Eating Today: Zgni Eats
What We Are Eating Today: Grillfull
Food & Health
What We Are Eating Today: Grillfull

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia mulls exporting power to neighboring countries
Saudi Arabia mulls exporting power to neighboring countries
Myanmar’s UN envoy urges action against junta as bloodshed continues
Myanmar’s UN envoy urges action against junta as bloodshed continues
India’s COVID-19 infections hit another record
India’s COVID-19 infections hit another record
UAE, Japan ink deal to explore hydrogen development
UAE, Japan ink deal to explore hydrogen development
Coronavirus lockdowns around the world as vaccine efforts stumble
Coronavirus lockdowns around the world as vaccine efforts stumble

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.