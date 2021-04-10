Gigi Hadid supports Black Lives Matter movement through new book and donations

DUBAI: Gigi Hadid is showing solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement by matching the donations made through her coffee table book, titled Gigi Journal Part II, to various BLM organizations.
Back in July, Hadid helped curate a coffee table style book filled with art submissions and writing from around the world selected by the model herself to support the Black Lives Matter movement and essential workers. The part-Palestinian model announced the book on Instagram Live, explaining the collaboration with V magazine will see a percentage of the sales be donated to four organizations: Black Lives Matter, the NAACP, the ACLU and Campaign Zero.
The then-pregnant model creative directed the project after handpicking finalists from over 20,000 submissions from artists and writers of color throughout her time in lockdown, which she spent on her mother Yolanda Hadid’s farm in Pennsylvania.
In addition to raising funds for various charitable organizations, the journal also aims to amplify the voice of Black-American creatives during this uncertain time.
“Thank you to everyone who purchased a Gigi Journal Part II,” wrote the 25-year-old on Instagram Stories alongside a screenshot of a text from V Magazine founder Stephen Gan depicting the donations made.
Introducing Renaissance Renaissance, the Lebanese label shortlisted for the LVMH Prize 2021
Updated 56 min 33 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem
DUBAI: “I’m doing femininity on my own terms,” says Cynthia Merhej, a LVMH Prize 2021 semi-finalist — the first-ever Arab woman to be selected as a semi-finalist for the prestigious accolade — when asked to describe her womenswear label Renaissance Renaissance.
Merhej, the 31-year-old Lebanese designer, who studied graphic design and illustration at London’s prestigious Central Saint Martins art school, was always destined to be involved in the fashion industry. She hails from multiple generations of designers — her great-grandmother and mother both ran their own ateliers in Palestine and Lebanon.
Her focus and determination to push the envelope can be traced back to her family history. “She was an anomaly,” said Merhej of her great-grandmother. “To have this really strong woman who decided to start her own fashion business and run it herself was pretty unique at the time.”
Merhej grew up in a tiny suburb in Beirut. Her earliest childhood memories are of her mother’s bustling atelier, watching seamstresses at work and seeing her mother carefully drape clothing on clients all day.
“I didn’t have the typical story where I’m looking at fashion as an outsider and thinking ‘wow, it looks so glamorous, beautiful and fantastical.’ Fashion was something very real. I was exposed to the whole other side of it, which you usually don’t hear about or see in magazines or fashion shows and things like that,” she said.
At 17, the third generation tailor left Lebanon to pursue an education in London, before moving back aged 24 and launching her own sustainable label alongside her mother in 2016.
But although her mother was already a successful fashion designer with over 30-years of experience back home, Merhej revealed that her own foray into the industry began with self-learning. “My mom was too busy. She wasn’t like ‘oh, I’m going to sit and teach her how to sew and teach her how to do this,’” said Merhej. “And I really appreciate that, because fashion is a really tough business.”
Merhej had to take pattern-making classes for a year and a half before she felt she was on “her mother’s level,” as she put it. The mother and daughter duo went on to develop pieces for the brand of clothing known for its bulbous silhouettes, corset-style detailing and flouncy, feminine ruffles.
“The brand aims to challenge perceptions of femininity, but in a beautiful way,” said the designer. “When people look at the clothes, they might think that they’re not very radical due to our perception of what radical is. But when you take my clothes and display them in shops in Beirut, they’re really the opposite of everything that is found there,” she added.
Merhej has a point. When one thinks of classic Lebanese designs, one cannot help but think of the glamorous red carpet gowns and gorgeous couture creations that come out of Beirut season after season.
“It was actually really hard to get recognition in the Middle East,” said Merhej. “I had to really go outside the region to find people that would understand what I’m doing,” she added, noting her relocation to Paris following the tragic Beirut explosion on Aug. 4.
As a result of her hard work, Merhej’s designs are now being recognized. Last week, she made fashion history after being announced as one of 20 semi-finalists for the LVMH Prize 2021, making her the first-ever Arab woman to be shortlisted as a semi-finalist for the award.
“It’s already incredible we even got to the semi-finals,” said Merhej. “It will be even more incredible if we get to the finals, but I think even just to get to this point is pretty amazing.”
Her Lebanese label has also elicited a positive response for its strong commitment to sustainability.
Merhej’s most recent fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection, for example, features fewer looks, ethical production and a complete absence of buttons and zippers, which often end up in the trash even after a garment is recycled.
“I was raised to approach fashion ethically since before I even knew that sustainability was a term,” said Merhej. Her sustainable approach to fashion was further encouraged by her father, an engineer, whose lessons taught her the importance of producing something to the highest quality so that it lasts over time.
“I think the most sustainable thing you can do is design things with a lot of consideration. You have to make sure that what you’re designing actually has a purpose, that it’s beautiful, and it’s something people want to keep and desire — and that you’re using ethical conditions to produce it,” Merhej said.
“Everything around me is constantly being destroyed in this country,” she added. “I am trying to make something that’s going to be really beautiful and that stands the test of time for the women that inspire me.”
Famed Egyptologist Zahi Hawass had announced earlier this week the discovery of the “lost golden city”
Items of jewelry have been unearthed, along with colored pottery vessels, scarab beetle amulets and mud bricks
Updated 10 April 2021
AFP
LUXOR: Archaeologists near Luxor have unearthed just a portion of the “largest” ancient city ever found in Egypt and dating to a golden pharaonic age 3,000 years ago, officials said Saturday.
Famed Egyptologist Zahi Hawass had announced earlier this week the discovery of the “lost golden city,” saying the site was uncovered near Luxor, home of the legendary Valley of the Kings.
“We found one portion of the city only. But the city extends to the west and the north,” Hawass told AFP Saturday ahead of a press conference in the archaeologically rich area.
Betsy Bryan, professor of Egyptian art and archaeology at Johns Hopkins University, had said the find was the “second most important archaeological discovery since the tomb of Tutankhamun” nearly a century ago, according to the excavation team’s statement on Thursday.
Items of jewelry have been unearthed, along with colored pottery vessels, scarab beetle amulets and mud bricks bearing seals of Amenhotep III.
The team began excavations in September between the temples of Ramses III and Amenhotep III near Luxor, some 500 kilometers (300 miles) south of Cairo.
Amenhotep III inherited an empire that stretched from the Euphrates River in modern Iraq and Syria to Sudan and died around 1354 BC, ancient historians say.
He ruled for nearly four decades, a reign known for its opulence and the grandeur of its monuments, including the Colossi of Memnon — two massive stone statues near Luxor that represent him and his wife.
“It’s not only a city — we can see... economic activity, workshops and ovens,” Mostafa Waziri, head of the country’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, said Saturday.
Since the announcement, some scholars have disputed that Hawass and his team have succeeded where others had failed by locating the city.
Egyptologist Tarek Farag posted Friday on Facebook that the area was first excavated more than a century ago by a team from New York’s Metropolitan Museum.
But Waziri dismissed these concerns, saying previous digs had taken place further afield to the south the site.
US singer Alicia Keys serenades students in Saudi Arabia
Updated 10 April 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: US hitmaker Alicia Keys recently gave an impromptu performance to Saudi students and staff at Madrasat AdDeera in AlUla.
The performance, which was posted onto Instagram by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah on Friday, saw the award-winning singer perform her hit “Fallin’’ in front of students and staff at a girls’ school.
“I genuinely hope this brand will meet your expectations,” she told her nine million Instagram followers. “We’ve been working for so long on every detail, every design and every idea for every single aspect to meet international standards,” she added.
For the new children’s brand, Arida tapped her friend and designer Rebecca Zaatar to help her launch the label.
“So many of you have told me that they like my relationship with my daughter Ayla, and my way of dealing with her – this is what inspired me to enter the ‘kids world’ in general,” Arida explained of what prompted her to launch a children’s wear brand.
The debut collection features graphic tops for boys and girls, frilly dresses, onesies for babies and toddlers, cozy sets and swimsuits.
There are also hair accessories for girls, such as printed headbands, silk bandanas and scrunchies made out of left-over fabric from the garments.
Meanwhile, each purchase comes inside a sustainable, eco-friendly package that doubles as a coloring book for little ones.
Designs range from $7 to $148, and can be purchased online.
Each piece from the new range boasts a message of equality, tolerance and peace that is addressed to kids and to their parents.
Though this is Arida’s first official foray into the world of design, the Paris-based model and social media influencer has years of fashion experience under her belt.
Before becoming a highly-successful fashion blogger, Arida worked as a buyer and brand manager for a number of prestigious fashion labels, including Rag & Bone, Zimmermann, Theory, Vince, J-Brand and Frame Denim, among others.
Additionally, she has lent her face to several campaigns for renowned international brands such as French fine jewelry company Boucheron, for whom she is a brand ambassador and spokesperson.
NEW YORK: DMX, the hardcore hip-hop star whose raw, snarling raps chronicled the struggles of the American street and his own inner pain, has died. He was 50 years old. The rapper’s longtime lawyer confirmed DMX’s death to AFP, with a statement from his family saying the artist, born Earl Simmons, died after nearly a week on life support following a heart attack. “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end,” the statement released Friday read, saying the rapper died at White Plains Hospital north of New York City, with loved ones by his side. “He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him,” the statement read. The rapper — who reigned over the late 1990s and early 2000s with hits including “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” and “Party Up” — was among hip-hop’s darkest yet most endearing stars. He laid out his inner demons for the masses in gritty, hard-driving anthems, with a distinctive poetic vulnerability that gained him commercial and critical acclaim. Raised in the New York suburb of Yonkers, the artist endured a grim childhood, growing up in housing projects with his mother and siblings where he suffered abuse. Simmons was burdened with a reputation as a problem child, and shuffled in and out of homes for troubled boys for much of his youth. At 14, he began struggling with addiction and entered a cycle of incarceration, both of which would persist throughout his life. Even after achieving international celebrity for his artistry, DMX continued to have run-ins with the penal system, with charges including drug possession, animal cruelty, reckless driving, failure to pay child support and tax evasion. But while his criminal record made headlines, it was his blunt, confessional raps delivered in his powerful, gravely voice that would cement the artist’s legacy, leaving an indelible mark on hip-hop and gaining him legions of fans. “DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world. His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity,” said Def Jam Recordings, the label with which DMX released some of his most iconic albums, in a statement following his death. “DMX was nothing less than a giant.” He began beatboxing in the mid-1980s, writing lyrics and peddling mixtapes. The charismatic artist spent most of the 1990s making a name for himself in New York’s underground scene, especially in rap battle rings. It was late in that decade that he grew into the blazing, urgent style of performance that would become his calling card, emanating a singular presence at once hypermasculine and sincere. In the mid-1990s, he famously battled with Brooklyn’s up-and-coming star Jay-Z, who was then primarily an emcee, for hours in a smoky pool hall in the Bronx. “It was dope. DMX, at the time, I had never really heard of DMX. I didn’t know who this kid was,” the producer Ski Beatz, who was in attendance, told the site HipHopDX. “But to hear him rhyme live, I was like, ‘This dude is really ill’.” DMX’s love of dogs was such that he integrated barks and growls into his teeth-baring brand of rap. “Your dog will die for you,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 1999. “That’s how dogs get down, unconditional love. Humans are not really capable of unconditional love.” He released his debut major-label single “Get At Me Dog” in 1998 with Def Jam, which came off his first studio album “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot.” The record debuted at number one on Billboard’s top album chart and boasted another hit single, “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” ushering in commercial success that would last for years. Defying his ferocious, testosterone-addled image, DMX also charmed with his goofier side, notably in an impromptu remix of the holiday classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” that went viral in 2012. He was vocal about his commitment to Christianity, even expressing hopes of becoming a pastor. DMX suffered from addiction to drugs including crack, which he said a mentor tricked him into trying at age 14 by lacing a blunt, exposure that led to a life of torment. “Why would you do that to a child?” he said in an emotional interview on rapper Talib Kweli’s weekly podcast in late 2020. “I didn’t really have anybody to talk to.” “In the hood, nobody wants to hear that... Talking about your problems is viewed as a sign of weakness, when actually it’s one of the bravest things you can do.” Tributes poured in Friday from fans and fellow artists. T.I. called DMX a “cultural icon,” as Missy Elliott dubbed the loss “heavy for the HipHop family.” “No one radiated more agony, pain, and atomic energy,” tweeted rapper Biz Markie. “The struggle incarnate.” Snoop Dogg, who last year faced off with DMX as part of the Verzuz series, posted: “What they thought was a battle ended up being a family reunion. Of 2 Doggs who loved everything about each other thank. U. X for loving me back.” “God’s poet,” wrote Nas. “I love you.”