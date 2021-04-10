Sadara to supply chemicals to SADIG-ILCO facility in Jubail

You are here

The new agreements were signed by senior officials from all parties, during a formal ceremony at Sadara’s Business Complex, in Jubail Industrial City.
Sadara Chemical Company, and SADIG Industries and ILCO Chemicals (SADIG-ILCO), a Saudi-German joint venture focused on the manufacture of a wide range of specialty chemicals, have signed long-term agreements, through which Sadara will supply feedstock chemicals to SADIG-ILCO’s future chemical manufacturing facility in Jubail’s PlasChem Park. This 20-year contract follows a successful primarily agreement that was signed previously between the companies. 

The new agreements were signed by Sadara’s CEO Dr. Faisal Al-Faqeer, SADIG Industries’ managing director Ahmed Alubaid and ILCO Chemicals’ technical executive officer Dr. Corvin Volkholz, during a formal ceremony at Sadara’s Business Complex, in Jubail Industrial City, in the presence of Dr. Abdulrahman Alubaid, co-founder of SADIG Industries, and Turki Al-Mady, Dussur’s chief investments officer.

Under the terms of the supply agreements, SADIG-ILCO’s new PlasChem Park facility will offtake ethylene oxide (EO) and propylene oxide (PO) from Sadara through the new EO and PO pipelines that are being built by Sadara. Using these products as feedstock, SADIG-ILCO will manufacture a range of specialty chemicals, which will further enable the production of market-ready products in several areas, including cleaners, mining floatation, metal working fluids, industrial lubricants, plastic additives and many other industrial applications.

Sadara CEO Al-Faqeer said: “With Sadara’s differentiated products slate available in local, regional and global markets, along with associated local competitive incentives that are available as well, we are able to demonstrate to investors that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is definitely an attractive destination for exciting downstream manufacturing opportunities that can proudly carry the mark ‘Made in Saudi.’”

Al-Faqeer added: “The specialty chemicals that SADIG-ILCO will produce locally will replace imports and encourage development of new downstream specialty industries.”

SADIG Industries managing director Alubaid said: “SADIG-ILCO is part of SADIG Industries’ growth strategy and will introduce new chemicals that will enable further downstream industries in the Kingdom. It will add value to the local economy and the country’s export portfolio, along with creating quality job opportunities in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The JV will have several different types of batch reactors and flexible reaction capabilities, which enable the JV company to produce a wide range of products that are tailored to the customer requirements and performance needs. The EO-PO project is part of our third generation project lineup with an investment of approximately $70 million.”

Volkholz added: “We are bringing the technical know-how to manufacture specialty chemicals in the Kingdom and SADIG-ILCO will have an important role in diversifying the existing chemical market as well as we are providing tolling services for our customers. By combining our downstream manufacturing experience and technical expertise with Sadara’s specialty chemicals value chain, we will be able to bring many new and exciting products to the Kingdom.”

Al-Mady, chief investments officer of Dussur, said: “Supporting this agreement is in line with our mandate to contribute to Vision 2030 industrial objectives, specifically the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program and National Industrial Development Center priorities.”

Monnaie de Paris, the world’s oldest minting institution, is expanding its presence in the Middle East with a view to bringing the creativity, elegance and history of French craftsmanship in precious metals to the region.

Internationally renowned for their historic expertise and know-how, Monnaie de Paris offers precious metal products that are manufactured by generations of its craftsmen who managed to keep the craft alive for 1,157 years.

The mint today offers a wide range of unique and high-quality precious metal products, including commemorative coins and medals, decorations, jewelry and decorative castings, all rooted in the authentic tradition of the French artistry, and expertly crafted using-age-old techniques. The company’s reputation has led to numerous creations in collaboration with prestigious names such as Cartier, Baccarat, Boucheron and Van Cleef and Arpels.

The company’s move to reinforce its regional position follows the successful release of numerous limited editions designed exclusively for prestigious names in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, among other countries in the region.

Monnaie de Paris released special edition thank-you medals for frontline workers in Saudi Arabia in recognition of their outstanding efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. It also made a special souvenir medal for Al-Muhaidib Group, and created a customized limited edition of birth medals to celebrate UAE newborns.

“Highly valued globally, and in the Middle East in particular, the French products are synonymous with premium quality, style and know-how. Making the most of our deeply rooted expertise, we are committed to meeting our clients’ expectations, offering them a wide range of medals, castings and trophies crafted from the finest metals,” said Mahdi Al-Ouardighi, spokesperson for Monnaie de Paris in the Middle East.

The ambitious plan by Monnaie de Paris to strengthen its regional presence and become a partner in the precious metal industry, including commemorative medals, corporate VIP gifts, museum procurement and finest gifts, is because the Middle East is set to witness major international events, most notably Dubai Expo 2020, due to open in October 2021.

The region will also be a venue for major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in Qatar from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18, 2022, while the Saudi port city of Jeddah will host the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in November this year.

“The Middle East is a growing marketplace, as it is set to host several major trading and sports events. We aim to tap into new markets in the region, driven by our longest standing philosophy that reflects our history and inspires the creation of unique, simple, and timeless products,” added Al-Ouardighi.

Bloovo, an innovative technology company founded in Dubai and specializing in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered talent acquisition solutions, has announced the launch of Bkathon, its cloud-based SaaS-oriented virtual hackathon platform, designed to digitize the hackathon process. The cloud-based platform allows companies to host and run their own virtual hackathons without the hassle of organizing them themselves and is intended to become one of the brand’s main products. By harnessing the minds of the brightest young talent from around the world, business leaders can solve daunting issues and challenges and encourage a culture of innovation within their organizations.

In recent years, hackathons have grown in popularity as a modern tool by which leaders can take their company to the next level, based around the belief in collaborative innovation and the power of harvesting ideas from a number of sources. Hackathons are dynamic in their open process, encouraging participants to think outside the box, experiment and rapidly prototype to give leaders the edge.

Hackathons are not just limited to tech companies and over the past years many other sectors have started to use it. 

According to recent data from hackathon.com, the largest online hackathon community worldwide, only 27 percent of tech companies are using hackathons today as opposed to 73 percent of the companies being non-tech divided, highlighted by manufacturing and transportation companies at 12 and 11 percent, respectively, followed by health care and telecom. The study has also showcased that there has been a 37 percent rise in internal hackathons over the past two years with the main adopters of internal hackathons being financial services at 18 percent, manufacturing at 17 percent and retail industries at 16 percent.

Dr. Ahmad Khamis, co-founder and CEO of Bloovo, said: “The market is rich with opportunities and we are seeing the development of a more diverse ecosystem between companies and talent, furthering the innovation culture and fostering deep creative thinking.” 

Our vision is to revolutionize talent acquisition by adopting creative ideas, leading with our existing solutions and launching new products powered by AI and machine learning. This means we continually drive forward. A dynamic, joined-up, virtual business community such as Bkathon meets the needs of both company owners and employees and speaks to our ability to support our communities in new and disruptive ways.”

Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia has announced the pre-order phase for its new Huawei MateBook D 16 laptop, which gives consumers advanced processing with a stunning display in a portable package. The laptop is the latest addition to Huawei’s MateBook D series and is packed with exciting features to help consumers in their daily tasks. 

The Huawei MateBook D 16’s vivid 16.1-inch FullView Display is the largest ever on a MateBook D Series notebook. It supports 1080p Full HD resolution with a maximum brightness of 300 nits and features anti-glare technology, allowing for richer visuals and colors. The screen has ultra-slim bezels which help its 16:9 aspect ratio deliver truly immersive cinematic experiences. Meanwhile its TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker Free certifications let users enjoy comfortable viewing experiences even during extended periods.

Combine this with the powerful 7nm AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Processor, NVMe PCIe solid-state drive and dual-channel DD4 memory and consumers can enjoy smoother multitasking and gaming experiences. Add in Huawei Share and Multi-Screen Collaboration, which allows notebooks and smartphones to seamlessly work together, and consumers have the confidence to complete any task with ease. This makes it the ideal choice as a gaming laptop as well as for power users and young consumers. 

Huawei MateBook D 15

In addition, Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia has launched the Huawei MateBook D 15, the latest notebook powered by a new 11th Gen Intel Core Processor to deliver vastly improved speed over its predecessor, and one that supports Multi-screen Collaboration to make the notebook smarter than before. Designed with the needs of young consumers in mind, Huawei MateBook D 15 is engineered to provide incredible performance across all scenarios, from virtual lectures and productivity on-the-go to multimedia experiences.

Huawei MateStation S

In addition, Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia has launched the Huawei MateStation S desktop PC in the Kingdom. It comes with a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 4600G processor and a slim star trail design that supports 9 V/2 fast charging so consumers have everything they need to take on any task. A fingerprint power button, and Huawei Share allow for smart interaction while a slim keyboard and scissor mechanism make typing a breeze. It is bundled with the 23.8-inch Huawei FullView Display, which has a vibrant 1080P low blue light, flicker-free resolution, and a stunning 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. It offers a wide display area for greater visual immersion in both productivity and entertainment tasks.

The Huawei MateBook D 16 is available for pre-order through the online Huawei Store priced at SR4,199 ($1,120) and includes a valuable gift, which is the Huawei Display 23.8-inch, worth SR749 as a bundle (only in the pre-order phase). The Huawei MateBook D 15 is priced at SR3,899 and includes a Huawei Backpack and Huawei Bluetooth Mouse as free gifts The Huawei MateStation S is priced at SR2,599 and is bundled with the Huawei FullView Display 23.8-inch as a valuable gift (during the pre-order phase only).

King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) and Integrated Dawiyat have announced a strategic partnership through a concession agreement to start deploying smart city services and enable the fourth industrial revolution environment within SPARK. SPARK is implementing an advanced digital infrastructure to enable the interaction of people and objects and the exchange of data over a fully fiber optic network. This will lay the groundwork for the development of smart industrial services and solutions to allow companies and factories to achieve increased productivity and efficiency to build the most innovative smart city in Saudi Arabia.

President and CEO of SPARK Saif Al-Qahtani said: “One of our key value propositions at SPARK is to provide our investors with a connected, world-class infrastructure built on pioneering innovation and technology to serve as a catalyst that will create sustained growth. Our strategic partnership with Dawiyat is a stepping stone toward achieving our vision and mission, delivering our promise to investors, and reaffirming our commitment in being the best-in-class energy-centric ecosystem.”

This strategic partnership will enable SPARK to maintain its competitive advantage through embracing emerging solutions in the deployment of Industry 4.0 technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), while also addressing the challenges of operating in an innovative marketplace with new business models. This will significantly increase productivity, efficiency, safety and sustainability, while providing opportunities for business and employment growth. SPARK is aligning the right partners as it delivers high-quality innovative services using the latest telecommunication and IoT technologies and solutions.

Dr. Ahmed bin Abbas Sindi, CEO of Integrated Dawiyat Company, said: “Dawiyat will provide solutions, including the operation and maintenance of an integrated platform of optical fiber networks and telecommunication towers, enhancing the smart city’s capabilities to drive economic growth. Together we will create a modern, highly competitive industrial environment, allowing the application of modern technologies in the industrial field.”

SPARK aims to be the leading energy-centric ecosystem in the world, offering a foundation upon which the sector can innovate and grow, combining financial stability with operational and infrastructure excellence. SPARK’s readily available industrial project sites offer high-quality infrastructure, which include internal road networks, an advanced network of electric power, water, natural gas, sanitation systems, drainage and the most modern communications network in the Kingdom, all constructed with long-term sustainability in mind.

SPARK spans an area of 50 square kilometers and is being developed with a vision to become the leading gateway to the regional energy sector, providing a complete spectrum of solutions to support business growth in the Kingdom and in the region. It is also the first and only industrial city in the world to achieve silver LEED certification.

SPARK offers infrastructure at international standards for global investors in the oil and gas, refining, petrochemical, power and water production and treatment industries.

GFH Financial Group has announced the successful conclusion of its annual (AGM) and extraordinary general meeting (EGM), held virtually, for the financial year ending Dec. 31, 2020.

The AGM saw shareholders approve the board of directors’ recommendation for the distribution of a total dividend of $42 million. This included cash profits for all ordinary shares, save for treasury shares, at 1.86 percent of the nominal value of the share (equal to $0.0049) totaling $17 million and bonus shares for all ordinary shares at 2.56 percent of the nominal value of the share (one share for each 39.03 shares owned) equivalent to $25 million. Also approved was the board of directors’ report on the group’s business activities for the 2020 financial year, the reappointment of the group’s external auditors for 2021 and the board’s recommendation for the voluntary delisting of the group’s shares from the Kuwait bourse.

The EGM further saw shareholders approve the reduction of the group’s capital by the canceling of treasury shares amounting up to a maximum of 141,335,000 shares worth up to $37.45 million. This is the result of the cancellation of the group’s market maker agreement and subject to the approval of the competent regulatory authorities. Shareholders also approved an increase in the group’s capital from $975.64 million to $1 billion as a result of the addition of bonus shares amounting to 94,339,623 shares subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Bahrain.

Hisham Alrayes, CEO of GFH, said, “We are delighted to see shareholders approve the distribution of another solid dividend by the group despite the unprecedented events that characterized the 2020 financial year and the exceptionally difficult operating climate created by the pandemic. Our strong foundations, sound strategy and success in the diversification of our business and income streams, nevertheless, allowed us to effectively navigate the challenges of 2020.

“We are proud of GFH’s ability to continue to demonstrate our resilience and to create and deliver value no matter how challenging the circumstances.” 

I would like to extend my thanks to our shareholders for their ongoing support and look forward to building on the momentum gained over the past year and the strides we have already made in 2021.”

