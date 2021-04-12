SASCO opens eight new fuel stations

DUBAI: The Saudi Automotive Services Co (SASCO) has opened eight new fuel stations across the Kingdom, the company said in a Tadawul filing.

The new stations include convenience stores, restaurants, and coffee shops, the company said.

Regional gas stations operators have been investing heavily in their retail segments in order to boost profit margins beyond the sale of gasoline.

Four of the new stations – three in Madinah and one in the Kingdom’s southern area – had a total investment of SR20.9 million ($5.6 million).

The other four stations were renovations, spread across the Kingdom’s southern, central, and western provinces.