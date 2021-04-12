SASCO opens eight new fuel stations

You are here

Regional gas stations operators have been investing heavily in their retail segments in order to boost profit margins beyond the sale of gasoline. (Shutterstock)
  • The new stations include convenience stores, restaurants, and coffee shops
DUBAI: The Saudi Automotive Services Co (SASCO) has opened eight new fuel stations across the Kingdom, the company said in a Tadawul filing.

The new stations include convenience stores, restaurants, and coffee shops, the company said.

Regional gas stations operators have been investing heavily in their retail segments in order to boost profit margins beyond the sale of gasoline.

Four of the new stations – three in Madinah and one in the Kingdom’s southern area – had a total investment of SR20.9 million ($5.6 million).

The other four stations were renovations, spread across the Kingdom’s southern, central, and western provinces.

Updated 40 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia supports the International Monetary Fund (IMF) proposal to allocate new special drawing rights worth $650 billion to increase reserves, said Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, during his participation in The Spring Meetings 2021, Al Arabiya reported.
This would support efforts for economic recovery by providing additional liquidity to the global economic system, he said.
Special drawing rights were set up by the IMF in 1969 and are intended to supplement the money reserves of member countries.
The IMF this week raised its forecast for economic growth in the Kingdom to 2.9 percent from 2.6 percent.
The Kingdom will do what it takes to accelerate the recovery and will commit to economic and structural reforms guided by Vision 2030 to achieve sustainable growth, he added.
Al-Jadaan emphasized the economic recovery in the second half of last year, driven by the non-oil sector and a drop in the unemployment rate.
The minister also stressed the importance of focusing efforts and actions on debt risk management to help countries address vulnerabilities, especially in low-income countries.
He urged the IMF to continue its work to mitigate the negative effects of the pandemic around the world.

Rolls-Royce to supply engines for Saudi supercomputer facility

Rolls-Royce to supply engines for Saudi supercomputer facility
Updated 12 April 2021
Hala Tashkandi

Rolls-Royce to supply engines for Saudi supercomputer facility

Rolls-Royce to supply engines for Saudi supercomputer facility
  • The systems are designed for humid ambient conditions and temperatures of up to 50 degrees Celsius
Updated 12 April 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Rolls-Royce has signed an agreement with King Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST) to supply engine parts for its supercomputing facility.

A press statement said the order was valued in the “double-digit millions” and would see the British firm supply KAUST with 12 mtu Kinetic PowerPacks this summer.

The systems, equipped with dynamically rotating kinetic energy accumulators, will be used to provide KAUST’s supercomputing facility and data center with clean and conditioned power supplies.

The systems are designed for humid ambient conditions and temperatures of up to 50 degrees Celsius. The scope of supply also includes medium-voltage switchgear and transformers as well as two control stations.

Andreas Schell, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems, said the company was “delighted” that KAUST had chosen it as a partner. 

“The choice underlines our recently expanded expertise in the field of dynamic uninterruptible power supplies and is a major success,” he added.

Bernard Hanssens, managing director of the Dubai subsidiary, said the two parties had been involved in discussions since 2016. “We were able to fulfil all of the customer’s wishes and requirements and thus put together a complete solution, that includes substantial local content,” he said.

The engines for the supercomputer facility will be produced in Belgium, fitted into custom-made enclosures in the UAE, and installed on site at the end of the year. 

Hanssens said that Rolls-Royce had already supplied several similar systems in Jeddah, Riyadh and Jubail, as well as in the UAE, Oman and Qatar.

In January, Saudi Aramco and STC announced the launch of Dammam 7, a new supercomputer ranking among the top 10 most powerful in the world.

