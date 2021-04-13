You are here

Madinah to get family medicine academy
Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman. (SPA)
Updated 13 April 2021
SPA

Madinah to get family medicine academy
  • Top quality healthcare forms an important part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program
Updated 13 April 2021
SPA

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Monday oversaw the signing ceremony of an agreement between the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties and the Madinah Health Community for the establishment of the Academy of Postgraduate Studies for Family Medicine.
The academy aims to expand the specialization program in family medicine in line with the goals of the government to modernize the healthcare system in the Kingdom and to ensure the best facilities for citizens.
Top quality healthcare forms an important part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program.
The academy will ensure the quality of the program by forging a partnership with the Irish College of General Practitioners.
Initially 40 seats will be available at the academy. The capacity will be increases by 25 percent annually to reach 80 per year.
The academy will follow strict criteria for the evaluation of its doctors in coordination with local and international partners and take measures to boost the skills of the academy’s graduates as per the international standards.

  • The trial will begin on April 19 and will continue until mid May
  • It will allow travelers to create digital passports to ensure all government health requirements are met
Updated 13 April 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Saudia Airlines announced on Monday that it will trial the digital travel and health pass developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). It will start on April 19 on the Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah route.
The pass is a mobile app that helps passengers to simply and securely manage their travel information and documents, and comply with any official precautionary requirements to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In addition to flight details and personal information, including passport data, the app can also store verified COVID-19 test results and proof of vaccination. It also includes an option to securely share required information with testing labs or airlines.
According to IATA, users need not worry about the security of their data as it remains confidential and is stored in an encrypted form locally, on the phone. If app is deleted, so is all of the user’s data that is stored in it.
The aim is to help ensure passengers have a safe and seamless travel experience, as part of the efforts to ensure a safe return to international travel and support the recovery of the aviation sector from the effects of the pandemic. During the trial and testing process, IATA will work to develop the app for use across the airline’s network.
“This is great news. I hope it gets approved and applied to all international flights,” Abdullah Al-Muhsin, form Riyadh, told Arab News.
“As a vaccinated individual, this will make it much easier for me to prove my immunity. This step … invites people to get vaccinated and also ensures health requirements are met.”
Turki Khalaf, also from Riyadh, told Arab News: “Anything that would make life easier and reduces costs is good.
“I hope that the next step is our travel pass becomes vital too, and we become free of the anxiety every time we go to the airport, fearing that little note might get lost, stolen or damaged.”
The trial will continue until May 17. Travelers are encouraged to use the app but it is not a requirement. During the trial period passengers must still carry traditional documentation, printed or in digital form, that shows the result of a PCR test by an authorized clinic, as immigration and health authorities might require it. In addition, the travel pass does not replace existing travel or entry requirements in Saudi Arabia, including possession of a valid passport and visa, if applicable. Visit www.saudia.com/travel-pass for more information.

  • It is estimated that by 2025 the global digital economy will be worth $23 trillion with a GDP share of 24.3 percent
Updated 13 April 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia was elected president of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) and Saudi national Deemah Alyahya was appointed the first secretary-general of the organization during its first meeting on Monday.
The organization also approved the accession of Nigeria and Oman to the organization as founding members.
The first five members of DCO included Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Pakistan.
The seven member states constitute an economic bloc worth $2 trillion of the global gross domestic product.
The first meeting was chaired by Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha. Houlin Zhao, secretary-general of the International Communication Union, GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf, World Economic Forum President Borge Brende and representatives of different UN programs also attended the meeting.
The meeting approved several initiatives including establishment of a center to boost coordination on transfer of data, women’s empowerment and promotion of small and medium enterprises with a focus on digital transformation.
The DCO aims to strengthen collaboration among member nations as they adapt to a global economy increasingly defined by technological innovation.
Through this initiative, the member states could establish solid cooperation in the emerging fields of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, IoT, big data, 5G, cloud computing, and blockchain.
It is estimated that by 2025 the global digital economy will be worth $23 trillion with a GDP share of 24.3 percent. This provides the DCO with a great opportunity to build a platform for their tech-savvy youth, women, entrepreneurs, and indigenous industry to flourish and compete with their global contemporaries and boost their digital competitiveness.
In addition, member states can harness their expertise and share experience to strengthen efforts for preparing for global crises such as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

  • Mulfari sees decision to make the Kingdom headquarters for companies with government contracts a good move
Updated 13 April 2021
Mohammed Qenan

RIYADH: An Italian investor who was born and raised in Jeddah said the past four years of reforms in the Kingdom were equal to the progress he had witnessed in the previous 30 years of his life in Saudi Arabia, describing the transformation as “incredible, in a positive way.”

Although his original hometown of Messina, Italy, has been described as the “heaven of Europe,” Corrado Mulfari found himself becoming more attached to the Saudi coastal city.
“Since I was brought up in Saudi Arabia, I made local friends here in Jeddah, and we built a good connection that lasted forever,” he told Arab News.
He is the son of the late Gaetano Mulfari, who came to Saudi Arabia for work, and considered the Kingdom his second home.

This undated photo shows Mulfari’s father Mr. Gaetano receiving the trophy for winning a boxing championship in the Italian Cup in Jeddah.

Mulfari said he had many fond memories of the Italian community who were living in the Kingdom, and that he had developed a bond with the Saudi culture. “I love the atmosphere in Ramadan, and I love the food and tradition and these became parts of me.”
His father was the first foreign member of Al-Ittihad football club in Jeddah.

“I was brought up in the environment where Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli were rivals in Jeddah, and I’m an Ittihadi fan, I loved the football here in Saudi Arabia and I follow it closely.”
He started his business in the Kingdom in 1989 after he discovered his love for wood decoration in Bali, where he worked at an architecture company.

In 2001 Mulfari, along with his partner Faisal Kamal Adham, founded their first fully owned company in Saudi Arabia, introducing parquet to the local market and liaising with specialist Italian companies in this field.
As a foreign investor in Saudi Arabia, he is one of the many businessmen who have been touched by recent reforms in the country.
According to Mulfari, the decision to make the Kingdom a headquarters for companies with government contracts was a good opportunity for them to see how fruitful it was to be operating in the country.
He described the business environment’s evolution as a “fantastic” opportunity for all foreigners to go to the Kingdom and invest their money, saying it was not just about business, lifestyle, and family but also nature and landscapes.
Mulfari has dived in most of the country’s coastal sites and visited most of its major cities.
When he spoke to his friends in Italy he always told them that, as someone who had “lived and experienced” Saudi Arabia, life in the country was far better than they could ever imagine.

  • Only vaccinated or immune worshippers will be allowed to enter the Two Holy Mosques
  • Tarawih and Qiyaam prayers will be combined with the Isha prayer in all mosques across the Kingdom
Updated 13 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Worshippers performed the first Tarawih prayer at the Two Holy Mosques on Monday amid strict COVID-19 measures.
King Salman issued a decision on Sunday approving the evening prayer in mosques across the Kingdom during the month of Ramadan, but that they be reduced and combined with the Isha prayer.
Only vaccinated or immune worshippers will be allowed to enter the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah and those who do not have a permit will face a hefty fine in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said it had intensified disinfection and sterilization operations, and is distributing single-use Zamzam water bottles to the prayer halls, areas, squares and to visitors, in general.
The authority said it had recruited more than 100 personnel to welcome worshippers at entrances and direct them to designated places and installed screening points. Thermal cameras have been set up to detect any signs of illness among those entering the mosques.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs said it has completed all preparations for the Muslim holy month. The program includes a number of projects, namely distributing dates through Islamic centers and religious attaches in a number of countries, the King Salman break fast initiative in 16 countries, campaigns to limit the spread of the coronavirus in mosques, as well as a series of virtual lectures throughout the month.

  • In February, KSrelief signed a $40 million agreement with the World Food Programme to ensure food security in the war-torn country
Updated 12 April 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Monday launched special Ramadan food distribution projects in different Muslim countries such as Yemen, Albania, and Pakistan.
The center distributes special food baskets that suffice the needs of an entire family for a month.
In the Ataq district of the Shabwah governorate in Yemen, the center distributed food baskets among 750 displaced families benefiting 3,750 individuals.
The center also launched a project to distribute 43,750 packs of dates in various directorates of the Aden governorate.
It is part of a Saudi project to distribute 5,000 tons of dates among the Yemeni people.
Yemeni Social Affairs and Labor Minister Dr. Mohammed Al-Zawari praised the center’s humanitarian efforts throughout the country.
Additionally, Saudi Arabia is working on several other humanitarian projects in different sectors in Yemen.
Through KSrelief, the Kingdom has provided emergency agricultural support worth $5 million in cooperation with the Food and Agriculture Organization. The aid aims to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) pandemic on Yemen.
In cooperation with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the center is supporting different programs costing $12 million.
In February, KSrelief signed a $40 million agreement with the World Food Programme to ensure food security in the war-torn country.

It aims to meet the priorities of food security and nutritional needs of Yemenis, in conjunction with the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Report for food insecurity analysis in the country.
Marib, Taiz, Aden, and Sanaa are among the governorates that will receive the aid. The project will be completed within six months.

Albania
The center distributed 830 food baskets among widows, orphans, and people with special needs in the Albanian capital Tirana. The aid benefited 4,150 individuals.

Pakistan
KSrelief also distributed 2,525 Ramadan food baskets in different parts of Pakistan’s Balochistan province benefitting 15,150 individuals.
According to a recent KSrelief report, Yemen has received the most aid ($3.47 billion), followed by Palestine ($363 million), Syria ($305 million), and Somalia ($202 million).
KSrelief has implemented 1,536 projects worth nearly $5 billion in 59 countries since its inception in May 2015.

