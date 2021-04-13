MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Monday oversaw the signing ceremony of an agreement between the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties and the Madinah Health Community for the establishment of the Academy of Postgraduate Studies for Family Medicine.
The academy aims to expand the specialization program in family medicine in line with the goals of the government to modernize the healthcare system in the Kingdom and to ensure the best facilities for citizens.
Top quality healthcare forms an important part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program.
The academy will ensure the quality of the program by forging a partnership with the Irish College of General Practitioners.
Initially 40 seats will be available at the academy. The capacity will be increases by 25 percent annually to reach 80 per year.
The academy will follow strict criteria for the evaluation of its doctors in coordination with local and international partners and take measures to boost the skills of the academy’s graduates as per the international standards.
Madinah to get family medicine academy
https://arab.news/mztx7
Madinah to get family medicine academy
- Top quality healthcare forms an important part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program
MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Monday oversaw the signing ceremony of an agreement between the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties and the Madinah Health Community for the establishment of the Academy of Postgraduate Studies for Family Medicine.