You are here

  • Home
  • Oman COVID-19 spike sparks hospital ICU bed shortage – just 4% free

Oman COVID-19 spike sparks hospital ICU bed shortage – just 4% free

Oman COVID-19 spike sparks hospital ICU bed shortage – just 4% free
A medical worker collects a swab sample from a passenger for a RT-PCR Coronavirus test at the Muscat international airport in the Omani capital on October 1, 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6yq3v

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Oman COVID-19 spike sparks hospital ICU bed shortage – just 4% free

Oman COVID-19 spike sparks hospital ICU bed shortage – just 4% free
  • Staff are finding it difficult to expand intensive care units
  • The total number of infections recorded in the country stands at 173,029
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A spike in coronavirus infections in Oman has led to a serious shortage in available hospital intensive care unit (ICU) beds with 96 percent occupied – leaving just 14 ICU spaces free, national daily Times of Oman reported.
With so many COVID-19 cases occupying bed spaces, staff are finding it difficult to expand intensive care units further to meet the current pandemic demands, head of Infectious Diseases Unit at the Royal Hospital Dr Faryal Al-Lawati said.
“Vacant beds in hospitals cannot be occupied by just COVID-19 patients, and if we do increase the number of beds for them, by converting existing beds to one designed for intensive care, it means we have to reduce other health services provided, in exchange for more coronavirus admissions,” she said.
The situation is so bad that some operations - essential and non-essential – have already been postponed.
And Dr Al-Lawati warned that further non-COVID-related health services might be halted if the surge doesn’t slow down.
Data analyst Ibrahim Al-Maimani said that on March 31, the number of patients in hospitals reached 515, while April 12 witnessed a 46 percent increase in admissions reaching 751 cases.
“There is also an increase in the number of intensive care admissions during the same period with a rise of 78 inpatients from 156 on March 31 to reach 234 cases by the April 12,” he added.
The total number of infections recorded in the country stands at 173,029 with 153,986 recoveries and 1,789 deaths. Oman experiences shortage in hospital beds amid spike in COVID-19 infections

Topics: Coronarivus

Related

Oman ends night-time movement curbs, keeps ban for all commercial activities
Middle-East
Oman ends night-time movement curbs, keeps ban for all commercial activities
Oman budget revenues down after 35% decline in net oil income
Business & Economy
Oman budget revenues down after 35% decline in net oil income

Israeli troops arrest 25 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Israeli troops arrest 25 Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Updated 51 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Israeli troops arrest 25 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Israeli troops arrest 25 Palestinians in occupied West Bank
  • The army stormed the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, Salfit, Jenin, and East Jerusalem
Updated 51 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Israeli troops have arrested 25 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, Jordanian news agency Petra reported.

The army stormed the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, Salfit, Jenin, and East Jerusalem, the Palestinian Prisoners' Society said in a statement. It added that the citizens were arrested under the pretext that they were wanted by Israeli authorities.
Israel occupied east Jerusalem and the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War. It later annexed east Jerusalem.
Israel sees all of Jerusalem as its undivided capital, while the Palestinians see east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

Topics: Israel-Palestine

Related

Special US secretary of defense aims to deescalate Israel-Iran tensions
Middle-East
US secretary of defense aims to deescalate Israel-Iran tensions
Palestinian leader ‘in good health’ ahead of election
Middle-East
Palestinian leader ‘in good health’ ahead of election

Ramadan breeds dread in crisis-hit Iraq

Ramadan breeds dread in crisis-hit Iraq
Updated 13 April 2021
AFP

Ramadan breeds dread in crisis-hit Iraq

Ramadan breeds dread in crisis-hit Iraq
  • Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi had promised extra rations for the holy month
  • “Ramadan fills me with dread. We need a lot of things for the house and new clothes for the children,” says a 32-year-old civil servant
Updated 13 April 2021
AFP

BAGHDAD: Faced with sharp price rises, a decline in the buying power of the dinar and rising unemployment, Iraqis enter the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan with a feeling of dread.
“After a whole day of fasting, we have to eat something,” even if the price of a kilo of tomatoes has more than doubled, said Umm Hussein, a single mother of five who has no salary.
She struggles each month to raise the $45 rent for their modest home.
Like 16 million of Iraq’s 40-million population living under the poverty line, Umm Hussein relies on her ration card for food.
Under the legacy from the 1990s when Iraq’s Saddam Hussein was under a stringent international embargo, every Iraqi whose household heads earns less than $1,000 a month is entitled to certain basic provisions at subsidised prices.
But this year, “we’ve only received the rations for February,” said Abu Seif, 36, who like his father before him has the job of distributing bags of subsidised goods.
“We still haven’t got the rations for Ramadan,” during which Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, a period that starts this week.
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi had promised extra rations for the holy month. But “people are coming in or calling every day to ask when they’re arriving,” said Abu Seif.
In Abu Ammar’s grocery store, the credit line has been stretched so far that he fears not being able to pay his suppliers any more.
With prices rising sharply, “some families owe more than 200,000 dinars” ($130), the grocer told AFP.
The authorities in energy-rich Iraq, with revenues slashed by the decline in world oil prices, last year devalued the dinar, which has lost 25 percent of its value against the dollar.
As a result, for example, the price for a bottle of cooking oil has gone up to 2,500 dinars, from 1,500 dinars.
On top of price hikes, Covid-19 restrictions such as lockdowns and curfews have killed jobs, especially the day jobs on which many Iraqis rely following decades of conflict.
The UN Food and Agriculture Organization says Iraqis are trapped in a vicious circle.
“Over 90 percent of small and medium enterprises in the food and agriculture sector reported being severely to moderately affected by the pandemic. To cope with decreased revenue, more than 50 percent either let staff go or reduced salaries,” it says.
A joke doing the rounds on Iraqi social media goes something like: “This year, salaries are in the group of death with Covid-19 and Eid Al-Fitr (the feast marking the end of Ramadan). Not sure they will make it though to the next round.”
Haider, a 32-year-old civil servant, says it’s no laughing matter.
“Ramadan fills me with dread. We need a lot of things for the house and new clothes for the children,” he said.
Even in normal times, he struggles to pay the rent, for daily expenses and electricity charges with his monthly salary of $600.
Electricity is one of the heaviest financial burdens, in a country with at times 20-hours-a-day power cuts that force Iraqis to turn to private generators that run on pricey fuel.
Abu Ahmad, a 32-year-old colleague, says he will skip the traditions this Ramadan.
“I’m not going to be giving big dinners at my place, so as not to spread Covid,” he said. “But also, because I can’t afford it.”
 

Topics: Iraq

Related

US agrees to redeploy remaining combat forces from Iraq
Middle-East
US agrees to redeploy remaining combat forces from Iraq
Iraq crackdown on corruption helps to boost forex reserves to $60bn says PM
Business & Economy
Iraq crackdown on corruption helps to boost forex reserves to $60bn says PM

Iran admits nuclear plant hit by blast

Iran admits nuclear plant hit by blast
Updated 13 April 2021
Arab News

Iran admits nuclear plant hit by blast

Iran admits nuclear plant hit by blast
  • The attack came amid diplomatic efforts by Iran and the US to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with major powers
  • Netanyahu:I will never allow Iran to obtain the nuclear capability to carry out its genocidal goal of eliminating Israel
Updated 13 April 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH:Iran admitted on Monday that an explosion had disabled uranium enrichment centrifuges at its flagship Natanz nuclear plant.

Officials in Tehran initially claimed that a power cut on Sunday had disrupted activities at Natanz, the center of Iran’s nuclear program, but it later emerged that Israel’s Mossad spy agency had carried out a cyberattack on the plant.

The attack came amid diplomatic efforts by Iran and the US to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, after former US President Donald Trump abandoned it three years ago and reimposed sanctions.

The Israelis “want to take revenge because of our progress in the way to lift sanctions,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday.

“We will not fall into their trap. We will not allow this act of sabotage to affect the nuclear talks, but we will take our revenge.”

Israel and US allies in the Gulf strongly oppose restoration of the deal in its current form, without also addressing Iran’s ballistic missile program and its regional meddling through proxy militias in Iraq, Yemen and elsewhere.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after talks on Monday with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: “I will never allow Iran to obtain the nuclear capability to carry out its genocidal goal of eliminating Israel, and Israel will continue to defend itself against Iran’s aggression and terrorism.”

Sunday’s attack on Natanz came a day after Iran started up advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges, which are banned under the nuclear deal.

“Our nuclear experts are assessing the damage but I can assure you that Iran will replace damaged centrifuges in Natanz with advanced ones,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

Topics: Iran

Related

Netanyahu says will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons
Middle-East
Netanyahu says will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons
Update EU sanctions elite Iran commander over 2019 protests
Middle-East
EU sanctions elite Iran commander over 2019 protests

Shoukry: Reducing Egypt’s water rights is a hostile act

Shoukry: Reducing Egypt’s water rights is a hostile act
Updated 13 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Shoukry: Reducing Egypt’s water rights is a hostile act

Shoukry: Reducing Egypt’s water rights is a hostile act
  • Egypt’s top diplomat urged Moscow to help settle its dispute with Ethiopia over dam project
  • Egypt and Sudan deem the dam project a threat if filled and operated without a legally binding agreement
Updated 13 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has warned that curtailing his country’s water rights would constitute a hostile act.
Shoukry referenced international law in his statements and said that the issue must be addressed through diplomatic measures and the intervention of international parties.
He highlighted the intransigence of Ethiopia, saying that the country continues to take unilateral measures outside the framework of international law.
The minister also said that Egypt was closely coordinating with Sudan in a combined effort to persuade Ethiopia to change its mind before the second filling of the dam, which Ethiopia is seeking to achieve next July.
If damage occurs, the two downstream countries will take measures to protect their national and water security and deal with any irresponsible behavior from Ethiopia, said the minister.
On the eve of his talks with his Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Cairo, Shoukry said Egypt believes that Russia will play a positive role in the Renaissance Dam issue.

Topics: Egypt Russia Egyptian-Ethiopian dispute

Related

Egypt's Sisi warns Ethiopia dam risks 'unimaginable instability'
Egypt's Sisi warns Ethiopia dam risks 'unimaginable instability'
Special Renaissance Dam talks resume amid Egypt-Ethiopia tension
Middle-East
Renaissance Dam talks resume amid Egypt-Ethiopia tension

Report finds drugs, negligence led to fatal Egypt train collision

Report finds drugs, negligence led to fatal Egypt train collision
Egypt has been plagued with fatal train accidents in recent years. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Report finds drugs, negligence led to fatal Egypt train collision

Report finds drugs, negligence led to fatal Egypt train collision
  • Two observers in the department revealed that they had violated their work duties
  • At least 20 people died and 199 were injured in the March 26 crash near Sohag in southern Egypt
Updated 13 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s Public Prosecution said that railway employees acted with gross negligence in the Sohag train accident after finding that the driver and assistant “were not present” in the cab car at the time of the collision.
It comes as the prosecution releases its report into the fatal crash, which killed 20 people and wounded 199 others.
According to a statement, the superintendent of the nearby Maragha station tower had consumed hashish before the crash, while the assistant driver of the train consumed the same drug and Tramadol, a pain medication.
The investigation revealed that the “distinguished train” (special train) had stopped before the Senussi crossing between two railway stations, Maragha and Tahta, for several minutes.
It then passed two crossings and collided with another train that had stopped.
Investigations confirmed that the head of the Central Control Department in Assiut left his workplace at the time of the accident, despite the responsibility of the department to monitor the movement of trains in the area.
Two observers in the department revealed that they had violated their work duties.
They failed to provide crucial information to either train regarding the situation on the tracks.
Despite one employee claiming that two failed attempts to contact the moving train were made, records from a telecommunications company show that no attempts were made to alert the driver.
The Public Prosecution listened to conversations recorded by communications devices at the department’s headquarters and analyzed recordings from Sohag station.
Authorities also found that the driver and assistant of the moving train had turned off the vehicle’s automatic control system just before the accident.
The assistant driver also forged a document that was intended to be signed by the driver of the train, who was not present in the cab car.
A report by Egypt’s Forensic Medical Authority confirmed that the signature on the document was written by the assistant.

Topics: Sohag Egypt Egypt train crash Train Crash

Related

Update Egypt orders eight arrests over fatal train crash
Middle-East
Egypt orders eight arrests over fatal train crash
Update Global community mourns with Arab world after Egypt’s deadly Sohag train crash
Middle-East
Global community mourns with Arab world after Egypt’s deadly Sohag train crash

Latest updates

Oman COVID-19 spike sparks hospital ICU bed shortage – just 4% free
Oman COVID-19 spike sparks hospital ICU bed shortage – just 4% free
Abu Dhabi Mubadala invested record amount in 2020, eyes aluminum IPO
Abu Dhabi Mubadala invested record amount in 2020, eyes aluminum IPO
Israeli troops arrest 25 Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Israeli troops arrest 25 Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Ramadan breeds dread in crisis-hit Iraq
Ramadan breeds dread in crisis-hit Iraq
Saudia Airlines to trial IATA travel pass on flights from Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah
Saudia Airlines to trial IATA travel pass on flights from Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.