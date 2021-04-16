You are here

Digital driving license service launched in Saudi Arabia

Digital driving license service launched in Saudi Arabia
A digital driving license service has been launched in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
  • Through the service, all details can be viewed electronically through a QR code
RIYADH: A digital driving license service has been launched in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The digital license was developed in collaboration with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority and was launched through the Interior Ministry’s Absher Individuals and Tawakkalna apps.

Authorities have also launched a digital version of the Muqeem — or resident ID — for foreign workers.

The ministry’s Absher service was introduced to increase productivity and promote more efficient work practices within government departments, while at the same time raising customer satisfaction levels.

All details can be viewed electronically through a QR code. Users can also download a copy of their digital ID and driving license on a smart device for use without an internet connection.

Arab coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missile fired toward Jazan

Arab coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missile fired toward Jazan
  • Coalition said it is taking operational measures to protect civilians
RIYADH: The Arab coalition destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile fired toward Jazan on Friday, Al-Ekhbariya reported.

The militia’s hostile attempts to target civilians are systematic and deliberate, the coalition said. 

The coalition said it is taking operational measures to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.

The attack came a day after the coalition destroyed five ballistic missiles and four explosive-laden drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Those attacks originated from Sa’dah governorate in Yemen, spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Malki said.

Six years on, the sound of Makkah’s Ramadan cannon is still missed

Six years on, the sound of Makkah’s Ramadan cannon is still missed
The blast of the cannon, with all its importance and beauty, became the sound of the call to prayer for the residents of the holy city. (Supplied)
  • Modern technology — most notably the speakers affixed to the minarets — eventually made the cannon obsolete
MAKKAH: It has been six years since the cannon that stands atop Mount Abu Al-Madafaa in the north of Makkah has been fired to mark the holy month of Ramadan. But its sound still reverberates in the memories of many Makkans, for whom it was a means to tell the times of fasting, morning prayers, and the beginning and end of Ramadan.

For many years, those who lived near the mountain would climb to its peak to see the cannon being fired once Ramadan was announced. Throughout the holy month, shots would be fired to mark the start of iftar, sahoor, and the start of fasting.
In an interview with Arab News when the cannon was still active, Maj. Abdul Mohsin Al-Maimani — a spokesman for Makkah Police, which was responsible for guarding, maintaining and firing the cannon — noted how popular the cannon was with the public.
“When Makkah Police was founded 75 years ago, it was entrusted with the maintenance and care of this cannon. After Eid, the cannon is returned to a special department. A few days before Ramadan, it is sent back to the mountain. The powder is handled by a special team so that no one gets hurt,” he added.

HIGHLIGHTS

• For many years, those who lived near the mountain would climb to its peak to fire the cannon once Ramadan was announced. Throughout the holy month, shots would be fired to mark the start of iftar, suhoor, and the start of fasting.

• Cannon firing during Ramadan has been traced back as far as the 15th century and the era of the Mamluks.

Fahad Al-Harbi, mayor of Ray Zakhir near Mount Abu Al-Madafaa, told Arab News: “The Ramadan cannon withstood technical changes for long decades until its recent retirement. It represents ancient Makkan history. The blast of the cannon, with all its importance and beauty, became the sound of the call to prayer for the residents of Makkah.”

The cannon has stood on Mount Abu Al-Madafaa for at least a century, and ‘the people of Makkah connected their love for the holy month’ to both the cannon and the mountain.

Dr. Fawaz, Al-Dahas

For many years, he noted, the cannon was “the only means to alert people that it was time to break fast” and “added a distinct character to the holy month” that is still “treasured in people’s memory.”
According to Dr. Fawaz Al-Dahas, director of the Center of Makkah History, the cannon has stood on Mount Abu Al-Madafaa for at least a century, and “the people of Makkah connected their love for the holy month” to both the cannon and the mountain.
“In the past, it was impossible to hear the voice of the Grand Mosque’s muezzins, so the cannon performed the task on their behalf. It remained a tradition held dearly,” said Al-Dahas. But modern technology — most notably the speakers affixed to the minarets of Makkah’s Grand Mosque — eventually made the cannon obsolete.
Cannon firing during Ramadan has been traced back as far as the 15th century and the era of the Mamluks.

Saudi Arabia’s city of roses welcomes visitors

Saudi Arabia’s city of roses welcomes visitors
Taif’s pink roses have a sweet, strong aroma and it is rich in soft petals. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
  • I am very happy to be working as a tour guide as I am a nature and environment enthusiast and I feel very accomplished when I am entertaining the tourists. Awad Al-Talhi
TAIF: Every year in March and April, people flock to Taif city to enjoy the fragrance of its pink roses and the captivating landscape of the Rose Festival.
The festival takes visitors to the authentic rose gardens and fruit orchards, where they can explore the stages of flower development from picking, cooking, distillation, and finally turning them into products.
It is an annual highlight for Taif farmers as they are given the chance to introduce the aesthetic identity of the city’s nature.
“I am very happy to be working as a tour guide as I am a nature and environment enthusiast and I feel very accomplished when I am entertaining the tourists,” Awad Al-Talhi, a tour guide in Abdullah Al-Talhi’s farm that was established in 2008, told Arab News.
He added: “Taif has a diverse type of topography where you can see a beautiful landscape. It boasts a range of fantastic places and mountains to discover like you would not expect in Saudi Arabia.”
Al-Talhi’s farm is soon to be certified as fully organic, he said, as they do not use any chemicals when it comes to pesticides and fertilization.
“Beside flowers, we also have 19 types of fruits including apricots, peaches, pomegranate, figs, plums, and prickly pears.”
The farm oversees a captivating landscape from the top, which visitors can enjoy as they ascend the turret, offering them a full view overlooking other farms.
The area surrounding the farm is carpeted with 11,000 saplings of pink roses in every direction as far as the eye can see, as well as the mountains and rock formations of Al-Shafa — the highest mountain in the region.
The farm is located on a mountain peak, with a cozy wooden rest house nearby for visitors to the farm.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The festival takes visitors to the authentic rose gardens and fruit orchards, where they can explore the stages of flower development from picking, cooking, distillation, and finally turning them into products.

• Rose water is the prized product among the many bounties extracted from Taif roses. It has been used for centuries, especially in the Middle East, as its components are known for making the skin smooth and soft.

Rose water is the prized product among the many bounties extracted from Taif roses. It has been used for centuries, especially in the Middle East, as its components are known for making the skin smooth and soft.
Taif’s pink roses have a sweet, strong aroma and it is rich in soft petals. It was historically known as the “Damascus Flower” after it was brought to the Hijaz region over 500 years ago.
The roses are also luxury ingredients for many international perfume brands. During the tour in the farm, visitors will have the chance to have their faces splashed with rose mist to experience the fresh essence of the scented rose water.
Taif resident Abdulaziz Al-Malky, who was part of the tour, told Arab News: “I am really surprised with the amazing view here, flowers and fruit blossoms are everywhere. I have been living in Taif my whole life and I have not been fascinated this much before.”
City visitor Salsabela Alrehaily told Arab News that it was her debut visit to a rose farm. “I went to Alshyookh farm and rose factory, which has a store and a nice seating area as well as a penthouse cafe. Every corner of that place smells amazing,” she said, adding that the workers were friendly and welcoming.
“Going to Taif for hiking is amazing. My friends and I had a lovely walk near the lake of Ward Al-Shafa farm and we have collected some wildflowers like lavender, common sage, and other colorful flowers to dry as souvenirs,” she said. “It was very peaceful and not crowded.”
Alrehaily said one of the most thrilling activities was the rose shower: “They poured a bucket of flowers over our heads, which was fun. It looks great in pictures but I underestimated how heavy roses can be.”
Al-Talhi’s farm has a rose water factory in a large stone cottage, where visitors can explore the process of cooking and evaporating a vast number of roses until they produce an aromatic oil or water.

Saudi authorities uncover two criminal networks

Saudi authorities uncover two criminal networks
The authorities seized more than SR1.5 million ($399,888) along with SR40,000 in possession of the suspects. (SPA)
  • 12 suspects charged as more than SR1.5m, gold jewelry and 4,800 local SIM cards seized
JEDDAH: The Riyadh Police uncovered two criminal networks as 12 suspects have been charged with committing fraud through financing loans, spokesperson Maj. Khalid Al-Kreidis said.

One of the networks consisted of six Pakistani and Indian nationals, who had links with two other people outside the Kingdom. The other network was made up of four Bangladeshi nationals, who provided communication.

The fraudulent operations included job announcements, conducting interviews through video calls, and luring victims to obtain their personal and banking information. This enabled the suspects to obtain financing loans in the victims’ names.

The authorities seized more than SR1.5 million ($399,888) along with SR40,000 in possession of the suspects. Gold jewelry and 4,800 local SIM cards were also seized.

By tracking the sources of the fraudulent operations, authorities made arrests in Riyadh, Makkah and the Eastern Province. All preliminary legal measures were taken against the suspects before they were referred to the Public Prosecution.

Saudi mission launches Ramadan food programs in Thailand

Saudi mission launches Ramadan food programs in Thailand
BANGKOK: Saudi Arabia on Friday launched Ramadan food programs in Bangkok.

The charge d’affaires at Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in the Thai capital, Issam Al-Jutaili, inaugurated the King Salman iftar and date distribution programs, supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.

The initiative was launched in cooperation and coordination with the Sheikhul Islam Office, the Central Islamic Council and prominent Islamic centers and associations in Thailand.

The embassy’s Islamic adviser, Dr. Youssef bin Abdullah Al-Hamoudi, said that the Kingdom this year provided eight tons of dates and nearly 5,000 food baskets. These will be distributed to around 35,000 Muslims in Thailand during Ramadan.

The program will be rolled out in 30 provinces, 990 mosques and 160 Islamic centers, associations and commissions, in line with COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Muslims who attended the inauguration of the two programs praised the Kingdom’s efforts to serve Islam and Muslims around the world. 

They extended their thanks and appreciation to the Saudi government.

 

 

