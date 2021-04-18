You are here

Saudi Arabia offers condolences over Egypt train accident

People stand by as a telescopic railway crane lifts an overturned passenger carriage in Toukh in Egypt's central Nile Delta province of Qalyubiya on April 18, 2021. (AFP)
People stand by as a telescopic railway crane lifts an overturned passenger carriage in Toukh in Egypt’s central Nile Delta province of Qalyubiya on April 18, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia offers condolences over Egypt train accident

Saudi Arabia offers condolences over Egypt train accident
  The train accident left 97 wounded after it derailed off its tracks
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it expresses its deep sorrow for the train accident north of the Egyptian capital Cairo.
A passenger train derailed earlier on Sunday in the city of Toukh in Qalyubia province, injuring around 100 people.
“The Kingdom expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Egyptian leadership, government and people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Four train wagons ran off the railway while the train was traveling to the Nile Delta city of Mansoura from Cairo, Egypt’s railway authority said.
(With AP)

Bahrain's King Hamad receives Saudi interior minister

Bahrain's King Hamad receives Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif at Sakhir Palace. (SPA)
Bahrain’s King Hamad receives Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif at Sakhir Palace. (SPA)
Updated 18 April 2021
Arab News

Bahrain's King Hamad receives Saudi interior minister

Bahrain’s King Hamad receives Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif at Sakhir Palace. (SPA)
Updated 18 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain’s King Hamad received Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif at Sakhir Palace in the kingdom’s western region on Sunday.
At the beginning of the meeting, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the king, and their wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the government and people of Bahrain. King Hamad also conveyed his greetings and appreciation to the Saudi leaders and reciprocated the sentiments.
During the meeting, they discussed the latest regional and international developments.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bahrain King Hamad Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif

Saudi minister meets UK special envoy for Gulf region

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir receives the special envoy of the British prime minister for the Arabian Gulf region, Edward Lister. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir receives the special envoy of the British prime minister for the Arabian Gulf region, Edward Lister. (SPA)
Updated 18 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi minister meets UK special envoy for Gulf region

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir receives the special envoy of the British prime minister for the Arabian Gulf region, Edward Lister. (SPA)
Updated 18 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir met with the special envoy of the British prime minister for the Arabian Gulf region, Edward Lister, in Riyadh on Sunday.
During the meeting, both sides reviewed the historical relations between their two countries and ways to develop them, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
The also discussed regional and international issues of common interest, the ministry added.

Topics: Adel Al-Jubeir Saudi Arabia United Kingdom Edward Lister Britain

Saudi senior source denies FT report of holding secret talks with Iran

Updated 18 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi senior source denies FT report of holding secret talks with Iran

Saudi senior source denies FT report of holding secret talks with Iran
  Unnamed sources said the first round of talks took place in Baghdad on April 9
Updated 18 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A senior Saudi official has denied direct talks have been held with Iran, four years after the two countries cut off diplomatic ties, contradicting a Financial Times report claiming discussions were ongoing between the two major regional players.

The Financial Times report, citing unnamed sources said the first round of talks took place in Baghdad on April 9, which included discussions on attacks against Saudi Arabia by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

The report said the talks were being facilitated by Iraqi prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, who held talks with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed in Riyadh last month.

Interestingly, not only did a Saudi source deny the story, but neither the Iranian and Iraqi governments provided the FT with a comment.

The report comes as major countries – China, Russia, France, Britain, Germany – engaged with Iran on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal have agreed to accelerate work on issues, including which sanctions on Tehran that the US would lift.

The nuclear deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, collapsed in 2018 when the US pulled out and then-president Donald Trump reimposed sanctions against Tehran.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iran

Saudi police catch seven quarantine violators in Eastern Province

Saudi police catch seven quarantine violators in Eastern Province
Saudi police arrested seven people for violating isolation and quarantine instructions. (SPA)
Updated 18 April 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi police catch seven quarantine violators in Eastern Province

Saudi police catch seven quarantine violators in Eastern Province
  Health Ministry reports 948 new cases, 775 recoveries, 9 deaths
Updated 18 April 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Eastern Province police on Saturday arrested seven people for violating isolation and quarantine instructions, after they were confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.

Regional police spokesman Lt. Col. Mohammed bin Shar Al-Shehri said they had been caught in Dammam, Abqaiq, Al-Ahsa and Alkhobar and that all preliminary legal procedures had been taken against them for their cases to be referred to Public Prosecution.
People who violate quarantine procedures in Saudi Arabia are fined up to SR200,000 ($53,333), jailed for up to two years or both.
If the violation is repeated, the penalty imposed from the previous incident is doubled.
COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in Saudi Arabia, with 948 new infections reported on Saturday to bring the total to 404,054.
The country has 9,449 active cases and 1,018 of them are in critical condition.

Riyadh reported the highest number of cases with 419, followed by Makkah with 210 and the Eastern Province with 133. Three regions reported cases in the single digits: Najran with nine, Baha with eight and Jouf with seven cases.
There were 775 new recoveries, taking this total to 387,795, and a further nine deaths due to COVID-19 complications. The death toll is 6,810.
Saudi Arabia has administered more than 6.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far. Approximately 20 percent of the Kingdom’s population has now received at least one jab.
There were 51,126 PCR tests carried out in the past 24 hours, raising the total number conducted in the Kingdom to more than 16.12 million.

Topics: Eastern Province Saudi Arabia Saudi police Coronavirus

Dozens of world's finest carpets cover floor of Prophet's Chamber in Madinah

Dozens of world’s finest carpets cover floor of Prophet’s Chamber in Madinah
Visitors were allowed to enter the chamber in groups. All carpets were disinfected after every group. (SPA)
Updated 18 April 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Dozens of world’s finest carpets cover floor of Prophet’s Chamber in Madinah

Dozens of world’s finest carpets cover floor of Prophet’s Chamber in Madinah
  More than 23,000 liters of eco-friendly disinfectants have been used for sanitizing carpets at the Prophet's Mosque and the Bab Al-Salam corridor over the past few months
  The channel reported that every carpet was fitted with an electronic chip containing data
Updated 18 April 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Dozens of the world’s finest carpets cover the floor of Rawdah Al-Sharifah (the Prophet’s Chamber) at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, as part of the Saudi government’s care for the Two Holy Mosques.
There are 50 carpets in the chamber and all are crafted from top-quality materials and woven to the highest standards.
Bandar Al-Husseini is head of the carpet department at the Services Affairs Administration of the General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque. He said that the carpets had scheduled sweeping and cleaning programs that were carried out on a daily basis.
“In case a carpet is damaged it is immediately removed and replaced with another carpet,” he said. “The carpets are also subject to disinfection and sanitization processes around the clock.”
He told the Al-Ekhbariya channel that visitors were allowed to enter the chamber in groups, adding that all carpets were disinfected and sanitized after every group.


The channel reported that every carpet was fitted with an electronic chip containing data.

“These chips can give information about a certain carpet since it was made and information about the cleansing history of the carpet and its future cleaning schedule,” Al-Ekhbariya reported.
More than 23,000 liters of eco-friendly disinfectants have been used for sanitizing carpets at the Prophet’s Mosque and the Bab Al-Salam corridor over the past few months.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, this step is part of precautionary measures taken to ensure the safety of worshippers and visitors during the coronavirus pandemic.
It also said that fragrances were used more than 7,743 times to perfume the mosque during the same period.

Mosque committees have been changing 450 carpets, and replacing the ones used in the Prophet’s Chamber every 10 days.

The mosque has also been applying preventive measures by distancing people, using marks on the carpets to avoid congestion.

Topics: PROPHET MOSQUE IN MADINAH Madinah Makkah Coronavirus

Deputy commander of Iran’s Quds Force dies from ‘heart condition’
Deputy commander of Iran’s Quds Force dies from ‘heart condition’
Saudi Arabia offers condolences over Egypt train accident
Saudi Arabia offers condolences over Egypt train accident
Abducted Yemeni model in Houthi prison threatens hunger strike
Abducted Yemeni model in Houthi prison threatens hunger strike
Bahrain's King Hamad receives Saudi interior minister
Bahrain’s King Hamad receives Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif at Sakhir Palace. (SPA)
British Muslim billionaire brothers buy healthy fast food chain
British Muslim billionaire brothers buy healthy fast food chain

