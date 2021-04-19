Who’s Who: Abdul Aziz Ahmed Alhammadi, CEO of the Ehsan platform at the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence

Abdul Aziz Ahmed Alhammadi has been the CEO of the Ehsan platform at the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA) since August 2020.
He has been serving as Google CDC Saudi Arabia Leader since July 2018. Alhammadi also presents a weekly segment on CNN Arabic to review the latest news and updates in the tech industry. He has been working as a presenter since July 2020.
He has been a facilitator at Google for its Startups Accelerator Program since September 2020 and vice president of the board at Attaa Digital since November 2020. He has been the managing director of TecTrans Co. since September 2020. Prior to that, he also held the position of CEO of TecTrans Co.
Alhammadi is an experienced professional with a history of working in the information technology and services industry.
He is a board member at Abdullah Al-Rajhi Foundation, a member of the Communications and Information Technology Committee at the Eastern Province Chamber of Commerce, and a member of B20 at G20 Saudi Secretariat. Alhammadi is a consultant at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.
He has won several awards including “Pride of Homeland” given to him by Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz, the award of the Eastern Province Chamber of Commerce, the “You are Our Pride” award from the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology and the Saudi Consumer Association award in recognition for his efforts to spread digital awareness among consumers.
He obtained a bachelor’s degree in communications and networking engineering from King Khalid University.
