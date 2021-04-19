Latest sterilization technology used to ensure quality and safety of Zamzam water

RIYADH: Devices used to filter Zamzam water use the latest scientific advances in the field of sterilization, according to the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.

To ensure the quality of Zamzam water, it passes through state-of-the-art sterilization systems that use ultraviolet rays to kill bacteria and viruses and ensure high levels of sterilization. One kilowatt of electricity can power the sterilization of 12,000 gallons of Zamzam water, ensuring consistent color, taste and smell.

To ensure the safety of the water, the authority said a set series of measures are applied from when the water is pumped from the Zamzam well and moved to the sealed tanks it is stored in until it goes through the sterilization process and is transferred to the Grand Mosque. A team of specialists supervise all stages of the process.

The authority said it distributes 200,000 bottles a day to pilgrims and worshipers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

It also announced that it has launched an interactive platform to provide Ramadan information, including timings, Hadiths, lessons of the Grand Mosque, the complete Qur’an, Umrah matters, the Taraweeh prayer schedule, FAQs and more.