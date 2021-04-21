Syria loses chemical weapons watchdog voting rights after poison gas findings

AMSTERDAM: Syria on Wednesday was stripped of its voting rights at the global chemical weapons watchdog by member states after its forces were found to have repeatedly used poison gas during the civil war. A majority of nations voting at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) supported a decision to immediately revoke Syria’s privileges at the agency.
Exclusive: Patriot missile deal to help boost Saudi defenses, secure world energy supplies, says Greek FM
Nikos Dendias told Arab News he sees Saudi Arabia’s development plans as “historic” and would like Greece to be a part of it
He said Turkey has unintentionally brought Eastern Mediterranean and Gulf countries together by highlighting their common principles
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: The Patriot air defense system that will be provided by Greece to Saudi Arabia will not only bolster the Kingdom’s security but also secure global energy supplies, Nikos Dendias, the Greek foreign minister, has told Arab News.
He made the remark during an exclusive interview on Tuesday, after signing an agreement on draft arrangements for the legal status of the Greek armed forces in Saudi Arabia that will be supporting the Kingdom’s defense capabilities.
Earlier, Dendias and Nikos Panagiotopoulos, the Greek defense minister, met Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. According to a Saudi Press Agency report, during the meeting they reviewed Greek-Saudi bilateral relations, joint cooperation in different fields and ways to support and develop such cooperation, besides current regional issues.
The meeting was also attended by Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
“The reason I'm here today is to sign an agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia according to which a (battery) of Greek Patriot missiles will be stationed in Saudi Arabia in order to help the defenses of the Kingdom, but also secure the energy supply of the world,” Dendias told Arab News.
He said “the sky is the limit” as far as cooperation between Greece and Saudi Arabia is concerned, adding that “it is a new era and we are progressing rapidly.”
“There’s lots that we can achieve in defense, there’s lots that we can achieve in creating a climate which would secure energy and would secure cooperation between like-minded countries. We have done quite a lot but there’s lot to be done.”
Discussions between the two sides extended to other areas besides defense. Saudi Arabia has been opening its doors to international companies and foreign investors to contribute to the Kingdom’s transformation and development plans.
Asked whether Greek companies were looking forward to participating in the upcoming projects, Dendias said he saw the opportunity as something much bigger than a matter of business.
“It is not just money; it is not just exporting services. It is not just good for my country and good for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he said.
“This is a project that I have to say has a historical component. It's a huge change and I would like my country to be a part of it.”
On April 16, Dendias was in the news when he and his Turkish counterpart clashed openly at a joint news conference in Ankara. Seeking to ease months of tensions over territorial disputes in the eastern Mediterranean, he met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. But the news conference, which began with hopes of improved relations, quickly descended into acrimonious accusations from both sides.
“Unintentionally Turkey pushed towards that direction in the sense that made everybody else realize that they act in a different way … they have an understanding … based on international law, based on international law of the sea, based on good neighborhood relations,” Dendias told Arab News.
“But what I wish that will happen in the future is that Turkey will understand that this, this is the right way forward and Turkey will eventually join this understanding between countries. But of course, being an optimist does not mean turning blind. There's a long way to go before we can see that.”
Elaborating on the disputes embroiling Turkey, Greece and Cyprus over oil and gas drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean he said: “Greece believes in renewables. Greece is not going to start digging the bottom of the sea of the Mediterranean in order to find gas, in order to find oil, for (this) very, very simple reason.
“But we need 10 or 20 years to find it and exploit it, and cost-wise it would be so much more expensive than, for example, in Saudi Arabia. So, economically I don't envision Greece becoming an oil-producing country.
“And with all due respect, the Aegean (Sea), for example, is a paradise on earth. We are not planning to turn (it) into a Gulf of Mexico. So, Greece wishes to have energy supplies. Greece wishes to have very good relations with the Saudi Kingdom, but Greece does not plan in the foreseeable future to become an oil- and gas-producing country.”
According to UNWTO, Greece broke an all-time record by welcoming 33 million international visitors in 2019, making it a leader in global tourism and has been high on the top of many tourists’ list.
Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb announced that the Kingdom was aiming to attract new investments worth $58 billion by 2023 in tourism infrastructure. The sector currently contributes 3.5 percent of the total GDP; the goal is to raise this figure to 10 percent.
Dendias believes Saudi Arabia has a lot of potential to develop its tourism sector, and with Greece’s vast experience in the sector, the people of the two nations have a lot to offer to one another and “many people would like to see what I’m seeing.”
He rejected the notion that the Eastern Mediterranean and the Gulf are two geographically different regions with different threat perceptions, and asserted that they both face common challenges.
He said the challenges for the two regions come from two fronts with like-minded visions, which are moving away from peaceful relations and are in search of ways to create more challenges instead of being “good neighbors.”
“Globalization is here and threats and challenges are rather more common than they used to be,” Dendias told Arab News. “I believe that in this globalized world, things have become much closer than we believed in the past. Most countries, both the Gulf countries and the Eastern Mediterranean countries, face common challenges and common answers were required.”
Dendias said Saudi Arabia and Greece have both been in alignment on the most pressing issues, rejecting extremism and favoring stability. “We have to try to achieve this common understanding for the region,” he said. “All countries in the region should act according to international law, (the UN Convention on the) Law of the Sea, the United Nations Charter and good neighborly relations.”
Achieving good neighborly relations “should be our target,” he said, adding: “Is it easy? Probably not. Is it feasible? I would say yes.”
Dendias also touched on the thorny issue of refugees and the challenges that Greece faces as the transit point for tens of thousands of migrants and refugees trying to reach Europe from Africa and the Middle East.
In March 2016, the European Union entered into a landmark agreement with Turkey, through which hundreds of thousands of migrants had transited to reach EU soil, to limit the number of asylum seeker arrivals.
Under the deal, irregular migrants attempting to enter Greece would be returned to Turkey, and Ankara would take steps to prevent new migratory routes from opening. In exchange, the EU agreed to resettle Syrian refugees from Turkey on a one-to-one basis, reduce visa restrictions for Turkish citizens, pay 6 billion euros in aid to Turkey for Syrian migrant communities, update the customs union, and re-energize stalled talks regarding Turkey’s accession to the European Union.
However, tensions arose in spring 2020, when Ankara threatened to let hundreds of thousands of migrants into Greece before backing off.
Dendias said the migration and refugee crisis will be very difficult to resolve, especially with new tensions and crises in the Eastern Mediterranean region.
“There are countries that have instrumentalized the refugee crisis in order to apply pressure both to Greece and to the European Union for their own reasons and that is not acceptable,” he said.
He added: “It will be much easier if countries around the Mediterranean are stabilized and become functional states. I’m speaking about Syria and Libya, and we also have to address the challenge (arising) from Lebanon.
“Yet again, what we're trying to achieve now is within our European family. Greece, with the European Union, is to create a new regime to address the huge challenge of migration and the refugee problem.”
For the whole year 2015 the number of sea arrivals to Greece from Turkey amounted to 856,723. According to the UNHCR, last year 15,696 migrants crossed into Greece.
“The refugee crisis and the migration crisis is here to stay with us,” Dendias said. “We will be dealing with this issue in the foreseeable future. And we will have to be prepared for it.”
Jordan arrests 18 accused of attempting to destabilize the country
LONDON: Authorities in Jordan have arrested 18 people accused of attempting to destabilize the Kingdom, as part of a “sedition” case.
The Public Prosecution at the State Security Court said that the investigations have ended, and the case will be referred to the court after completing the final stages of the investigation and taking the legal requirements. More to follow...
English Defense League founder Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (L), known as Tommy Robinson, arriving at court for a libel case for accusations made against Syrian refugee schoolboy Jamal Hijazi, filmed in 2018. (AFP/Screenshot)
Syrian refugee boy received death threats after far-right leader’s accusations: UK court hearing
Jamal Hijazi was filmed being attacked in English school playground in November 2018
High Court told Stephen Yaxley-Lennon used online platform to spread anti-Muslim, ‘extremist’ views
Arab News
LONDON: A Syrian refugee schoolboy in the UK faced death threats and was forced to flee his home with his family due to social media posts from a far-right extremist, a British court heard on Wednesday.
Jamal Hijazi, 17, is suing English Defense League founder Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson to his followers, for libel following accusations of assault and threatening behavior.
Yaxley-Lennon posted two videos to Facebook, which attracted more than 900,000 views, saying Hijazi had “participated in a violent assault on a young girl” at his school and had also “threatened to stab” a fellow student.
His comments came after Hijazi was filmed being attacked at a school playground near where he lived in Huddersfield, northern England, in November 2018. In the footage, his fellow pupils assaulted him and “simulated waterboarding him,” a preliminary hearing at the High Court in London was told.
The video was watched millions of times after it was posted on social media and prompted outrage and public sympathy for the refugee schoolboy, who fled Homs in Syria with his family in 2016.
In his own videos, Yaxley-Lennon claimed Hijazi was “not innocent and violently attacks young English girls in his school,” while also claiming that he “beat a girl black and blue.”
His comments had turned Hijazi “into the aggressor” and the boy filmed bullying him into a “righteous white knight,” Hijazi’s lawyer Catrin Evans said on the first day of the libel case.
She said that Yaxley-Lennon’s allegations had a “devastating effect on Jamal and his family” and were instrumental in them having to relocate from the area in 2019.
Yaxley-Lennon “used his social media platforms, in particular his Facebook account, to spread his extremist views,” and did so “without any direct knowledge of the events in question,” Evans added.
Representing himself, Yaxley-Lennon defended his comments, claiming they were “substantially true.”
In written submissions, he said he had “uncovered dozens of accounts of aggressive, abusive, and deceitful behavior by the claimant, including acts which speak the truth to the matters complained of.”
The eight-day trial at the Royal Courts of Justice will hear evidence from both Hijazi and Yaxley-Lennon, as well as pupils and teachers at Hijazi’s former school, and is expected to conclude on April 30.
Lebanon’s Ramadan sweet makers latest to take aim at beleaguered central bank governor
Images of a sign in Beirut’s Al Daouk Sweets go viral after shop owner aims bitter barb at Riad Salameh for driving away customers
During Ramadan’s first few days, the poster was shared widely across social media triggering debate
Bassam Zaazaa
BEIRUT: When sweet shop owner Ahmad Daouk finally had enough of the lack of customers for his Ramadan treats this year, he decided to aim his anger at Lebanon’s loathed political elite.
Little did he know his sarcastic sign lampooning the country’s central bank governor would become an internet sensation, with images of the poster used in a number of viral tweets.
Arab News reported last week how Lebanon’s economic collapse means many have been unable to afford traditional Ramadan treats this year. A shortage of dollars has sent the value of the Lebanese currency into free fall on the black market and forced shop owners to raise their prices.
In despair at his customers being pushed away by the prices, Daouk, owner of Al Daouk Sweets, posted a sign in his shop window in one of Beirut’s busiest residential areas, saying: “Thank you Riad Salameh and thank you Lebanese officials.”
Salameh is the under-fire governor of Lebanon’s central bank, which has been widely blamed, along with corrupt politicians, for the financial crisis. Along with anger in Lebanon, he is facing scrutiny in Europe with Swiss prosecutors reportedly investigating his money transfers as part of a laundering probe.
“Prices have risen steeply and nobody could afford buying sweets anymore thanks to Riad Salameh and Lebanese officials,” Daouk told Arab News.
He said they should be held responsible for an “economic catastrophe.” Because the sweet shops purchase their items in dollars, they have no choice but to increase their prices.
“Things have become ridiculously expensive since our currency is pegged to the dollar,” Daouk said. “I couldn’t find anything better than mockery to express my anguish.”
Financial analysts say the Lebanese pound has lost more than 80 percent of its value on the informal market since widespread protests in October 2019. Most depositors also lost more than 75 percent of their savings in banks that have been limiting withdrawals and money transfers.
While things were looking grim in Ramadan last year, this year the full effects of the financial crisis, fueled by a political deadlock, have started to bite.
Daouk said he was so “frustrated and had hit rock bottom” when he decided to post the sign last week.
The neighborhood surrounding Beirut Arab University and Beirut Municipal Stadium is full of popular sweet shops usually packed with customers.
Daouk posted the sign on the left side of his shopfront promoting Othmaliye, a traditional Middle Eastern dessert pastry, for 80,000 Lebanese pound and his speciality, Daoukiye, a semolina-based pistachio treat, for 100,000 Lebanese pounds. The advert for the delicious-sounding sweets, included the bitter barb at Salameh.
“The cost has become so expensive … so practically speaking nobody affords purchasing sweets except clients who have fresh dollars,” Daouk said.
During the first few days of Ramadan, the poster was shared widely across social media, triggering debate.
Some accused Daouk of being greedy, while others praising him for standing up for the poor.
New drugs could stop COVID-19 in early stages of infection
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cited dexamethasone, remdesivir and tocilizumab
Tocilizumab, an intravenous antibody drug, has shown promising results in reducing hospital deaths
Arab News
LONDON: A new group of drugs has been touted as a way to prevent COVID-19 infection and improve survival rates in hospital.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cited dexamethasone, remdesivir, tocilizumab and other potential options to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Dexamethasone, a steroid tablet, has already been shown to aid the recovery of hospital patients, and has been credited by health chiefs with saving 22,000 lives.
Tocilizumab, an intravenous antibody drug, has shown promising results in reducing hospital deaths.
Mild benefits have been seen with remdesivir in the most extreme COVID-19 cases. It was developed to treat hepatitis C, and while it has not been proven to save lives, it is hoped that it will prevent severe disease from developing.