RIYADH: The Madinah Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced a number of investment opportunities available to the private sector.
The projects include establishing, operating and maintaining a private college, a school and a hospital, SPA reported. It also advertised an opportunity to maintain and operate refrigerated warehouses.
Saudi Arabia has accelerated its privatization push across a wide range of infrastructure.
The Kingdom is set to generate nearly SR3 billion ($800 million) in proceeds from the privatization of two flour mills announced this week.
Last month plans to privatize more than 60 schools were revealed.
Saudi Arabia last month also approved a new privatization law to boost the private sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to 65 percent from 40 percent.
College, school and hospital among Madinah private sector opportunities
https://arab.news/m9xma
College, school and hospital among Madinah private sector opportunities
- Last month plans to privatize more than 60 schools were revealed
- Saudi Arabia aims to boost private sector to 65% of GDP from 40%
RIYADH: The Madinah Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced a number of investment opportunities available to the private sector.