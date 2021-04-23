You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces 9 more COVID-19 deaths
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia announces 9 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 9 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announced nine deaths from COVID-19 and 1098 new infections on Friday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yc22x

Updated 23 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 9 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 9 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 393,653
  • A total of 6,878 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 23 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced nine deaths from COVID-19 and 1098 new infections on Friday.
Of the new cases, 454 were recorded in Riyadh, 244 in Makkah, 171 in the the Eastern Province, 44 in Asir, 42 in Madinah, 28 in Tabuk, 23 in Jazan, 20 in Hail, 13 in the Northern Borders region, 11 in Al-Jouf, and 10 in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 393,653 after 1205 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,878 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 7.8 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saudi Arabia to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

To prevent drug trafficking, Saudi Arabia bans import of Lebanese fruit and vegetables
Saudi Arabia
To prevent drug trafficking, Saudi Arabia bans import of Lebanese fruit and vegetables
Saudi authorities help Greek police in massive $4 million drugs bust
World
Saudi authorities help Greek police in massive $4 million drugs bust

KSrelief launches Ramadan food baskets project in Benin

Some 2,726 families benefited from the Ramadan food baskets distributed by KSrelief on Friday in Benin. (SPA)
Some 2,726 families benefited from the Ramadan food baskets distributed by KSrelief on Friday in Benin. (SPA)
Updated 51 min 43 sec ago
SPA

KSrelief launches Ramadan food baskets project in Benin

Some 2,726 families benefited from the Ramadan food baskets distributed by KSrelief on Friday in Benin. (SPA)
Updated 51 min 43 sec ago
SPA

PORTONOVO, Benin:  The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) inaugurated a project to distribute 164 tons of Ramadan food baskets, benefiting 2,726 families in Benin.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the humanitarian aid.

The project comes as part of the humanitarian aid provided by the Kingdom, through KSrelief, to friendly countries during the holy month.

Dr. Thani Abdul Hamid Alakho, president of the Charitable Organization for Islamic Cooperation in Benin, and MP Sheikh Ibrahim Othman Abou Bakr attended the inauguration ceremony.

 

 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Ramadan benin

Related

Saudi aid agency KSrelief delivers 423 tons of dates to WFP in Jordan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency KSrelief delivers 423 tons of dates to WFP in Jordan

Who’s Who: Dr. Maysoon Khoja, dean of admission and student affairs at Saudi Electronic University

Who’s Who: Dr. Maysoon Khoja, dean of admission and student affairs at Saudi Electronic University
Updated 23 April 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Dr. Maysoon Khoja, dean of admission and student affairs at Saudi Electronic University

Who’s Who: Dr. Maysoon Khoja, dean of admission and student affairs at Saudi Electronic University
Updated 23 April 2021
Arab News

Dr. Maysoon Khoja has been appointed as dean of admission and student affairs at Saudi Electronic University.

Khoja completed a bachelor’s degree in accounting from King Abdul Aziz University in 2001, and a master’s degree in accounting and financial management from the University of Essex in the UK in 2010.

She also worked as an assistant professor of accounting at the University of Essex in 2018.

Khoja has been an assistant professor of accounting at the Saudi Electronic University since May 2018. Before that, she was supervisor of the Jeddah female branch of the university from September to November 2019, and was the vice dean for the female section at the College of Administrative and Financial Sciences between April and December 2020.

She has worked as the quality unit coordinator at the College of Administrative and Financial Sciences since February 2020, chair of the study plans committee in the accounting department since September 2020, and is a standing committee member of psychological and social counseling at the university.

Khoja is also a member of the board at the College of Administrative and Financial Sciences, and the chairman of the students rights committee of the college.

Her training and workshops at the University of Essex included three levels of academic writing skills, an NVivo software training workshop, and a qualitative data in academic research workshop.

At the National Commission for Academic Accreditation and Assessment in Riyadh, she hosted a workshop on the characterization of courses and field experience, and gave a SwiftAssess training course at the Saudi Electronic University.

Khoja’s areas of interest in research include accounting education, corporate governance and auditing.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Who’s Who: Deemah Al-Yahya, secretary-general of the Digital Cooperation Organization
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Deemah Al-Yahya, secretary-general of the Digital Cooperation Organization
Who’s Who: Dr. Munir bin Mahmoud El-Desouki, president of King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Munir bin Mahmoud El-Desouki, president of King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology

To prevent drug trafficking, Saudi Arabia bans import of Lebanese fruit and vegetables

To prevent drug trafficking, Saudi Arabia bans import of Lebanese fruit and vegetables
Updated 23 April 2021
Arab News

To prevent drug trafficking, Saudi Arabia bans import of Lebanese fruit and vegetables

To prevent drug trafficking, Saudi Arabia bans import of Lebanese fruit and vegetables
  • The Kingdom has noticed an increase in drug smugglers in Lebanon targeting Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi customs foiled an attempt to smuggle Captagon pills hidden in pomegranates that came from Lebanon
Updated 23 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Lebanese fruit and vegetable imports will be banned from entering Saudi Arabia or transiting via the Kingdom as of 9 a.m. on Sunday in a bid to prevent drug trafficking.
The Kingdom has noticed an increase in drug smugglers in Lebanon targeting Saudi Arabia, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.
Lebanese products are being used to smuggle drugs into the Kingdom’s territory, either through consignments intended for Saudi markets or those that transit through the Kingdom on their way to neighboring countries. The most common products used to smuggle the drugs were fruit and vegetables, SPA said.
The ban will last until Lebanese authorities provide guarantees that they will take the necessary measures to stop systematic drug smuggling operations.
The Ministry of Interior will continue to follow up and monitor consignments of other products coming from Lebanon to see whether similar measures needed to be taken against them.

Meanwhile, Saudi customs at Jeddah Islamic Port foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 5.3 million Captagon pills hidden “artistically” in a consignment of pomegranates that came from Lebanon.

The intended recipient of the pomegranate consignment was arrested and the drugs were seized, SPA reported on Friday. 

Another attempt to smuggle nearly 2.5 million amphetamine pills into the Kingdom was foiled at King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam.

Some 2,466,563 pills were hidden inside a shipment of pomegranates coming from Lebanon.

Five people were arrested in relation to the smuggling attempt in Hafr Al-Batin. 

Lebanon is ready to cooperate with all states to fight drug smuggling after Saudi Arabia banned the import and transit of Lebanese fruit and vegetables due to the illicit trade, the Lebanese caretaker interior minister said on Friday.
Lebanese security "has been exerting tremendous efforts combating drug smuggling," Mohamed Fahmy told Reuters, adding that smugglers might sometimes succeed despite those "meticulous" efforts.
He also called for "more cooperation" between the security services in the two countries.

(With Reuters)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Lebanon drug smuggling

Related

Lebanon seizes 5m captagon pills at Beirut port
Middle-East
Lebanon seizes 5m captagon pills at Beirut port
Saudi Customs in Dammam said they seized over 14 million Captagon pills hidden inside the recesses of wooden panels during an X-ray scan carried out as part of customs procedure. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Customs seize over 14m Captagon pills in Dammam

Arab coalition destroys several Houthi drones targeting southern Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition destroys several Houthi drones targeting southern Saudi Arabia
Updated 23 April 2021
Arab News

Arab coalition destroys several Houthi drones targeting southern Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition destroys several Houthi drones targeting southern Saudi Arabia
  • Arab coalition: We will take all measures to protect civilians in accordance with international law
Updated 23 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said it had intercepted a Houthi drone targeting southern Saudi Arabia, Al Ekhbariya TV reported early Friday.
A second drone targeting the city of Khamis Mushait and a third toward Jazan were also intercepted, according to the local broadcaster.  
The coalition, which is fighting to restore the legitimacy of the internationally recognized government in Yemen, had said it will take all measures to protect civilians in accordance with international law.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
Update Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait

King Salman calls for global approach to tackling climate change

King Salman speaking at the virtual Climate summit. (Photo: Bandar Galoud)
King Salman speaking at the virtual Climate summit. (Photo: Bandar Galoud)
Updated 23 April 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

King Salman calls for global approach to tackling climate change

King Salman speaking at the virtual Climate summit. (Photo: Bandar Galoud)
  • Saudi ruler tells summit of world leaders the challenges created by global warming do not respect national borders
  • Biden says US will reduce emissions by up to 52 percent by 2030; China, Russia also pledge to make cuts
Updated 23 April 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: Boosting international cooperation is the “optimal solution” to tackling climate change, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman told a summit of world leaders on Thursday.

He said global warming threatens lives on our planet and that the challenges “recognize no national borders.”

“The objective is sustainable development, and in order to achieve this there must be a comprehensive methodology that takes into account the different developments and circumstances that exist around the world,” King Salman said during the Leaders Summit on Climate, which was hosted by the US.

He said the Kingdom has launched packages of strategies and introduced regulations with the aim of using clean, renewable sources to produce 50 percent of the country’s energy needs by 2030.

“Enhancing the level of international cooperation is the optimal solution to meeting the challenges of climate change,” the king said.

“During our G20 presidency last year we advocated the need to adopt a notion of a circular carbon economy, launching two international initiatives to curb land degradation and to protect coral reefs.”

He added that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently announced two new environmental plans: the Green Saudi Initiative and the Green Middle East Initiative. They aim to reduce carbon emissions in the region by more than 10 percent of current global contributions.

“These initiatives also aim at planting 50 billion trees in the region,” he said.

The Kingdom, he added, will work with its partners to achieve these goals and host forums for both initiatives later this year.

“Finally we would like to affirm our keenness and commitment to cooperation to combat climate change, in order to create a better environment for future generations, wishing success for our efforts to protect our planet,” he said.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden — who convened the summit with a view to building global momentum for climate action ahead of COP26, the UN’s

Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in November — pledged to cut US fossil fuel emissions by up to 52 percent by 2030.

“Meeting this moment is about more than preserving our planet,” Biden said. “It’s about providing a better future for all of us.” He called it “a moment of peril but a moment of opportunity.”

In his presidential campaign last year, Biden made tackling climate change one of his top priorities. While Republicans oppose his plans on the grounds they will cost jobs in the coal, oil and gas industries, Biden believes that a transition to cleaner energy sources will create millions of well-paid jobs, a stance echoed by many of the world leaders who attended the summit.

“This is not bunny-hugging, this is about growth and jobs,” said the UK’s Conservative prime minister, Boris Johnson.

Forty leaders are taking part in the two-day summit. The UN has described 2021 as a “climate emergency” year, with scientists warning that climate change caused by the use of coal and other fossil fuels is exacerbating natural disasters such as droughts, floods, hurricanes and wildfires. There are fears that the world now faces a race against time to avoid the disastrous extremes of global warming.

The world’s most powerful nations have announced various measures to address the crisis. They include targets for reductions in harmful emissions, plans to stop the public financing of coal, and a commitment to integrating climate action into economic-stimulus plans in an effort to “build back better” after the pandemic-related economic collapse, with the goal of “leaving no one behind.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin also made commitments to reduce emissions. Neither of them made any mention of their respective non-climate disputes with Biden.

Xi — whose country is the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, followed closely by the US — said that “to protect the environment is to protect productivity, and to boost the environment is to boost productivity. It’s as simple as that.”

Putin, who Biden recently referred to as a “killer” because of the Russian leader’s crackdown on opponents, said his country is “genuinely interested in galvanizing international cooperation so as to look further for effective solutions to climate change as well as to all other vital challenges.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel joined a number of other leaders who spoke at the summit in welcoming the US back to the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, from which President Donald Trump withdrew.

She told Biden: “There can be no doubt about the world needing your contribution if we really want to fulfill our ambitious goals.”

Small states and island nations, which contribute the least to greenhouse- gas emissions but face the most severe dangers and damage resulting from climate change as they are increasingly affected by hurricanes and rising sea levels, asked the major world powers for help.

Gaston Alfonso Browne, prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, said his people are “teetering on the edge of despair.” He asked the international community for debt relief and assistance to help his country recover from the effects of storms and the pandemic, to “prevent a flow of climate refugees.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the commitments made during the summit to achieving carbon neutrality as “a much-needed boost to our collective efforts to address the climate crisis ahead of COP26 in November in Glasgow.”

He added: “It is now urgent that all countries, especially other major emitters, present their 2030 climate plans well before COP 26.”

Guterres also urged leaders to deliver on $100 billion of climate commitments made to developing countries a decade ago.

“The world will be watching carefully, particularly those already experiencing severe climate impacts and an ongoing economic crisis,” he said.

“Today’s summit shows the tide is turning for climate action, but there is still a long way to go. To avert a permanent climate catastrophe, we must now urgently build on the momentum delivered today, in this make-or-break year for people and the planet.”

Topics: Leaders Climate Summit King Salman Joe Biden

Related

Special Saudi green initiatives explained in Arab News US radio show
Media
Saudi green initiatives explained in Arab News US radio show
Update Saudi Green Initiative will improve quality of life in Kingdom, environment minister says 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Green Initiative will improve quality of life in Kingdom, environment minister says 

Latest updates

‘Virtual Ramadan’ helps British Muslims struggling with restrictions
Imam Hassanat Ahmed delivers his Friday broadcast via multiple social media platforms from the otherwise empty Noor Ul Islam Mosque in Bury, Manchester, UK. (AFP)
KSrelief launches Ramadan food baskets project in Benin
Some 2,726 families benefited from the Ramadan food baskets distributed by KSrelief on Friday in Benin. (SPA)
Who’s Who: Dr. Maysoon Khoja, dean of admission and student affairs at Saudi Electronic University
Who’s Who: Dr. Maysoon Khoja, dean of admission and student affairs at Saudi Electronic University
130 Europe-bound migrants feared dead off Libyan coast
130 Europe-bound migrants feared dead off Libyan coast
Biden, Erdogan in first phone call agree to meet at NATO summit
Biden, Erdogan in first phone call agree to meet at NATO summit

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.