Iran fuel tanker attacked off Syria: Monitor

BEIRUT: An Iranian tanker was attacked off the coast of war-torn Syria Saturday, sparking a fire but not causing any casualties, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
State news agency SANA quoted the oil ministry as saying the fire erupted after "what was believed to be an attack by a drone from the direction of Lebanese waters".
The fire was extinguished, it said.
The Observatory was unable to say whether it was a drone attack or a missile fired from a warship.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack near the Banias refinery in the regime-controlled coastal province of Tartus.
"It's the first such attack on an oil tanker, but the Banias terminal has been targeted in the past," Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.
Iran's Al-Alam television said the oil tanker that was hit on Saturday near Baniyas in Syria was one of three Iranian tankers that arrived a while ago at the oil terminal.
Early last year, Damascus said divers had planted explosives on offshore pipelines of the Banias refinery but the damage had not halted operations.
Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes on Syrian soil since 2011, mostly targeting Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces as well as allied Syrian government troops.
On Thursday, Israeli strikes killed a Syrian officer east of Damascus, in apparent retaliation for a missile fired hours earlier from Syria towards a secretive nuclear site in southern Israel.
Before Syria's war, the country enjoyed relative energy autonomy, but production has plummeted during the war, pushing the government to rely on importing hydrocarbons.
Western sanctions on oil shipping, as well as US punitive measures against Iran, have complicated these imports.
Pre-war production was 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in Syria.
But it stood at just 89,000 bpd in 2020, Syria's oil minister said in February, of which up to 80,000 came from Kurdish areas outside government control.
How the Arab region can be immunized against COVID-19
Few parts of the world are experiencing starker inequality in vaccination than the Middle East
Localizing production of vaccines may become necessary to ensure adequate supplies
Updated 25 April 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: As wealthy countries rush to immunize their populations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), poorer nations are being left behind with limited, sporadic and often delayed access to vaccines. Experts warn such inequality risks prolonging the pandemic.
In February, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called this uneven distribution of vaccines “wildly unfair,” identifying vaccine equity as “the biggest moral test before the global community.”
Few regions of the world are experiencing starker inequality in this regard than the Middle East. While Israel and the GCC countries race ahead, others like Lebanon and Palestine have only just received their first doses.
Their war-torn neighbor Syria recently received a shipment of vaccines from the UAE, while Yemen got its first batch at the end of March through the COVAX facility, the global mechanism for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.
However, as of mid-April, Lebanon had administered just 268,578 doses. Assuming every person needs two shots, this means a mere two percent of the population has been vaccinated. Likewise, Yemen’s 360,000 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca have barely put a dent in its 30 million-strong population.
By contrast, Israel says almost 80 percent of its 9 million residents have received their first shot, while the UAE says more than half its population has been vaccinated.
On April 9, the World Health Organization (WHO) said vaccination campaigns had now begun in 194 countries but were yet to commence in 26 others. Of those, seven have now received vaccines and five should receive theirs in the coming days.
COVAX — a global initiative led by UNICEF, Gavi the Vaccine Alliance, the WHO, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations — has been instrumental in delivering vaccines to the developing world.
In March, the first shipment of EU-funded vaccines from the COVAX facility arrived in Jordan, with a second shipment expected to reach the country in April.
Palestine also received its first 61,400 doses from COVAX in March, which it administered to health workers and at-risk individuals in the West Bank. An additional 21,300 doses were shipped to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.
“UNICEF, on behalf of the COVAX facility, has so far delivered more than 3 million doses of COVID vaccines to 10 countries in the Middle East and North Africa,” Ted Chaiban, UNICEF’s MENA region director, said on April 1.
“The COVAX facility has been able to deliver vaccines to 10 countries including Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, the State of Palestine, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen.”
However, vast discrepancies continue to mar the global COVAX effort. “We know that the vaccines delivered so far are far, far from enough,” said Chaiban, citing struggles with high global demand and manufacturing.
“These delays do impact the size and volume of shipments to many countries including here in this region. And they do mean that many frontline workers have not been reached with vaccination efforts.”
Robert Mardini, director general of the International Committee of the Red Cross, put it more bluntly when he said: “The worst could be yet to come.”
Speaking at the recent World Immunization and Logistics Summit hosted by the Abu Dhabi-based Hope Consortium, a group established to deliver billions of COVID-19 doses by the end of 2021, Mardini said getting shots to those in need, especially those in conflict zones, is essential to ending the pandemic.
VACCINES: MIDDLE EAST
* 2% - Estimated Lebanese population vaccinated by mid-April.
* $500m - Total sum pledged by KSA last year for vaccine campaigns.
If the Middle East is to have some semblance of vaccine equity by the end of 2021, experts say richer countries must help the less fortunate. Localizing the production of vaccines may also become necessary to ensure adequate supplies across the region.
Saudi Arabia, which held the G20 presidency in 2020, last year pledged $150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation, $150 million to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations, and $200 million to other regional and global programs.
In early April, the UAE’s state-run news agency WAM reported that the local Red Crescent had delivered COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable people in Syria. It did not specify how many vaccines nor which brand.
“The UAE have consistently been a generous foreign aid donor and they know that protecting their own people from COVID-19 won’t work without seeking ways to help protect people in other countries at the same time,” Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, told Arab News. “Ending the pandemic means ending it everywhere.”
Notably, the Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence company G42 has teamed up with China’s Sinopharm CNBG to launch a rebranded version of the Sinopharm vaccine called Hayat-Vax — potentially the first by an Arab country. If the UAE-made vaccine proves effective, it could offer developing countries a valuable supply line, especially if vaccinations are required annually.
The vaccine’s Arabic name Hayat — which means life — could make it more appealing to a Middle East’s public that is skeptical of China’s inoculation offerings. (On April 21, Abu Dhabi approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Sinopharm had been the only available shot in the UAE capital for the general public since December 2020.)
If the UAE could manufacture its own vaccines, so could other regional players in due course. Morocco, for instance, has seen its pharmaceutical industry blossom in recent years, making it a potential leader in the African and Mediterranean marketplace.
Even if manufacturing could be bolstered, rapid distribution to the world’s extremities would, however, remain an obstacle. “The challenge is huge, it is a global challenge,” Robert Sutton, head of Abu Dhabi Ports’ Logistics Cluster, told Arab News.
“Regionally, the only way we are going to be able to address that challenge is by working together and working in partnership and leveraging various experts and the supply chain infrastructure to cross the finish line together.”
Referring to Abu Dhabi's first integrated trade, logistics, industrial and free zone, Sutton said: “We have handled over 20 million vaccines through the KIZAD hub to 26 countries. The KIZAD hub does not exist just for the UAE alone — it very much recognizes its role in supporting the region and in supporting not only the Middle East but the wider Africa, CIS and Asia regions as well.
“There are 3.6 billion people within one to six hours on a plane from Abu Dhabi, and we have a responsibility and the capability to be able to support that vaccination drive and their programs. I think we have been playing a pivotal role in ensuring that vaccines get delivered from the UAE to other countries in need.”
If there is one thing that the pandemic has heightened in the world’s collective consciousness, it is the need for a solution that is inclusive and global in scope. The general consensus among public-health experts is that a “me first” approach will simply not work.
“We call for vaccine nationalism to end, because in the end we either win together or we lose together,” UNICEF’s Chaiban said.
Egypt’s El-Sisi meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in Cairo
Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan praised Egypt’s pivotal role in the region
El-Sisi expressed Egypt's keenness to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation with the UAE
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
During the meeting, El-Sisi expressed Egypt's keenness to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation with the UAE in various fields, and to increase the frequency of meetings between senior officials from the two countries to coordinate responses to developments in the Middle East region.
Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan praised Egypt’s pivotal role in the region, and the great development witnessed by Egyptian-Emirati relations in the political, economic, security and military fields.
He also stressed his eagerness to further deepen Egyptian-Emirati relations.
Discussions between the two also addressed a number of regional issues, including the Renaissance Dam and ways of resolving the ongoing dispute.
The Egyptian president Abu Dhabi crown prince agreed that political settlements were the only solutions to a number of ongoing conflicts in the region, as well as the need for developing a comprehensive vision for Arab capabilities to meet challenges facing the region and increasing threats to regional security.
El-Sisi stressed Egypt's commitment to its firm stance towards the security of the Gulf and the rejection of any practices that seek to destabilize it.
Houthis slammed for recruiting primary school students for war
The Houthis had also made changes to the education curriculum and were turning schools into military training camps, according to Education Minister Tareq Salim Al-Akbari
Updated 25 April 2021
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni government officials and local human rights activists have accused the Houthis of brainwashing and training primary school students for war.
Their criticism came as videos on social media showed pupils wearing military attire and inciting each other to take up arms to fight the Houthis’ enemies.
In one video, filmed at a Sanaa primary school, a child pretending to be a soldier appealed to another child to send him into battle so he could fight the enemies of Islam and Muslims.
“We must sacrifice so that the future generation lives in dignity and honor,” the first child told the second, who was pretending to be the mother. The “mother” later told him to fight with “the House of the Prophet,” a reference to the Houthis.
Officials said the videos showed the scale of Houthi indoctrination and the group’s exploitation of children. They said the videos supported long-held accusations that the rebels were recruiting children to fight in the war.
The Houthis had also made changes to the education curriculum and were turning schools into military training camps, according to Education Minister Tareq Salim Al-Akbari.
We repeat our condemnation of militarizing schools and students and exploiting educational facilities under Houthi control in their war against the state.
Tareq Salim Al-Akbari, Education minister
“We repeat our condemnation of militarizing schools and students and exploiting educational facilities under Houthi control in their war against the state,” the minister told Arab News, saying the group was seeking to pass its radical ideologies to students through school books and activities. “They have injected sectarian changes in the curricula that have nothing to do with the Yemeni identity and culture.”
Officials said the Houthis had added some chapters to primary education books that glorified the group’s founder, Hussein Al-Houthi, and Shiite figures.
The minister warned that the Houthis were raising a generation of extremists who would pose a threat to Yemen, the region and the world.
“The impact of the Houthi indoctrination of children is disastrous. It brings up a generation carrying sectarian ideology, away from the Yemeni peace-loving identity.”
Activists who saw the videos also expressed concern.
Zafaran Zaid said that schools in Houthi-controlled territories had radicalized children.
“Schools in the areas controlled by the Houthi militia have posed a serious threat to the mentality and psyche of children,” she tweeted.
Ali Al-Bukhaiti, a former spokesperson for the Houthi movement who switched sides and left Yemen, said the Houthis were exploiting schools to spread their ideologies as a way to keep the younger generation under their control.
“Watch how the Houthis cultivate violence in children through school,” he tweeted. “They rig their minds with superstitions to direct them to the front of death.”
Rights groups documenting Houthi abuse said the group had recruited thousands of children since the beginning of its military expansion in late 2014, with hundreds dying in battle last year.
Addressing human rights activists in the central city of Marib last week, lawyer Huda Al-Sarari said that 1,410 children, aged between 10 and 15 and recruited by the militia, had been killed in fighting in 2020.
She added the Houthis had set up 52 military points for indoctrinating and training children, and that they had incorporated more than 40,000 children into the war during the last seven years.
Lebanon vows to punish drug smugglers as Saudi import ban bites
Smuggling hurts economy and reputation, says Foreign Ministry
Greek authorities announced seizing cannabis hidden in machinery at Piraeus that was en route from Lebanon to Slovakia
Updated 24 April 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Lebanon has vowed to punish drug smugglers after massive quantities of narcotics were intercepted and seized by Saudi Arabia and Greece.
Saudi authorities on Friday reported foiling an attempt to smuggle millions of amphetamine pills stashed in a pomegranate shipment from Lebanon at Dammam’s King Abdulaziz Port. It said that five people involved in the case were arrested, four citizens and an expatriate.
There was another interception of a pomegranate shipment, also from Lebanon and also containing drugs, in Jeddah.
Shortly after the Saudi statement, Greek authorities announced seizing four tons of cannabis hidden in dessert-making machinery at Piraeus that was en route from Lebanon to Slovakia. The value of the drugs was estimated to be around €33 million ($39 million).
The Greeks said they received help on the case from Saudi Arabia’s drug enforcement agency.
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry said that smuggling drugs in containers or trucks carrying fruit and vegetables from Lebanon to foreign countries was punishable by law. “Smuggling drugs harms the Lebanese economy, farmers and reputation,” the statement added.
It urged authorities to exert “utmost efforts” to control all smuggling operations on border crossings in light of the laws that criminalized drug use, trafficking and smuggling.
Saudi Arabia said that Lebanese fruit and vegetable imports would be banned from Sunday because authorities had noticed an increase in smuggling operations targeting the Kingdom using Lebanese products.
The Kingdom’s ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Al-Bukhari, said that the safety and security of the country and its people were the motives behind the ban.
“Drug smuggling into the Kingdom reveals the extent of the challenges from local and international criminal networks being faced by Saudi Arabia,” he told local media.
A security source told Arab News that the seized cargo was not Lebanese but had a Syrian certificate of origin, transiting through Lebanon from Syria between April 10 and 15.
Ibrahim Tarshishi, who is the head of the Bekaa Farmers’ Association, said Lebanon’s agricultural producers were innocent of smuggling drugs into Saudi Arabia, which imported more than 50,000 tons of Lebanese produce every year.
He expressed his fears about the ban’s impact.
“Lebanese authorities must contact their Saudi counterparts as soon as possible to confirm that Lebanon has no intention whatsoever of harming the Kingdom,” he told Arab News. “Saudi Arabia is the largest importing country of our agricultural produce. Exports were supposed to kick off in May. The Saudi decision means that our exports will not reach further than Jordan and will not be transited through the Kingdom to the rest of the Gulf states. This is a disaster that threatens the whole agricultural sector in Lebanon.”
Lebanon did not have pomegranates to export and had been importing them from Syria, Egypt and Tunisia for the last 20 years, he said.
“We export our vegetables, citrus, peaches, pears, apricots and cherries to Saudi Arabia. This export relationship with Saudi Arabia was established 50 years ago and the exports are carried out by land, sea and air, and our work is completely legal.”
Non-Lebanese agricultural cargo had transited through Lebanon and the drugs that were seized turned out to be smuggled in Syrian trucks, he said.
“Lebanese farmers have nothing to do with this matter. The cargo is controlled by Lebanese Customs. They go through a scanner at the Masnaa border crossing with Syria. However, scanners at Beirut airport have been damaged since the Beirut blast on Aug. 4. New scanners were provided but have not been installed yet. Therefore, cargo is emptied at the free zone where a customs’ member handles the cargo before they are shipped.”
The founding committee of the Lebanese-Saudi Friendship Association issued a statement expressing regret over the actions that had led the Kingdom to introduce the import ban. It was “proof of the regressive level” that Lebanon had reached due to some people trying “to take control of the country and its assets and seeking to jeopardize its public institutions,” the statement added.
Lebanon’s security bodies have pounced on many drug factories, especially ones producing Captagon pills in the Bekaa valley, as well as drugs to be smuggled abroad.
On April 10, Hassan Daqou was arrested over suspicions of drug dealing, production and smuggling. He is from the town of Tufail, which is 57 kilometers from Damascus.
The former mufti of Baalbek, Sheikh Ayman Al-Rifai, said that the Hermel region suffered from drug use, dealing and production.
“This has led to several social problems and family issues that we are trying to solve,” he told Arab News, saying he wished that authorities would carry out more raids and arrests.
Protests shed light on Jerusalem’s status in upcoming elections
Abbas adviser calls on other countries to support elections taking place in Jerusalem
Jordanian FM warns Israel not to ‘play with fire’ as possible long-term escalation looms
Updated 24 April 2021
Daoud Kuttab
AMMAN: The sudden escalation and spread of Palestinian protests in reaction to racist incitement by Jewish groups have brought the issue of the status of occupied Jerusalem to center stage.
Majdi Khalidi, the senior diplomatic adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, told Arab News that contacts have been made with other Arab and Islamic countries around the world, calling on them to make public statements on the importance of elections that should take place in Jerusalem.
Khalidi said that no one can bypass the people of Jerusalem.
“What is happening reminds the world that East Jerusalem is an occupied territory and the capital of the Palestinian state,” he said. “It shows that Jerusalem Palestinians must be allowed to participate in the elections.”
Tor Wennesland, UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, condemned “all acts of violence” and called upon “all sides to exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalation, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan and this politically charged time for all.”
The UN coordinator’s statement, which said that efforts are being made to de-escalate the situation, failed to condemn the racist calls for the death of Arabs, nor did it reiterate the rights of Jerusalem Palestinians to participate in the upcoming Palestinian legislative elections.
Ayman Safadi, Jordanian deputy prime minister and foreign minister, called on Israel not to play with fire.
“Jerusalem is a red line,” he said. “Any attempts against it are tantamount to playing with fire. The Israeli occupiers have an international obligation to stop the racist violations against the people of the old city of Jerusalem.”
Safadi described the attackers as representing “hatred and racism.”
The Israeli media reported a high-level security meeting for the defense ministry in Tel Aviv concluded that there is a need for Israel to prepare for escalation that could take a long time and spread throughout the occupied territories. The chief of the army staff, Aviv Kohavi, who headed the security meeting, canceled a planned trip to the US because of the escalation of tensions and violence.
Anees Sweidan, director of the Arab Affairs department in the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) believes that the protests in Jerusalem will strengthen the hands of those calling for Jerusalemites to be included in the May 22 elections.
However, Radi Jirai, a former Fatah prisoner who believes that the future now is for Palestinians and Israelis to agree on a single state with equal rights, told Arab News that the explosion that was initiated in Jerusalem will not be good news for Abbas.
“President Abbas is in an unenviable position,” he said. “His support to the protesters will mean that he will have a hard time if pressed by Israelis to calm the situation down.”
Khalil Assali, the publisher of the East Jerusalem news site Akhbarelbalad, told Arab News that politicians should not interfere or try to hijack the protests.
“Leave the youth of Jerusalem to oppose Israeli racism and to Jerusalemites, who called for holding the tarawih (post-isha prayers) at the steps of Damascus gate in defiance of Israel’s unilaterally imposed ban against the use of the stairs by the Palestinians of the city,” he said.
Aviv Tataraski, of the Ir-Amim NGO, which is focused on the human rights situation in East Jerusalem, told Arab News that the real problem is the police.
“If the police wanted, they could easily disperse or keep them at bay,” he said.
Tataraski said Israeli police turned a blind eye to calls for the death of Arabs by the extremist groups while brutally attacking Palestinians who just came for prayer, shopping, or were protesting with calls of Allah-o-Akbar.
He said that the real power of Palestinians is their numbers.
“When the Israeli police decided to block people from sitting and gathering at the Damascus gate without any justification, the motive was clear,” Tataraski said. “The police wanted to show Palestinians that even in this central place they have to bow down to Israeli whims.”
Tataraski, who was an eyewitness to the events over the past few days, said the actions against Palestinians have backfired.
Wadie Abu Nassar, director of the Haifa-based International Center for Consultations, told Arab News that Israel has no intention to approve or disapprove Palestinian elections in Jerusalem.
Abu Nassar insists that “nobody is pressing Israel seriously, even not Hamas, to allow Palestinian elections in Jerusalem.”