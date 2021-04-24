You are here

Biden says 1915 massacres of Armenians constitute genocide

Biden says 1915 massacres of Armenians constitute genocide
Armenia's PM Nikol Pashinyan lays flowers at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan on April 24, 2021. (AFP)
Reuters

Biden says 1915 massacres of Armenians constitute genocide

Biden says 1915 massacres of Armenians constitute genocide
  • "The American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today," Biden said
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide, a historic declaration that infuriated Turkey and further strained frayed ties between the two NATO allies.

The largely symbolic move, breaking away from decades of carefully calibrated language from the White House, was welcomed by the Armenian diaspora in the US, but comes at a time when Ankara and Washington grapple with deep policy disagreements over a host of issues.

Turkey's government and most of the opposition showed rare unity in their rejection of Biden's statement.

Biden's message was met with “great enthusiasm” by the people of Armenia and Armenians worldwide, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote in a letter to the US president.

In his statement, Biden said the American people honor “all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today.”

An Arab News Spotlight piece ‘Better late than never’: Why the US recognition of the Armenian Genocide is significant looks at the importance of using the correct language with regard to the events of 106 years ago. Read it here.

“Over the decades Armenian immigrants have enriched the United States in countless ways, but they have never forgotten the tragic history,” Biden said. “We honor their story. We see that pain. We affirm the history. We do this not to cast blame but to ensure that what happened is never repeated.”

In comments that sought to soften the blow, a senior administration official told reporters that Washington continued to see Turkey as critical NATO ally and was encouraging Armenia and Turkey to pursue reconciliation.

For decades, measures recognizing the Armenian genocide stalled in the US Congress and most US presidents have refrained from calling it that, stymied by concerns about relations with Turkey and intense lobbying by Ankara. Ronald Reagan, the former US president from California, a hub for the Armenian diaspora in the US, had been the only US president to publicly call the killings genocide.

Turkey accepts that many Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire were killed in clashes with Ottoman forces during World War One, but contests the figures and denies the killings were systematically orchestrated and constitute a genocide.

In Montebello, California, a city in Los Angeles County that is home to many Armenian-Americans, members of the community held a small and somber ceremony during which they placed a cross made of flowers at a monument to the victims. Some attendees wore pins reading "genocide denied genocide repeated."

Raffi Hamparian, chairman of Armenian National Committee of America, said in a statement that Biden's "principled stand ... pivots America toward the justice deserved and the security required for the future of the Armenian nation."

Sri Lanka arrests Muslim leader over Easter attacks

Sri Lanka arrests Muslim leader over Easter attacks
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s police arrested a top Muslim legislator Saturday in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks that killed 279 people, as pressure mounted to speed up the investigation.
Detectives took Rishad Bathiudeen, leader of the All Ceylon Makkal Party (ACMP) and a former minister, into custody under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), police spokesman Ajith Rohana said.
Bathiudeen and his brother Riyaaj were arrested in pre-dawn raids on their homes in Colombo.
“They were arrested under the PTA based on circumstantial and scientific evidence that they had connections with the suicide bombers who carried out the attacks,” Rohana said in a statement.
A lawyer representing the brothers said a presidential inquiry had found no evidence linking them to the bombers and the arrests were a political vendetta.
“The arrests are politically motivated,” lawyer Rushdhie Habeeb said in a statement, which highlighted how the ACMP had opposed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in 2019 elections.
The arrests came three days after the head of Sri Lanka’s Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, accused the government of allowing investigations to stall.
Nearly 200 people were arrested within days of the suicide attacks on hotels and churches by local Islamist extremists, but no one has been charged.
Ranjith, who led commemorations on the second anniversary of the Easter attacks on Wednesday, said he was “deeply saddened” by the lack of progress in the investigation.
He renewed his call for swift action against the perpetrators and said “political posturing and the need to safeguard alliances” was hindering the probe.
Bathiudeen’s party is a member of an opposition coalition, but three of his legislators defected to the government in October to amend the constitution and give Rajapaksa wider powers over the judiciary and legislature.

Missing submarine with 53 people onboard has sunk, says Indonesian navy

Missing submarine with 53 people onboard has sunk, says Indonesian navy
Missing submarine with 53 people onboard has sunk, says Indonesian navy

Missing submarine with 53 people onboard has sunk, says Indonesian navy
  • Vessel lost contact with base on Wednesday
  • Margono said the search and rescue group was preparing a medical evacuation plan for any survivors
JAKARTA: A missing submarine with 53 people on board has sunk, Indonesia’s navy confirmed on Saturday after finding items belonging to the vessel.

The items included a bottle of grease for the periscope, prayer mats, and debris from a tube that protects the torpedo.

“These items would not have left the submarine if there were not any cracks in the torpedo launcher,” Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono told a press conference. “Experts and former crew members of the submarine have said that these items are believed to be from the submarine. With this authentic evidence believed to be from KRI Nanggala, we raised the status from sub-miss to sub-sunk.”

Hopes for the crew’s safety began to fade too, with the oxygen deadline supply running out on Saturday morning.

But Margono said the search and rescue group was preparing a medical evacuation plan for any survivors.

“We don’t set the time yet when and how long the evacuation process would take. We are evaluating it based on what we found. And we still don’t have any proof of any victim.”

The Cakra-class submarine, which has been in service with the navy since 1981, is believed to have sunk 850 meters deep in the waters north of Bali.

The German-built vessel went missing on Wednesday morning after it lost contact as its base was about to give clearance to fire a torpedo during an exercise.

Margono said the submarine could have cracked, and the crack gradually spread due to water pressure as the submarine was sinking.

The oil spill found near its last dive location - the first indication of the submarine’s grim condition - is believed to have emitted from the crack and deliberately discharged by the crew in an attempt to reduce the submarine’s load so that it became lighter and could stay afloat.

Margono ruled out an explosion since its sound would have been picked up by the sonar system.

Search efforts are concentrated in nine areas about 18.52 square kilometers wide, about 40 kilometers north of Bali.

The military said 29 ships had been deployed to scour the waters, including 21 military ships, while assistance to evacuate the sinking sub was coming from Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and the US, which deployed its maritime patrol aircraft the Boeing P-8 Poseidon, military spokesman Major General Achmad Riad said.

ASEAN leaders to meet Myanmar coup leader amid killings

ASEAN leaders to meet Myanmar coup leader amid killings
ASEAN leaders to meet Myanmar coup leader amid killings

ASEAN leaders to meet Myanmar coup leader amid killings
  • There is little hope for an immediate breakthrough in the two-hour gathering in Jakarta
JAKARTA: Southeast Asian leaders are to meet Myanmar’s top general and coup leader in an emergency summit in Indonesia Saturday, and are expected to press calls for an end to violence by security forces that has left hundreds of protesters dead as well as the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other political detainees.
There is little hope for an immediate breakthrough in the two-hour gathering in Jakarta between Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and the six heads of state and three foreign ministers representing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. But his decision to face them offers a rare chance for the 10-nation bloc to directly deal with the general who ousted one of its leaders in a Feb. 1 coup.
“The unfolding tragedy has serious consequences for Myanmar, ASEAN and the region,” Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on the eve of the summit.
One proposal, which has been discussed in preliminary meetings, is for Brunei Prime Minister Hassanal Bolkiah, the current ASEAN chair, to travel to Myanmar to meet the military leadership and Suu Kyi’s camp to encourage dialogue. He would be accompanied by ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi – also from Brunei – if the junta agreed, a Southeast Asian diplomat told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the media.
Another diplomat said humanitarian aid could be offered to Myanmar if conditions improved. The diplomat also spoke to AP on condition of anonymity for lack of authority to discuss such plans publicly.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi of Indonesia expressed hopes that “we can reach an agreement on the next steps that can help the people of Myanmar get out of this delicate situation.”
Following the coup, ASEAN, through Brunei, issued a statement that did not expectedly condemn the power grab but urged “the pursuance of dialogue, reconciliation and the return to normalcy in accordance with the will and interests of the people of Myanmar.” Amid Western pressure, however, the regional group has struggled to take a more forceful position on issues but has kept to its non-confrontational approach.
All ASEAN states agreed to meet Min Aung Hlaing but would not address him as Myanmar’s head of state in the summit, the Southeast Asian diplomat said. Critics have said ASEAN’s decision to meet him was unacceptable and amounted to legitimizing the overthrow and the deadly crackdown that followed. Daily shootings by police and soldiers have killed more than 700 protesters and bystanders, according to several independent tallies.
Amnesty International urged Indonesia and other ASEAN states to investigate Min Aung Hlaing over “credible allegations of responsibility for crimes against humanity in Myanmar.” As a state party to a UN convention against torture, Indonesia has a legal obligation to prosecute or extradite a suspected perpetrator on its territory, it said.
“The Myanmar crisis trigged by the military presents ASEAN with the biggest test in its history,” said Emerlynne Gil of the London-based rights group. “This is not an internal matter for Myanmar but a major human rights and humanitarian crisis which is impacting the entire region and beyond.”
Police dispersed dozens of protesters opposing the coup and the junta leader’s visit.
More than 4,300 police have fanned out across the Indonesian capital to secure the meetings, held under strict safeguards amid the pandemic. Indonesia has reported the highest number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in Southeast Asia.
The leaders of Thailand and the Philippines skipped the summit to deal with coronavirus outbreaks back home. Laos, which has the least number of infections in the region but this week imposed a lockdown, also canceled at the last minute. The face-to-face summit is the first by ASEAN leaders in more than a year.
ASEAN’s diversity, including the divergent ties of many of its members to either China or the United States, along with a bedrock policy of non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs and deciding by consensus, has hobbled the bloc’s ability to rapidly deal with crises.
Aside from Myanmar, the regional bloc groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

25 die after New Delhi hospitals hit by oxygen shortage

25 die after New Delhi hospitals hit by oxygen shortage
25 die after New Delhi hospitals hit by oxygen shortage

25 die after New Delhi hospitals hit by oxygen shortage
  • Patients asked to sign disclaimer forms as emergency supplies run low amid record virus surge
  • New Delhi police recovered oxygen cylinders from a house in the city amid reports of oxygen trucks being looted
NEW DELHI: A shortage of emergency oxygen at hospitals in New Delhi claimed 25 lives on Saturday, the second such incident in recent days, as the capital registered a record 348 deaths and more than 24,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours.

India also witnessed a new high in COVID-19 infections, with 348,000 positive cases and 2,634 deaths reported across the country on Saturday.

“Those patients were critically ill, and it happened in the critical care area,” Dr. D. K. Baluja, medical superintendent of the Jaipur Golden Hospital (JGH) in New Delhi, told Arab News on Saturday.

He blamed the incident, which took place late on Friday, on the failure of the government to supply the oxygen on time.

“We were promised 3.5 metric tons of oxygen from the government. The supply was to reach us by 5 p.m., but it arrived past midnight and by then 25 patients had died,” Baluja said.

The incident follows the deaths of 25 other patients at the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi under similar circumstances on Friday.
Amid the shortage in oxygen, some hospitals in the capital have begun asking patients’ relatives to sign declaration forms absolving them of all responsibility in case of death.

“In case of scarcity of oxygen, if any patient suffers, it will be the responsibility of the patient’s relatives and not the hospital,” Saroj Hospital said in a statement on Saturday, before issuing a plea for supplies to “save the lives of over 160 COVID-19 patients.”

“We have alerted our patients about the oxygen situation in our hospitals and other hospitals,” Dr. P. K. Bhardwaj, director of Saroj Hospital, told Arab News.

He said that emergency supplies in all hospitals were at “critical” levels, with most left “with only a few hours of oxygen.”
“The administration has completely collapsed because they failed to add any medical infrastructure in the last year. We are trying hard to procure oxygen, but no one is coming to help us,” he said.

Amid the shortage, there were reports of people hoarding oxygen cylinders to resell on the black market. A small cylinder costs around $170 — several times higher than the average rate.

On Saturday, New Delhi police recovered 32 large and 16 small oxygen cylinders from a house in the west of the city amid reports of oxygen trucks being looted at the outskirts of the capital on Wednesday.

“If anyone obstructs oxygen supply, we will hang that man,” the New Delhi High Court said on Saturday after hearing petitions from city-based hospitals that had asked the court to intervene.

The court also termed the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak as “a tsunami” before asking the federal government about its preparedness regarding infrastructure, hospitals, medical staff, medicines, vaccines and oxygen.

New Delhi’s local government told the court on Saturday that it needs 480 metric tons of oxygen every day, or “the health system will collapse.”

“Something disastrous will happen,” New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told the court, adding that the city had “received only 297 metric tons of oxygen on Friday.”

Experts blamed the authorities for a “lack of serious approach” in handling the pandemic.

Malibu Aisola, a New Delhi-based healthcare expert and co-convenor of the All India Drug Action Network, a campaign for affordable drugs, said the present crisis was “a collapse of the health system.”

“Had the government done some planning and shown a serious approach toward public health, this crisis could have been averted,” Aisola told Arab News.

She said that a variety of emergency solutions is needed, including restoring essential supplies of oxygen, oxygenated beds, and providing medical support to patients who are unable to be accommodated in hospitals so that they can be stabilized and start treatment at home.

'Virtual Ramadan' helps British Muslims struggling with restrictions

Imam Hassanat Ahmed delivers his Friday broadcast via multiple social media platforms from the otherwise empty Noor Ul Islam Mosque in Bury, Manchester, UK. (AFP)
Imam Hassanat Ahmed delivers his Friday broadcast via multiple social media platforms from the otherwise empty Noor Ul Islam Mosque in Bury, Manchester, UK. (AFP)
'Virtual Ramadan' helps British Muslims struggling with restrictions

Imam Hassanat Ahmed delivers his Friday broadcast via multiple social media platforms from the otherwise empty Noor Ul Islam Mosque in Bury, Manchester, UK. (AFP)
  • Millions of British Muslims are enduring their second straight Ramadan under strict virus protocols
  • Online sessions educate about Islam and provide relief from the possible mental strains of isolation
LONDON: Mental health charity collaborates with Islamic education platform to deliver a series of educational and spiritual workshops throughout Ramadan that will provide Muslims relief from the mental health strain of spending a second straight holy month under tight coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions. 

Mental health charity Supporting Humanity has partnered with Islamic education platform Teach Me Islam to deliver the online sessions.

The organizations will provide Islamic talks, children’s stories, interactive baking for Iftar, along with health and fitness sessions for free, three times a week throughout the month.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast during the day and normally gather after the sunset to share in food and worship with their friends, family and the wider community.

This Ramadan is the second straight that the UK’s 3.3 million Muslims have spent adhering to strict curbs on social gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

While last year’s curbs saw a total ban on social interaction as the virus swept across the country, this year sees looser restrictions for worshippers. Though the amount of social interaction still falls far short of what Muslims would normally expect from the holiest month on the Islamic calendar.

Nabeela Raza, the CEO of Teach Me Islam, told Arab News that her platform learned from the first Ramadan lockdown just how important it is for people to remain socially engaged and connected during the holy month, even if it has to be online.

A member of mosque staff prays in the otherwise empty Noor Ul Islam Mosque on the day before Ramadan commences in the UK, in Bury, Greater Manchester on April 24, 2020. (AFP)

“Last year was the hardest Ramadan that the Muslim community has gone through,” Raza said. “A year on, some restrictions still in place are not allowing us to enjoy the company of friends and family, break fast together, and do the things we would usually do.”

Raza explained that during the lockdown, and particularly during Ramadan, people need Teach Me Islam’s services more than usual.

With online educational services, she said, people were able to “still feel like they had humane interaction or have the personal tutor that gives them the right advice. But it also makes it feel like they are not alone.”

In hard times, Raza added, religious education can “provide us with the coping mechanisms and tools we need to make it through.”

Supporting Humanity is a London-based mental health charity that has been providing bereavement counseling to many families who have lost loved ones during the pandemic.

In a statement to Arab News, Idris Patel, the CEO of Supporting Humanity, said: “Ramadan is a time for Muslims to spiritually connect as well as remember the less fortunate and give to charity, but it is also a time where families get together.

“The pandemic will make this very difficult this year for many Muslims, and we, as a mental health charity, want people to feel that there is something for the community to log into and be part of and not feel isolated.”

The online sessions are free and will run throughout the whole month.

