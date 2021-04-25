You are here

  • Home
  • US names envoy as concern grows over Tigray

US names envoy as concern grows over Tigray

US names envoy as concern grows over Tigray
People mourn the victims of a massacre allegedly perpetrated by Eritrean soldiers in the village of Dengolat, north of Mekele, the capital of Tigray. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jzvcp

Updated 25 April 2021
AFP
Reuters

US names envoy as concern grows over Tigray

US names envoy as concern grows over Tigray
  • Veteran diplomat Jeffrey Feltman to address tension between Ethiopia and Sudan
Updated 25 April 2021
AFP Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US has tasked a senior diplomat with reducing tensions surrounding Ethiopia’s Tigray region as fears rise that the conflict will spread.
Jeffrey Feltman, a veteran US diplomat who until 2018 served in a top UN position, was named to a new role of special envoy to the Horn of Africa.
Feltman will address the Tigray conflict as well as related tensions between Ethiopia and Sudan, which has taken in refugees and sent troops into a disputed border area.
He will also take up disputes over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a massive project that Egypt and Sudan fear will deprive them of vital water resources.
“At a moment of profound change for this strategic region, high-level US engagement is vital to mitigate the risks posed by escalating conflict while providing support to once-in-a-generation opportunities for reform,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
The announcement comes a day after the UN Security Council voiced alarm over Tigray, where the UN aid chief says that people have started to die of hunger and sexual violence has been used as a weapon of war.

FASTFACT

Jeffrey Feltman, a veteran US diplomat who until 2018 served in a top UN position, was named to a new role of special envoy to the Horn of Africa.

Blinken has previously spoken of “ethnic cleansing” in the region by troops of neighboring Eritrea, which has since announced a pullout. Ethiopia, a US ally, launched an offensive in Tigray in November after the local ruling party was blamed for attacks on military installations.
The former administration of Donald Trump unsuccessfully sought to mediate a solution on the mega-dam at the behest of Egypt.
Feltman visited North Korea in 2017, the highest-level UN official to visit since 2011, describing his four-day trip as “the most important mission I have ever undertaken.”
Before working at the UN, he was assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs during former President Barack Obama’s administration and before that served as US ambassador to Lebanon, head of the Coalition Provisional Authority’s office in the Irbil province of Iraq and as a senior official at the US Consulate General in Jerusalem.

Topics: Tigray Ethiopia Sudan Eritrea

Related

Eritrea says troops in Ethiopia’s Tigray, vows pullout
World
Eritrea says troops in Ethiopia’s Tigray, vows pullout
Sudan warns of legal action against Ethiopia over dam
Middle-East
Sudan warns of legal action against Ethiopia over dam

‘Common ground’ at premium as Cyprus rivals head to Geneva

‘Common ground’ at premium as Cyprus rivals head to Geneva
Updated 9 min 26 sec ago
AFP

‘Common ground’ at premium as Cyprus rivals head to Geneva

‘Common ground’ at premium as Cyprus rivals head to Geneva
  • Cypriots on both sides of the divide rallied on Saturday, calling for resolution of the issue
Updated 9 min 26 sec ago
AFP

NICOSIA: Four years after their last peace talks failed, rival Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders meet in Geneva next week to explore elusive “common ground” on the divided Mediterranean island.
“We go to Geneva... steadfastly committed to resuming negotiations for reunifying Cyprus in a bi-zonal bi-communal federation,” in line with UN resolutions, international and EU law, said Nikos Christodoulides, foreign minister of the Greek Cypriot-run Republic of Cyprus, an EU member.
“There is no common ground... the issue is ‘one island, two states’,” Tahsin Ertugruloglu, his counterpart in the internationally-unrecognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), told AFP.
Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey occupied its northern third in response to a coup orchestrated by a military junta that sought to annex the island to Greece.
On Saturday, three days before the start of the talks, Cypriots on both sides of the divide marched through the streets of the capital calling for resolution of the issue, some holding placards calling for peace and reunification.
The United Nations, whose peacekeepers have been on the ground ever since intercommunal clashes in December 1963-January 1964, is trying to mediate a settlement between the two entrenched sides.
Its mandate was expanded after the 1974 conflict, and to this day a buffer zone runs across the island, including through Nicosia — making the city the world’s last divided capital.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who will oversee the Geneva talks on April 27-29, wants to “show that he has exhausted all options,” said Kemal Baykalli, a Turkish Cypriot analyst and UniteCyprusNow activist.
Guterres “needs to hear officially that the two sides will not find an agreement within the framework currently proposed,” of a decentralized federation, he said.
Talks held in July 2017 in Crans-Montana in Switzerland on the basis of reunification under the roof of a federal state failed, hitting roadblocks on the withdrawal of tens of thousands of Turkish troops and Ankara’s status as a guarantor power.
Turkey has also been invited to Geneva, along with Greece and Britain, the two other guarantors of the island’s 1960 independence from London.
The European Union’s attendance, requested by the Greek Cypriots, is uncertain, given strong opposition by Ankara.
Since the last talks floundered, several factors have been added to the traditional sticking points over security guarantees, political equality, territorial adjustments and the property rights of displaced populations.
The term “decentralized federation” has found its way into Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades’ lexicon, something which his critics call a “confederation in disguise,” as sought by the Turkish Cypriots.
And pro-reunification Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci was ousted in polls in the north last October by hard-liner Ersin Tatar, a protege of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“Turkey has changed the paradigm,” notably by exploring for gas deposits in waters claimed by Cyprus and Greece, said Giannis Ioannou, a journalist and founder of the think-tank Geopolitical Cyprus.
It has also sparked controversy by reopening Varosha, a once glamorous seaside resort that turned into a ghost town fenced off by Turkey’s military ever since its 1974 invasion.

The “Cyprus problem is now part of a broader geopolitical context” of “future relations between the EU and Turkey,” and on gas in the eastern Mediterranean, said Ioannou.
Cyprus remains “a small ship in the game of the Big Powers,” at the expense of Cypriots on both sides of the divide, said Baykalli.
“Turkey could use the discussions to win certain issues... in exchange for compromises in Cyprus,” he said.
Or it could bolster its stand within the framework of Ankara’s “blue homeland” ambitions, aimed at expanding Turkish influence.
In Cyprus, there is little optimism.
In the north, the Covid-19 crisis has brought the economy, heavily reliant on Turkish investment, to its knees, making it difficult to challenge the “motherland.”
In the south, corruption scandals such as the “Golden Passport” fiasco have reinforced distrust of the political class, which also stands accused of mismanaging the pandemic.
The goal in Geneva is “to open a breach... It will be an intermediate step, the parties could agree to continue discussions,” said Ioannou.
This will also “definitively turn the page on Crans-Montana” and perhaps create a “new framework,” according to Baykalli.
He hopes at least for progress on health cooperation and a reopening of north-south crossing points, closed for the past year due to the pandemic.

Topics: Cyprus TURKISH CYPRIOTS Greek Cypriots

Related

Turkey has occupied almost 40 percent of Cyprus territory since 1974, while Turkish Cypriots have declared the independence of the “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” a state recognized only by Turkey. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Middle-East
Turkey insists on ‘two-state solution’ in Cyprus
Special Erdogan’s two-state demand puts the jinx on planned UN-led Cyprus meeting photos
Middle-East
Erdogan’s two-state demand puts the jinx on planned UN-led Cyprus meeting

ASEAN leaders tell Myanmar coup maker to end killings, resume dialogue

ASEAN leaders tell Myanmar coup maker to end killings, resume dialogue
Updated 25 April 2021
AP

ASEAN leaders tell Myanmar coup maker to end killings, resume dialogue

ASEAN leaders tell Myanmar coup maker to end killings, resume dialogue
  • Daily shootings by police and soldiers since the Feb. 1 coup have killed more than 700 mostly peaceful protesters and bystanders
  • Myanmar senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing told that a dialogue between contending parties in his country should immediately start
Updated 25 April 2021
AP

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Southeast Asian leaders demanded an immediate end to killings and the release of political detainees in Myanmar in an emergency summit Saturday with its top general and coup leader, Indonesia’s president said.
The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also told Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during the two-hour talks in Jakarta that a dialogue between contending parties in Myanmar should immediately start, with the help of ASEAN envoys, President Joko Widodo said.
“The situation in Myanmar is unacceptable and should not continue. Violence must be stopped, democracy, stability and peace in Myanmar must be returned immediately,” Widodo said during the meeting. “The interests of the people of Myanmar must always be the priority.”
Daily shootings by police and soldiers since the Feb. 1 coup have killed more than 700 mostly peaceful protesters and bystanders, according to several independent tallies.
The messages conveyed to Min Aung Hlaing were unusually blunt and could be seen as a breach of the conservative 10-nation bloc’s bedrock principle forbidding member states from interfering in each other’s domestic affairs. But Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said that policy should not lead to inaction if a domestic situation “jeopardizes the peace, security, and stability of ASEAN and the wider region” and there is international clamor for resolute action.
“There is a tremendous expectation on the part of the international community on how ASEAN is addressing the Myanmar issue. The pressure is increasing,” Muhyiddin said, The current ASEAN chair, Brunei Prime Minister Hassanal Bolkiah, and the regional bloc’s secretary general should be allowed access to Myanmar to meet contending parties, encourage dialogue and come up with “an honest and unbiased observation,” he said.
Such a political dialogue “can only take place with the prompt and unconditional release of political detainees,” the Malaysian premier said.
A formal statement issued by ASEAN through Brunei after the summit outlined the demands made by the six heads of state and three foreign ministers in more subtle terms. It asked for the “immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar” and urged all parties to “exercise utmost restraint,” but omitted the demand voiced by Widodo and other leaders for the immediate release of political detainees. It said ASEAN would provide humanitarian aid to Myanmar.
It was not immediately clear if and how Min Aung Hlaing responded to the blunt messages.
It was the first time he traveled out of Myanmar since the coup, which was followed by the arrests of Aung San Suu Kyi and many other political leaders.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi expressed hopes on the eve of the summit that “we can reach an agreement on the next steps that can help the people of Myanmar get out of this delicate situation.”
ASEAN’s diversity, including the divergent ties of many of its members to either China or the United States, along with a bedrock policy of non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs and deciding by consensus, has hobbled the bloc’s ability to rapidly deal with crises.
Amid Western pressure, however, the regional group has struggled to take a more forceful position on issues but has kept to its non-confrontational approach.
Critics have said ASEAN’s decision to meet the coup leader was unacceptable and amounted to legitimizing the overthrow and the deadly crackdown that followed. ASEAN states agreed to meet Min Aung Hlaing but did not treat or address him as Myanmar’s head of state in the summit, a Southeast Asian diplomat told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity for lack of authority to discuss the issue publicly.
The London-based rights watchdog Amnesty International urged Indonesia and other ASEAN states ahead of the summit to investigate Min Aung Hlaing over “credible allegations of responsibility for crimes against humanity in Myanmar.” As a state party to a UN convention against torture, Indonesia has a legal obligation to prosecute or extradite a suspected perpetrator on its territory, it said.
Indonesian police dispersed dozens of protesters opposing the coup and the junta leader’s visit. More than 4,300 police fanned out across the Indonesian capital to secure the meetings, held under strict safeguards amid the pandemic.
The leaders of Thailand and the Philippines skipped the summit to deal with coronavirus outbreaks back home. Laos also canceled at the last minute. The face-to-face summit is the first by ASEAN leaders in more than a year.
Aside from Myanmar, the regional bloc is made up of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

 

Topics: Myanmar Myanmar coup of 2021 ASEAN Summit

Related

Indonesia president calls for ASEAN high level meeting on Myanmar crisis
World
Indonesia president calls for ASEAN high level meeting on Myanmar crisis
Update ASEAN leaders to meet Myanmar coup leader amid killings
World
ASEAN leaders to meet Myanmar coup leader amid killings

Biden says 1915 massacres of Armenians constitute genocide

Biden says 1915 massacres of Armenians constitute genocide
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

Biden says 1915 massacres of Armenians constitute genocide

Biden says 1915 massacres of Armenians constitute genocide
  • Up to 1.5 million died from 1915 to 1917
  • ‘Atrocity’ must never be repeated, Biden says
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

ANKARA / WASHINGTON: The murder of up to 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Empire forces a century ago was genocide, US President Joe Biden acknowledged on Saturday.

The recognition, the first by a US leader, came on the 106th anniversary of the day the killings began in 1915.

In his statement, Biden said the American people honor “all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today.”

“Over the decades Armenian immigrants have enriched the United States in countless ways, but they have never forgotten the tragic history,” Biden said. 

“We remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring,” Biden said. 

“We honor their story. We see that pain. We affirm the history. We do this not to cast blame but to ensure that what happened is never repeated,” he said.

READ MORE

An Arab News Spotlight piece ‘Better late than never’: Why the US recognition of the Armenian Genocide is significant looks at the importance of using the correct language with regard to the events of 106 years ago. Read it here.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan thanked Biden for his “powerful step toward justice and invaluable support to the heirs of the Armenian genocide victims.”

The killings took place from 1915 to 1917 during the waning days of the Ottoman Empire, which suspected the Christian minority of conspiring with Russia during the First World War. 

Armenians were rounded up and sent into the Syrian desert on death marches in which many were shot, poisoned or died from disease.

Turkey, which emerged as a republic from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire, has always rejected allegations of genocide. It claims that about 300,000 Armenians died, mainly from war and famine.

The largely symbolic move, breaking away from decades of carefully calibrated language from the White House, was welcomed by the Armenian diaspora in the US, but comes at a time when Ankara and Washington grapple with deep policy disagreements over a host of issues.

For decades, measures recognizing the Armenian genocide stalled in the US Congress and most US presidents have refrained from calling it that, stymied by concerns about relations with Turkey and intense lobbying by Ankara. 

Ronald Reagan, the former US president from California, a hub for the Armenian diaspora in the US, had been the only US president to publicly call the killings genocide.

Turkey accepts that many Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire were killed in clashes with Ottoman forces during World War One, but contests the figures and denies the killings were systematically orchestrated and constitute a genocide.

Turkey's government and most of the opposition showed rare unity in their rejection of Biden's statement.

“Words cannot change or rewrite history,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said after Biden’s acknowledgment on Saturday. “We will not take lessons from anyone on our history.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said debates “should be held by historians” and not “politicized by third parties.”

Nevertheless, analysts expect the response from Turkey to be muted. 

Soner Cagaptay, a Turkish academic at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, pointed out that Biden’s statement mentioned “Constantinople” rather than modern-day Istanbul, and there was no reference to Turkey. 

“It is a carefully crafted, victim-focused, and forward-looking document that avoids finger pointing at Turkey,” he told Arab News.

“In the short term, I think Erdogan will play this down. He is going to do it with non-confrontational rhetoric because for the first time he needs the US more than he believes the US needs him.”

In Montebello, California, a city in Los Angeles County that is home to many Armenian-Americans, members of the community held a small and somber ceremony during which they placed a cross made of flowers at a monument to the victims. Some attendees wore pins reading "genocide denied genocide repeated."

Raffi Hamparian, chairman of Armenian National Committee of America, said in a statement that Biden's "principled stand ... pivots America toward the justice deserved and the security required for the future of the Armenian nation."

(With Reuters)

 

Topics: Armenian Genocide Turkey Joe Biden Ottoman Empire

Related

Special A US classification of Ottoman Turkey's campaign against the Armenian people as genocide will be a first step in achieving long sought-after justice, experts say. (Alamy) video
World
‘Better late than never’: Why the anticipated US recognition of the Armenian Genocide is significant
Thousands commemorate Armenian Genocide by Ottoman Turkey
World
Thousands commemorate Armenian Genocide by Ottoman Turkey

Sri Lanka arrests Muslim leader over Easter attacks

Sri Lanka arrests Muslim leader over Easter attacks
Updated 24 April 2021
AFP

Sri Lanka arrests Muslim leader over Easter attacks

Sri Lanka arrests Muslim leader over Easter attacks
Updated 24 April 2021
AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s police arrested a top Muslim legislator Saturday in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks that killed 279 people, as pressure mounted to speed up the investigation.
Detectives took Rishad Bathiudeen, leader of the All Ceylon Makkal Party (ACMP) and a former minister, into custody under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), police spokesman Ajith Rohana said.
Bathiudeen and his brother Riyaaj were arrested in pre-dawn raids on their homes in Colombo.
“They were arrested under the PTA based on circumstantial and scientific evidence that they had connections with the suicide bombers who carried out the attacks,” Rohana said in a statement.
A lawyer representing the brothers said a presidential inquiry had found no evidence linking them to the bombers and the arrests were a political vendetta.
“The arrests are politically motivated,” lawyer Rushdhie Habeeb said in a statement, which highlighted how the ACMP had opposed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in 2019 elections.
The arrests came three days after the head of Sri Lanka’s Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, accused the government of allowing investigations to stall.
Nearly 200 people were arrested within days of the suicide attacks on hotels and churches by local Islamist extremists, but no one has been charged.
Ranjith, who led commemorations on the second anniversary of the Easter attacks on Wednesday, said he was “deeply saddened” by the lack of progress in the investigation.
He renewed his call for swift action against the perpetrators and said “political posturing and the need to safeguard alliances” was hindering the probe.
Bathiudeen’s party is a member of an opposition coalition, but three of his legislators defected to the government in October to amend the constitution and give Rajapaksa wider powers over the judiciary and legislature.

Topics: Sri Lanka Easter Attack Rishad Bathiudeen

Related

Sri Lanka to bring back 30,000 migrant workers stranded in Middle East
World
Sri Lanka to bring back 30,000 migrant workers stranded in Middle East
Sri Lanka secures $1.5 billion Chinese loan
Business & Economy
Sri Lanka secures $1.5 billion Chinese loan

Missing submarine with 53 people onboard has sunk, says Indonesian navy

Missing submarine with 53 people onboard has sunk, says Indonesian navy
Updated 24 April 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Missing submarine with 53 people onboard has sunk, says Indonesian navy

Missing submarine with 53 people onboard has sunk, says Indonesian navy
  • Vessel lost contact with base on Wednesday
  • Margono said the search and rescue group was preparing a medical evacuation plan for any survivors
Updated 24 April 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: A missing submarine with 53 people on board has sunk, Indonesia’s navy confirmed on Saturday after finding items belonging to the vessel.

The items included a bottle of grease for the periscope, prayer mats, and debris from a tube that protects the torpedo.

“These items would not have left the submarine if there were not any cracks in the torpedo launcher,” Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono told a press conference. “Experts and former crew members of the submarine have said that these items are believed to be from the submarine. With this authentic evidence believed to be from KRI Nanggala, we raised the status from sub-miss to sub-sunk.”

Hopes for the crew’s safety began to fade too, with the oxygen deadline supply running out on Saturday morning.

But Margono said the search and rescue group was preparing a medical evacuation plan for any survivors.

“We don’t set the time yet when and how long the evacuation process would take. We are evaluating it based on what we found. And we still don’t have any proof of any victim.”

The Cakra-class submarine, which has been in service with the navy since 1981, is believed to have sunk 850 meters deep in the waters north of Bali.

The German-built vessel went missing on Wednesday morning after it lost contact as its base was about to give clearance to fire a torpedo during an exercise.

Margono said the submarine could have cracked, and the crack gradually spread due to water pressure as the submarine was sinking.

The oil spill found near its last dive location - the first indication of the submarine’s grim condition - is believed to have emitted from the crack and deliberately discharged by the crew in an attempt to reduce the submarine’s load so that it became lighter and could stay afloat.

Margono ruled out an explosion since its sound would have been picked up by the sonar system.

Search efforts are concentrated in nine areas about 18.52 square kilometers wide, about 40 kilometers north of Bali.

The military said 29 ships had been deployed to scour the waters, including 21 military ships, while assistance to evacuate the sinking sub was coming from Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and the US, which deployed its maritime patrol aircraft the Boeing P-8 Poseidon, military spokesman Major General Achmad Riad said.

Topics: Indonesia submarine

Related

Frantic hunt for Indonesian submarine as rescuers hone in on radar contact
World
Frantic hunt for Indonesian submarine as rescuers hone in on radar contact
Special Indonesia in race against time to find missing submarine before air supply runs out
World
Indonesia in race against time to find missing submarine before air supply runs out

Latest updates

‘Common ground’ at premium as Cyprus rivals head to Geneva
‘Common ground’ at premium as Cyprus rivals head to Geneva
ASEAN leaders tell Myanmar coup maker to end killings, resume dialogue
ASEAN leaders tell Myanmar coup maker to end killings, resume dialogue
Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal stunned by Tajiks in Asian Champions League
Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal stunned by Tajiks in Asian Champions League
‘Severe punishment’ for those who expose public to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia
‘Severe punishment’ for those who expose public to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia
US names envoy as concern grows over Tigray
US names envoy as concern grows over Tigray

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.