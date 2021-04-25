Emirates Man magazine launches debut issue with a Saudi prince cover story

DUBAI: The UAE men’s magazine Emirates Man launched their debut issue with Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud on the cover.
The cover story has Prince Khaled speaking of his work as an investor and a tech advocate, while the rest of the magazine dives into a range of topics from grooming and gadgets to fashion and fitness.
“Emirates Woman is a magazine that speaks to the woman of today, combining luxury fashion, high-quality original content and the authority of print magazines with the instant access and global reach of the digital world,”Amy Sessions, the editor and associate publisher of Emirates Woman Group, said in a statement.
“Off the back of this success, the bi-annual Emirates Man has launched as the solution to the market’s desire for a smart approach to content for the modern gentleman.”
“Print has been a key tool alongside digital, in rebranding and repositioning Emirates Woman to the level at which it should be, a respected title not only within the GCC market but internationally with content driving a global standard.”
RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is set to give a televised interview to Rotana Khaleejiah on Monday.
He will appear as a guest on the Liwan Al Mudaifer Show, presented by Saudi host Abdullah Al-Mudaifer who has interviewed several high-profile guests before.
Rotana Khaleejiah is part of the Riyadh-based Rotana network, which is owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman previously gave local television interviews in 2017 to host Dawood Al Shirian on MBC, and before that in 2016 to Al Arabiya News Channel.
The interview coincides with the fifth anniversary of the the launch of “Vision 2030”, the plan that aims to diversify the country's economy away from oil, create more jobs for Saudi citizens, and improve the quality of life in the Kingdom.
DUBAI: Al Arabiya TV is being accused by the Iranian news agency IRNA of distorting the “truth” behind the Iranian missile ideology, the Saudi-owned network said Saturday.
The network said the IRNA had accused Al Arabiya of focusing its news reports on “the regional threats posed by Iranian missiles.”
IRNA said Al-Arabiya “claims” the range of Iranian missiles threatens the region.
It also said the channel links between the use of missiles as well as some of the regional files that Tehran is involved in to the ongoing negotiations in Vienna to revive Iran’s nuclear accord.
Al Arabiya also said the IRNA accuses the network of “ignoring terror attacks on Iran” during its news coverage.
DUBAI: In an online universe awash with websites publishing free but inaccurate information, and social media sites offering megaphones to unfiltered opinion, it is no surprise that trusted news media around the globe are facing one of their toughest choices to date — whether to erect a paywall.
Gulf News, the leading UAE English-language daily, is the first to adopt a paywall strategy, asking users to subscribe to one of three currently discounted packages that will allow access to content.
“People think that when you go behind the wall, you’re preventing readers from reading. No, in fact, you’re opening a gateway for them for trusted journalism,” Gulf News’ CEO, Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director of Publications, Abdul Hamid Ahmad, exclusively told Arab News.
“That’s important, you know, and in today’s world, you don’t know how many websites there are, how many on social media, how many of this false, fake news. We are here to give the good journalism, the trusted journalism,” he said.
Indeed, at a time when many international news outlets have been lowering their paywalls to allow users access to crucial COVID-19-related news, the question must be asked: Why now?
“Our whole point was that we have high traffic, and we want the engagement with our readers. We have a very strong, loyal readership and, therefore, when we went into the paywall model, we’ve given everybody an opportunity to come through gulfnews.com to get COVID news,” Meher Murshed, Gulf News executive editor of digital, told Arab News.
“If you come through the site, it gives you the flexibility of scanning the entire site without coming upon a wall. You can read the full site, you know, and get your news, and then move on if you wish.”
The UAE daily competes with media outlets such as The National, Khaleej Times and a host of other publications that currently do not require a paid subscription, and the editors believe that their unique readers will not migrate from the platform to others due to the paywall.
“That’s our strength — the audience that we have is an engaged audience, it’s a local audience and expatriates who want news on the home country and the opinion,” Murshed said.
Currently, the news industry relies heavily on advertising revenue to remain afloat, and while Gulf News averages 230 million page views with 15 million unique visitors monthly, subscriptions will not become the paper’s main source of funding.
INNUMBERS
15 million monthly users
230 million monthly page views
Over 5.4 million engaged social audience
He added: “It’s not that we blocked anyone out, or anything like that. In fact, if anything, the engagement level has gone up, even during these times.”
However, both Ahmad and Murshed believe that this will fine tune the types of ads with which readers interact.
“You have to respect the reader — you have to give them a good experience when they read and not bombard them with too many ads and disrupt their reading,” Ahmad said.
“If you respect the reader, the advertiser will respect you and will come to you.”
Murshed echoed Ahmad’s comments, saying: “I think the advertising and the readers go hand in hand. They always have and always will. I don’t think you can choose one or the other.”
The paywall decision required a lot of research, Ahmad and Murshed said, before deciding on a unique model to offer readers an engaging experience — subscriber or not.
“It’s not a model that you see anywhere in the world, because we have a unique audience, and I think we are catering to them,” Murshed said.
While a dip in readership is expected, as is the case when any paywall is set up, the editors are unfazed by the challenge and, if anything, are confident even more readers will sign up.
“It’s a milestone for us, certainly, and at every milestone you have to face certain challenges. Now the challenge for us is really to keep the content as good as it is — it matters to the reader. When the reader feels that you have the content that others don’t have, they’ll come to you,” Ahmad said.
“So, if you keep providing the reader with good content, they will come to you, and stay with you and trust you,” he added, “But when you say good content, it also has to be verified, fact-checked and credible. It also has to be told in a way that is attractive.”
Established over four decades ago, Gulf News has now expanded, with sections on personal finance, parenting and food that cater to a wide UAE readership.
“For 42 years, we’ve been providing content, very strong content, reliable, and we are continuing to do so. Gulf News has been looking to strengthen and innovate all along the way,” Murshed said.
“So, I think, you know, we will give the audience what we do best — what they want, what they’re looking for, and we will strengthen it further and evolve. That’s our journey,” he added.
BUEA, Cameroon: Filmmakers and actors gathered in the western Cameroon town of Buea for a film festival this week, as the region tries to regain a measure of normalcy despite an ongoing secessionist conflict.
The Cameroon International Film Festival was canceled in 2019 and 2020 because of the conflict between state forces and English-speaking rebels, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.
The festival has returned this year and features two Cameroonian films that have been bought by US streaming service Netflix. One is the 2020 drama Fisherman’s Diary about a young Cameroonian girl determined to go to school, which was inspired by the story of Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai.
“I am so excited. This is something that has been a long time coming,” said actress Ndamo Damarise, who plays a teacher in Fisherman’s Diary, as she posed on the red carpet. “We have our movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime and all the big platforms.”
Cameroon’s two western Anglophone regions have been gripped by fighting since 2017 as the rebels try to break away from the predominantly Francophone government. More than 3,500 people have died and 700,000 have been displaced in the violence.
A fragile calm has reigned in Buea during the festival, which runs from Monday to Saturday. The 400-seat cinema where the films were screened was filled to capacity on opening night. Hardly anyone came in 2018 for fear of violence.
“We asked separatists in the bush not to disturb us. We explained to them that we are not politicians, we are filmmakers,” said Billy Bob Ndive Lifongo, vice president of the festival.
Most films made in Cameroon are made in the Anglophone regions, which is also known as the country’s tech and startup hub.
Some filmmakers have been jailed during the conflict because of their opinions, said cinematographer Rene Etta, who worked on Fisherman’s Diary and Therapy, the other film bought by Netflix.
He hopes the movies’ success will help develop the local industry.
“We can now comfortably tell our children, ‘If you like cinematography, you want to make films, go ahead and do it,’ because there is a future. There is a possibility you can make a living out of it.”