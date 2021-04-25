You are here

Saudia Airlines activates codeshare agreement with Gulf Air

Saudia Airlines and Gulf Air will expand their operations regionally and globally by sharing their code. (SPA)
Saudia Airlines and Gulf Air will expand their operations regionally and globally by sharing their code. (SPA)
Saudia Airlines activates codeshare agreement with Gulf Air

Saudia Airlines activates codeshare agreement with Gulf Air
  • The deal will provide greater local and international options through the network of stations of both companies
  • Frequent flyer members can earn and redeem points from flights in the codeshare route
LONDON: Saudia airlines announced on Sunday that it has established a codeshare agreement with Gulf Air to enhance their travel options and consolidate the strategic partnership between them.
Under the agreement, the national Saudi and Bahraini carriers will sell and market flights bearing two different numbers, one belonging to Saudia and the other to Gulf Air.
The two companies will expand their operations regionally and globally by sharing the code, providing distinctive Arab hospitality to their guests, as well as providing greater local and international options through the network of stations of both companies.
Starting next summer, Saudia’s “SV” flight code will be included for Gulf Air flights from Bahrain to Riyadh, Jeddah, Tbilisi, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Baku and Multan, while the Gulf Air code “GF” will be included for Saudia flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Bahrain, Abha, Jazan, Yanbu, Jawf, Hail and Tunis.
Capt. Ibrahim Al-Koshy, CEO of Saudia airlines, said: “Saudia and Gulf Air are key partners in connecting guests on each carriers’ diverse route networks.” He added: “Both airlines have a long history of partnership, in which this expanded codeshare agreement further enhances connectivity, convenience and flexibility for travelers.”
Gulf Air’s acting CEO, Capt. Waleed Al-Alawi, said: “The relationship between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia has always been strong on many fronts, and aviation is one of them.”
Al-Alawi said that the two were the pioneer airlines in the Gulf Cooperation Council, with more than 70 years of legacy, adding that his company was looking forward to strengthening ties to offer better connectivity and services to both airlines’ passengers.
The codeshare agreement represents a cornerstone of commercial cooperation between the two sides, and embodies the deep historical ties between the two countries, Gulf Air said in a statement.
Frequent flyer members of Saudia’s Al-Fursan and Gulf Air’s Falconflyer will be able to earn and redeem miles from flights operated as part of the codeshare route.

Saudi Arabia passes SR2 trillion foreign investment milestone in 2020, despite pandemic

Saudi Arabia passes SR2 trillion foreign investment milestone in 2020, despite pandemic
  • The Kingdom generated $46.21 billion in new investment from overseas, at a time when the world was fighting the coronavirus
RIYADH: Foreign investment in Saudi Arabia passed the SR2 trillion ($0.53 trillion) mark for the first time at the end of 2020, despite the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total value of investments from overseas rose 9 percent year-on-year, or SR173.3 billion, in 2020, from SR1.833 trillion at the end of 2019, according to data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

Fadhel Al-Buainain, a member of the Shoura Council, said that the milestone was remarkable and reflected the attractiveness of the Saudi market. He attributed the growth to the success of government programs designed to diversify the investment opportunities on offer and the legislative processes put in place to support and nurture the Kingdom’s investment ecosystem.

Al-Buainain, who is also a member of the board of directors of the Saudi Financial Association, said the fact that the government was able to attract SR173.3 billion in investment during a global pandemic when travel and movement was restricted and there was a strain on government and corporate reserves was a ringing endorsement of the Kingdom’s handling of the crisis.

“Certainly, foreign capital is looking for opportunities in emerging markets . . . especially the Saudi market, which provides investment opportunities, safety and rewarding returns, in addition to important partnerships in major global pioneering projects,” Al-Buainain said.

He added that the opportunities were a result of the progress made as part of the Vision 2030 program and the partnerships led by the sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund.

Talat Zaki Hafiz, an economist and financial analyst, said that the increase in capital flowing into Saudi Arabia was due to “the significant improvement in the investment environment in the Kingdom.” This was a result of “the upgrading of a number of investment laws,” he said.

In addition, Hafiz said that the announcement of a number of big projects by the government, such as The Line, and projects related to clean and renewable energy, had attracted the attention of global investors.

“The announcement of the SR27 trillions ($7 trillion) that will be spent by the government over the coming 10 years has attracted the attention of foreign investors,” Hafiz said. “I believe the decision of the government to diversify its economy away from oil has created huge investment opportunities to foreign and local investors.”

The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) issued 466 foreign investor licenses in the fourth quarter of 2020, the highest number of licenses recorded in a quarter since 2005. This represented a 52 percent rise compared to the previous quarter and a 60 percent increase over the same period in 2019.

Hafiz said that this was helped by Saudi Arabia improving “significantly” in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report, moving up 30 points to 62 in the latest rankings.

“Saudi Arabia’s impressive reforms in doing business this year show its commitment to fulfilling a main pillar of its National Vision 2030 — a thriving economy,” Issam Abousleiman, World Bank regional director of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), said in October.

“Easing the business climate for local entrepreneurs to thrive as well as foreign investors to work in the Kingdom shows a forward path to creating more jobs for Saudi youth and women, and creating sustainable, inclusive growth.”

Saudi Arabia made its biggest improvement in the area of starting a new business. According to the World Bank, it now costs only 5.4 percent of income per capita to start a business in the Kingdom, compared to the average across the Middle East and North Africa of 16.7 percent.

“One of the most important factors that attracted foreign investors is the issuance of new legislation and amendments in some existing legislation,” according to Ayed Alblaihshi, a municipal investment specialist.

According to the World Bank report, some of the reforms that had a big impact were making it easier to get a construction permit online, the streamlining of the provision of electricity supplies, loosening up access to credit, making it easier to export and import goods and making the insolvency rules much clearer.

Alblaihshi said the fact that the growth was not confined to any specific sector was a tribute to the government’s goal to diversify the economy away from a reliance on a small number of areas, such as hydrocarbons.

“This confirms and strengthens the continuation of confidence in the local market to attract foreign investments during the next period, in order to achieve the goals of Vision 2030,” he said.

Dubai theme park operator DXBE reports $98m loss

Dubai theme park operator DXBE reports $98m loss
Dubai theme park operator DXBE reports $98m loss

Dubai theme park operator DXBE reports $98m loss
  • Negative operating cash flows of 49 million dirhams in Q1
  • Theme park company originally listed in 2014
Dubai theme park operator DXBE said first-quarter losses narrowed to about 360 million dirhams ($98 million) from a loss of about 564.6 million dirhams a year earlier.
It comes as the entertainment sector is hit hard by a pandemic which has closed the doors of attractions worldwide.
The company had negative operating cash flows of 49 million dirhams for the first three months of the year and has net current liabilities of 92 million dirhams as at the end of the quarter, Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) said in its review of the company's accounts.
"There is inherent estimation uncertainty in the expected future cash flows which continue to be further impacted by the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations and he financial performance of the group," PwC said in results posted on the Dubai Financial Market.
The company was originally listed on the exchange in 2014. It owns Dubai Parks and Resorts which it describes as the largest integrated theme park destination in the Middle East.

Abu Dhabi Ports said to raise $1 billion loan

Abu Dhabi Ports said to raise $1 billion loan
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi Ports, which owns and operates 11 ports and terminals in the United Arab Emirates and Guinea, has secured a $1 billion loan with a group of banks, two sources said.
Nine banks provided the facility, with Citi and First Abu Dhabi Bank having lead roles in the transaction, the first source said on condition of anonymity.
The source added that HSBC and Standard Chartered were also involved in the loan for the company, which is owned by Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ.
Abu Dhabi Ports, FAB, HSBC and Standard Chartered did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Citi declined to comment.
Issuers in the Gulf have been raising debt, seeking to benefit from low rates as the region emerges from an economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and last year's oil price plunge.
Abu Dhabi Ports was also likely to issue bonds soon, the second said. Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings both assigned the company an A+ credit rating on Thursday.
ADQ, which sovereign wealth fund tracker Global SWF said last month was worth $110 billion, has gained prominence in the past year as Abu Dhabi consolidated several government assets under its banner.
Another ADQ subsidiary, power utility TAQA, raised $1.5 billion in a bond deal last week. Food and beverages group Agthia, also owned by ADQ, mainly used bank debt to finance its acquisition of three quarters of Egypt's Ismailia Agricultural and Industrial Investment.

DUBAI: Dana Gas, the UAE-based energy company, said it has terminated an agreement to sell its Egyptian assets for $236 million to IPR Wastani Petroleum.
A number of conditions needed to close the deal could not be completed by the deadline set down in the sale and purchase agreement, which was April 14, the company revealed in a filing to the Abu Dhabi stock exchange, where its shares are listed. The deal was originally announced last October.
It did not specify what the financial impact of the decision would be but said that it would have “positive consequences on the company’s profitability and balance sheet.”
“Dana Gas has worked diligently to finalize this transaction,” said CEO Patrick Allman-Ward. “However, satisfaction of the conditions precedent in the SPA proved problematic between the parties. Once the due date for satisfaction of those conditions expired, and after due consideration, the company resolved to exercise the right to terminate the SPA in accordance with its terms.”
The company said it would now focus on maximizing the enormous potential of the company’s offshore Block 6 concession where it plans to drill an exploration well in the first quarter of 2023.

Saudi Arabia approves $4bn investment in new factories, creating nearly 3000 new jobs

Saudi Arabia approves $4bn investment in new factories, creating nearly 3000 new jobs
Saudi Arabia approves $4bn investment in new factories, creating nearly 3000 new jobs

Saudi Arabia approves $4bn investment in new factories, creating nearly 3000 new jobs
  • Data from a report by the National Center for Industrial Information showed that 39 new factories started production in March
The Saudi Ministry of Industry has announced that 102 new factories were licensed in the Kingdom during March, with investments totalling around SR15.2 billion ($4.05 billion), an increase of 55 percent year-on-year.

Data from a report by the National Center for Industrial Information showed that 39 new factories started production in March, a month-on-month increase of 26 percent.

The new licenses brought the number of factories in the Kingdom, including those under construction, to 9,958 in March 2021. Additionally, the number of Saudi workers and expats in the industrial sector increased by 2,146 and 826, respectively, in March, a total of 2,972 new jobs.

Bandar Al-Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Export Development Authority, also announced this month the launch of the Made in Saudi program. The initiative aims to support national products and services at both the local and global levels.

According to a statement from the Ministry, the program was created due to the “interest and keenness” of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to support national products and enhance their role in the light of their high quality and competitiveness. The program also emphasizes the need to increase awareness of national products.

The program also hopes to provide a “unified identity” for Saudi products and services to promote Saudi products and services locally and internationally,

Among the newly licensed companies is Immensa Technology Labs, a Dubai firm specialising in additive manufacturing – also known as 3D printing. The company announced on Wednesday that it had been approved by the ministry, becoming the first company to obtain a license of its kind.

