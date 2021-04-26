You are here

Saudi jeweler L’azurde returns to profit as Egypt sales surge

Saudi jeweler L'azurde returns to profit as Egypt sales surge
Group finance costs in the first quarter of 2021 fell about 22 percent to SR9.5 million from a year earlier. (Supplied)
  • It reported a profit of SR10.2 million ($2.7 million) in the first quarter of 2021 compared to a loss of SR1.6 million
DUBAI: Saudi jeweler L’azurde has returned to profitability as it cut costs and benefited from a rebound in sales, especially in Egypt.
It reported a profit of SR10.2 million ($2.7 million) in the first quarter of 2021 compared to a loss of SR1.6 million. Group operating revenues for the first quarter of 2021 gained about 21.4 percent from a year earlier to SR138.9 million,.
Saudi retail revenues increased by 2.4 percent compared to the same quarter of last year due to the easing of COVID-19-related precautionary measures, it said.
That helped to partially offset the decline in sales in airports. In Saudi Arabia, wholesale revenues were 8.6 percent higher than a year earlier.
However it was Egypt that was the stand out performer for the group over the quarter.
"In Egypt, retail revenues impressively increased by 62.1 percent mainly attributable to the growth of revenues in same shops, the successful launch of Miss L’, the new fast growing Lazurde e-commerce platforms and the opening of six new outlets in the last twelve months,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.
It said that a number of strategic initiatives undertaken by the company, including the optimization of its gold working capital, had started to yield results.
Group finance costs in the first quarter of 2021 fell about 22 percent to SR9.5 million from a year earlier.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Gold Jewellery

Oil falls as India's COVID-19 surge to weigh on fuel demand

Oil falls as India’s COVID-19 surge to weigh on fuel demand
TOKYO: Oil prices fell on Monday on fears that surging COVID-19 cases in India will drive down fuel demand in the world’s third biggest oil importer and as investors adjusted positions ahead of a planned increase in OPEC+ oil output from May.
Brent crude futures dropped 38 cents, or 0.6 percent to $65.73 a barrel by 0507 GMT, following a 1.1 percent rise on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 31 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $61.83 a barrel, after rising 1.2 percent on Friday.
Both benchmark crudes fell about 1 percent last week.
“Market sentiment was dented on worries that surging number of COVID-19 cases in some countries, especially in India, will slash fuel demand,” Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all citizens to be vaccinated and exercise caution, saying on Sunday the “storm” of infections had shaken India, as the country set a new global record for the most COVID-19 infections in a day.
In Japan, the world’s fourth-largest oil buyer, a third state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures began on Sunday, affecting nearly a quarter of the population as the country attempts to combat a surge in cases.
“Investors, including speculators, have been shifting funds from oil markets to grain markets recently as volatility has been much higher in prices of corn and other grains,” Fujitomi’s Saito said.
Chicago corn, wheat and soybeans hit multi-year highs last week as concerns over cold weather damage to crops across the US grain belt underpinned prices, along with expectations for more use of agricultural products for biofuels.
“There were technical adjustments as the oil markets’ rally has been overdone and as the OPEC+ is set to add supply from May,” said Naohiro Niimura, a partner at Market Risk Advisory.
“Brent could head down to around $60 a barrel going forward as a recovery in demand will likely be limited without active travel restrictions worldwide,” he said.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, surprised the market at its April 1 meeting by agreeing to ease production curbs by 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May, another 350,000 bpd in June and a further 400,000 bpd or so in July.
The producer group will hold a largely technical meeting this week, with major changes to policy unlikely, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and OPEC+ sources said last week.
A technical committee meeting is set for Monday, where market fundamentals and compliance with production cuts will be discussed.
US energy firms, meanwhile, cut the number of oil rigs operating for the first time since March, as rigs fell by one to 438 last week, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes Co.

Qatar Petroleum said to plan debut dollar public bond sale

Qatar Petroleum said to plan debut dollar public bond sale
  • The world’s top liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplier sent banks a request for proposals for the planned debt sale in the last few weeks
Qatar Petroleum (QP) is planning its first ever US dollar-denominated public international bond sale, two sources said, the latest Gulf energy giant to tap debt markets in an age of lower energy prices.

The world’s top liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplier sent banks a request for proposals for the planned debt sale in the last few weeks, the sources said, with one of them adding it will likely raise billions of dollars.

“It will be a big deal,” the source said.

QP, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, plans to vastly expand its capacity in coming years.

The company said last month it would take full ownership of its Qatargas 1 LNG plant, the country’s first, when its 25-year contract with international investors including Exxon Mobil Corp and Total SE expires next year.

The planned debt sale comes as energy companies in the region seek different means to raise cash after they were pummeled last year by the double shock of the COVID-19 pandemic and oil prices collapsing.

QP last year was looking at job and cost cuts to cope with the slump in oil and gas demand caused by the new coronavirus.

Sources told Reuters last week Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco is planning to refinance a $10 billion revolving credit facility. It is also working on a $12.4 billion deal to monetize its oil pipelines network.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has done similar infrastructure deals that lease ownership of assets, raising billions of dollars in the past two years.

It is also planning initial public offerings of its drilling business and its joint venture with chemical producer OCI.

QP, wholly owned by the Qatari government, has sold bonds through private placements in the past, including in dollars and in Japanese yen. It has more than $3.25 billion in outstanding loans and bonds, according to Refinitiv data.

Topics: Qatar Qatar Petroleum

Saudi Arabia passes SR2 trillion foreign investment milestone in 2020, despite pandemic

Saudi Arabia passes SR2 trillion foreign investment milestone in 2020, despite pandemic
  • The Kingdom generated $46.21 billion in new investment from overseas, at a time when the world was fighting the coronavirus
RIYADH: Foreign investment in Saudi Arabia passed the SR2 trillion ($0.53 trillion) mark for the first time at the end of 2020, despite the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total value of investments from overseas rose 9 percent year-on-year, or SR173.3 billion, in 2020, from SR1.833 trillion at the end of 2019, according to data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

Fadhel Al-Buainain, a member of the Shoura Council, said that the milestone was remarkable and reflected the attractiveness of the Saudi market. He attributed the growth to the success of government programs designed to diversify the investment opportunities on offer and the legislative processes put in place to support and nurture the Kingdom’s investment ecosystem.

Al-Buainain, who is also a member of the board of directors of the Saudi Financial Association, said the fact that the government was able to attract SR173.3 billion in investment during a global pandemic when travel and movement was restricted and there was a strain on government and corporate reserves was a ringing endorsement of the Kingdom’s handling of the crisis.

“Certainly, foreign capital is looking for opportunities in emerging markets . . . especially the Saudi market, which provides investment opportunities, safety and rewarding returns, in addition to important partnerships in major global pioneering projects,” Al-Buainain said.

He added that the opportunities were a result of the progress made as part of the Vision 2030 program and the partnerships led by the sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund.

Talat Zaki Hafiz, an economist and financial analyst, said that the increase in capital flowing into Saudi Arabia was due to “the significant improvement in the investment environment in the Kingdom.” This was a result of “the upgrading of a number of investment laws,” he said.

In addition, Hafiz said that the announcement of a number of big projects by the government, such as The Line, and projects related to clean and renewable energy, had attracted the attention of global investors.

“The announcement of the SR27 trillions ($7 trillion) that will be spent by the government over the coming 10 years has attracted the attention of foreign investors,” Hafiz said. “I believe the decision of the government to diversify its economy away from oil has created huge investment opportunities to foreign and local investors.”

The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) issued 466 foreign investor licenses in the fourth quarter of 2020, the highest number of licenses recorded in a quarter since 2005. This represented a 52 percent rise compared to the previous quarter and a 60 percent increase over the same period in 2019.

Hafiz said that this was helped by Saudi Arabia improving “significantly” in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report, moving up 30 points to 62 in the latest rankings.

“Saudi Arabia’s impressive reforms in doing business this year show its commitment to fulfilling a main pillar of its National Vision 2030 — a thriving economy,” Issam Abousleiman, World Bank regional director of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), said in October.

“Easing the business climate for local entrepreneurs to thrive as well as foreign investors to work in the Kingdom shows a forward path to creating more jobs for Saudi youth and women, and creating sustainable, inclusive growth.”

Saudi Arabia made its biggest improvement in the area of starting a new business. According to the World Bank, it now costs only 5.4 percent of income per capita to start a business in the Kingdom, compared to the average across the Middle East and North Africa of 16.7 percent.

“One of the most important factors that attracted foreign investors is the issuance of new legislation and amendments in some existing legislation,” according to Ayed Alblaihshi, a municipal investment specialist.

According to the World Bank report, some of the reforms that had a big impact were making it easier to get a construction permit online, the streamlining of the provision of electricity supplies, loosening up access to credit, making it easier to export and import goods and making the insolvency rules much clearer.

Alblaihshi said the fact that the growth was not confined to any specific sector was a tribute to the government’s goal to diversify the economy away from a reliance on a small number of areas, such as hydrocarbons.

“This confirms and strengthens the continuation of confidence in the local market to attract foreign investments during the next period, in order to achieve the goals of Vision 2030,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia foreign investment Coronavirus

Saudia Airlines activates codeshare agreement with Gulf Air

Saudia Airlines activates codeshare agreement with Gulf Air
  • The deal will provide greater local and international options through the network of stations of both companies
  • Frequent flyer members can earn and redeem points from flights in the codeshare route
LONDON: Saudia airlines announced on Sunday that it has established a codeshare agreement with Gulf Air to enhance their travel options and consolidate the strategic partnership between them.
Under the agreement, the national Saudi and Bahraini carriers will sell and market flights bearing two different numbers, one belonging to Saudia and the other to Gulf Air.
The two companies will expand their operations regionally and globally by sharing the code, providing distinctive Arab hospitality to their guests, as well as providing greater local and international options through the network of stations of both companies.
Starting next summer, Saudia’s “SV” flight code will be included for Gulf Air flights from Bahrain to Riyadh, Jeddah, Tbilisi, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Baku and Multan, while the Gulf Air code “GF” will be included for Saudia flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Bahrain, Abha, Jazan, Yanbu, Jawf, Hail and Tunis.
Capt. Ibrahim Al-Koshy, CEO of Saudia airlines, said: “Saudia and Gulf Air are key partners in connecting guests on each carriers’ diverse route networks.” He added: “Both airlines have a long history of partnership, in which this expanded codeshare agreement further enhances connectivity, convenience and flexibility for travelers.”
Gulf Air’s acting CEO, Capt. Waleed Al-Alawi, said: “The relationship between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia has always been strong on many fronts, and aviation is one of them.”
Al-Alawi said that the two were the pioneer airlines in the Gulf Cooperation Council, with more than 70 years of legacy, adding that his company was looking forward to strengthening ties to offer better connectivity and services to both airlines’ passengers.
The codeshare agreement represents a cornerstone of commercial cooperation between the two sides, and embodies the deep historical ties between the two countries, Gulf Air said in a statement.
Frequent flyer members of Saudia’s Al-Fursan and Gulf Air’s Falconflyer will be able to earn and redeem miles from flights operated as part of the codeshare route.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudia airlines gulf air codeshare Travel Capt. Ibrahim Al-Koshy Capt. Waleed Al-Alawi

Dubai theme park operator DXBE reports $98m loss

Dubai theme park operator DXBE reports $98m loss
  • Negative operating cash flows of 49 million dirhams in Q1
  • Theme park company originally listed in 2014
Dubai theme park operator DXBE said first-quarter losses narrowed to about 360 million dirhams ($98 million) from a loss of about 564.6 million dirhams a year earlier.
It comes as the entertainment sector is hit hard by a pandemic which has closed the doors of attractions worldwide.
The company had negative operating cash flows of 49 million dirhams for the first three months of the year and has net current liabilities of 92 million dirhams as at the end of the quarter, Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) said in its review of the company's accounts.
"There is inherent estimation uncertainty in the expected future cash flows which continue to be further impacted by the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations and he financial performance of the group," PwC said in results posted on the Dubai Financial Market.
The company was originally listed on the exchange in 2014. It owns Dubai Parks and Resorts which it describes as the largest integrated theme park destination in the Middle East.

Topics: Dubai entertainment

