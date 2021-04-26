Profits surge at Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib, KSA’s largest private medical group

RIYADH: Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group (HMG), Saudi Arabia’s largest private health services provider, reported a 29 percent jump in first quarter net income to SR319 million ($85.1 million).
HMG said the growth was due to a focus on operational efficiency, as well as an increase in the number of patients. First-quarter revenue increased by more than 26 percent year-on-year to SR1.69 billion.
“We achieved strong results in the first quarter of the year as we continue to grow the number of patients we serve and the services we provide, and we remained committed to our strategic pillars, maintaining our growth momentum and the sustainability of our business,” said Chairman Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib, in a statement.
During the first quarter, the group started operations at its Primary Care Medical Center in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter.
It is part of a series of major investments planned by the group.
