Syria rights group urges world to reject presidential vote

Syria rights group urges world to reject presidential vote
Campaign poster for May 2014 presidential elections in Damascus. On Monday, Paris-based Syrian Network for Human Rights called on the international community to reject presidential elections scheduled for next month May. (AP)
Updated 26 April 2021
AP

Syria rights group urges world to reject presidential vote

Syria rights group urges world to reject presidential vote
  • The world must stress these elections are illegitimate, said the rights group's director
  • The election will be the second since the country’s civil war broke out 10 years ago
Updated 26 April 2021
AP

BEIRUT: A leading Syrian rights group Monday called on the international community to reject May’s presidential elections because they’ll take place under the rule of President Bashar Assad, who is implicated in war crimes.
Paris-based Syrian Network for Human Rights, describing the elections as a sham, said the vote was scheduled by Assad’s government in violation of a UN-charted path toward a political resolution to the decade-old war.
According to the 2015 resolution, presidential elections should take place only after drafting a new constitution that allows for a free and competitive vote.
“What is the point then of a (UN-backed) political track?” said the rights group’s director, Fadel Abdul-Ghany. “The regime has totally torpedoed the UN Security Council resolution. The world must stress these elections are illegitimate.”
The election will be the second since the country’s civil war broke out 10 years ago. It is to be held May 26 with Syrians abroad voting May 20.
The rights group noted that international investigators have found that Assad and his forces have committed war crimes against civilians, including the use of chemical weapons on several occasions.
The findings by the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons have been contested by Assad and his allies, who deny his government has used them against civilians.
Meanwhile, UN talks have been bogged down because Assad enjoys the support of veto-yielding nations Russia and China in the Security Council, as well as Iran.
Syrian Network for Human Rights said crimes against Syrians continue.
Since Assad was elected to his last 7-year term in 2014, nearly 48,000 Syrian civilians have been killed in the conflict, including more than 8,000 children. More than 44,000 are still forcibly disappeared, according to SNHR, which shares its data with the UN
So far, over two dozen candidates have applied to compete in next month’s elections. Abdul-Ghany said none of them represents real competition for Assad. According to the 2012 constitution, candidates must have lived in Syria for the last 10 years, which effectively bars any opposition candidate from running against him. It also requires that parliament — stacked with members of Assad’s ruling party — approves those eligible to run.
The armed conflict has subsided but Syria remains torn. Thousands of foreign troops are based in different parts of the country and over 30% of the territory, with at least 7 million people, is outside of Assad’s control.
Elections are not going to take place in at least four provinces, said Abdul-Ghany, because they are under control of the opposition and Kurdish forces.
“Is he going to be president of (only) parts of Syria?” he said, referring to Assad.

Topics: President Bashar Assad Syrian elections 2021

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of ‘apartheid’ crimes against Palestinians

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of ‘apartheid’ crimes against Palestinians
Updated 2 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of 'apartheid' crimes against Palestinians

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of ‘apartheid’ crimes against Palestinians
Updated 2 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: An international rights watchdog accused Israel on Tuesday of pursuing policies of apartheid and persecution against Palestinians — and against its own Arab minority — that amount to crimes against humanity.
New York-based Human Rights Watch published a 213-page report which, it said, was not aimed at comparing Israel with apartheid-era South Africa but rather at assessing “whether specific acts and policies” constitute apartheid as defined under international law.
Israel’s foreign ministry rejected the claims as “both preposterous and false” and accused HRW of harboring an “anti-Israeli agenda,” saying the group had sought “for years to promote boycotts against Israel.”
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the report.
Just weeks ago the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced it would investigate war crimes in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, with the Israeli military and armed Palestinian groups such as Hamas named as possible perpetrators.
In its report, HRW pointed to Israeli restrictions on Palestinian movement and seizure of Palestinian-owned land for Jewish settlement in territory occupied in the 1967 Middle East war as examples of policies it said were crimes of apartheid and persecution.
“Across Israel and the (Palestinian territories), Israeli authorities have pursued an intent to maintain domination over Palestinians by exercising control over land and demographics for the benefit of Jewish Israelis,” the report says.
“On this basis, the report concludes that Israeli officials have committed the crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution,” as defined under the 1973 Apartheid Convention and the 1998 Rome Statute.
A statement from Abbas said: “It is urgent for the international community to intervene, including by making sure that their states, organizations, and companies are not contributing in any way to the execution of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Palestine.”

BOYCOTT ACCUSATIONS
Israeli officials fiercely object to apartheid accusations.
“The purpose of this spurious report is in no way related to human rights, but to an ongoing attempt by HRW to undermine the State of Israel’s right to exist as the nation state of the Jewish people,” Strategic Affairs Minister Michael Biton said.
Israel’s foreign ministry said HRW’s Israel program was being “led by a known (BDS) supporter, with no connection to facts or reality on the ground,” referring to the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.
The report’s author, HRW Israel and Palestine Director Omar Shakir, was expelled from Israel in 2019 over accusations he backs BDS.
Shakir denies that his HRW work and pro-Palestinian statements he made before being appointed to the HRW post in 2016 constitute active support for BDS.
Shakir told Reuters that HRW would send its report to the ICC prosecutor’s office, “as we normally do when we reach conclusions about the commissions of crimes that fall within the Court’s jurisdiction.”
He said HRW also sent the ICC its 2018 report about possible crimes against humanity by Abbas’s Palestinian Authority and the Islamist militant Hamas.

ICC PROBE
The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor said in March that she would formally investigate war crimes in the Palestinian territories, after ICC judges ruled that the court had jurisdiction there.
The Palestinian Authority welcomed the ruling but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced it as anti-Semitism and said Israel does not recognize the court’s authority.
HRW called on the ICC prosecutor to “investigate and prosecute individuals credibly implicated” in apartheid and persecution.
HRW also said Israel’s 2018 “nation state” law — declaring that only Jews have the right of self-determination in the country — “provides a legal basis to pursue policies that favor Jewish Israelis to the detriment” of the country’s 21% Arab minority, who regularly complain of discrimination.
Palestinians seek the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, areas captured in the 1967 conflict, for a future state.
Under interim peace deals with Israel, Palestinians have limited self-rule in the West Bank; Hamas runs Gaza.

Topics: Human Rights Watch (HRW) Israel Palestinians apartheid

Civil defense: Use of flammable materials, lack of fire alarms caused spread of deadly flames in Iraq hospital

Civil defense: Use of flammable materials, lack of fire alarms caused spread of deadly flames in Iraq hospital
Updated 38 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Civil defense: Use of flammable materials, lack of fire alarms caused spread of deadly flames in Iraq hospital

Civil defense: Use of flammable materials, lack of fire alarms caused spread of deadly flames in Iraq hospital
  • The report claims that there were no sprinklers or early warning systems in the building that housed COVID-19 patients
  • The civil defense report said that the firefighting team arrived at the scene of the fire three minutes and half after it erupted
Updated 38 min 52 sec ago
Arab News
Arab News

DUBAI: Lack of fire prevention measures and the use of flammable materials lead to the spread of the deadly flames through a hospital building in Baghdad that killed 82 people and injured 110, a report by the Iraqi civil defense said.  
The report claims that there were no sprinklers or early warning systems in the building that housed COVID-19 patients and that flammable materials were used in the infrastructure. 
“(The report) showed that there was failure to take the necessary precautions under the instructions of the civil defense” the spokesman for the Ministry of Interior Major General Khaled Al-Muhanna, told state news agency INA on Monday. 
The civil defense report said that the firefighting team arrived at the scene of the fire three minutes and half after it erupted, that the flames had already spread to most floors of the hospital. 
“The investigation is in its beginnings and the expert has not submitted his report to the forensic evidence yet, [but] it is unlikely that the accident was an arson… Most of the similar accidents were due to negligence or an electrical short,” 
The high death toll is due to the failure of oxygen systems and smoke inhalation, the report added.
The fire is believed to have started after oxygen tanks exploded, CNN cited two health officials at the hospital.

Topics: Iraq

Iran seeks production of weapons of mass destruction: German Intel Agency

Iran seeks production of weapons of mass destruction: German Intel Agency
Updated 39 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Iran seeks production of weapons of mass destruction: German Intel Agency

Iran seeks production of weapons of mass destruction: German Intel Agency
  • Iran has recently started enriching uranium to levels reaching 60 percent purity
  • Germany has been one of the main proponents of the nuclear deal and normalizing business ties with Iran
Updated 39 min 2 sec ago
Arab News
Arab News

DUBAI: Iran has sought to produce and source weapons of mass destruction in 2020, misleading the world about the nature of its nuclear program, Washington Free Beacon said on Monday citing a new intelligence report issued by a German government security agency.
Although Iran claims its nuclear program is peaceful, it has recently started enriching uranium to levels reaching 60 percent purity. It has also continued making and testing ballistic missiles, the report said.
Claims by Tehran’s leaders that Iran is not interested in building a nuclear bomb were also refuted in the report. The US State Department did not comment on the report, at a time where the Joe Biden administration works to lift sanctions on Iran and re-enter the 2015 nuclear agreement with the country.
Germany, meanwhile, has been one of the main proponents of the nuclear deal and normalizing business ties with Iran, the report said.
Tehran aimed to create business contacts with German companies in the high-tech field, the report said in its section about proliferation.
Iran also has a history of secretly working around US sanctions in order to get the technology it wants to fuel its nuclear research program. The country also made similar operations to “bypass sanctions on its oil trade,” a primary source of revenue for the hardline regime said.
The German report had also shown that Tehran is conducting espionage activities, with Germany being one of multiple European countries where Iranian spies are operating.
Tehran’s intelligence services are also taking part in “the observation of and fight against opposition groups, domestically and abroad,” the report said. This proves that Iran's leadership continues to prioritize the monitoring of regime opponents living outside of the country, it added.
North Korea, Syria, and Pakistan were also engaged in similar Weapon of Mass Destruction efforts, the German report further noted.
The German intelligence agency’s findings reinforce “what has been revealed in scores of German intelligence reports each year after the woefully inadequate Iran nuclear deal was reached in 2015: Iran’s regime continues to seek technology for its goal to build a nuclear weapons device and expand its conventional missile arsenal,” Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies Benjamin Weinthal said.
“If Germany is serious about the business of guaranteeing Israel’s security, Middle East stability, and fighting Iran’s state-sponsored eliminatory antisemitism targeting Israel, it would block any concessions to Iran’s regime at the Vienna-based Iran talks,” Weinthal added.

Topics: Iran Iran nuclear deal

Blinken calls on international community to question Houthis on Marib assault

Blinken calls on international community to question Houthis on Marib assault
Updated 53 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Blinken calls on international community to question Houthis on Marib assault

Blinken calls on international community to question Houthis on Marib assault
  • A hearing held last Wednesday by the US Congress raised questions about the Houthis’ violent escalation
Updated 53 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
Arab News

DUBAI: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the international community to question the Houthi militia’s military assaults on Marib and the “tremendous humanitarian consequences” it has led to.

Blinken’s statement, that he made on Tuesday via Twitter, came after he met with the US Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking.

A hearing held last Wednesday by the US Congress raised questions about the Houthis’ violent escalation within Yemen and against Saudi Arabia, and Iran’s support for the Houthis.

President Joe Biden announced Lenderking’s appointment in February, with a mission to “end the war in Yemen” and support the UN-led initiative to “impose a ceasefire, open humanitarian channels, and restore long-dormant peace talks.”

Topics: Yemen

Egyptian officials: Palestinians plan to call off elections

Egyptian officials: Palestinians plan to call off elections
Updated 27 April 2021
AP

Egyptian officials: Palestinians plan to call off elections

Egyptian officials: Palestinians plan to call off elections
  • The decision would effectively grant Israel a veto over the holding of elections
  • An Egyptian diplomat and an intelligence official said they had been briefed on the decision, which will be announced Thursday at a meeting of Palestinian factions
Updated 27 April 2021
AP
AP

JERUSALEM: Egyptian officials say the Palestinian Authority plans to call off its first elections in 15 years, citing Israel’s refusal to allow voting in east Jerusalem.
The decision would effectively grant Israel a veto over the holding of elections, though President Mahmoud Abbas could also benefit from the canceling a vote in which his fractured Fatah party is expected to lose power and influence to the Islamic militant group Hamas.
An Egyptian diplomat and an intelligence official said they had been briefed on the decision, which will be announced Thursday at a meeting of Palestinian factions. They said Egypt is in talks with Israel to reach a compromise to allow the vote but those efforts have so far failed.
The two spoke late Monday on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door talks.
The intelligence official said Hamas wants the elections to go ahead but that no faction wants to proceed without guarantees from the international community that voting will be held in east Jerusalem. The official said the factions are discussing the formation of a unity government instead that would include Hamas.
The Palestinian Election Commission says 6,000 voters in east Jerusalem would need to submit their ballots through Israeli post offices in accordance with past agreements while the other 150,000 could vote with or without Israeli permission.
The small number of voters who require Israeli permission are unlikely to have a decisive impact on the vote, but their participation is seen as symbolically important for maintaining Palestinian claims to east Jerusalem. Israel has not said whether it will allow them to vote.
They also provide a pretext for Abbas to cancel a parliamentary election that his Fatah movement is expected to lose badly. Fatah has split into three rival lists, paving the way for Hamas to emerge as the biggest party in parliament.
Israel and the international community, which view Hamas as a terrorist group, would also quietly welcome delaying or canceling the vote.
Israel captured east Jerusalem, along with the West Bank and Gaza, in the 1967 war. The Palestinians want all three territories for their future state and view east Jerusalem as their capital.
Israel annexed the eastern sector of the city in a move not recognized internationally. It considers all of Jerusalem to be its capital and bars the Palestinian Authority from operating there. The city’s fate has been one of the thorniest issues in the peace process, which ground to a halt more than a decade ago.
Tensions have flared in Jerusalem in recent days as Israeli police have clashed with Muslim worshippers over restrictions on gatherings during the holy month of Ramadan.

Topics: Palestine Egypt Israel The Palestinian Authority

