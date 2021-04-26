Disruptions to immunization put millions of children at risk — UN

LONDON: Millions of children whose immunizations have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in Africa, are now at risk from life-threatening diseases such as measles, polio, yellow fever and diphtheria, UN health agencies warned on Monday.
Gaps in vaccination coverage have already led to serious measles outbreaks in Pakistan and Yemen, the agencies said, and are likely to lead to more epidemics as more regular childhood vaccinations are missed.
Compared to 2020, some progress has been made in restoring routine vaccinations disrupted by the pandemic, but more than a third of the 135 countries that responded to a World Health Organization survey said they were still experiencing difficulties.
“Even before the pandemic, there were worrying signs that we were beginning to lose ground in the fight against preventable child illness, with 20 million children already missing out on critical vaccinations,” Henrietta Fore, executive director of the UN children’s fund UNICEF, said in a joint statement with the WHO and the GAVI vaccines alliance.
She said the pandemic had “made a bad situation worse.”
The WHO survey found that at least 60 mass immunization campaigns in 50 countries were currently on hold, putting around 228 million people, mostly children, at risk from preventable serious diseases. More than half the affected countries are in Africa.
Immunization programs against measles — one of the world’s most contagious diseases — account for 23 of the postponed campaigns, affecting around 140 million people.
2 hurt, 1 detained after gunshot reported at UK college
AP
LONDON: Students and staff at a college in England were evacuated following reports of gunshot fire Monday. Two staff members suffered minor injuries, which police said were not gunshot wounds.
Police said they detained an 18-year-old man and seized a firearm and a knife after the incident at Crawley College in West Sussex, about 32 miles (51 km) south of London. The man remained in police custody.
Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges said officers were in contact with counter-terrorism police and “all lines of inquiry are open.”
Armed police were sent to the college after authorities received reports of gunshot fire at the site.
The college tweeted that it was awaiting further information from police but that it was not aware of any serious injuries.
A large police presence remained near the college and the public has been urged to stay away.
‘I wanted to give back’: Fasting 10 year old British Muslim cooks for the poor during Ramadan
Zaavier Khan aims to raise £5,000 for Human Appeal's UK food parcels
He has cooked alongside two London chefs and in the homes of family and friends
SARAH GLUBB
LONDON: A 10-year-old boy from northeast London in the UK is raising money for charity by cooking while fasting during Ramadan.
Zaavier Khan is hoping to pay for food parcels worth £5,000 ($6,940) through donations as he whips up a range of tasty dishes.
“There are a lot of people that don’t have the opportunities like us. They don’t have enough money and enough food, and some don’t have a house, so I’m experiencing my first Ramadan fasting with a desire to make a difference to those in need the most,” Zaavier Khan told Arab News.
“Once I found out that there were about 8 million people in the UK with no food, I wanted to raise money to feed them.”
The young fundraiser is raising money for Human Appeal’s UK food parcels, which last year distributed more than 4,500 parcels to people in need.
Being the only British Muslim in his class, “he is the only one fasting so, he is having to show a lot of patience,” his mother told Arab News.
His classmates are familiar with Islam and its holidays, as they are taught about it in religious studies in the UK, but Tahreem Khan said that it is the first time they have been exposed to the experience of one of their peers fasting during lessons.
“This is a first time exposure experience, not just for Zaavier, but also the students in his class toward Islam and a British Muslim child, who is actually adhering to his practices,” she said.
Bringing his passion for food, Zaavier has completed several cooking sessions so far and has prepared creative dishes, including watermelon quinoa salad, Nutella french toast, pizza, chicken shish taouk avocado salad and papri chaat — an Indian/Pakistani street food. And for dessert, he has made date and vanilla milkshakes and halwa.
Zaavier has been invited to cook alongside chefs at two restaurants in east London and has also cooked in the homes of family and friends.
“There are so many people that are interested and keen to have him in their kitchens,” his mother said, adding that COVID-19 restrictions are making Zaavier’s plans difficult to execute.
Dubbed the “Ramadan Kid,” Zaavier said he wanted to show that “Ramadan is all about giving back to your community, and I wanted to give back to the community near me.”
Some of his friends at school have donated, and his mother said she received a phone call from his head teacher “praising Zaavier and saying that he’s become one of those kids in this school who is a big inspiration to the other children and a really good role model, in terms of his humanitarian work.”
Zaavier has raised more than £1,600 of his £5,000 target. His mother said that he plans to “go bigger” next year and “hopefully grow into a young man who does a lot for humanity.”
Spain: 17 dead in migrant boat found drifting off Canaries
Updated 26 April 2021
BARCELONA: Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service says at least 17 people are believed to have died aboard a migrant boat found adrift off the Canary Islands. A Spanish military helicopter airlifted three survivors and was bringing them to land, a spokesperson with Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service said. The migrant boat was first spotted by a Spanish Air Force plane drifting in the Atlantic Ocean some 265 nautical miles from the island of El Hierro Monday morning. A search and rescue vessel was deployed to the area but wasn’t expected to reach the boat carrying the 17 bodies until Tuesday afternoon. The Atlantic sea journey from the Western coast of Africa to the Spanish archipelago has become a major route for migrants and asylum-seekers fleeing conflict, violence and economic hardship exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. Some 4,000 people have reached the Canaries so far this year according to Spain’s Interior Ministry. In 2020 at least 849 people were known to have died or gone missing trying to reach the Canaries while 23,000 reached their destination according to the UN migration agency’s Missing Migrants Project.
Brazil’s overlapping crises make life for Syrian refugees an uphill struggle
Syrians uprooted by war find themselves in a country plagued by economic instability and deadly COVID-19 surge
Many Syrians who came to Brazil on special humanitarian visas are highly educated but have accepted low-wage jobs
Eduardo Campos Lima
SAO PAULO: In 2013, Brazil began to issue a special humanitarian visa for Syrian refugees. That year, the South American country’s gross domestic product (GDP) rose 2.3 percent, and the unemployment rate reached its lowest level in more than a decade. Now, however, the 3,800 Syrian refugees who live in Brazil are facing terrible economic conditions.
The country’s GDP fell 4.1 percent in 2020 and the unemployment rate is one of the highest in the world, with at least 13.5 percent of Brazilians out of the job market. And with 390,000 fatalities, Brazil has the second-highest number of deaths from COVID-19 in the world.
There is no solution in sight given that President Jair Bolsonaro has always refused to federally impose social-distancing measures, and has failed to secure enough vaccine doses for the population.
Amid these crises, Syrian refugees are struggling to survive. Many have had to leave Brazil in search of better opportunities in North America and Europe.
“We live with great difficulties day by day,” 35-year-old refugee Salsabil Matouk told Arab News. “We’re thankful for the possibility of coming to Brazil, but we’re afraid about our future. Everybody is going bankrupt and we don’t know where to go.”
Matouk and her husband were pharmacists in Damascus and decided to leave Syria for Brazil in 2014. Part of their family went to Jordan, part to Saudi Arabia. In Brazil, her husband had to work as a salesman and in a transportation company until he managed to have his degree recognized.
“He had very low salaries. Even after the degree validation, he remained unemployed for three years,” Matouk said. In June 2020, he finally found a job at a pharmacy.
Meanwhile, she began to cook traditional Syrian food for Brazilians. The couple had to provide for their four kids — three of whom were born in Brazil — and her business found relative success. “In 2019, we were catering for large events,” she said. But the pandemic changed everything.
“There are no events anymore and orders have gone down. Our situation is very hard now,” she added.
Matouk’s story is not different from that of many other Syrians in Brazil. According to Paolo Parise, a Roman Catholic priest who manages a center for immigrants and refugees in Sao Paulo, most of the Syrians who came to Brazil have a high educational level, but many have had to adapt to low-wage jobs.
“Syrians have been especially labeled as good cooks in Brazil, so many began to work with food,” he told Arab News. Now, however, many such businesses are closing down and refugees have been moving to other countries.
“A Syrian woman who I know left the country with her son and went to Egypt last week. Another family is waiting to get a US visa,” Parise said. At Mission Peace, his welcome center, there is currently a young man from Syria who arrived four months ago after living in Egypt.
“He got an informal job in 25 de Marco Street, a popular shopping hub where Arabs from different countries own shops,” said Parise, who used to collaborate with Mesquita Brasil, a mosque in downtown Sao Paulo that offered Portuguese language courses for Syrian refugees three years ago. Part of the classes were at the mosque, part at Mission Peace.
Sheikh Mohammed Al-Bukai, Mesquita Brasil’s leader, told Arab News: “We rented two nearby buildings for Syrians. They could stay for a few months, until they managed to get a job. Then others would come.” At least 300 families were assisted by the mosque.
Syrian-born Al-Bukai said many refugees looked for help in mosques as soon as they arrived in Brazil, given that they did not speak Portuguese and there they could find Arabic-speaking people. “We obviously helped both Muslim and Christian Syrians. It’s a humanitarian need,” he added.
Now, amid the pandemic, the mosque is again distributing food donations to refugees, Al-Bukai said. Many refugees expected that the large Arab-Brazilian community, estimated at 10 million people, would do more help to them. But that did not happen, said 31-year-old refugee Abdulbaset Jarour.
“Most descendants of Arabs in Brazil lost their connection with the Arab world. They have great strength as a community, but I personally had a terrible experience with some of them,” he added, saying most assistance came from NGOs and churches.
Jarour arrived from Aleppo in 2014 and faced many challenges. He did not speak Portuguese and did not know anybody in Brazil. “Syrians also suffered prejudice from some Brazilians, who viewed us as terrorists,” he said.
In Sao Paulo, he became more and more involved with the struggles of his community and ended up becoming an activist for the refugee cause. In 2017, he was one of the organizers of the Refugees World Cup, with football teams formed with refugees from all parts of the world.
Syrians also suffered prejudice from some Brazilians, who viewed us as terrorists.
Abdulbaset Jarour, Syrian refugee
“When we started playing, some refugees brought Syria’s official flag and others brought the revolutionary banner,” Jarour said. “An argument began. I told the guys that we came to Brazil to escape the war, and that we couldn’t start fighting here. Football ended up uniting everybody.”
He lamented that the pandemic has impacted so many of his countrymen. “We’re very vulnerable now, and it’s like we don’t exist,” said Jarour, who lost his mother to COVID-19 last year.
The feeling of abandonment that some refugees have in Brazil seems to be partly due to a distant cultural relationship between the South American country and the Arab world.
Forty-year-old Syrian refugee Mohamad Alsaheb has been trying to build bridges. Along with other teachers, he founded in 2018 an Arabic school in Sao Paulo. Their idea was not only to teach the language, but also to bring Syrian culture to Brazil. “Most of the Arab-Brazilian community only knows how things were in Syria or Lebanon many decades ago,” he told Arab News.
“They lost their language, so they can’t even talk to their relatives in the Middle East anymore.”
Their project, he said, is to gradually build an Arab cultural center in Brazil. “Unfortunately, we lack the resources to do so. The Arab countries don’t have any interest in Brazil, and they wouldn’t help us,” said Alsaheb, who has been seeing many friends leave the country lately due to the crisis.
His school succeeded in transferring classes online, and the number of students has grown since the pandemic started. “We now have students not only from Sao Paulo but from the whole country, and even from other countries,” he said.
Alsaheb’s entire family moved to Egypt, while he remained in Syria waiting for the end of the conflict. When he tried to join them, Egypt did not allow him, so he went to Brazil.
Now, he is a Brazilian citizen and can visit his mother in Egypt using a Brazilian passport. “It’s been 10 years since I last saw her,” he said. Alsaheb does not think about leaving Brazil anymore, but the uncertainties of life in the country have been causing great doubts in people such as Matouk.
She does not regret having come to Brazil, but also does not discard the idea of moving somewhere else in the future. “Here we’ve been unable to teach our religion and our culture to our kids. Islamic schools are expensive and too distant from our home. We keep imagining how things will be for them in the future,” she said.
German held after racist attack on Syrian caught on video
Thuringia state’s governor called Friday’s attack in one of the city's trams “simply disgusting”
Erfurt police said 17-year-old Syrian victim suffered minor injuries in the attack followed by verbal argument
Updated 26 April 2021
AP
BERLIN: A 39-year-old German man has been arrested in connection with a racist attack on a teenage refugee in the eastern city of Erfurt that was captured on video, officials said Monday.
The governor of Thuringia state, where Erfurt is located, called the attack that took place late Friday in one of the city’s trams “simply disgusting.”
“The perpetrator has been caught,” the governor, Bodo Ramelow, wrote on Twitter. “Such a cowardly person, strong and aggressive against someone who was defenseless.”
A video circulating on social media shows a man standing over the seated victim, repeatedly insulting and spitting at him, and then kicking him in the face.
Erfurt police said the 17-year-old victim from Syria, suffered minor injuries in the attack, which followed a verbal argument.
Witnesses on the tram alerted officers, who were able to identify the suspect based on the video as he was already known to police.
Anti-racism groups say there were 102 cases of far-right and antisemitic violence in Thuringia last year.
The incident happened in the same week that a Black customer was ejected from a Berlin supermarket after complaining about another shopper’s racist slur. Supermarket chain Aldi apologized for the incident and said a member of staff was fired.