Bahrain-GCC trade up 6% to $1.76bn in Q1

Bahrain-GCC trade up 6% to $1.76bn in Q1
Trade between Oman and Bahrain increased by 27% to $230 million, while trade with Kuwait amounted to $98 million. (AFP/File)
Arab News

  • Saudi Arabia was the largest trade partner, accounting for $789 million in the first three months
DUBAI: Trade between Bahrain and the rest of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members rose 6 percent year-on-year to $1.76 billion during the first quarter of 2021, according to the latest official figures.

Data from Bahrain’s Information & eGovernment Authority found that trade between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain accounted for 45 percent of the total Bahrain-GCC trade and amounted to $789 million. No percentage figure for the change in Saudi-Bahrain trade was given.

Trade between the UAE and Bahrain accounted for 36 percent of all trade between Bahrain and the other six GCC members and in the first three months of this year increased 15 percent to $639 million.

Trade between Oman and Bahrain increased by 27 percent to $230 million in the same period, while trade with Kuwait amounted to $98 million.

“The fact that Bahrain’s trade with the GCC continues to grow strongly reflects the resilience of Bahrain’s supply chains. Bahrain offers the region’s best value operating costs, great connectivity and advanced logistics infrastructure. Throughout 2020 and into 2021, Bahrain has been working closely with public and private sector partners to find creative solutions to keep business flowing across our borders,” Ali Al Mudaifa, Executive Director of Bahrain’s Economic Development Board, said in a press statement.

The figures also showed that the total value of global imports to the kingdom increased by 4 percent, reaching $3.52 billion in Q1 2021. Global exports increased 18 percent to $1.811 billion over the same period.

UAE’s Dana Gas cancels plan to sell Egypt assets

Established in December 2005, Dana Gas is listed on the ADX. It owns gas exploration and production assets in the UAE, Egypt, Kurdistan and Iraq. (Shutterstock/Illustrative)
Established in December 2005, Dana Gas is listed on the ADX. It owns gas exploration and production assets in the UAE, Egypt, Kurdistan and Iraq. (Shutterstock/Illustrative)
UAE’s Dana Gas cancels plan to sell Egypt assets

Established in December 2005, Dana Gas is listed on the ADX. It owns gas exploration and production assets in the UAE, Egypt, Kurdistan and Iraq. (Shutterstock/Illustrative)
  • Dana Gas started negotiations with potential buyers in the second quarter of 2019
CAIRO: The UAE’s Dana Gas announced on Monday it has decided to cancel plans to sell its onshore assets in Egypt.

The company said last October that following a strategic review of its businesses in Egypt, it had concluded a binding deal with IPR Wastani Petroleum Ltd., a member of the IPR Energy Group, to sell its onshore oil and gas assets in the North African country for $236 million.

Dana Gas started negotiations with potential buyers in the second quarter of 2019.

In a bourse statement on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), the company said it had terminated the deal after the parties were unable to agree on conditions within the agreed time frame, which expired on April 14.

Established in December 2005, Dana Gas is listed on the ADX. It owns gas exploration and production assets in the UAE, Egypt, Kurdistan and Iraq.

Al-Madinah issued 45,396 commercial registrations in Q1 2021

Al-Madinah issued 45,396 commercial registrations in Q1 2021
Al-Madinah issued 45,396 commercial registrations in Q1 2021

Al-Madinah issued 45,396 commercial registrations in Q1 2021
  • The report revealed that tourism activities have been among the most prominent activities affected by the pandemic
RIYADH: Al-Madinah issued 45,396 commercial registrations in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 7 percent compared to the same period of last year. according to the quarterly economic report issued by the Madinah Chamber.

The report revealed that tourism activities have been among the most prominent activities affected by the pandemic, while transportation, storage, communications and information activities have been less affected.

Restaurant and catering activities have witnessed a steady growth, especially after the decision to lift the restrictions on movement imposed during the pandemic, said the report.

Commercial activities in Khaybar Governorate witnessed a 2.6 percent decline in the number of registrations during March 2021.

Suez Canal Authority hopes to reach deal with Ever Given owner

Suez Canal Authority hopes to reach deal with Ever Given owner
Suez Canal Authority hopes to reach deal with Ever Given owner

Suez Canal Authority hopes to reach deal with Ever Given owner
  • Negotiations with owner continuing
  • Crew free to leave says Suez boss
RIYADH: The Suez Canal Authority is hopeful of reaching an agreement with the owner of the Ever Given cargo ship that became stuck in the key waterway last month, Al Arabiya reported.
The Authority is keen progress negotiations with the ship’s owner and insurance company, Chairman Osama Rabie said on Monday.
He also dismissed rumors suggesting the some of the crew of the ship had been arrested.
The Authority has no objection to crew leaving the vessel as long as there are enough sailors onboard to secure it, he added.
The megaship became wedged in the Suez Canal on March 23, blocking traffic in either direction for almost a week and causing massive disruption to the global supply chain.

Pandemic funding bubble trouble for Arab digital startups?

Pandemic funding bubble trouble for Arab digital startups?
Pandemic funding bubble trouble for Arab digital startups?

Pandemic funding bubble trouble for Arab digital startups?
  • Sovereign funds target sector
  • Pandemic accelerates digital transformation
DUBAI: A rush to fund digital startups in the region risks creating a valuation bubble, according to entrepreneur and Wamda CEO Fadi Ghandour.
It comes a mid a flurry of major funding announcements from regional startups in recent weeks as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh all compete to attract exciting new technology businesses.
But the weight of capital chasing such investments, including from sovereign wealth funds, could lead to valuation bubbles in some cases, Wamda chairman and CEO Fadi Ghandour told Bloomberg TV on Monday.
“Since the pandemic the whole digital ecosystem which we were predicting to happen within ten years actually happened within a couple of months, so everything digital is growing exponentially,” he told Bloomberg. “Everything that is digital is exploding. So lots of new money and lots of new startups.”
However the weight of funds targeting the sector may be pushing up valuations, he said.
“There is so much new money coming into the market. Sovereign wealth funds are starting to invest and they are seeding a lot of VCs and so I think yes there is a little bit of a valuation bubble,” he said.
The startup sector in the Gulf is thriving with a number of high profile funding deals announced in recent weeks.
Most recently, Riyadh-headquartered buy now pay later platform Tamara raised $110 million in a Series A round led by leading global payment processor Checkout.com.
Huspy, a Dubai-based PropTech startup, also raised a funding round for an undisclosed some this month.

Eid in Cyprus? Vaccinated tourists from UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait and Lebanon can visit

Eid in Cyprus? Vaccinated tourists from UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait and Lebanon can visit
Eid in Cyprus? Vaccinated tourists from UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait and Lebanon can visit

Eid in Cyprus? Vaccinated tourists from UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait and Lebanon can visit
  • Cyprus went into a two-week lockdown on Monday
  • Island economy relies heavily on tourism revenues
DUBAI: Vaccinated tourists from the UAE will be able to travel to Cyprus as part of a plan to open the island to some 65 countries worldwide.
Also included on the list are Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Lebanon. The change comes into effect on May 10 and means that tourists can enter without the need for a negative COVID-19 test or have to undergo quarantine.
“We will notify our partners in around 65 countries that from 10 May entry will be facilitated for travelers who have completed their vaccination with no need for negative COVID tests or quarantine,” Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios said.
Cyprus went into a two-week lockdown on Monday, after a record surge in coronavirus cases. The island relies heavily on tourism and the 84 percent decline in arrivals last year has had a devastating impact on its economy.

