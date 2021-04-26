You are here

Saudi Arabia scoops 4 medals at chemistry olympiad

Saudi Arabia scoops 4 medals at chemistry olympiad
Saudi Arabia scoops 4 medals at chemistry olympiad. (Supplied)
Updated 27 April 2021
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi Arabia scoops 4 medals at chemistry olympiad

Saudi Arabia scoops 4 medals at chemistry olympiad
  • The students spent two years in intensive preparation as part of the Mawhiba Foundation
Updated 27 April 2021
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has picked up four awards at the annual International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad.

The competition sees students from more than 30 countries to test their knowledge side by side.

Six secondary school students represented the Kingdom four of which were awarded during a ceremony held remotely in Moscow on Monday.

The students spent two years in intensive preparation as part of the Mawhiba Foundation.

They spent more than 12,000 hours training and testing with the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.

The Kingdom has participated in international and regional scientific olympiads for 17 years and has taken home 18 awards in chemistry and over 408 in various fields of science.

 

Topics: Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad

King Salman chairs King Abdulaziz Foundation board meeting

King Salman chairs King Abdulaziz Foundation board meeting
Updated 27 April 2021
SPA

King Salman chairs King Abdulaziz Foundation board meeting

King Salman chairs King Abdulaziz Foundation board meeting
Updated 27 April 2021
SPA

NEOM: King Salman on Monday chaired the 51st meeting of the board of King Abdulaziz Foundation.
The king reaffirmed the importance of taking care of the national history, diffusion of the historical content for all, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The king praised the endeavor of the 50-year-old institution, before hearing the foundation's strategy and its executive plan approved for the years 2021-2022.
At the meeting the “policy of preserving the historical receptacle and classifying them and the project for consolidating the national identity through investing in the Saudi identity cards,” the SPA noted.
The board also approved the program to celebrate the 50th anniversary of establishing the foundation, next year.
The board was also briefed on the foundation's cultural activities carried out during the year.

Updated 27 April 2021
Hala Tashkandi

Saudi authorities vow to take 'drastic' steps to check virus spread

Saudia transformation in line with Vision 2030, says official

Saudia transformation in line with Vision 2030, says official
Saudia also has a partnership with the Ministry of Transport, which aims to help make the Kingdom an international logistics hub. (Supplied)
Updated 27 April 2021
SPA

Saudia transformation in line with Vision 2030, says official

Saudia transformation in line with Vision 2030, says official
  • Saudia has a partnership with the Ministry of Transport, which aims to help make the Kingdom an international logistics hub
Updated 27 April 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: The assistant director general for communications at Saudia, Khaled bin Abdulqader Tash, said that the airline’s SV 2020 Transformation Program, launched five years ago to modernize its fleet through the acquisition of 84 new airplanes and various other improvements across all aspect of its business, has progressed well.
The transformation program is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program.
He said that Saudia has created multiple new jobs in airline services as part of the program, employing onboard chefs, butlers and flight attendants, in addition to holding intensified, specialized training programs for existing cabin crew employees to offer the best service possible to passengers on Saudia flights.
Tash said: “Saudia has always been keen to develop products on board flights, from developing food menus, offering a new package of comfort sets … (improving the onboard) entertainment system through adding the most recent movies and programs, in addition to providing the internet for all the guests of Saudia.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• SV 2020 Transformation Program launched five years ago is progressing well. • Saudia has created multiple new jobs in airline services as part of the program.

Tash also said the airline had improved its online booking and sales systems. He pointed out that Saudia is a strategic partner of the Ministry of Tourism, and also partners with the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Sport, and the General Entertainment Authority, highlighting and supporting events, initiatives and promoting the Kingdom abroad throughout the year.
As Saudi Arabia is the destination for all Muslims wishing to perform Hajj or Umrah, the airline has also partnered with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, offering digital products that facilitate the access of pilgrims to the holy sites with ease and comfort.
Saudia also has a partnership with the Ministry of Transport, which aims to help make the Kingdom an international logistics hub.

First Saudi to work in Maldives hospitality sector brings home her expertise

First Saudi to work in Maldives hospitality sector brings home her expertise
The drive to develop the Saudi tourism industry is one of the main pillars of the Vision 2030 strategy to diversify the economy. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 27 April 2021
Hala Tashkandi

First Saudi to work in Maldives hospitality sector brings home her expertise

First Saudi to work in Maldives hospitality sector brings home her expertise
  • Sara Al-Marghalani wants to play her role in introducing the Kingdom’s hidden treasures to the world
Updated 27 April 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan celebrates its fifth anniversary, citizens nationwide are looking at the many ways the ambitious plan has affected their day-to-day lives.

The overarching goal of the plan, to move the Kingdom away from an oil-based economy, has had the entire nation looking toward new industries and re-evaluating their perceptions of how Saudi Arabia could achieve success, and one of the biggest and most successful industries has been tourism and hospitality.
For some Saudis, working in the hospitality sector is a dream they have harbored for a long time, and they have taken great pains to find ways to break into the field. But some, like industry pioneer Sara Al-Marghalani, just “stumbled” into the industry almost by accident.
Al-Marghalani initially dreamt of a career in academia, even going so far as to obtain a master’s degree in linguistics to achieve that goal. However, things changed when she became the first Saudi to land a job in the hospitality sector of the Maldives.
An unexpected interview for a banquet coordinator position with a local hotel group started what would become her new passion, working in a field that very few Saudis had ventured into.
“I didn’t anticipate how fast-paced and dynamic life would be working with hotels and the hospitality industry, or how much my life would change during my career in tourism,” she told Arab News.
Within a few months of landing the job, she found her ambitions shifting focus, especially after a rapid promotion to sales executive as a result of her newfound passion. And when her direct manager applied for a general manager’s position in the Maldives, he asked her to join him as part of his team.

FASTFACTS

• A recent research study found that 90 percent of Saudi youth surveyed were interested in tourism and hospitality jobs.

• The study also stated that Saudi youth were starting to acknowledge the vital role that tourism and hospitality will play in the country’s new diversified economy.

“I received notice from the Maldives government and the Saudi Embassy that I would be the first Saudi citizen to work in the hospitality industry in the Maldives,” she said. “I lived and worked as a guest relations officer on a small island with a respected Maldivian hotel company called Coco Collection for nearly two years.”
Al-Marghalani said that the experience seemed to trigger “endless opportunities” for learning, and she continued to climb up the hotel management ranks.
She was later promoted to front office supervisor at the German hotel company Seaside Finolhu, where she spent a further 18 months.
One of the highlights of the experience for her was introducing herself to the guests at the resorts, who came from many countries worldwide. Most reacted with amazement when she said she came from Saudi Arabia and they asked a lot of questions.
“I told them of the Kingdom’s hidden treasures and its natural beauty, as well as its significant tourism potential,” she said. “This was before Saudi Arabia announced plans to economically diversify into tourism and promote its beautiful destinations. Tourists in the Maldives were eager to know what was hidden in Saudi Arabia and were enthusiastic to discover it for themselves.”

It is a dream to play a part in the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism project and support the growth of Saudi tourism.

Sara Al-Marghalani

It was this passion that prompted her to return to the Kingdom and join up with the Red Sea Development Co. as a hotel front office assistant manager, something she said makes her incredibly proud and excited.
“It is a dream to play a part in the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism project and support the growth of Saudi tourism,” she said. “I had planned to continue my work abroad in the Maldives, but after hearing about this luxury project and understanding its high standards in sustainability, as well as the regenerative approach to tourism, I had no other option but to come back and be a part of this ambitious team.”
Al-Marghanlani said that after several years working in the Maldives, one of the top luxury travel destinations in the world, she has brought back “endless emotions of passion and drive” and believes that she can be a driving force of change in the Kingdom’s hospitality sector.
“I have the experience to further the vision of the developer in creating a new luxury resort destination here in our Kingdom. I think I’ve grasped the concept of what a luxury resort is, what it means and how it operates. I gained invaluable insight into what guests need and how can we meet the high expectations,” she said.
Al-Marghalani also said that the tourism and hospitality industry has the potential to boom here in the Kingdom.
“As we become a globalized society, more and more people find passion in traveling. We are one of the few countries left which, up until now, has been relatively unexplored and I believe this is an advantage for us. Saudi Arabia has an incredible history and countless hidden treasures, which include the Red Sea itself, our unexplored massive deserts, and our extraordinary and hospitable people,” she said.
The Ministry of Tourism said in December that domestic tourism had exceeded expectations, despite the pandemic and 2020 being, in the words of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), “the worst year on record in the history of tourism.”
Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb told Bloomberg in September that a sudden surge in domestic travel — 50 percent more than officials had projected — helped to save businesses and jobs, as well as boost the economy.
Saudis’ attitudes toward the industry are beginning to change as well. A December research study commissioned by the Red Sea Development Co. found that 90 percent of Saudi youth surveyed were interested in tourism and hospitality jobs.
The study also stated that Saudi youth were starting to acknowledge the vital role that tourism and hospitality will play in the country’s new diversified economy.

French diplomat praises steps to preserve Jeddah’s ‘civilizational treasure’

French diplomat praises steps to preserve Jeddah’s ‘civilizational treasure’
French Ambassador Ludovic Pouille at a library in Jeddah’s Al-Balad district. (Supplied)
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

French diplomat praises steps to preserve Jeddah's 'civilizational treasure'

French diplomat praises steps to preserve Jeddah’s ‘civilizational treasure’
  • The project seeks to preserve the social, literary, artistic and urban heritage of Jeddah by focusing on its most important features
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The French ambassador to Saudi Arabia paid a visit to Jeddah’s Al-Balad district, calling it a civilizational treasure.
Ludovic Pouille said the district represented the city’s long-standing legacy and that it was an important front for culture.
Al-Balad is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It includes monuments and other historical buildings and is considered a staple of Hijazi architecture.
Pouille, who was accompanied by the French consul general in Jeddah, Mostafa Mihraje, was briefed on the museum, artifacts and projects in the area.
He viewed a collection of rare pictures about the Jeddah region and praised the efforts being made to preserve its heritage.
The ambassador said the initiatives being implemented would contribute to informing and reminding visitors about the city’s past.
Mansour Saleh Al-Zamil, who owns an establishment in Jeddah, which focuses on preserving the old town’s history, expressed his pride in the “Jeddah and Our Days of Bliss” project.

HIGHLIGHTS

• French Ambassador Ludovic Pouille was briefed on the museum, artifacts and projects in the area.

• He viewed a collection of rare pictures about the Jeddah region.

• Al-Balad is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The project seeks to preserve the social, literary, artistic and urban heritage of Jeddah by focusing on its most important features.
It also showcases artworks that embody the journey of Saudi monarchs who have ruled the country, from King Abdul Aziz to King Salman.
Al-Zamil welcomed the ambassador and consul general’s visit because he said it represented great support for the project, especially since Paris was the headquarters for UNESCO and France was a country that was especially interested in culture and heritage.
“‘Jeddah and Our Days of Bliss’ succeeded in accomplishing a number of wonderful tasks that contribute to the preservation of Jeddah’s heritage and maintain its status as one of the most important cities with a rare heritage in the region,” he said.
One goal is to maintain the form of a simple Jeddah neighborhood through a network of alleys, cafes, small shops, and storytellers.
An important aspect of historic Jeddah’s development is a library that has maps, collectibles, books, photos and rare paintings.
It has also hosted events and is one of the first projects aimed at breathing life into the city’s alleyways and courtyards.

